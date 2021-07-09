Looking for something to do this weekend? You’re in luck! Friends of Waterfront Seattle is hosting its first Waterfront Block Party from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Pier 62. The event is free and aims to bring the community back together to connect with the rebuilt Pier 62, the sweeping views of Elliott Bay and more.

“As we come back together as a community, Pier 62 is such an iconic setting to connect to each other, to the water, to the city — and a beautiful place for healing,” said Thatcher Bailey, Friends of Waterfront executive director, in a news release.

The Waterfront Block Party invites tourists, visitors and the entire waterfront neighborhood to enjoy free music by local group The Seattle Steel Pan Project, food by Who’s Eating Gilbert’s Greats and Cheesesteak Madness, and a beer garden. There will also be family-friendly activities like caricatures, coloring and face painting, along with prizes and giveaways.

Friends of Waterfront Seattle is a nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Seattle that helps fund, build, steward and program the waterfront parks.

Find more information at: seattlewaterfront.org/events/block-party-at-pier-62.