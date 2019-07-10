Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.
Animal events
Woodland Park Zoo early closure
FRI Special event early 3 p.m. closure Friday and July 19; regular zoo hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$22.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).
Salmon Journey
SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).
Catio Tour Seattle
SAT Self-guided tour of 10 catios (outdoor, enclosed cat patios) at homes from Seattle to Lynnwood, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; $10 (give.paws.org/event/catio-tour-seattle-2019/e219140).
Seattle Aquarium Shark and Ray Days
SAT-SUN Talks and activities about sharks, skates, and rays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$34.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).
Seattle Reptile Show
SAT-SUN Animals and related merchandise for sale, educational displays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5-$10 (pacnwrs.com).
Hops for Hoppers
MON Fundraiser for rescue bunnies at Lagunitas with vegan food from Cycle Dogs and Frelard Tamales, bunny guests and photo ops, beer proceeds benefit care for adoptable and sanctuary rabbits, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Lagunitas Taproom, 1550 N.W. 49th St., Seattle; free (eventbrite.com/e/hops-for-hoppers-tickets-64647930701).
Auto events
34th Annual Oldsmobile Car Show
SAT Classic cars, raffle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds; free for spectators (pugetsoundoldsclub.org).
Auburn Summer Cruise-Ins
JULY 18 Classic, antique, hot rod cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, food vendors, 4-7:30 p.m. July 18, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; free, nonperishable food bank donations collected (solidrockcruisers.com).
Benefits
Sip & Savor Summer
FRI West African buffet, wine, craft beer, jewelry sale, all proceeds benefit job skills program in West Africa, 6 p.m. Friday, The Great Hall at Greenlake, 7220 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; $50 (wavschools.org/2019seattle).
Swedish SummeRun and Walk for Ovarian Cancer
SUN 26th annual 5K run and walk, proceeds support the lthe Rivkin Center ovarian cancer research, educational programs, and prevention, 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Marion and Madison Streets, Seattle; $35, additional donation/fundraising suggested (206-215-6200 or summerun.org).
MEOW Cat Rescue
PLAN AHEAD Auction, games, vegetarian buffet, beer, wine to benefit cat care programs, 5:30 p.m. July 20, University of Washington HUB, Seattle; $55, registration closes July 18 or when sold out (meowcatrescue.org).
Federal Way Rhythm and Brews Festival
PLAN AHEAD Music, food, craft beer, wine and spirits to benefit the Federal Way Symphony, noon July 20, Federal Way Town Square Park, Federal Way; $25-$30, $12/designated driver (FWBrews.com).
Biking
Seattle to Portland
SAT-SUN 206-mile bike ride in one or two days; 4:15 a.m. Saturday, University of Washington E-1 parking lot, Seattle; $60-$200, online registration closed, registration on-site at STP packet pickup 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 11-Friday at Cascade Bicycle Club (206-522-3222 or cascade.org/rides-and-events/kaiser-permanente-seattle-portland-presented-alaska-airlines).
Bicycle Sunday
SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays).
Summer Seersucker Social
PLAN AHEAD Eight-mile ride with a scavenger hunt, seersucker or other 1920s era seasonally inspired clothing suggested, 10 a.m. July 20, La Conner; $12-$15 (sprocketscience.com/summer-seersucker).
Boating
Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V
SAT One hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger free (cwb.org/calendar).
Dance
Dancing til Dusk, Occidental Square
TUE Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; The Bill Joe Show honky tonk/swing; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Occidental Square, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free; weather may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).
Dancing til Dusk, Hing Hay Park
JULY 18 Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required, Casey MacGill Quartet swing; 6 p.m. July 18, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free; weather may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).
Fairs/Festivals
Ballard SeafoodFest
FRI-SUN Celebrating 45 years of seafood, music, Beer Garden local beers, ciders and cocktails; arts and crafts vendors; all-ages, all-skills Festi-Bowl skateboarding competition in the Ballard Commons Skateboard Bowl; food vendors including salmon barbecue and a variety of seafood; Lutefisk Eating competition; 5-11 p.m. Friday (music, beer garden and food trucks only), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Market Street and Ballard Avenue, Seattle (seafoodfest.org).
