Weekend Highlight

Celebrate the cultures of Latin America at Fiestas Patrias this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at both the South Park Community Center and Seattle Center.

The festival is a weekend-long commemoration of the national independence days of many Latin American countries.

On Saturday, the festivities kick off at the South Park Community Center with a parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From noon to 5 p.m., there will be a health fair with free health screenings, cholesterol and glucose checks and other information. From 1 to 6 p.m., enjoy traditional Latin American food, Mexican folkloric horses and bands, dance, children’s activities and more.

At Seattle Center from noon to 5 p.m., attendees can visit the health fair, participate in children’s activities, watch cooking demonstrations, check out art exhibitions and eat traditional Latin American food. From noon to 9:30 p.m., there will be musical and dance performances.

On Sunday, the fun continues at Seattle Center from noon to 7 p.m.

The festival highlights the history of Latin American communities and celebrates new generations living in the United States.

Try Mexican delights such as tortas, tamales and gorditas from the food vendors. Learn how to make pozole, tamales and chile rellenos from a local family-owned restaurant at the cooking demonstrations. There will also be two exhibits with works from local artists.

New this year is a round-trip airplane-ticket giveaway. Attendees can obtain a passport inside the Seattle Center Armory and collect stamps from attending Festál events to be entered to win.

Fiestas Patrias

South Park Community Center: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 8319 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle

Seattle Center: noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; 305 Harrison St., Seattle

Cost: free

More info: seattlefiestaspatrias.org