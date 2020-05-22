Usually, around this time of year, many event and festival coordinators are getting ready for an exciting season of celebrations. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many festivities — including some of the region’s biggest — have been canceled, postponed or moved to virtual platforms. Here are the plans for some of the biggies:

All major 2020 Seafair events have been canceled. Organizers this week said that canceled events include the Fourth of July celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, the Milk Carton Derby, the Seafair Triathlon, Torchlight Run, Torchlight Parade and Seafair Weekend Festival.

Organizers said in their website that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are already confirmed for Aug. 6-8, 2021, and the Fourth of July fireworks show will be back next year as well.

Northwest Folklife is going virtual this year. The “Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival” will take place Saturday, May 23, to Monday, May 25. The online festival can be streamed on its website and will feature several channels of content including music, dance, storytelling and more. There will also be a marketplace highlighting local merchants with online purchasing options. There is a suggested daily donation of $20 per person and $30 per family.

The Mill Creek Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on the city’s Facebook page on Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. It will be prerecorded and a reverse parade, where the public can drive by and view a display of military memorabilia from their vehicles at Main Street and 153rd Street Southeast, will follow. According to the city’s statement, the public can view the items from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Pride will not hold the Seattle Pride Parade and Seattle Pride in the Park, and will instead celebrate with a series of virtual events from Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. The events will be announced early next month, according to a statement from The Seattle Out & Proud board and staff. Those interested in having a say in what kind of events attendees would like to see can fill out a survey to help the staff choose what virtual experiences to include. The statement also noted that the staff is working with PrideFest and Trans Pride to put together in-person Pride events for late summer.

The Fremont Solstice Parade has been postponed to June 2021. The Fremont Arts Council board of directors said in a statement they are planning some virtual events and are inviting the public to participate and send in content.

The Bite of Seattle is working on alternative end-of-summer dates, according to its website.

The Seattle International Film Festival, scheduled for Thursday, May 14, to Sunday, June 7, has been canceled.

The Bellevue Arts Museum Fair, originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, to Sunday, July 26, is canceled. The museum’s exhibitions and programs, along with curator talks and craft tutorials, can still be viewed on the BAM from Home page.

T-Town Family 4th (formerly called Freedom Fair) in Tacoma, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4, will be rescheduled.