West Seattle Summer Fest
FRI-SUN Street festival with arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, food vendors, main stage, beer garden, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org/summerfest).
Queen Anne Days
FRI-SUN Festival kickoff, music, food trucks, Wine, Beer and Cider Garden, 7-9:30 p.m. Friday; Helpline Run for Home run/walk to support neighbors in need, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, $40; Kids ‘N’ K-9 Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, from McClure Middle School on First Avenue West; festival with activities and entertainment for all ages, bouncy house, vendors, food trucks, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, West Queen Anne Playfield, 150 W. Blaine St., Seattle (queenannedays.com).
Kirkland Uncorked
FRI-SUN Celebration of Washington wineries, wine with foodie festivities including Friday Burger Brawl and Saturday Food Truck Feast; event benefits Homeward Pet Adoption Center; 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, $15-$25; also, Street Market vendors, 2-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (206-633-0422 or kirklanduncorked.com).
Redmond Derby Days
FRI-SAT Derby Dash 5K run, 6:30 p.m. Friday, $15-$30; Bicycle Criterium races, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday; Kids Parade, 10 a.m., Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, from Northeast 83rd Street and 161st Avenue Northeast, on Northeast 85th Street to 158th Avenue Northeast; entertainment, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday; Kids Zone activities, Festival of Food vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; carnival, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Municipal Campus Plaza, 8701 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond (redmond.gov/1138/Derby-Days).
Redmond Arts Festival
FRI-SUN Arts and crafts vendors, music, sidewalk chalk for kids, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; shuttle bus to Redmond Derby Days at Redmond City Hall Saturday; Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; free (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/redmond-arts-festival).
Kent Cornucopia Days
FRI-SUN Street fair with hundreds of vendors, two food courts, beer garden, entertainment, kids’ zone, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Kent; car show and dragon boat race, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake Meridian Park; parade, p.m. Sunday, Fourth Avenue from Willis Street to James Street, Kent (kcdays.com).
Arlington Street Fair
FRI-SUN Vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington (arlingtonwa.org/downtown-arlington-street-fair-annual-event).
Seafair Milk Carton Derby
SAT Children, adults, families, military, schools and businesses build milk carton watercraft and compete on the waters of Green Lake for prizes, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle (seafair.com).
Wallingford Family Parade
SAT Parade celebrates the grand reopening of Lincoln High School, high-school themed attire encouraged, 11 a.m. Saturday, North 45th Street from Meridian Park to Interlake Avenue North, Seattle (celebratewallingfordwa.org).
Polish Festival Seattle
SAT Polish heritage, traditional foods, music and dancers, demos, vendors, exhibits, workshops, vodka tasting, beer garden, learn how to make pierogi, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheater, Seattle (206-684-7200 or polishfestivalseattle.org).
Tacoma Pride
SAT Performance stage, dance tent, local vendors, beer garden, and a kids zone, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Avenue between South Ninth Street and South Seventh Street, Tacoma (tacomapride.org/event/tacoma-pride-2019).
Wedgwood Art Festival
SAT-SUN Handmade art, local music, kid activities, beer garden, Seattle Art Cars, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady Of The Lake, 8900 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (wedgwoodfestival.com).
Mill Creek Festival
SAT-SUN Entertainment on three stages, art vendors, children’s plaza and rides, pet plaza, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, beer and wine garden 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mill Creek Boulevard and 161st Street Southeast, Mill Creek (millcreekchamber.com).
Skagit Valley Highland Games
SAT-SUN Traditional athletic competitions, bagpipe, drumming and Highland dance competitions, beer and whisky garden, sheepdog trials, clan and culture tents, children’s activities, musical performances, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon; $15-$25 (celticarts.org/celtic-events/hg19).
Swingin’ Summer Eve Community Festival
WED Music by Creme Tangerine Beatles tribute band, used book/movie/music sale, food trucks, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/specialevents).
