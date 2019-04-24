Weekend Highlight

The Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival, a local tradition started in 1976 to celebrate the gift of 1,000 cherry trees given to Seattle from Japan in honor of America’s bicentennial and friendship between Japan and Washington state, is Friday through Sunday, April 26-28, at Seattle Center.

Performances, exhibits and demonstrations of Japanese traditions include taiko drumming, martial arts, calligraphy, Go game lessons, Japanese choral music and a tea ceremony. Sample Japanese cuisine from food-court vendors and get tips on creating your own dishes at daily cooking demonstrations. This year’s festival theme is a preview of the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Other spring activities this weekend include the annual Sheep Shearing event at Kelsey Creek Farm Park in Bellevue. Watch sheep being expertly shorn of their winter coats, plus fiber arts and crafts demonstrations, pony rides and other farm activities on Saturday, April 27.

The Master Gardener Plant Sale and Garden Market is Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, at the Center for Urban Horticulture in Seattle. “Garden Big in Small Spaces” is the theme of this year’s sale, with information and plant shopping advice by Master Gardeners and a variety of veggies, herbs and other plants from more than 20 vendors.

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 26-28

Location: Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion, Seattle

More info: cherryblossomfest.org

Kelsey Creek Farm Fair

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Cost: free admission, fees for some activities, cash only, no ATM on-site

Location: Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; free parking and shuttle from Wilburton Park and Ride, 720 114th Ave. S.E., and Bannerwood Sports Park, 1630 132nd Ave. S.E., Bellevue

More info: 425-452-7688 or farmerjayne.com/Special_Events.html

Master Gardeners Plant Sale and Garden Market

Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26-27

Location: Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle

More info: mgfkc.org/events/plant-sale