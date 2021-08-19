Editor’s note: Given rising COVID-19 case counts spurred by the delta variant, COVID-19 protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

What’s Happening Aug. 20-26

If you’re looking to take an outdoor stroll where you can explore interactive art installations and pop-up design experiences, then you should check out Seattle Design Festival. The festival — a multidisciplinary event for all ages and abilities — will be Aug. 21 and 22 in Lake Union Park.

From Seattle Design Festival’s inception in 2011, it has aimed to “unleash the design thinker in everyone, illuminate Seattle’s challenges and ignite action,” said Annalee Shum, senior programs manager at Design in Public, an initiative formed in conjunction with Seattle Design Festival to promote community dialogue about design. The main goal is also to engage community both during and in the development of the event, she added.

At Seattle Design Festival, attendees can find arts and activities created by over 75 local organizations and individuals. All of the works aim to emphasize this year’s theme, “Emerge,” which provides hands-on opportunities to interact, collaborate, create and reflect on how Seattle has changed during the pandemic.

“Our theme is not about focusing on what we’re emerging from, it’s focusing on what we as a community are emerging to — what we’re emerging towards as our community heals, as we navigate significantly changed perspectives and as we think about new ways to leverage design,” Shum said.

The festival’s content is also traditionally focused on issues surrounding social justice and equity, she said.

Advertising

Attendees can expect to see exhibits like “Homebase” by architectural firm Olson Kundig, “which is a product of a collaboration with Camp United We Stand, and that’s going to really help to develop some design solutions for people in portable homes,” Shum said. Attendees can also enjoy a block party lounge created with furniture that will ultimately be used by youth designers, she added.

Seattle Design Festival will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at Lake Union Park (860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle). The event is free. Find more information at: designinpublic.org

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 20-26 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Taste Twenty-One — Aug. 20-22

Enjoy Taste Twenty-One, Edmonds’ 21+ three-day event featuring over 10 bands inside a 2-acre beer garden Aug. 20 (2-10 p.m.), Aug. 21 (noon-10 p.m.) and Aug. 22 (noon-8 p.m.). Find ticket information online; $30/one-day pass. 700 Main St., Edmonds; 425-670-1496; tasteedmonds.com

Street Hues: Seattle Urban Art Tour — Aug. 21

Global Family Travels invites participants on an urban street art experience 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 (and numerous additional dates). Join a small group walking adventure to explore the street art in Seattle’s Central District and Chinatown International District neighborhoods. Participants will travel by foot and streetcar to examine varied street art, from graffiti, tags and “sticker bombs” to elaborate spray paint, brush work and stencil pieces. Register online; $49.55. 153 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-890-3442; globalfamilytravels.com

Western Washington All British Field Meet Car Show — Aug. 21

Enjoy hundreds of British vehicles on the lawn of St. Edward State Park for the 32nd Annual All British Field Meet 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The meet includes the car show, food, vendors and cars for sale. $10/cash parking fee. 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; wwabfm.com

Advertising

Plein Air Oil Painting: Blooming Summer Garden — Aug. 21

Learn how to simplify shapes, apply color theory concepts and create paintings that look fresh and joyful in an outdoor class 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Participants will paint a summer garden scene with dahlias and daisies, taking inspiration from a still-life setup. This is a beginner class, and all supplies are included. Register online; $70/members, $100/nonmembers. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; 425-452-2750; bellevuebotanical.org

Sip, Suds and Little Si — Aug. 21

Stroll the streets of downtown North Bend enjoying local art, live music by Johnny7 and the Black Crabs and stops at designated businesses for tastes of local wine and beer 6-9 p.m. Begin at the train depot, where you’ll pick up your tasting tokens, and then head off on your self-guided walkabout to shops, music, drinks and more. Purchase tickets online; $35. 205 E. McClellan St., North Bend; northbenddowntown.org

StoryBook in the Park — Aug. 21-22

StoryBook Theater presents “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” in the Bellevue Youth Theatre Amphitheater park Aug. 21 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) and Aug. 22 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). Free. 16051 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; 425-820-1800; storybooktheater.org

Summer Thunder: Taiko in the Garden — Aug. 22

Listen to the powerful sounds of taiko drums resounding through Kubota Garden 1:30-3:30 p.m. Three taiko clubs will perform including Northwest Taiko, Dekoboko Taiko and Seattle Kokon Taiko. Free. 9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-725-5060; kubotagarden.org

Caravan Chronicles: ReUnion — Aug. 22

Tacoma Arts Live and Theater Simple present an interactive all-ages event created with audience participation at Lot B of Spanaway Park at 1:30 p.m. The performance is set around a vintage Airstream trailer and invites the audience to laugh, play and enjoy the stories and customs of the show. Free. 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; 206-784-8647; theatersimple.org

BrasilFest — Aug. 22

Celebrate Brazilian culture during the week of Brazilian Folklore Day at the virtual BrasilFest 2-4 p.m. The festival includes Brazilian swag and capoeira (a Brazilian martial art), traditional food and cooking, a costume parade, music, workshops, dance and more. Streaming on Facebook and YouTube; free. brasilfest.org

Author Voices with Darrel McLeod — Aug. 24

King County Library System hosts an online discussion with author Darrel McLeod and Seattle poet Arianne at 7:30 p.m. McLeod’s book, “Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity,” explores how one man carries the spirit of his family through the lifelong process of healing. Register online; free. kcls.org