Kla Ha Ya Days
WED-JULY 21 Carnival, 5-10 p.m. July 17, 4-10 p.m. July 18, 2-11 p.m. July 19, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 21; Vuelta La Luna Circus, 1, 3 and 7 p.m. July 18-19; 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. July 20; 3 and 5 p.m. July 21, $23, ages 12 and younger free at first show of every day; Kids Fair activities, 3-7 p.m. July 19, Snohomish Station; Grand Parade, 10:30 a.m. July 20; Street Fair vendor market, food court, July 20-21, Snohomish (klahayadays/com).
King County Fair
JULY 18-21 Entertainment, racing pigs, rides, exhibits, food vendors, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 21, Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $7-$10, $1/ages 65+ 10 a.m.-noon daily (kingcountyfair.com).
Whidbey Island Fair
JULY 18-21 Parade, carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, farm animals, entertainment, arts and crafts and food vendors, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 19-20; 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21, Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, 819 Camano Ave., Langley; $6-$10 (whidbeyislandfair.com).
Bite of Seattle
PLAN AHEAD Food and beverage showcase featuring 60+ restaurants and vendors, craft beer and cider tasting, music, Bite Movie Night (8:30 p.m. July 19), beer gardens, cooking demos, The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, Family Fun Zone, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 19-20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 21, July 19, Seattle Center, Seattle (biteofseattle.com).
United Indians’ Seafair Indian Days Pow Wow
PLAN AHEAD Native Americans of all tribes and cultures, dancing, food and craft vendors, July 19-21, Daybreak Star Cultural Center, Discovery Park, Seattle; free admission July 19; $5/July 20-21, ages 11 and younger free (unitedindians.org).
Vashon Island Strawberry Festival
PLAN AHEAD Beer garden, music, street dance, 7 p.m. July 19; vendors, fun zone, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21; Grand Parade, 11 a.m. July 20; beer garden, music, noon-midnight July 20; street dance, 7 p.m. July 20; car parade, 11:45 a.m. July 21, Vashon (vashonchamber.com/strawberryfestival).
Sequim Lavender Festlval
PLAN AHEAD Music stage, craft and lavender vendors, food court, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 19-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21, Sequim (360-681-3035 or lavenderfestival.com).
Seattle Bon Odori
PLAN AHEAD Food, entertainment, cultural exhibits, traditional Japanese dance, culture, music; 4-10 p.m. July 20, 3-8 p.m. July 21, Seattle Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main St., Seattle (seattlebetsuin.com).
Des Moines Waterland Festival and Parade
PLAN AHEAD Art in the Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21, Des Moines Beach Park; parade, 5:45 p.m. July 20, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/waterland-festival).
Food events
Seattle International Beerfest
FRI-SUN Specialty beer, sample classic styles to exotic new-world hybrids, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $30-$45 (seattlebeerfest.com).
Food Truck Round Up
SAT 25 food trucks and vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, South Lake Union Saturday Market, 139 Ninth Ave. N., Seattle (facebook.com/events/530041651161749).
Bastille Day Celebration: French Cheese + Chocolate Experience
SUN Celebrate France’s national holiday, Bastille Day, interactive pairing of French cheeses and single-origin chocolate selections, 45-minute sessions, 1:15, 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Indi Chocolate, 1901 Western Ave., Seattle; $40 (253-987-6602 or eventbrite.com/e/bastille-day-celebration-french-cheese-chocolate-ex).
Bremerton Summer Brewfest
PLAN AHEAD 36 Washington breweries pouring craft beers; music, food vendors, 4-9 p.m. July 19, noon-6 p.m. July 20, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Bremerton; $15-$25, $5/designated driver (washingtonbeer.com/festivals/bremerton-summer-brewFest.php).
Gardening
Woodinville Garden Club Tour
SAT Visit five gardens with music, refreshments, wine tasting reception, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Woodinville; $25 (woodinvillegardenclub.org).
Hydrangealicious
SAT Hydrangea varieties and care, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).
Georgetown Garden Walk
SUN Self guided tour of over 20 private Georgetown gardens, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bank of America, 1112 S. Bailey St., Seattle; free (206-795-4067 or georgetowngardenwalk.com).
Heronswood Plant Sale and Garden Open
PLAN AHEAD Northwest nurseries, speakers, garden tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston (heronswoodgarden.org).
