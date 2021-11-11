Editor’s note: Event details are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, including on COVID-19 requirements, and please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations.

What’s Happening Nov. 12-18

You might have heard about local mountains getting their first significant snowfall this past weekend. With more snow on the way and the winter months inching closer, that only means one thing — ski season! And what better place to get geared up to shred down the mountain than at Newport Ski Swap.

Newport High School’s annual ski and snowboard swap started in 1986 by the family of professional snowboarder Peter Line. The swap originally began at Tyee Middle School — but with its fast-growing popularity and need for a larger space, Newport High School quickly took over.

Today, the swap fills two Newport gyms with over 10,000 items from both individual sellers and retailers at a discounted price (largely ranging from $30-$1,200).

It requires over 17,000 square feet of space just to display the items, said Don Meyer, longtime Newport Ski Swap event organizer. The equipment ranges from skis, boots, snowboards and poles to clothing, socks and underwear — “anything you could imagine that you might need if you’re out in the mountains,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine 10,000 items; there’s very few stores that have that much gear.”

To help sort through the thousands of winter gear items, local ski schools and ski stores provide over 50 volunteers, in addition to the 275 volunteers signed up for this year’s swap. From students to adults, volunteers staff customer service, cashiering, security and even help to build display booths.

“My philosophy has always been be Nordstrom’s. Make the customers happy and figure out how to do that. Don’t do things just because it’s easier for you if it makes it harder for them,” Meyer said, adding that there are customer help desks in each of the gyms.

The swap also invites local snow sports organizations to set up information booths. From The Seattle Mountaineers and Outdoors Northwest showcasing magazines and local ski chalets, to the Summit at Snoqualmie and other mountains hiring instructors and offering season passes and snow sports training, customers can get all their ski season questions answered and more.

In 2019, there were over 7,000 customers who visited the swap. With the pandemic in mind this year, the swap will have timed entry slots. If you’re worried about the best gear selling out at the beginning of each day, “we always say there’s bargains to be found right down to the last minute. There’s just so much gear. In the early hours, a lot of it’s buried, you can’t even find it — it’s five or six skis deep,” Meyer said.

If any gear isn’t sold at the swap, the soft gear (such as coats, pants and clothing) will be donated to shelters, and the hard gear (like skis and snowboards) will be sold to a reseller, said Cynthia Flash, the public relations representative for Newport Ski Swap.

​The proceeds raised from the swap benefit the Newport High School Parent Teacher Student Association, providing grants for educational needs like sound gear for a new theater, vacuum tubes for a science classroom or even musical and weightlifting equipment. Since 1986, the swap has sold snow sports gear worth over $6 million with a net profit of over $1 million donated directly to the PTSA, Flash said.

Newport Ski Swap will be 5-9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Newport High School (4333 Factoria Blvd. S.E., Bellevue). Find more information at: newportskiswap.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Nov. 12-18 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Seattle International Auto Show — Nov. 11-14

Find over 350 new vehicles, exotic cars, test drives and more at the Seattle International Auto Show noon-9 p.m. Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Purchase tickets online; $15-$17. 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; seattleautoshow.com

Cythara III — Nov. 12

A tradition returns to Whidbey Island with Cythara III, where guests will take a journey through the history of the world according to the guitar at 7:30 p.m. Andre Feriante and Troy Chapman will present their personal collection of 30 musical instruments from around the world from five continents spanning more than 5,000 years. Purchase tickets online; $35/premium, $30/standard. 565 Camano Ave., Langley; 360-221-8268; wicaonline.org

Estelita’s Library Grand Opening — Nov. 13

Estelita’s Library, a new library in Seattle’s Columbia City, will open to the public for the first time 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy books, games, drinks and food from Feed the People Seattle. Free. 2533 16th Ave. S., Seattle; 415-342-9009; estelitaslibrary.com

Sketch Autumn’s Whimsical Splendor — Nov. 13

King County Library System hosts illustrator and arts educator Nicole Monahan for a virtual sketch class at 11 a.m. Learn a fast and fun way to capture autumn’s splendor from colorful leaves, country landscapes and harvest pumpkins. All skill levels welcome. Register online; free. kcls.org

MOVIES at MoPOP — Nov. 13

Enjoy “9 to 5,” part of “The Comeback” series at 6 p.m. This series covers cult films from all over the genre map that exemplify the uphill battle and eventual victory of the unlikely comeback. Purchase tickets online; pay what you can pricing. mopop.org

Whiskies of the World — Nov. 13

Enjoy more than 200 varieties of the world’s distilled spirits and tastings from local Pacific Northwest distilleries at 7:15 p.m. Visitors can also attend educational masterclasses from top personalities in the industry. Purchase tickets online; $100-$150. 820 Fourth Ave., Seattle; whiskiesoftheworld.com

The Hip Hop Nutcracker — Nov. 13

Seattle Theatre Group presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” with music pioneer Kurtis Blow, a dozen all-star dancers, an onstage DJ and an electric violinist at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $45-$75. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org

Lummi Island Artists’ Holiday Studio Tour — Nov. 13-14

Over 15 artists and craftspeople offer their work at 13 locations around the island 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy paintings, photography, clothing, pottery and more. Find artist information online; free. Location varies; 360-758-7121; lummi-island.com

Captain Slinky Presents Oddmall: Emporium Of The Weird MERRY CREEPSMAS “Between The Holidays” Show — Nov. 13-14

This between-the-holidays show features over 100 odd vendors (find crocheted skull umbrellas, weird lamps and other hand-made and unique items), food trucks, door prizes and more 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; facebook.com/OddmallPNW

Pride Speaks: Queer Artistry – COVID-19 as a Catalyst — Nov. 17

Seattle Out & Proud Foundation hosts an edition of Pride Speaks at 7 p.m., a series of community conversations with panelists and speakers on a wide variety of topics of interest to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. This event will focus on queer arts and the impact of COVID-19. Register online; free. seattlepride.org