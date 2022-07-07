What’s Happening July 8-14

This week, Summer at SAM returns after a two-year hiatus, bringing free performances, activities and more to the heart of Seattle at Olympic Sculpture Park every Thursday and Saturday this summer.

The first edition of Summer at SAM kicks off July 14 with an evening produced in partnership with Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, a multicultural and multiuse art gallery grounded in Latino arts traditions. The evening will feature performances by King Khazm and The Pazific, art-making with artist Eileen Jimenez, food trucks El Cabrito and Hallava Falafel and MARKET Seattle serving beer, wine and dinner fare.

If you happen to catch Summer at SAM on a Thursday, you’ll find live music against the backdrop of Richard Serra’s sculpture “Wake,” as well as art-making activities, food trucks and SAM caterer MARKET Seattle.

“The concert series is really to provide a space for people to meet after work, enjoy a glass of wine or a piece of music and take part in some art making,” said Robert Rutherford, a manager of public engagement at Seattle Art Museum and lead of planning for Summer at SAM.

Summer at SAM also is working with Black Fret, an organization that provides grants directly to working musicians. “We know that live music is a sector that was hit really hard over the last couple of years, so by being able to work with some of these groups that have been working hard to keep musicians working, we just want to do everything that we can to bring more attention to their work,” Rutherford said.

Every Saturday, yoga sessions will be led by 8 Limbs Yoga Centers, and there will be Zumba dance-fitness lessons and interactive drop-in studios with local artists. On select Saturdays, visitors may also find low-tide pocket beach tours with Seattle Aquarium naturalists and activities with Puget Soundkeeper, Snake River Savers and SeaLife Response, Rehab, and Research.

“The park has been an amazing resource for the last two years helping people cope with everything that’s going on by just having some green space and some respite and a space to retreat to,” Rutherford said. “One of the things that we really wanted to focus on as we come back into in-person programs is bringing the piece that’s been missing from the last two years from the park — and that is community.

“People are just really hungry right now for the opportunity to connect with one another, and so I’m personally excited about being able to use the park spaces for exactly that connection,” he said.

Summer at SAM takes place 6-8 p.m. every Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday July 14-Aug. 20 at Olympic Sculpture Park (2901 Western Ave., Seattle). Find more information at seattleartmuseum.org/summer.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening July 8-14 in the Puget Sound area.

Family Carnival Night — July 8

Eastridge Church welcomes community families for Family Carnival Night 7-8:30 p.m. in West Seattle. The carnival includes carnival games, face painting, inflatables, candy and prizes. Register online; free. 4500 39th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 425-270-6300; EastridgeToday.com/carnival

Northwest Tune-Up Festival — July 8-10

Enjoy this bike, beer and music festival held in celebration of PNW culture. This three-day event showcases the beauty of the region and everything it has to offer with bike brands, exhibitors, demonstrations, musical guests, breweries and cideries, bike clinics, morning yoga, a kids zone and more. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1145 Granary Ave., Bellingham; nwtuneup.com

Polish Festival — July 9

Seattle Center Festál continues with Polish Festival noon-7 p.m. This joyful celebration of Polish culture, traditions and modern achievements includes a parade, a beer garden, vendor marketplace, poster exhibit, kids crafts, food and desserts, and more. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; polishfestivalseattle.org

The Seattle Summer Music Games — July 9

In partnership with the Renton Chamber of Commerce, Seafair and Drum Corps International, the Northwest Youth Music Association presents a drum and bugle corps competition, as well as a full day of family activities, food, a marketplace and more at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $25-$50. 405 Logan Ave. N., Renton; seattlesummermusicgames.org

Willows Orchard Art Show on Whidbey Island — July 9-10

Willows Orchard hosts 15 Pacific Northwest artists from Seattle, Bainbridge Island and Whidbey Island to showcase and sell their work across a variety of art mediums including paintings, woodwork, sculpture, metal, glass and more 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 1306 Willow Pond Lane, Coupeville; willowsorchard.com

How To Be A Viking Summer Camp — July 11-15

Join the National Nordic Museum and forge your own seafaring adventure 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 11-15. This half-day camp uncovers the daily life of Norse warriors, and campers will get to think, create and explore just like the Vikings did. This half-day camp is intended for children aged 6-8. Register online; $100/members, $125/nonmembers. 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; 206-789-5707; nordicmuseum.org

Opera Camps — July 11-15

Seattle Opera presents Opera Camps for artful explorers (ages 7-9) and maestros (ages 10-13) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15. Participants will create original opera stories, learn songs from actual operas and then put it all together into their own opera performance all while learning more about the art form. Register online; $77-$385. 363 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-389-7600; seattleopera.org

Black to Nature – A Conversation with writer Rosette Royale — July 13

Join Seward Park Audubon at Columbia City’s Royal(e) Room at 6 p.m. as writer Rosette Royale shares the story of the life of a man who found refuge in the solitude of the Olympic National Park. Writer and translator Wendy Call will join Rosette on stage as a catalyst for a lively discussion. Register online; free. 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Civic Cocktail on Keep Art Alive: The Essential Role of Creative Culture in Seattle — July 13

Enjoy this hybrid panel discussion on the importance of the arts and music in our culture and community with longtime Seattle community arts leaders Vivian Philips (editor in chief of Arte Noir magazine), Greg Lundgren (founder of Museum of Museums), Adam Zacks (chief programming officer at Seattle Theatre Group; founder of Sasquatch Festival and THING) and Kevin Sur (founder of Artist Home) 6:30-8 p.m. Register online; prices vary. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; seattlecityclub.org

Flower Hour Summer Sampler Series: Native Discovery Garden & Yao Garden — July 14

Bellevue Botanical Garden hosts a class for participants to learn about what makes the Native Discovery Garden and the Yao Garden special 5-6 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $10.50-$15. bellevuebotanical.org