It’s 2003. We’re years away from talking on the first iPhone (much less streaming live gameplay on Twitch) or watching “Iron Man,” the first movie in the now-overstuffed Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But what did happen that year, on Feb. 9, was that 2,500 people attended Seattle’s first Emerald City Comic Con (then known as Emerald City Comicon).

Since then, the event, founded by Jim Demonakos of Mukilteo, has transformed from a single-day gathering at then-Qwest Field to a multiday behemoth at the Seattle Convention Center that was close to drawing in 100,000 attendees before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on all things communal.

For its 20th anniversary, this year’s ECCC, expected to attract about 75,000 attendees March 2-5 at the convention center’s new Summit building, is showcasing its roots as a community haven for fans of all things nerdy.

“We started so local, and Jim Demonakos, the founder, his vision for the show was arts and comics and celebrating this weird niche of pop culture that created a lot of ‘others,’ ” says Kristina Rogers, the global comics events vice president at ReedPOP, which puts on ECCC.

Advertising

“If you were a comic nerd growing up, you were a nerd, and back then being a nerd wasn’t cool. … And to watch the show grow and take that step forward and say, ‘OK, what if it’s not just comics? What about our manga nerds, what about our theater nerds, what about all of these kids that love goofy things and grew up being a little bit “other,” how do we appeal to all of it?’ And so it’s become … this massive pop culture event that still is ultimately just bringing together a bunch of geeks to have fun, hang out and feel safe.”

And in keeping with the theme of going back to its roots, ECCC is highlighting longtime area connections in its programming.

“In our comic guests, in our literary guests, in our entertainment guests … exhibitors that have been showing for 20 years are still here,” says Rogers, who is in her 16th year of working with ECCC. “It’s really just continuing to drive home that we are your local show. It’s huge, we have [major video game publisher] Bandai [Namco] coming, it’s awesome, but at the end of the day, that artist that lives in Ballard still has a booth at our show.”

As for what comes next, Rogers says her team is focused on where pop culture is going — Rogers mentions podcasts and influencers as potential additions in the years to come — and how to bring that to Seattle and ECCC, while making sure attendees enjoy the value of their ticket.

“Our lives can be kind of stressful, and when you walk into the doors of our show or another show like it, we want you to forget all of that and spend the next three to four days just having a great vacation and celebrating your nerd-dom and celebrating art and celebrating the weird funky stuff that keeps our society different,” Rogers says.

What to look forward to

Autographs and photo ops

This year’s guest list includes names from popular movies, TV shows and YouTube channels, among others, who are available for photo ops and/or autographs (check the website for time and day):

Advertising

Actor Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this year’s guest of honor

YouTube personality Amalee

Actor David Tennant of “Doctor Who”

Voice actor Jennifer Hale of Metal Gear Solid and Mass Effect

Actors Katee Sackhoff and Mercedes Varnado of “The Mandalorian”

Actor Neve Campbell of the “Scream” franchise

Actors Rhys Darby, Samba Schutte and Vico Ortiz of “Our Flag Means Death”

Actor Sheryl Lee of the Washington-filmed “Twin Peaks”

Keep in mind: Photo ops and autographs aren’t included in the price of show floor tickets, and you’ll have to pay extra for those.

Prom Night

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, and with the goal of “reclaiming high school for everybody,” ECCC is diving deep into the traditional trappings of prom, including having a spirit week with events happening each day of the convention and a cosplay-inclusive prom Saturday, March 4, named “Emerald under the CCC.”

“We were sitting in a room designing the prom, and at one point we all kind of stopped and laughed because it was a group of nerds sitting in a room putting together a prom — and we’d not gone to prom,” Rogers says. “So, really, it was kind of joyous to sit down and create an event that we knew was going to be a lot of fun for our fans and really feed that younger part of you that maybe felt a little bit awkward (when you were younger).”

The prom runs 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, March 4; admission is included with your ECCC ticket.

Cosplay/LARPing

Cosplaying continues to be a major anchor of ECCC, with the organizer adding additional opportunities for attendees to show off their costume creations, including dedicating an entire floor to Cosplay Central and 3D sets for fans to take pictures in. (Pop Asia, which focuses on Japanese culture, also shares this space.)

Meanwhile, the Cosplay Central Crown Championships returns Saturday, March 4, with two of the three judges (Seattle Cosplay and May Jean Cosplay) and the emcee (Momma Sammu) hailing from the Pacific Northwest.

And for the live-action role players out there, you’ll be excited to know that this year’s ECCC has a new central hub in the convention center’s outdoor Garden Terrace. (“And it’s LARPing-friendly throughout the entire building,” Rogers says.)