A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Nov. 9-15, 2018

Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always call before you go.

Veterans Day events

Veterans Day, Nisei Veterans Committee

SAT Keynote speaker Brigadier General (Ret.) Oscar Hilman, program, information, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nisei Veterans Hall, 1212 S. King St., Seattle (nvcfoundation.org).

Veterans Day Parade and Observance, Auburn

SAT 53rd annual parade with 200 entries including 25 marching bands, ROTC units, military units, antique military vehicles, community groups, drill teams, floats, antique and classic cars, 11 a.m. Saturday, Main Street from E Street Southeast to A Street Northwest, Auburn; Displays and Exhibit Showcase of military equipment, vehicles, veterans/military information, food vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., South Division Street and A Street Southeast; Auburn VFW Post #1741 Open House, 1-5 p.m., 1525 A St. N.E., Auburn; Marching Band competition with 30 high school marching bands from around the Northwest, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Memorial Stadium, 700 Fourth St., N.E., Auburn; $10-$14 (auburnwa.gov/home.htm).

Veterans Day Parade, Mill Creek

SAT Events with “100 Years of Honor” theme to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War I; Commemorative ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, 9 a.m. Saturday, Veterans Monument at Liberty Park, 15429 Bothell-Everett Highway, Mill Creek; grand parade with military personnel and vehicles, community organizations, to recognize the contributions of U.S. veterans, 11 a.m. Saturday, Mill Creek Town Center, 15024 Main St. to City Hall North, 15720 Main St., Mill Creek; mini car show following the parade, classic cars and military vehicles on display at the Mill Creek City Hall North parking lot (millcreektourism.com).

Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration Weekend

SAT-SUN Celebrate recognition of the 100 year anniversary of the end of the “Great War,” World War I; panel discussion on lessons of World War I, 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday; Armistice Day Centennial Ceremony, wreath-laying ceremony, guests Rear Admiral William Center and representatives from Consulates of Austria, Canada, Hungary, Lithuania, Turkey, The United Kingdom and others, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; the Great Seattle Fire bell rings, part of Bells of Peace across the nation, 11 a.m. Sunday; Armistice Celebration with music, crafts, presentations, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Veterans for Peace presentation on the history of World War I, 1 p.m. Sunday; presentation by historian William Woodward, 2 p.m. Sunday; cruise to UW’s 100-year-old World War I Navy seaplane hangar known today as ASUW Shell House, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, free, limited tickets available; free admission for veterans and active duty military 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, featuring the “WW1 America” exhibit, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Veterans Day Weekend, Museum of Flight

SAT-SUN Special programs honor sacrifices of veterans and pay homage to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I; Living History look at Women’s WWI military uniforms, 2 p.m. Saturday; screening of Vietnam War documentary “PAC 6, A General’s Decision,” Vietnam veterans encouraged to attend, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, reception 5:30 p.m., free; joining world organizations with bell ringing event for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by patriotic music and keynote speaker; program on World War I combat aviation, 2 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$24; free admission Sunday for all military and veterans with ID (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Northwest Veterans Museum

SAT, MON Honoring veterans, exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related memorabilia, artifacts and photos, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Veterans Day, Northwest Veterans Museum, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood; free, donations appreciated (nwveteransmuseum.org/).

Veterans Appreciation Days, Northwest Trek/Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT-MON Free admission for all veterans and active-duty military with ID and half-off admission for their families, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; regular admission $7.95-$19.95 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/); and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma; regular admission $10-$20 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org/).

Veterans Day Discount, Woodland Park Zoo

SUN Free admission to all active, retired, and veteran U.S. military personnel and their spouses with valid service identification on Veterans Day, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; regular admission $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/events).

Veterans Day Ceremony, Lynnwood

SUN All welcome to celebrate Veterans Day, 11 a.m. Sunday, Veterans Memorial Park, 194th Street and 44th Avenue West, Lynnwood (healthylynnwood.com/Home.htm).

Veterans Day Program, Tahoma National Cemetery

SUN Vintage World War I biplanes flyover, weather permitting, speakers, program celebrating all military members currently serving or who have served, honoring the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, 11 a.m. Sunday, Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent; parking limited, disabled parking with shuttle available (425-432-9614).

Veterans Day restaurant discounts

SUN Free meals for veterans and active military with ID, one per person, Sunday at Ivar’s Seafood Bars in Washington state, Ivar’s full service restaurants (ivars.com/veterans) and Seattle and Eastside Kidd Valley restaurants (kiddvalley.com/index.htm); special menu of free meals for active military and veterans with ID at all Applebee’s restaurants Sunday (applebees.com/en/veterans-day-free-meals); free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries with proof of service at all Red Robin restaurants Sunday (redrobin.com/veterans-day.html); for a complete list of nationwide promotions (militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/).

Free car washes for veterans and military, Brown Bear

SUN Free “Beary Clean” car wash to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, at all Brown Bear Tunnel locations (brownbear.com/about/free-car-wash-day#veteransday).

Veterans Day, Evergreen Washelli

MON Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I (The Great War) and in honor of all the men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces; flag placement, volunteers welcome, 7 a.m.; band concert, 10:30 a.m.; Service of Remembrance, 11 a.m. Monday; Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle (206-362-5200 or washelli.com/event/veterans-day-2018/).

Veterans Day Program, Shoreline

MON Join the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Veterans Association to celebrate veterans, all veterans of any U.S. military service are invited, with family and friends and anyone who would like to honor veterans; short program followed by refreshments, 2 p.m. Monday, Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov).

100th Anniversary of the End of World War I, Buffalo Soldiers Museum

PLAN AHEAD Military appreciation program and celebration, guest speakers, jazz music entertainment, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, AmVets Post #1, 5717 S. Tyler St., Tacoma (buffalosoldierstacoma.org).

