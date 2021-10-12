Editor’s note: Given the persistently high COVID-19 case count, COVID-19 protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for COVID-19 requirements and the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

Whether you love this season’s unmistakable coziness or would rather rewind to summertime, there are only a few weeks left in October to enjoy some of fall’s traditional festivities. Here’s a list of the Puget Sound area’s pumpkin patches and family farms offering fall activities, as well as some spooky events.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive. If your city’s pumpkin patch or event isn’t included, check their websites to see if they plan to host any fall festivities.

Farms

Carpinito Brothers

Explore a pumpkin patch, a University of Washington vs. Washington State University corn maze, a family fun yard including farm animals, a corn pit and more with Mount Rainier as your backdrop 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Purchase tickets at the farm; $5/pumpkin patch, $11/corn maze ($8 for children), $7/hay maze, $4/hay ride. 27508 W. Valley Highway N., Kent (fun yard is at 6720 S. 277th St., Kent); 253-854-5692; carpinito.com

Frey Family Farm

The Frey Family Farm store and pumpkin patch is an apple-cider paradise 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. With apple-cider doughnut holes and hot apple cider, the family-friendly pumpkin patch offers the best of the fall season. Produce and food available for purchase. 28411 State Route 706 E., Ashford; 253-677-9393; freyfamilyfarm.net

Gordon Skagit Farms

Gordon Skagit Farms offers a wide range of fall festivities 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Attendees can choose fall foliage wreaths, explore the corn maze, choose their perfect pumpkin, sip hot cider and even visit the haunted barn. Prices vary by activity. 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon; 360-424-7262; gordonskagitfarms.com

The Harvest at Tulip Town

The Harvest at Tulip Town provides good old-fashioned family fun on the farm 2-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Visitors can enjoy the pumpkin patch, pumpkin market, corn maze, apple slingshot, beer and wine garden, hay rides, hot coffee, snacks and more. Purchase tickets at the farm; $5/general. 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; 360-424-8152; tuliptown.com

Maris Farms

Maris Farms Fall Festival invites visitors to experience laughter by day and screams by night Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31 (times vary by activity). During the day, families can enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides, pig and duck races and more. By night, the atmosphere gets spookier at the Haunted Woods. Purchase tickets online; prices vary by activity. 25001 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Buckley; 253-862-2848; marisfarms.com

Spooner Farms

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival includes a range of family-friendly activities 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Attendees can enjoy a pumpkin slingshot, farm animals, a gift shop, candy store, caramel popcorn and apples, a corn maze and more. Produce and food available for purchase. 9710 State Route 162 E., Puyallup; 253-840-2059; spoonerberries.com

Thomasson Family Farm

Thomasson Family Farm features 10 acres of pumpkins this year and a 5-acre corn maze in the Enumclaw plateau 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. The farm also features interactive activities for the whole family including laser tag, corn pit, slingshot, tractor rides and more. Purchase tickets online; $15/weekend, $10/weekday, free/ages 1 and under, free/pumpkin patch only. 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; thomassonfarm.com

Events

Hoot ‘n’ Howl — through Oct. 23

Explore Northwest Trek at night by walking through animal paths lit with spooky lights with multiple trick-or-treat stations along the way 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October (Oct. 15-16 and 22-23). There will also be a Freaky Food Science activity at the Kids’ Trek pavilion at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Purchase tickets online; $16/day of, $14/general advance, $12/Northwest Trek members. 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; 360-832-6117; nwtrek.org

See the Salmon Run with Seattle Aquarium — through Oct. 24

With fall in full swing, the salmon are back, and the Seattle Aquarium invites visitors to join Aquarium naturalists at locations along the Cedar River in Renton and Maple Valley 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October (Oct. 16-17 and 23-24). Visitors will see the salmon in their natural habitat and learn about the autumn spawning process. Find exact locations online; free. 206-386-4300; seattleaquarium.org

Pumpkin Train Rides — through Oct. 24

Wear your costume and enjoy a 30-minute train ride with Chehalis-Centralia Railroad at noon or 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October (Oct. 16-17 and 23-24). Goody bags of treats and pumpkins will be provided for children under 15. Purchase tickets online; $16/general, free/children ages 2 and under (must sit on adult lap). 1101 S.W. Sylvenus St., Chehalis; 360-748-9593; steamtrainride.com

