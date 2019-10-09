Weekend Highlight

The start of fall means plenty of fall-themed events to help you celebrate the season. Two options for you and the family this weekend are the Harvest Festival at Carnation Farms and the Seattle Japanese Garden Maple Festival, which includes a family day on Saturday.

Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

Make a trip to Carnation to indulge in some classic fall activities. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend this month, you can pick pumpkins, climb on tractors, tour the garden and more. There will also be culinary demonstrations, crafts, face painting, hay rides and a bonfire with s’mores.

Fuel up for the festivities with a breakfast of pumpkin pancakes and bacon, served from 10 a.m. to noon. Come back for a lunch of squash soup and grilled cheese sandwich, from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be snacks all day including roasted peppers and pretzels.

On Oct. 12 and 19, try your hand at axe throwing with the PNW Axe Throwing Co. For $10, you’ll get 10 throws. Throwers must be 16 and older and participants under 18 require a parent or guardian present.

If all that axe throwing makes you thirsty, head over to The Tasting Shed. Guests 21 and over can enjoy beer from Valley House Brewery from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free.

Seattle Japanese Garden Maple Festival

Find yourself in a beautiful sea of red and gold leaves at the Maple Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Celebrate momijigari, the Japanese tradition of appreciating nature’s art and the colors that come with the season.

Self-guided Maple Tour brochures are available each day, but there will also be plenty of activities to enjoy throughout the weekend. On Friday and Saturday, you can in participate in a maple scavenger hunt and maple-leaf origami in the Tateuchi Community Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday is the festival’s family day. At 11:15 a.m., hear a taiko drum performance by Kaze Daiko. From 1 to 2 p.m., bring the kids to an illustration workshop led by Liz Wong. At 1, 2 and 3 p.m., immerse yourself in a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony. Tickets for the tea ceremony are sold separately and can be reserved by calling the gatehouse.

There will also be tea ceremonies held at the same times on Sunday, as well as a koto (Japanese harp) performance at 1:30 p.m.

Public transportation is recommended; the parking lot is expected to be congested. Admission to the garden ends 30 minutes prior to closing time at 4:30 p.m. Additionally, tripods are not allowed in the garden and arriving early is advised.

____

Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October

Location: Carnation Farms, 28901 N.E. Carnation Farms Road, Carnation

Cost: free

More info: carnationfarms.org

Seattle Japanese Garden Maple Festival

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13

Location: Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Boulevard E., Seattle

Cost: free, $7-$10/tea ceremony

More info: seattlejapanesegarden.org