Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Woodland Park Zoo early closure

FRI Special event early 3 p.m. closure Friday and July 19; regular zoo hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$22.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Catio Tour Seattle

SAT Self-guided tour of 10 catios (outdoor, enclosed cat patios) at homes from Seattle to Lynnwood, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; $10 (give.paws.org/event/catio-tour-seattle-2019/e219140).

Seattle Aquarium Shark and Ray Days

SAT-SUN Talks and activities about sharks, skates, and rays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$34.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Seattle Reptile Show

SAT-SUN Animals and related merchandise for sale, educational displays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5-$10 (pacnwrs.com).

Hops for Hoppers

MON Fundraiser for rescue bunnies at Lagunitas with vegan food from Cycle Dogs and Frelard Tamales, bunny guests and photo ops, beer proceeds benefit care for adoptable and sanctuary rabbits, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Lagunitas Taproom, 1550 N.W. 49th St., Seattle; free (eventbrite.com/e/hops-for-hoppers-tickets-64647930701).

Auto events

34th Annual Oldsmobile Car Show

SAT Classic cars, raffle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds; free for spectators (pugetsoundoldsclub.org).

Auburn Summer Cruise-Ins

JULY 18 Classic, antique, hot rod cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, food vendors, 4-7:30 p.m. July 18, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; free, nonperishable food bank donations collected (solidrockcruisers.com).

Benefits

Sip & Savor Summer

FRI West African buffet, wine, craft beer, jewelry sale, all proceeds benefit job skills program in West Africa, 6 p.m. Friday, The Great Hall at Greenlake, 7220 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; $50 (wavschools.org/2019seattle).

Swedish SummeRun and Walk for Ovarian Cancer

SUN 26th annual 5K run and walk, proceeds support the lthe Rivkin Center ovarian cancer research, educational programs, and prevention, 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Marion and Madison Streets, Seattle; $35, additional donation/fundraising suggested (206-215-6200 or summerun.org).

MEOW Cat Rescue

PLAN AHEAD Auction, games, vegetarian buffet, beer, wine to benefit cat care programs, 5:30 p.m. July 20, University of Washington HUB, Seattle; $55, registration closes July 18 or when sold out (meowcatrescue.org).

Federal Way Rhythm and Brews Festival

PLAN AHEAD Music, food, craft beer, wine and spirits to benefit the Federal Way Symphony, noon July 20, Federal Way Town Square Park, Federal Way; $25-$30, $12/designated driver (FWBrews.com).

Biking

Seattle to Portland

SAT-SUN 206-mile bike ride in one or two days; 4:15 a.m. Saturday, University of Washington E-1 parking lot, Seattle; $60-$200, online registration closed, registration on-site at STP packet pickup 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 11-Friday at Cascade Bicycle Club (206-522-3222 or cascade.org/rides-and-events/kaiser-permanente-seattle-portland-presented-alaska-airlines).

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays).

Summer Seersucker Social

PLAN AHEAD Eight-mile ride with a scavenger hunt, seersucker or other 1920s era seasonally inspired clothing suggested, 10 a.m. July 20, La Conner; $12-$15 (sprocketscience.com/summer-seersucker).

Boating

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

SAT One hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger free (cwb.org/calendar).

Dance

Dancing til Dusk, Occidental Square

TUE Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; The Bill Joe Show honky tonk/swing; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Occidental Square, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free; weather may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Dancing til Dusk, Hing Hay Park

JULY 18 Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required, Casey MacGill Quartet swing; 6 p.m. July 18, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free; weather may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Fairs/Festivals

Ballard SeafoodFest

FRI-SUN Celebrating 45 years of seafood, music, Beer Garden local beers, ciders and cocktails; arts and crafts vendors; all-ages, all-skills Festi-Bowl skateboarding competition in the Ballard Commons Skateboard Bowl; food vendors including salmon barbecue and a variety of seafood; Lutefisk Eating competition; 5-11 p.m. Friday (music, beer garden and food trucks only), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Market Street and Ballard Avenue, Seattle (seafoodfest.org).

