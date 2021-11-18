What’s Happening Nov. 19-25

First you exercise, then you feast! Seattle Turkey Trot has given participants the chance to burn some calories before indulging in Thanksgiving dinner for 15 years, and this year the holiday tradition remains with a virtual Turkey Trot.

When Erin Fortier, Matt Ramme and John O’Brien gathered 50 of their friends to get active on Thanksgiving morning in 2007, Seattle Turkey Trot was born.

“It was started in the beginning by a group of folks who really just wanted to get out there and move on Thanksgiving Day — as we all know, we always eat too much on Thanksgiving,” said Colleen Martinson, director of development and communications of Ballard Food Bank. The 5K race, hosted by the food bank, has grown ever since. Last year, it attracted over 1,500 runners and walkers; when it’s in person, it typically draws more than 5,000 participants.

“Last year, [the Turkey Trot] raised $139,000 for the Ballard Food Bank’s mission,” Martinson said, adding that the race is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

Turkey Trot’s funds benefit Ballard Food Bank’s mission, which is “to bring food and hope to our neighbors because there can be enough for everyone,” she said.

“We have a brand-new building that’s been open since mid-October. In this new location, we are serving more people than ever before and in new ways. We’ve expanded our programs, so all the money raised through the Seattle Turkey Trot goes to directly support folks in need of food and services in our community,” Martinson said.

The new food-bank location draws people from more than 500 households per week. There are also 360 people each week served at the Kindness Cafe, which provides free soup, sandwiches and coffee, and 350 kids involved each week in the Food for Kids weekend meal program. Ballard Food Bank’s community resource hub provides financial assistance to those in need, and “we deliver food to 850 households a week across eight ZIP codes in northwest Seattle … When folks support the Turkey Trot, they’re supporting that mission,” she said.

“We are excited to bring more food, support and hope to people in our new home. This is particularly important during the holiday season, when so many families are dealing with hunger, poverty and the continued impacts of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Muzia, executive director of the food bank. “The Turkey Trot is an opportunity for our community to come together and help our neighbors.”

With its virtual format, the Turkey Trot also provides a fun opportunity for participants to create teams, “like ‘All About That Baste’ … People are having so much fun with it, which is what we just love,” Martinson said.

With participants dressing up and starting their 5K from “wherever they happen to be, we’re still connected even though we’re apart,” she said, adding that “You really can do it from anywhere. Last year, we had someone from as far away as the North Pole participating!”

Seattle Turkey Trot will take place Thursday, Nov. 25. The virtual format invites participants to run or walk anytime on Thanksgiving Day. Registration includes a Turkey Trot T-shirt, and running in costume is encouraged. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 23, and find more information online: seattleturkeytrot.org.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Nov. 19-25 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Dances in the Sky — Nov. 19-20

Enjoy this evening of orchestra and circus at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Under the artistic direction of Deon Fox, the evening also includes other awe-inspiring aerial arts, such as silks, rings and chains. Purchase tickets online; $61-$95. 2702 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; smcomusic.org

No Closet Follies: Vol 4 Carnal Fête — Nov. 19-20

Puckduction presents a night of burlesque, cabaret and drag performances with an all-LGBTQ+ cast at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $25. 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; puckduction.ticketleap.com/noclosetfollies4

Warren Miller’s ‘Winter Starts Now’ Film Tour — Nov. 19-24

Enjoy the 72nd annual film “Winter Starts Now” featuring snow riding from a range of terrains with multiple athletes. Find your local showing online; times, locations and prices vary. warrenmiller.com

Eastside Church Free Turkey Giveaway — Nov. 20

Eastridge Church will provide 1,500 free Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of groceries to families in need at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at the Issaquah and Seattle locations. Free. 24205 Issaquah-Fall City Road, Issaquah, and 4500 39th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 425-270-6300; eastridgetoday.com/turkey

Intro to Pastels — Nov. 20

King County Library System hosts a hands-on workshop where participants will learn how to use pastels to draw a simple still-life at 1:30 p.m. Chalk pastels, paper, a pencil, eraser and paper towels are needed. Register online; free. kcls.org

Native American Comedy Jam — Nov. 20

The Native American Comedy Jam featuring Adrianne Chalepah, Ernie Tsosie, Kasey Nicholson, Mylo Smith, Donovan Archambault and a special performance by Supaman at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $30-$150. 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; 253-835-7010; fwpaec.org

Ravenna Refresher Trail Run — Nov. 20

Join Northwest Trail Runs for a 4K, 8K or 12K trail run at Ravenna Park at 8:30 a.m. Register online; prices vary. 5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-291-8250; nwtrailruns.com

Black Swan Classic Jazz Band with Marilyn Keller — Nov. 21

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society presents the Black Swan Classic Jazz Band 1-4:30 p.m. Snack table with pastries, coffee and tea will be available. Purchase tickets at the door; $12/members, $15/general, free/under 21 accompanying a ticket purchase. 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; 425-776-5072; pstjs.org/pstjsevents.html

Short Stories Live — Nov. 21

Short Stories Live returns for the 2021 season with a series of live readings that celebrate and explore our human connections at 4 p.m. In this first Short Stories Live event of the season, former series director and curator Kurt Beattie explores reengagement, renewal and healing. The readings will include work by authors Jennifer Haupt, Jess Walter, Leo Tolstoy, Shirley Jackson and Charles R. Johnson. Purchase tickets online; $10-$15. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-652-4255; townhallseattle.org

“The Three Musketeers” — Nov. 23

Book-It Repertory Theatre continues its 2021-2022 season with “The Three Musketeers” by Lamar Legend, available to stream or download. This well-known classic is filled with daring feats and dramatic encounters. Purchase tickets online; $5-$35. book-it.org