Mukilteo Garden & Quilt Tour
PLAN AHEAD Self-directed tour of 8 gardens and 100 quilts around Mukilteo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20-21, Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo; $15-$20 (mukilteogardenandquilttour.org).
Hiking/walks
Water Flume Trail Walk
SAT Evergreen Wanderers volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walks on streets and paths, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 2 p.m. Saturday, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 1123 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (esva.online/events).
Coal Creek Natural Area Hike
SUN Ranger-led, moderately difficult 2-mile hike, learn about history and wildlife, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Cinder Mine Trailhead, Newcastle Golf Club Road west of Redtown Trailhead, Newcastle; no registration necessary (parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).
Hobbies
Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair
SAT Discover your future or uncover your past, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5/entry, readers’ fees vary (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).
Readers and Writers Author Event
SAT Meet 50 authors signing their books, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Sea-Tac Airport, 17620 Pacific Highway S., SeaTac; $15 (kruseimagesandphotography.com/author-events).
Origami Extravaganza
SUN Make paper cranes and other creations, for all ages, all materials provided, noon Sunday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).
Museum events
Tales of the Klondike
FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).
Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing
FRI Chanteys, fun to learn and sing, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tugboat Arthur Foss, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).
Mojo Rhythm & Blues Festival
FRI-SUN Live music, film, lectures, Friday-Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; prices vary (biartmuseum.org/events/mojo-2019).
Day Out With Thomas
FRI-SUN Join Thomas the Tank Engine & Sir Topham Hatt for the Steam Team Tour, every 45 minutes by reservation, Day Out With Thomas activities, 8 a.m. Friday-Sunday and July 19-21, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $25-$28 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).
Celebrating the Moon Landing, Museum of Flight
SAT-SUN “Moon Landing-The Musical” dramatic musical telling of the Apollo space program, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. July 19, 3:30 p.m. July 21; Cactus Moon: Arizona’s Role in the Apollo Moon Missions, 2 p.m. Sunday; Photographer David Burnett and his photos of the people who came to watch Apollo 11 launch, 2 p.m. July 16, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).
Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm
SAT-SUN Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon Saturday-Sunday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).
Pioneer Association of the State of Washington
SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle (wapioneers.com).
Rocket Launch Day
TUE Summer of Space celebration of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Saturn V rocket that carried the Apollo 11 crew on their historic trip to the moon; build and set off a variety of rockets as part of the global launch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $9-$16 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/events/rocket-launch-day-2019-07-16).
JamFest
JULY 18 Performances, games in historic alleyways, local vendors, Happy Hour Food Walk, 5-9 p.m. July 18, International District, Seattle; by donation (wingluke.org).
Museum of Glass/Washington State History Museum Third Thursday
JULY 18 Free admission 5-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma (253-284-4719 or museumofglass.org); and free admission 3-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).
Pride Party at TAM
JULY 18 Art making, DJ, tour with Opinionated Drag Queens/Kings to explore TAM’s collections, 6-9 p.m. July 18, Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (253-272-4258 or tacomaartmuseum.org/event/pride-party-at-tam).
Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center
ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; admission $13.95-$25.95, IMAX films additional charge (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).
PBY Naval Air Museum Anniversary Celebration
ONGOING Celebrating five years at present location, all July admissions $5; WWII aircraft displays, military artifacts, flight simulators, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, PBY Naval Air Museum, 270 S.E. Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor (360-240-9500 or pbymf.org).
Flying Heritage Museum SkyFair
PLAN AHEAD Vintage aircraft flights, tanks, military artifacts displays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, Paine Field, Everett; $15-$25 (206-342-4242 or flyingheritage.org).
Lunar Block Party
PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the July 20, 1969 moon landing, with display of the command module “Columbia” in the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibit, with music, activities; Flashback Friday 1969-themed outdoor festival, concert by Britishmania Beatles tribute band, outdoor movie, “Destination Moon” exhibit access, Spacesuit Design Challenge Fashion Show, 1969 Classic Car Show, space-themed arts and crafts, 6-11 p.m. Friday July 19, $15-$50; 50th Anniversary Celebration outdoor festival, food trucks, beer garden, “Destination Moon” exhibit, 6-11 p.m., with American Idols Season 10 Concert 8 p.m., $125-$300; Splashdown Sunday luncheon with scientists, engineers and astronauts, 9 a.m. Sunday July 21, $135, July 19, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (seattlessummerofspace.org/Events-and-Offers).
