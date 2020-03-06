Emerald City Comic Con has been postponed.

Organizers announced the decision to move the four-day celebration of pop culture to this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle.

The event was scheduled for March 12-15 at Washington State Convention Center. Last year’s event drew 98,000 people.

The company made the announcement in a statement on their website Friday morning. It said a more detailed announcement with date and other details will be released later.

