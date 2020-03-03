DC Entertainment, Penguin Random House, Dark Horse Comics and several artists have pulled out of Emerald City Comic Con, scheduled for March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center.

DC Entertainment includes DC Comics, one of the giants of the comics publishing world whose stable of superheroes include Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

“As the health and safety of our employees are always our primary concerns, DC staffers will not be attending conventions during the month of March,” a statement from DC says. “Future convention attendance will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and local health agencies.”

Publisher Penguin Random House said via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that while Emerald City Comic Con “is an important way for our staff & authors to connect w/readers, their health & safety take priority.”

Dark Horse Comics, the Milwaukie, Oregon-based publisher of titles such as “Hellboy,” “Umbrella Academy” and “Berserk,” also said via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it was making the “difficult decision to pull out of Emerald City Comic Con 2020.”

Comics artist Jen Bartel was among several artists who also made the decision to pull out of ECCC.

The annual four-day celebration of pop culture draws close to 100,000 fans. ECCC organizers had said earlier that the convention would go on as scheduled and, in a statement on its website, said organizers have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation across the event.

On Tuesday evening, an ECCC spokesperson said that statement was still in effect.