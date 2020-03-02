Emerald City Comic Con will go on as planned, organizers said Monday.

The annual four-day celebration of pop culture, scheduled for March 12-15 this year, draws close to 100,000 fans, putting them in close quarters at the Washington State Convention Center with exhibitors, creators, celebrities and fans from around the world.

Questions have been mounting about large-scale events as King County now has 14 cases of COVID-19, including five deaths, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

A statement posted on ECCC’s website says organizers have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation across the event and are adhering to recommendations in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Emerging Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants that are effective against the COVID-19 virus.

“We are working closely with the WSCC and our other venue partners and aligning with local, state and federal public health guidelines and agencies,” the statement says. “As ECCC approaches we will be constantly reviewing our health protection activities, public health messaging, hygiene and medical control measures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response further in line with up to date public health advice and guidance, including that of the CDC.”

In a Twitter thread, organizers said: “Many of us and you have been looking forward to ECCC for a year now, and we will always want the best for this community that we have grown to love so much.”