Park events
Nature Journaling: July Observations
SAT Explore the natural world through a drawing, writing and scientific recording, hike through the wetland, 10 a.m. Saturday, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (pacificsciencecenter.org/guided-nature-walks).
Summer at SAM
SAT Outdoor yoga class for all levels, bring mat, 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday; SAM Creates art activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Zumba Latin fitness dancing lesson, 2-3 p.m.; site, sculpture tour, 1 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).
Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks
SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).
Discovery Park Beach Shuttles
SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).
Sundae Sermon: Celebration of Black Folks
SUN Inspired by Sunday family gatherings in many black communities, with food including ice cream sundaes, performances of diverse music, dance, poetry, all-ages low-impact hike, bird walks and swim sessions, sale of food and crafts by local black-owned businesses, information from local organizations, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; Discover Pass required for parking, access by Metro bus available (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).
Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk
TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).
Beach Naturalist Program
TUE-WED See Puget Sound’s marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday; Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).
Happy Hour in the Park
WED Live music, free watercolor painting classes, food trucks, $5 pour of wine, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in July, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (206-613-3232 or downtownseattle.org).
FC Chopped Grill Edition: The Ultimate Grill-Off
JULY 18 Event to spread awareness of the Friendship Circle and the special needs community in King County; meat, beer garden, inflatables, DJ, games for all ages, grill-off competition, 6 p.m. July 18, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $20 (206-374-3637 or www.friendshipcirclewa.org/templates/section_cdo/aid/4404256/jewish/FC-Chopped.htm).
Summer at SAM Members Appreciation Night
JULY 18 Giveaways for SAM members, music by fusion band High Pulp, create a wrap bracelet, food trucks, Kids Corner in PACCAR Pavilion activities, 6-8 p.m. July 18, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).
Wild Waves Theme & Water Park
ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m.; “Aquaman” Friday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).
Jetty Island
ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, reservations recommended; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).
Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events
ONGOING Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m. Saturdays; Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-Summer-Events.pdf).
50th Moon Landing Anniversary Party, Bainbridge
PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the Moon Landing; kids’ activities, 4 p.m.; movie “First Man,” 5:30 p.m.; documentary “Apollo 11,” 8 p.m., followed by stargazing, 8 p.m. July 20, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).
Performances/outdoor movies
Center City Cinema
FRI Activities begin 6 p.m., movies at dusk; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Friday, Cascade Playground, 333 Pontius Ave. N.; “Aquaman,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival
FRI-SAT Music, adventure activities, camping and yurts available, Friday-Saturday, Tolt MacDonald Park, Northeast 40th Street and Tolt Avenue, Carnation; fees vary (summer.timbermusicfest.com).
Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival
SAT-SUN Eighteen performances by 10 companies at three venues, featuring Shakespeare performances and others, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free, donations accepted (greenstage.org).
Summer Concerts at the Locks
SAT-SUN Letter Carriers Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; West Seattle Big Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).
Seattle Peace Concert
SUN School of Rock Day, bands with youth performers, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Gas Works Park, Seattle; free (seapeace.org).
Columbia City Beatwalk
SUN Local bands and musicians performing in ten participating bars, clubs and storefronts, 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle; free (columbiacityseattle.com).
Bastille Day: Nikki Dee et Ses Amis
SUN Celebrate Bastille Day, “French Lessons: Bastille Day Jazz & Chanson,” inspired by hot swing clubs of 1930s Paris, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Knife Room at Nordo, 103 S. Main St., Seattle; $12-$17 (206-209-2002 or Cafe Nordo).
Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park
TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “A Dog’s Way Home,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).
Seattle Piano Institute Showcase Recital
WED Advanced students from around the U.S. perform a variety of music, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; free (seattlepianoinstitute.org).
Burien Music in the Parks
JULY 18 Live music performances, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (burienwa.gov/parks).