West Seattle Summer Fest

FRI-SUN Street festival with arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, food vendors, main stage, beer garden, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org/summerfest).

Queen Anne Days

FRI-SUN Festival kickoff, music, food trucks, Wine, Beer and Cider Garden, 7-9:30 p.m. Friday; Helpline Run for Home run/walk to support neighbors in need, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, $40; Kids ‘N’ K-9 Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, from McClure Middle School on First Avenue West; festival with activities and entertainment for all ages, bouncy house, vendors, food trucks, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, West Queen Anne Playfield, 150 W. Blaine St., Seattle (queenannedays.com).

Kirkland Uncorked

FRI-SUN Celebration of Washington wineries, wine with foodie festivities including Friday Burger Brawl and Saturday Food Truck Feast; event benefits Homeward Pet Adoption Center; 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, $15-$25; also, Street Market vendors, 2-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (206-633-0422 or kirklanduncorked.com).

Redmond Derby Days

FRI-SAT Derby Dash 5K run, 6:30 p.m. Friday, $15-$30; Bicycle Criterium races, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday; Kids Parade, 10 a.m., Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, from Northeast 83rd Street and 161st Avenue Northeast, on Northeast 85th Street to 158th Avenue Northeast; entertainment, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday; Kids Zone activities, Festival of Food vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; carnival, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Municipal Campus Plaza, 8701 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond (redmond.gov/1138/Derby-Days).

Redmond Arts Festival

FRI-SUN Arts and crafts vendors, music, sidewalk chalk for kids, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; shuttle bus to Redmond Derby Days at Redmond City Hall Saturday; Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; free (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/redmond-arts-festival).

Kent Cornucopia Days

FRI-SUN Street fair with hundreds of vendors, two food courts, beer garden, entertainment, kids’ zone, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Kent; car show and dragon boat race, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake Meridian Park; parade, p.m. Sunday, Fourth Avenue from Willis Street to James Street, Kent (kcdays.com).

Arlington Street Fair

FRI-SUN Vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington (arlingtonwa.org/downtown-arlington-street-fair-annual-event).

Seafair Milk Carton Derby

SAT Children, adults, families, military, schools and businesses build milk carton watercraft and compete on the waters of Green Lake for prizes, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle (seafair.com).

Wallingford Family Parade

SAT Parade celebrates the grand reopening of Lincoln High School, high-school themed attire encouraged, 11 a.m. Saturday, North 45th Street from Meridian Park to Interlake Avenue North, Seattle (celebratewallingfordwa.org).

Polish Festival Seattle

SAT Polish heritage, traditional foods, music and dancers, demos, vendors, exhibits, workshops, vodka tasting, beer garden, learn how to make pierogi, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheater, Seattle (206-684-7200 or polishfestivalseattle.org).

Tacoma Pride

SAT Performance stage, dance tent, local vendors, beer garden, and a kids zone, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Avenue between South Ninth Street and South Seventh Street, Tacoma (tacomapride.org/event/tacoma-pride-2019).

Wedgwood Art Festival

SAT-SUN Handmade art, local music, kid activities, beer garden, Seattle Art Cars, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady Of The Lake, 8900 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (wedgwoodfestival.com).

Mill Creek Festival

SAT-SUN Entertainment on three stages, art vendors, children’s plaza and rides, pet plaza, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, beer and wine garden 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mill Creek Boulevard and 161st Street Southeast, Mill Creek (millcreekchamber.com).

Skagit Valley Highland Games

SAT-SUN Traditional athletic competitions, bagpipe, drumming and Highland dance competitions, beer and whisky garden, sheepdog trials, clan and culture tents, children’s activities, musical performances, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon; $15-$25 (celticarts.org/celtic-events/hg19).

Swingin’ Summer Eve Community Festival

WED Music by Creme Tangerine Beatles tribute band, used book/movie/music sale, food trucks, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/specialevents).

