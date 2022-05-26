What’s Happening May 27-June 3

Seattle’s quintessential Northwest Folklife Festival returns in-person Memorial Day weekend after a two-year pandemic-fueled hiatus. The celebration of arts, heritage and culture will host more than 6,000 participants, 25 stages, 200 food and craft vendors and more with over 250,000 attendees — and the best part is it’s free!

Founded in 1971 by the city of Seattle and the Seattle Folklore Society, Folklife aims to provide an opportunity for the people of the Pacific Northwest to share and engage with the patchwork of unique cultures that make up this region. At the festival, visitors can discover new kinds of music, try a variety of foods, experience a range of cultures and even participate in dancing.

The cultural focus of this year’s festival is “Metamorphosis: In With the Old, In With the New,” a theme meant to celebrate natural change, especially the change observed as we emerge from the pandemic with new ideas, movements and practices.

​​”This year’s cultural focus looks to our present, the urgency of now and how that paves paths for our future,” the event website states. “How do we translate the legacies and traditions of our fore-bearers and reflect them in our current selves, with our current identities and our current conditions? How do we prepare and propel our current selves for the future we want to see? How is this unbroken circle reflected in the common good that exists in all cultures?”

Folklife will take place 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 27-29 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 30 at Seattle Center (305 Harrison St., Seattle). Find more information at: nwfolklife.org

Memorial Day events

Here are some events celebrating Memorial Day in the Puget Sound area.

Memorial Day Weekend Steam Train Rides — May 28-30

All aboard for the Memorial Day weekend steam train rides through the Upper Snoqualmie Valley with the Northwest Railway Museum. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. Trains depart from both the North Bend (205 E. McClellan St., North Bend) and Snoqualmie (38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie) depots; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

PBS National Memorial Day Concert — May 29

On the eve of Memorial Day, enjoy one of PBS’ highest-rated programs featuring uplifting musical performances, documentary footage, readings and more at 5 p.m. The concert will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast. Free. pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert

Museum of Flight Memorial Day Ceremony — May 30

The Museum of Flight presents an in-person Memorial Day ceremony with a concert by the Boeing Employee Concert Band, a memorial service and a presentation about the special exhibit at 11 a.m. Purchase tickets online; free with museum admission. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 206-764-5700; museumofflight.org

Veterans’ Remembrance at Anderson Cemetery — May 30

The Stanwood American Legion Post #92 presents a ceremony at 11 a.m. featuring an opening prayer, performances by the Stanwood High School band, posting of the colors, a 21-gun salute and more. Free. 7630 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood; facebook.com/American-Legion-Post-92-110665584054102

Annual Memorial Day Service at Acacia — May 30

Join this annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Acacia Memorial Park. Free. 14951 Bothell Way N.E., Seattle; 206-362-5525; acaciafuneralhome.com

2022 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony — May 30

The Department of Veterans Affairs Tahoma National Cemetery hosts a ceremony including speeches, wreath laying, rifle volley and more at 1:30 p.m. Free. 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent; 425-433-2041; cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/tahoma.asp

Mill Creek Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony — May 30

The city of Mill Creek hosts a Memorial Day parade featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Civil Air Patrol, military vehicles and a flyover by military jets. Free. 15429 Bothell Everett Highway, Mill Creek; 425-551-7254; millcreektourism.com

Free Civil War Memorial Day Walking Tour — May 30

Civil War Seattle hosts a narrated walking tour in Mount Pleasant Cemetery of Civil War veterans’ graves. Participants will learn about the histories of many Civil War veterans, both Union and Confederate, who are buried in the cemetery. Register online; free. 700 W. Raye St., Seattle; civilwarseattle.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening May 27-June 2 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Asian American Challenges – RARE’s May Open Discussion — May 30

Join RARE’s virtual open discussion session for a panel discussion on the challenges of Asian Americans at 7 p.m. Panelists include Teshika Hatch, Robin Uchida Lange and Allan Bergano, all members of Roosevelt Alumni for Racial Equity’s board of directors, and Roosevelt High School parent Jenny Wu. They will share their lived experiences as Asian Americans along with the rich history of Asian immigrants and their progeny in America, their fight against stereotyping and racism, the recent rise in hate crimes against Asians and other challenges of systemic racism and oppression faced by the Asian community. Register online; free. rhs4racialequity.org

Celebrating Strawberries — June 1

Join PCC and cooking instructor Marianna Stepniewski for an in-person class celebrating one of the year’s most anticipated fruits 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to make strawberry sheet pan jam that will be used to make a French classic (the financier). Participants also will make mini strawberry cornmeal upside-down cakes while learning classic techniques and creative flavor pairings with herbs and spices. Register online; $80. 22621 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com

National Poetry Series reading at Paper Boat Booksellers — June 1

Teresa K. Miller will read from her National Poetry Series-winning collection “Borderline Fortune” at Paper Boat Booksellers at 6:30 p.m. Miller will be joined by fellow National Poetry Series winner Amanda Moore who will read from her debut collection “Requeening.” Free. 6040 California Ave. S.W., Suite A, Seattle; 206-743-8283. paperboatbooksellers.com

The History and Art of Bonsai — June 2

Learn where bonsai comes from and why it is considered an art form at this online class presented by master gardener and bonsai expert Bruce Williams 7-8:30 p.m. Satisfy your curiosity about who does bonsai and why, what kinds of trees work well and how old they can get. Purchase tickets online; $10.50/members, $15/nonmembers. bellevuebotanical.org