Cottage Lake Music in the Park
JULY 18 Stillwater Hill bluegrass and acoustic, 7 p.m. July 18, Cottage Lake Park, 18831 N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Rd., Woodinville; free (upperbearcreek.com/2019MiP.html).
Gas Station Blues Series
JULY 18 Blues performers, beer garden, food vendors, bring your own chair, for all ages, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).
Kirkland Summer Concerts
JULY 18 85th Street Big Band, 7 p.m. July 18, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).
Sammamish Concerts in the Park
JULY 18 The Lowdown Drifters, 6:30 p.m. July 18, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us/parks-recreation/special-events).
GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park
THRU AUG. 17 GreenStage celebrates its 31st season with Shakespeare in the Park plays “Henry IV, Part 2” and “The Taming of the Shrew,” dates vary through Aug. 17 in Seattle, Burien, Fall City, Maple Valley, Lynnwood, Friday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free donations suggested (greenstage.org).
Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park
THRU AUG. 11 Performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” in parks in Issaquah, Mercer Island, Seattle, Lynnwood, SeaTac, Edmonds, Federal Way, Everett, Des Moines, varying dates through Aug. 11; free, donations collected (seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno).
Capitol Hill Block Party
PLAN AHEAD Music festival on several outdoor stages, entrances at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street and East Pine Street and 10th Avenue, July 19-21, Seattle; $70-$300 (capitolhillblockparty.com).
Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival
PLAN AHEAD Best of the blues, celebrating its 32nd year, July 19-21, Winthrop (winthropbluesfestival.com).
Running
Night Nation Run
PLAN AHEAD Music-filled course with DJs, Bubble Zones, light shows, after party; benefits Stand Up To Cancer, 8:30 p.m. July 20, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $25-$80 (nightnationrun.com/seattle).
AquaSox 5K
PLAN AHEAD 5K race, 1K run for ages 10 and younger, 9:30 a.m. July 20, Everett Memorial Stadium, Everett; $20-$25 (aquasox5k.com).
Sales/Shopping
Kin On Charity Sale
SAT Used items, crafts, bake sale to benefit programs for Asian elders, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Kin On Community Center, 15921 N.E. Eighth St. C-206, Bellevue (425-378-8181).
Special interest
Family Arts and Crafts Fair
SAT Drop-in, arts stations, snacks and community activities for all ages, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (duwamishtribe.org/events-1).
Everett Public Library celebrates its 125th birthday
SAT-SUN Kids’ activities, crafts, cake, 12:30-2:30 p.m., stories of daily life in 1864, 2:30 p.m. Saturday; “This Victorian Life” presentation, 2 p.m. Sunday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-8000 or epls.org/125th).
Camlann Village Life Days
SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, lunch available; noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).
Second Sunday Free Skating
SUN Skating for children and adults, free skate rental included, bake sale, games, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-684-7026).
“We Move To Give” Zumba
SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).
Seattle Center Summer Fitness
WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).
“Wheel of Fortune” tryouts
JULY 17-18 Applications available one hour before shows at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m., applicants selected from random drawing of applications to audition onstage, July 17-18, Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma (emeraldqueen.com/fortune).
Swimming
Colman Pool
ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).
Mounger Pool
ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).
Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches
ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach; free swimming lessons, weather permitting, for ages 6-16, 12:15-12:45 p.m. July 15-26, July 29-Aug. 9, Aug. 12-23, register in person at any beach (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).
Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule
ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. daily, Meydenbauer Beach, Park, 419 98th Ave. N.E., and Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. (the most popular beach park in Bellevue, with limited parking); Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; 2-5 p.m. daily, Chesterfield Beach Park, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).
Henry Moses Aquatic Center
ONGOING Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).
Tours
Grilled Things and Chicken Wings Tour
FRI Chinatown Discovery Tour one-mile walking foodie tour for all ages, featuring grilled and fried meat, 4:30 p.m. Friday and July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 23, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $29.95-$44.95 by reservation (wingluke.org).
Seattle City Light Skagit Tours
ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).
Travel events
Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes
SAT Alpine Europe, 10 a.m. Saturday; travel as a volunteer, 6 p.m. July 18; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).
