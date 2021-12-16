What’s Happening Dec. 17-23

Like gingerbread houses and snowmen, model trains are a staple in many traditional holiday scenes — and you can jump into the magical miniature world of model trains at Washington State History Museum’s 25th Annual Model Train Festival in Tacoma.

“We have model trains on every floor of the museum of all different sizes and scales,” said Jennifer Kilmer, Washington State Historical Society’s director.

The event is a great way to get in the holiday spirit because of the joys of playing with trains; “there’s sort of an association with the holidays that really makes the event special,” she said.

Visitors will find seven detailed train models and miniature Western Washington scenery around the museum. Now in its 25th year, “[visitors] know what they’re going to see and experience, so it becomes a tradition for them,” Kilmer said.

“We also have some groups that have been with us for a really long time like the Kitsap Live Steamers and Boeing Model Train Engineers and, of course, the Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers, who maintain the permanent layout at the state history museum. We owe the creation of the festival to them because it was their idea initially,” she said.

In addition to viewing model trains, visitors can also take advantage of several photo opportunities. In years past, Santa was a guest at the festival, but this year, due to COVID-19, two unique selfie opportunities will take his place. A train station backdrop with an old-fashioned mailbox invites children to mail letters to Santa. There will also be a green screen that will transport guests into a historical photo or a giant snow globe.

“I think it’s just a great gathering place for families and people of all ages. I see little tiny kids who are thrilled by the trains, and then I see grandparents who are remembering the train set that they had when they were little — so I think it’s just this great connecting point. Even if you’re not into model trains, the railroad is right here next to the museum, so there’s also a connection to Washington state history and the railroads in the state,” Kilmer said.

The Model Train Festival (1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma) runs Dec. 17-Jan. 2. Find more information and COVID-19 safety measures at: washingtonhistory.org/exhibit/trainfestival

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Dec. 17-23 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post. Please check event websites for more information, including COVID-19 requirements.

Winter Paint and Sip (Acrylics) — Dec. 18

King County Library System presents a virtual step-by-step acrylic painting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Grab a beverage and bring your acrylic paints, brushes, mixed media paper, tape, a cup of water for washing your brushes and a pencil or pen. For ages 18 and older. Register online; free. kcls.org

Make Spirits Bright Holiday Cocktail Class — Dec. 18

Join Raymond Stencel from Diageo Hospitality for some holiday sips and light bites at 4-6 p.m. Start the class off with a welcome Don Julio and sherry eggnog cocktail, then be guided through making a Johnnie Walker holiday Penicillin or zero-proof seedlip concoction. End the night with a heartwarming Tanqueray tea toddy. Purchase tickets online (21+ only); $55. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7000; fourseasons.com/seattle

A Bonsai Solstice — Dec. 18

Pacific Bonsai Museum hosts a quiet stroll in the woods to explore bonsai illuminated by soft lights (and your flashlights) at 4-7 p.m. Free with suggested donation up to $10. 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way; 253-353-7345; pacificbonsaimuseum.org

An American Christmas Benefit Concert & Reception — Dec. 18

Enjoy this benefit concert and reception featuring lively early American music from New England, Appalachian and Shaker traditions at 7 p.m. Tunes in the shape note tradition, simple Shaker melodies and the New England “primitive” style will take the audience on a journey discovering holiday fare from the variety of traditions that combine to create America’s musical heritage. Purchase tickets online; $20-$30. 363 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-919-2471; radiance.org

Seattle SantaCon 2021 — Dec. 18

Join thousands of other Santas for the second weekend of Seattle SantaCon, an annual mass gathering of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes parading on the streets and inside bars in Seattle (and other cities around the world). Purchase tickets online; $5-$30. Location varies; facebook.com/seattle.santacon

Virtual Black Santa — Dec. 18-19

Northwest African American Museum presents a virtual visit with Black Santa at NAAM’s Black Santa Winter Wonderland 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2-6 p.m. Dec. 19. After individual time with Santa, participants will be directed to a virtual photo booth for keepsake pictures. Register online; $20/family. naamnw.org

Kwanzaa Market at Wa Na Wari — Dec. 18-19

Join Wa Na Wari for a Kwanzaa Market Weekend noon-5 p.m. Clothing, books, art, beads, teas, plants and more will be for sale by local vendors. A free photo booth will also be on-site. Free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

Molly Hashimoto Pop-Up — Dec. 18-19

Seward Park Audubon Center hosts a two-day pop-up featuring framed and unframed prints, books and greeting cards by Molly Hashimoto. Hashimoto’s block prints and watercolors celebrate nature and highlight the animals and landscapes of the West. There will also be a live demonstration featuring an oil-based ink block printing technique 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Holiday Cookie Workshop — Dec. 19

Puget Consumers Co-op presents a family-friendly bake-along with cocoa kiss cookies, grandma’s filled cookies with raspberry jam, Russian tea cakes and lemon spritz cookies with sprinkles 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register online; $80. 22621 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com

Letters to Santa and Holiday Tea — Dec. 19

Get in the Christmas spirit with a seasonal tea service and a visit from Santa at noon and 2 p.m. During the tea service, there will be stationary passed out so children can write letters to Santa and hand-deliver them to St. Nick himself. The menu includes a selection of teas, scones, sandwiches and more. Purchase tickets online; $65. 900 Madison St., Seattle; 206-622-6400; hotelsorrento.com

“A Festival of Lessons & Carols” — Dec. 21-22

The Northwest Boychoir celebrates its 43rd annual presentation of “A Festival of Lessons & Carols” at 7:30 p.m. This holiday concert series showcases the 65-member combined chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint. Purchase tickets online; $10-$50. 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle (Dec. 21) and 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle (Dec. 22); 206-524-3234; nwchoirs.org/northwest-boychoir