Spooky Sundays — through Oct. 24

Unexpected Productions Improv hosts a series of spooky stories created using the audience’s help at 8 p.m. Sundays in October (Oct. 17 and 24). Based on audience suggestions, performers will weave a haunting story right before visitor’s eyes. On Oct. 24, a special edition of Spooky Sundays will feature “Poe Unexpected,” a show that embraces the macabre of Edgar Allan Poe. Purchase tickets online (Poe Unexpected tickets); $15. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

Howl Nights — through Oct. 29

The Shed presents a series of multidisciplinary arts events including dance, music, film and interactive art at 7 p.m. Fridays in October (Oct. 15, 22 and 29). Prepare to be thrilled in a communal experience that explores the state of the world and the “winds of the creeping cold bringing the ghosts of the recent past as 2021 creaks to its end.” RSVP and reserve tickets online; free. Location varies; theshedseattle.org

Pasado’s Pumpkin Spooktacular — through Oct. 30

Pasado’s Safe Haven, home to over 200 animals, hosts a series of spooky sanctuary tours 1-3 p.m. Saturdays in October (Oct. 16, 23 and 30). The cows have been asking to trick-or-treat, so bring your own pumpkins and pumpkin carvings to feed them. Visitors will learn about the animals that call the sanctuary home and have the opportunity to share treats with other animal residents. Costumes are encouraged. Purchase tickets online, $25, $75/family over three people. 10131 Woods Lake Road, Monroe; 360-793-9393; pasadosafehaven.org

Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories — through Oct. 30

Unexpected Productions Improv hosts a series of spooky campfire stories 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October (Oct. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30). Improvisers and storytellers will gather true-life events from attendees and turn them into spooky stories and comedic scenes. Purchase tickets online; $15. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

PCC Fall Cooking Classes — through Oct. 30

Join PCC for a series of fall-themed cooking classes for all the junior chefs out there. In Maple Harvest Breakfast, junior chefs will learn how to make maple a breakfast star with whole wheat scones and maple glaze, maple sausage patties and crispy miso-maple sweet potato hash 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 15. In Halloween Tricks and Treats, junior chefs will make a batch of chocolate pumpkin cupcakes, apple monsters and mummy dogs 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. In Ghostly Goodies, young cooks will learn proper baking and measuring techniques, how to work with phyllo dough, basic knife skills, stovetop safety and more 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 and 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. In Monster Munchies, junior cooks will use cookie cutters to make ghost toast, monster eyeballs and veggie fingers 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 and 30. Register online; $35/all classes. pccmarkets.com

Haunted Hike — through Oct. 31

Something’s afoot at Northwest Trek 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Walk the paths and complete an online scavenger hunt to solve the mystery (QR code provided at entrance). Purchase tickets online; free with admission or membership. 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; 360-832-6117; nwtrek.org

Halloween Train — through Oct. 31

Northwest Railway Museum hosts the 2021 Halloween Train excursion at various times Saturdays and Sundays in October (Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31). Enjoy a hauntingly good time in a decorated train while savoring the changing autumn colors on a trip through the scenic upper Snoqualmie Valley. The two-hour round-trip experience includes a stop at the Train Shed Exhibit Hall with family-friendly Halloween storytelling. Costumes are encouraged, and all children arriving in costume will receive a small prize. Purchase tickets online; $24/adults, $20/seniors, $12/children. Board from either the North Bend Depot (205 E. McClellan St., North Bend) or the Snoqualmie Depot (38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie); 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

ColorFall — through Nov. 12

Periodic, a South Lake Union pop-up experience, is hosting a twist on the traditional pumpkin patch 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12. This autumn experience is the perfect place to take your Instagram-worthy pumpkin picture with multiple fall-themed selfie stations and photo backdrops. Each Saturday, ColorFall will also include complimentary festive snacks like pumpkin ice cream or a hot-apple-cider bar. Free. 2252 Seventh Ave., Seattle; periodicshop.com