Kla Ha Ya Days

WED-JULY 21 Carnival, 5-10 p.m. July 17, 4-10 p.m. July 18, 2-11 p.m. July 19, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 21; Vuelta La Luna Circus, 1, 3 and 7 p.m. July 18-19; 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. July 20; 3 and 5 p.m. July 21, $23, ages 12 and younger free at first show of every day; Kids Fair activities, 3-7 p.m. July 19, Snohomish Station; Grand Parade, 10:30 a.m. July 20; Street Fair vendor market, food court, July 20-21, Snohomish (klahayadays/com).

King County Fair

JULY 18-21 Entertainment, racing pigs, rides, exhibits, food vendors, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 21, Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $7-$10, $1/ages 65+ 10 a.m.-noon daily (kingcountyfair.com).

Whidbey Island Fair

JULY 18-21 Parade, carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, farm animals, entertainment, arts and crafts and food vendors, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 19-20; 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21, Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, 819 Camano Ave., Langley; $6-$10 (whidbeyislandfair.com).

Bite of Seattle

PLAN AHEAD Food and beverage showcase featuring 60+ restaurants and vendors, craft beer and cider tasting, music, Bite Movie Night (8:30 p.m. July 19), beer gardens, cooking demos, The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, Family Fun Zone, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 19-20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 21, July 19, Seattle Center, Seattle (biteofseattle.com).

United Indians’ Seafair Indian Days Pow Wow

PLAN AHEAD Native Americans of all tribes and cultures, dancing, food and craft vendors, July 19-21, Daybreak Star Cultural Center, Discovery Park, Seattle; free admission July 19; $5/July 20-21, ages 11 and younger free (unitedindians.org).

Vashon Island Strawberry Festival

PLAN AHEAD Beer garden, music, street dance, 7 p.m. July 19; vendors, fun zone, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21; Grand Parade, 11 a.m. July 20; beer garden, music, noon-midnight July 20; street dance, 7 p.m. July 20; car parade, 11:45 a.m. July 21, Vashon (vashonchamber.com/strawberryfestival).

Sequim Lavender Festlval

PLAN AHEAD Music stage, craft and lavender vendors, food court, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 19-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21, Sequim (360-681-3035 or lavenderfestival.com).

Seattle Bon Odori

PLAN AHEAD Food, entertainment, cultural exhibits, traditional Japanese dance, culture, music; 4-10 p.m. July 20, 3-8 p.m. July 21, Seattle Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main St., Seattle (seattlebetsuin.com).

Des Moines Waterland Festival and Parade

PLAN AHEAD Art in the Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21, Des Moines Beach Park; parade, 5:45 p.m. July 20, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/waterland-festival).

Food events

Seattle International Beerfest

FRI-SUN Specialty beer, sample classic styles to exotic new-world hybrids, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $30-$45 (seattlebeerfest.com).

Food Truck Round Up

SAT 25 food trucks and vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, South Lake Union Saturday Market, 139 Ninth Ave. N., Seattle (facebook.com/events/530041651161749).

Advertising

Bastille Day Celebration: French Cheese + Chocolate Experience

SUN Celebrate France’s national holiday, Bastille Day, interactive pairing of French cheeses and single-origin chocolate selections, 45-minute sessions, 1:15, 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Indi Chocolate, 1901 Western Ave., Seattle; $40 (253-987-6602 or eventbrite.com/e/bastille-day-celebration-french-cheese-chocolate-ex).

Bremerton Summer Brewfest

PLAN AHEAD 36 Washington breweries pouring craft beers; music, food vendors, 4-9 p.m. July 19, noon-6 p.m. July 20, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Bremerton; $15-$25, $5/designated driver (washingtonbeer.com/festivals/bremerton-summer-brewFest.php).

Gardening

Woodinville Garden Club Tour

SAT Visit five gardens with music, refreshments, wine tasting reception, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Woodinville; $25 (woodinvillegardenclub.org).

