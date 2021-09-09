Editor’s note: Given rising COVID-19 case counts spurred by the delta variant, COVID-19 protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

What’s Happening Sept. 10-16

A music festival with regional and national acts, a variety of food and drink options (and even a beer garden!) and a night market — most people might think an event like this takes place in Seattle. But Fisherman’s Village Music Festival and Night Market’s home is in Everett, and event organizers aim to bring new opportunity, talent and creatives to a city sometimes overlooked in the shadow of the city 30 miles south.

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival is now in its eighth year, bringing 40 artists to multiple stages in the heart of downtown Everett. This year’s festival also includes the Fisherman’s Village Night Market, which features music performances, a karaoke stage, more than 10 food trucks, a beer garden and over 50 vendors offering local goods.

“Being just north of Seattle in Everett, it was just really clear that more needed to be done to organize around the music in Everett,” said Ryan Crowther, founder of Fisherman’s Village Music Festival and the Everett Music Initiative, the organization that produces the festival.

Since Crowther founded EMI, the organization has produced or been a partner in over 400 Everett events, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Everett to support their local artists and arts community.

“One really important thing on our list when creating the Everett Music Initiative was to have one weekend where everyone looked to Everett to find up-and-coming music and community, and that became Fisherman’s Village Music Festival,” Crowther said.

The festival focuses on showcasing both local and national artists while keeping community interests in mind, Crowther said: “We’re really lucky in the Northwest to have strong champions of the local music and regional music scene, as well as champions who help introduce emerging independent artists.”

Artists on this year’s lineup include Enumclaw, Marshall Law Band, Shaina Shepherd, Lady A and more.

Community is at the heart of the festival because locals “get to see regional and national talent in smaller spaces and smaller rooms and on smaller stages,” Crowther said.

“You really get a sense of Everett and the community around us. I think that’s the spirit that people feel when they come to Fisherman’s Village, and that’s what keeps folks coming back,” Crowther said.

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival and Night Market will take place Sept. 9 (6:30-11 p.m.), Sept. 10 (5:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m.; Night Market 4-10 p.m.) and Sept. 11 (1:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Night Market noon-10 p.m.) on Wetmore Avenue (2930 Wetmore Ave., Everett) between Hewitt Avenue and Pacific Avenue. There are a variety of ticket options available, from $30-$40 single-day tickets to $85 three-day passes.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a PCR test with negative results is required to attend any of the live music performances or venues.

Find more information and purchase wristbands at: thefishermansvillage.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Sept. 10-16 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Borealis at the Paramount — Sept. 10

Presented in partnership with the city of Seattle’s Welcome Back Weeks, this festival of light will transform the Paramount Theatre from 4-10 p.m. Using lasers, this choreographed optical ballet combines light and sound for an immersive experience. Reserve tickets online; free. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org

PhinneyWood Art Walk — Sept. 10-11

The 25th annual PhinneyWood Art Walk will feature over 30 venues along Phinney and Greenwood avenues Sept. 10 (5-9 p.m.) and Sept. 11 (noon-5 p.m.). Find an Art Walk map online; free. Location varies, Phinney Avenue North and Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle; artupphinneywood.com

Interactive Experience Day — Sept. 11

The Academy of Interactive Entertainment presents a day of workshops for people interested in learning about local and international game development, 3D animation and visual-effects industries from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn about different pathways to get into the industry, how to grow your portfolio and get creative in the workshops provided by industry professionals. Register online; free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-428-6350; seattle.aie.edu

Day Out With Thomas — Sept. 11-12

Thomas the Tank Engine comes to Snoqualmie for a weekend of outdoor events with the Northwest Railway Museum Sept. 11 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Sept. 12 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.). Families can hop aboard an interactive train ride with a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine and enjoy family activities including a hay maze, live entertainment and more. Purchase tickets online; $24-$28. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

Mt. Baker Hill Climb — Sept. 12

The third annual Mt. Baker Hill Climb returns this year starting at 7 a.m. from Chair 9 Pizza in Glacier. Participants are invited to ascend 4,100 feet from Chair 9 to Artist Point in approximately 22 miles. With steep elevation and several switchbacks, this ride provides a thrill for both experienced and inexperienced cyclists. The untimed round (electronic bikes allowed) begins at 7 a.m., recreational riders leave at 8 a.m. and competitive riders leave at 8:30 a.m. Register online; $80, $100/tandem. 10459 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming; 360-746-8861; bakerhillclimb.com

Master Gardener 2021 Fall Festival of Plants & Speakers — Sept. 12

The Master Gardener Foundation of King County presents the 2021 Fall Festival of Plants & Speakers: Cool Plants Hot Tips 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy guided talks through the Bellevue Botanical Garden, guest speakers, local well-known gardeners and educators like Ciscoe Morris and Christina Pfeiffer, vendors and more. Register for guided talks online; free. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; mgfkc.org

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival — Sept. 12

Enjoy a celebration of Hawaiian culture with music, hula, workshops, learning experiences and an expanded virtual vendor marketplace 11 a.m.-3 p.m. With this year’s theme of “Na Mele O Hawai’i,” the 13th annual festival centers around bands and musicians of Hawai’i who have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. Streaming live on Facebook; free. seattlelivealohafestival.com

Music at the Mural: The Djeliyah Band featuring Kouyaté Arts — Sept. 12

Seattle Center Festál presents Music at the Mural, a series of Sunday concerts noon-2 p.m. at the Mural Amphitheatre lawn. Enjoy Boka Kouyaté and The Djeliyah Band, orchestrated by Djely Aboubacar “Boka” Kouyaté from Guinea in West Africa. Boka connects rich traditional music to global music, creating a fusion between Griot music, Afrobeat and modern Guinea music. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Virtual Workshop: Paint the Landscape in Acrylic — Sept. 12

In this virtual painting workshop, enjoy the experience of looking at a landscape and then creating your own unique acrylic painting noon-2 p.m. Learn color-mixing techniques, the art of simplification and more. Bring your own canvas, brushes, paper, acrylic paints (be sure to have the three primary colors), water tub and paper towels. Register online; $30/members, $40/general admission. nordicmuseum.org

Gardening with the Seasons: Fall — Sept. 16

In this online class, learn how to properly garden in autumn when many plants are heading into dormancy, while others are in a period of active growth. This session (7-8:30 p.m.) will cover what to plant in the fall, lawn care, how to prepare the garden for winter and how to maximize seasonal interest and appearance. Register online; $28. botanicgardens.uw.edu