Weekend Highlight

Festival Sundiata Black Arts Fest showcases the colorful art, entertainment, culture and history of African Americans in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at Seattle Center.

Hosted by the Sundiata African American Cultural Association, the event is inspired by its namesake, the legendary 13th-century King Sundiata (pronounced: Soon-jah-tah) of West Africa’s Mali Empire, who preserved his people’s culture and history by rescuing their griot (historian and storyteller).

The festival’s opening ceremony at the Mural Stage at noon Saturday is followed by performances of diverse styles of music and dance throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Mural Amphitheater and Armory Stage.

Festival Sundiata events are free, and all are welcome.

It’s all about Dad on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, and there are lots of things to get out and do — whatever your dad’s interests.

Car-enthusiast dads might like the big Fenders on Front Street car show with hundreds of classic and vintage cars in Issaquah, or the Father’s Day Car Show with many classic cars in downtown Burien.

Dad might also enjoy the Washington Brewers Festival with beer from 110 Washington breweries, plus food vendors and entertainment, Friday through Sunday, June 14-16, at Marymoor Park in Redmond. Friday is adults-only, but all ages are welcome Saturday and Sunday, with a Rootbeer Garden with craft root beer and soda, Kid’s Playground, and free admission for ages 20 and younger.

Advertising

Is Dad an aviation fan? Admission for dads with a child of any age is free at the Museum of Flight on Sunday, and the Olympic Air Show Saturday and Sunday features heritage aircraft from World War II and the Korea and Vietnam war eras.

See our community-events calendar for lots of other weekend activities and Father’s Day fun here.

_____

Festival Sundiata Black Arts Fest

Time: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 15-16

Location: Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheater

More info: 206-684-7200 or festivalsundiata.org

Father’s Day events

Fenders On Front Street: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Front Street, Issaquah; fendersonfrontstreet.com

Father’s Day Car Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Southwest 152nd Street, Burien; discoverburien.org/events-2019/2019/1/3/fathers-day-car-show

Washington Brewers Festival: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, ages 21+ only; for all ages, 11 a.m.to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $25-$40, ages under 21 free; washingtonbeer.com/festivals/washington-brewers-festival.php

Advertising

Father’s Day, Museum of Flight: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25 admission; 206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org

Olympic Air Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 15-16, Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Highway 99 S.E., Olympia; $15-$20; olympicairshow.com