Hydrangealicious

SAT Hydrangea varieties and care, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Georgetown Garden Walk

SUN Self guided tour of over 20 private Georgetown gardens, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bank of America, 1112 S. Bailey St., Seattle; free (206-795-4067 or georgetowngardenwalk.com).

Heronswood Plant Sale and Garden Open

PLAN AHEAD Northwest nurseries, speakers, garden tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston (heronswoodgarden.org).

Mukilteo Garden & Quilt Tour

PLAN AHEAD Self-directed tour of 8 gardens and 100 quilts around Mukilteo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20-21, Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo; $15-$20 (mukilteogardenandquilttour.org).

Hiking/walks

Water Flume Trail Walk

SAT Evergreen Wanderers volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walks on streets and paths, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 2 p.m. Saturday, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 1123 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (esva.online/events).

Coal Creek Natural Area Hike

SUN Ranger-led, moderately difficult 2-mile hike, learn about history and wildlife, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Cinder Mine Trailhead, Newcastle Golf Club Road west of Redtown Trailhead, Newcastle; no registration necessary (parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Hobbies

Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair

SAT Discover your future or uncover your past, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5/entry, readers’ fees vary (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Readers and Writers Author Event

SAT Meet 50 authors signing their books, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Sea-Tac Airport, 17620 Pacific Highway S., SeaTac; $15 (kruseimagesandphotography.com/author-events).

Origami Extravaganza

SUN Make paper cranes and other creations, for all ages, all materials provided, noon Sunday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Chanteys, fun to learn and sing, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tugboat Arthur Foss, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Mojo Rhythm & Blues Festival

FRI-SUN Live music, film, lectures, Friday-Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; prices vary (biartmuseum.org/events/mojo-2019).

Day Out With Thomas

FRI-SUN Join Thomas the Tank Engine & Sir Topham Hatt for the Steam Team Tour, every 45 minutes by reservation, Day Out With Thomas activities, 8 a.m. Friday-Sunday and July 19-21, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $25-$28 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Celebrating the Moon Landing, Museum of Flight

SAT-SUN “Moon Landing-The Musical” dramatic musical telling of the Apollo space program, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. July 19, 3:30 p.m. July 21; Cactus Moon: Arizona’s Role in the Apollo Moon Missions, 2 p.m. Sunday; Photographer David Burnett and his photos of the people who came to watch Apollo 11 launch, 2 p.m. July 16, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon Saturday-Sunday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington

SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle (wapioneers.com).

Rocket Launch Day

TUE Summer of Space celebration of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Saturn V rocket that carried the Apollo 11 crew on their historic trip to the moon; build and set off a variety of rockets as part of the global launch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $9-$16 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/events/rocket-launch-day-2019-07-16).

JamFest

JULY 18 Performances, games in historic alleyways, local vendors, Happy Hour Food Walk, 5-9 p.m. July 18, International District, Seattle; by donation (wingluke.org).

Museum of Glass/Washington State History Museum Third Thursday

JULY 18 Free admission 5-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma (253-284-4719 or museumofglass.org); and free admission 3-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Pride Party at TAM

JULY 18 Art making, DJ, tour with Opinionated Drag Queens/Kings to explore TAM’s collections, 6-9 p.m. July 18, Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (253-272-4258 or tacomaartmuseum.org/event/pride-party-at-tam).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; admission $13.95-$25.95, IMAX films additional charge (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

PBY Naval Air Museum Anniversary Celebration

ONGOING Celebrating five years at present location, all July admissions $5; WWII aircraft displays, military artifacts, flight simulators, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, PBY Naval Air Museum, 270 S.E. Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor (360-240-9500 or pbymf.org).

Flying Heritage Museum SkyFair

PLAN AHEAD Vintage aircraft flights, tanks, military artifacts displays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, Paine Field, Everett; $15-$25 (206-342-4242 or flyingheritage.org).

