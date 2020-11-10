ReedPop, the folks who bring you Emerald City Comic Con in any normal sort of year, have announced what they hope will be their first post-coronavirus in-person event, and it will be held in a very familiar place.

The entertainment company on Tuesday announced its plans for ECCC to return to live operations Dec. 2-5, 2021, at the Washington State Convention Center. It will be followed by C2E2 in Chicago the next week. No other in-person conventions have been scheduled yet.

ReedPop initially postponed the 2020 version of ECCC on the fly last spring as the first round of COVID-19 created societal gridlock around the world; the event was eventually canceled. Organizers moved the event and a number of other conventions online and will continue to host online gatherings with their digital Metaverse events, which bring celebrities, creators and fans together in a similar, though less communal, fashion, through next summer.

ECCC is one of the most popular comic-con events in the world, drawing around 100,000 over the four-day event (usually in March) that brings some of pop and comics cultures’ biggest stars to town. The “Back to the Future” cast, a Doctor Who, a Hulk and hundreds of local creators and vendors who rely on the event for a large portion of their annual income were scheduled to attend in 2020.