Lunar Block Party

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the July 20, 1969 moon landing, with display of the command module “Columbia” in the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibit, with music, activities; Flashback Friday 1969-themed outdoor festival, concert by Britishmania Beatles tribute band, outdoor movie, “Destination Moon” exhibit access, Spacesuit Design Challenge Fashion Show, 1969 Classic Car Show, space-themed arts and crafts, 6-11 p.m. Friday July 19, $15-$50; 50th Anniversary Celebration outdoor festival, food trucks, beer garden, “Destination Moon” exhibit, 6-11 p.m., with American Idols Season 10 Concert 8 p.m., $125-$300; Splashdown Sunday luncheon with scientists, engineers and astronauts, 9 a.m. Sunday July 21, $135, July 19, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (seattlessummerofspace.org/Events-and-Offers).

Park events

Nature Journaling: July Observations

SAT Explore the natural world through a drawing, writing and scientific recording, hike through the wetland, 10 a.m. Saturday, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (pacificsciencecenter.org/guided-nature-walks).

Summer at SAM

SAT Outdoor yoga class for all levels, bring mat, 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday; SAM Creates art activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Zumba Latin fitness dancing lesson, 2-3 p.m.; site, sculpture tour, 1 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks

SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Sundae Sermon: Celebration of Black Folks

SUN Inspired by Sunday family gatherings in many black communities, with food including ice cream sundaes, performances of diverse music, dance, poetry, all-ages low-impact hike, bird walks and swim sessions, sale of food and crafts by local black-owned businesses, information from local organizations, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; Discover Pass required for parking, access by Metro bus available (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk

TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).

Beach Naturalist Program

TUE-WED See Puget Sound’s marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday; Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Happy Hour in the Park

WED Live music, free watercolor painting classes, food trucks, $5 pour of wine, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in July, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (206-613-3232 or downtownseattle.org).

FC Chopped Grill Edition: The Ultimate Grill-Off

JULY 18 Event to spread awareness of the Friendship Circle and the special needs community in King County; meat, beer garden, inflatables, DJ, games for all ages, grill-off competition, 6 p.m. July 18, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $20 (206-374-3637 or www.friendshipcirclewa.org/templates/section_cdo/aid/4404256/jewish/FC-Chopped.htm).

Summer at SAM Members Appreciation Night

JULY 18 Giveaways for SAM members, music by fusion band High Pulp, create a wrap bracelet, food trucks, Kids Corner in PACCAR Pavilion activities, 6-8 p.m. July 18, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m.; “Aquaman” Friday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, reservations recommended; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

ONGOING Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m. Saturdays; Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-Summer-Events.pdf).

50th Moon Landing Anniversary Party, Bainbridge

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the Moon Landing; kids’ activities, 4 p.m.; movie “First Man,” 5:30 p.m.; documentary “Apollo 11,” 8 p.m., followed by stargazing, 8 p.m. July 20, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).

Performances/outdoor movies

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities begin 6 p.m., movies at dusk; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Friday, Cascade Playground, 333 Pontius Ave. N.; “Aquaman,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

FRI-SAT Music, adventure activities, camping and yurts available, Friday-Saturday, Tolt MacDonald Park, Northeast 40th Street and Tolt Avenue, Carnation; fees vary (summer.timbermusicfest.com).

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival

SAT-SUN Eighteen performances by 10 companies at three venues, featuring Shakespeare performances and others, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free, donations accepted (greenstage.org).

Summer Concerts at the Locks

SAT-SUN Letter Carriers Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; West Seattle Big Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN School of Rock Day, bands with youth performers, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Gas Works Park, Seattle; free (seapeace.org).

Columbia City Beatwalk

SUN Local bands and musicians performing in ten participating bars, clubs and storefronts, 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle; free (columbiacityseattle.com).

Bastille Day: Nikki Dee et Ses Amis

SUN Celebrate Bastille Day, “French Lessons: Bastille Day Jazz & Chanson,” inspired by hot swing clubs of 1930s Paris, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Knife Room at Nordo, 103 S. Main St., Seattle; $12-$17 (206-209-2002 or Cafe Nordo).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “A Dog’s Way Home,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Seattle Piano Institute Showcase Recital

WED Advanced students from around the U.S. perform a variety of music, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; free (seattlepianoinstitute.org).

Burien Music in the Parks

JULY 18 Live music performances, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (burienwa.gov/parks).

Cottage Lake Music in the Park

JULY 18 Stillwater Hill bluegrass and acoustic, 7 p.m. July 18, Cottage Lake Park, 18831 N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Rd., Woodinville; free (upperbearcreek.com/2019MiP.html).

Gas Station Blues Series

JULY 18 Blues performers, beer garden, food vendors, bring your own chair, for all ages, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

JULY 18 85th Street Big Band, 7 p.m. July 18, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Sammamish Concerts in the Park

JULY 18 The Lowdown Drifters, 6:30 p.m. July 18, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us/parks-recreation/special-events).

GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park

THRU AUG. 17 GreenStage celebrates its 31st season with Shakespeare in the Park plays “Henry IV, Part 2” and “The Taming of the Shrew,” dates vary through Aug. 17 in Seattle, Burien, Fall City, Maple Valley, Lynnwood, Friday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free donations suggested (greenstage.org).

Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park

THRU AUG. 11 Performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” in parks in Issaquah, Mercer Island, Seattle, Lynnwood, SeaTac, Edmonds, Federal Way, Everett, Des Moines, varying dates through Aug. 11; free, donations collected (seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno).

Capitol Hill Block Party

PLAN AHEAD Music festival on several outdoor stages, entrances at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street and East Pine Street and 10th Avenue, July 19-21, Seattle; $70-$300 (capitolhillblockparty.com).

Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival

PLAN AHEAD Best of the blues, celebrating its 32nd year, July 19-21, Winthrop (winthropbluesfestival.com).

Running

Night Nation Run

PLAN AHEAD Music-filled course with DJs, Bubble Zones, light shows, after party; benefits Stand Up To Cancer, 8:30 p.m. July 20, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $25-$80 (nightnationrun.com/seattle).

AquaSox 5K

PLAN AHEAD 5K race, 1K run for ages 10 and younger, 9:30 a.m. July 20, Everett Memorial Stadium, Everett; $20-$25 (aquasox5k.com).

Sales/Shopping

Kin On Charity Sale

SAT Used items, crafts, bake sale to benefit programs for Asian elders, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Kin On Community Center, 15921 N.E. Eighth St. C-206, Bellevue (425-378-8181).

Special interest

Family Arts and Crafts Fair

SAT Drop-in, arts stations, snacks and community activities for all ages, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (duwamishtribe.org/events-1).

Everett Public Library celebrates its 125th birthday

SAT-SUN Kids’ activities, crafts, cake, 12:30-2:30 p.m., stories of daily life in 1864, 2:30 p.m. Saturday; “This Victorian Life” presentation, 2 p.m. Sunday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-8000 or epls.org/125th).

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, lunch available; noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

Second Sunday Free Skating

SUN Skating for children and adults, free skate rental included, bake sale, games, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-684-7026).

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

“Wheel of Fortune” tryouts

JULY 17-18 Applications available one hour before shows at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m., applicants selected from random drawing of applications to audition onstage, July 17-18, Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma (emeraldqueen.com/fortune).

Swimming

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach; free swimming lessons, weather permitting, for ages 6-16, 12:15-12:45 p.m. July 15-26, July 29-Aug. 9, Aug. 12-23, register in person at any beach (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. daily, Meydenbauer Beach, Park, 419 98th Ave. N.E., and Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. (the most popular beach park in Bellevue, with limited parking); Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; 2-5 p.m. daily, Chesterfield Beach Park, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Tours

Grilled Things and Chicken Wings Tour

FRI Chinatown Discovery Tour one-mile walking foodie tour for all ages, featuring grilled and fried meat, 4:30 p.m. Friday and July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 23, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $29.95-$44.95 by reservation (wingluke.org).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT Alpine Europe, 10 a.m. Saturday; travel as a volunteer, 6 p.m. July 18; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).