Animal events

Holiday Farm Tour: Veteran’s Day

MON Visit resident farm animals, one-hour tour to meet ponies, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, and rabbits, learn about farming, 11 a.m. Monday, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; $8-$10 for ages two and older, kids accompanied by adult, preregister, register on-site if space available (425-452-7688 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/community-centers/kelsey-creek-farm).

Seattle Humane Adoption Specials

ONGOING Dogs one year and older $25 off adoption fees, Friday-Sunday; Adopt a Senior Pet Month, adoption fees waived on all pets ages 8 and older through November; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org/).

Bazaars/Sales

Newport High School Ski and Snowboard Swap

FRI-SAT Downhill and Nordic skis, snowboards, bindings, boots, poles, helmets, clothes, underwear, gloves, goggles, accessories and more at discounted prices, 1-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Newport High School, 4333 Factoria Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; $10/person of $20/family early entry 1-2 p.m. Friday, then free entry (newportskiswap.com).

Fall Best of the NW

FRI-SUN Arts and crafts by 115 artists, food trucks, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Hangar 30, Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $8, ages 12 and younger and military veterans with ID free (nwartalliance.org).

La Conner Arts Alive

FRI-SUN Art display and sale, music, artist demonstrations, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, downtown venues and Maple Hall, 108 Commercial Ave., La Conner (artsalivelaconner.com/).

Better Book Sale

SAT Friends of Seattle Public Library sale of hundreds of like-new books of all genres, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle (friendsofspl.org/book-sales/).

Finnish Community Bazaar

SAT Bake sale, crafts, dancing, singing, Danish foods, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle (206-362-1869 or swedishclubnw.org/index.htm).

Lake City Lions Second Saturday Flea Market

SAT Antiques, vintage, trinkets, treasures, arts and crafts by 60 vendors, snack bar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-639-8813 or seattlelakecitylions.org/).

Bit of Norway

SAT Norwegian cooking demonstrations, bazaar, bakery, coffee shop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 158 S. 168th St., Burien (206-242-9874 or daughtersofnorway.org/events).

Friends of Richmond Beach Library Book Sale

SAT Great deals on books, most $1-$3, collectibles; proceeds support library programming and services; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline (206-546-3522 or frbl.org/book-sale/).

SeaTac Holiday Bazaar

SAT Crafts and commercial products from 70 vendors, Candy Cane Cafe, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac (seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events).

Novemberfest Bazaar

SAT Crafts, gifts, bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Lutheran Church of the Cross, 23810 112th Ave. S.E., Kent (253-854-2961).

St. Brendan Holiday Craft Fair

SAT-SUN Crafts from 100 vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, St. Brendan Catholic School, 10049 N.E. 195th St., Bothell (school.saintbrendan.org/main-page/pto/craft-fair/).

Oddmall Emporium of the Wierd

SAT-SUN Arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and more by 95 vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe (oddmall.co/november-10-11-2018-evergreen-state-fairgrounds/).

Lummi Island Holiday Studio Tour

SAT-SUN Sale by 22 artists and craftspeople at 14 locations around the island, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lummi Island, accessible by ferry from Haxton Way, Lummi Island (lummi-island.com).

Mount St. Vincent Holiday Bazaar

PLAN AHEAD Vintage ornaments, decorated table top trees, wreaths, garlands, decorations, bake sale; proceeds benefit St. Vincent programs and activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-937-3700).

Hassle Free Holiday Bazaar, Renton Community Center

PLAN AHEAD Ceramics, home décor, wearables and more from 100 vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17, Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Highway, Renton (rentonwa.gov/holidaybazaar).

Seattle Children’s Hospital Holiday Bazaar

PLAN AHEAD Handmade items, bake sale, raffle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 Ninth Ave. S., Des Moines (253-833-9293 or seattlechildrens.org/events/).

Benefits

Wine Women & Shoes

FRI Wine and culinary tasting stations, auction, shop-for-a-cause marketplace featuring local vendors, a fabulous “Key to the Closet” raffle, a “Best in Shoe” competition, fashion show; benefits funds for foster kids in Washington, 5 p.m. Friday, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; $150-$250 (425-462-1612 or ocgs.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2018WineWomenShoes/tabid/947135/Default.aspx).

Norwegian Male Chorus of Seattle

SUN Codfish dinner, music, chorus celebrating 129th anniversary of being part of Seattle’s Scandinavian community, 5 p.m. Sunday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $25 (norwegianmalechorusofseattle.org/).

Wild Fish Soiree and Benefit Auction

MON Dinner, Washington wines, celebrate the past year’s success among conservationists and wild fish enthusiasts; keynote speaker biologist Alexandra Morton, whose research was fundamental to Washington state’s legislation phasing out Atlantic salmon net pens in Puget Sound, 5 p.m. Monday, The Hollywood Schoolhouse, 14810 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $130 (425-788-1167 or wildfishconservancystore.org/2018wildfishsoiree).

Hopelink Turkey Trot 5K Family Fun Run & Walk

PLAN AHEAD Family Fun Fair, Kids’ Dash, 5K run, walk, benefits Hopelink programs, 8 a.m. Nov. 18, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $10-$40 (hopelink.org/turkey-trot-2018).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT International folk dancing, dance instruction, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Expos

Seattle International Auto Show

FRI-MON Display of hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and alternative fuel options of 27 brands, exotic vehicles, test drives, interactive displays and simulators, kids’ activities, noon-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $14-$15, ages 12 and younger free (seattleautoshow.com).

Food events

El Centro de la Raza Tamale Cooking Class

SAT Chicken and Pork Tamale Cooking Class in partnership with Sabor Delicioso, all cooking supplies and ingredients provided; proceeds fund El Centro de la Raza’s Senior Wellness programs, 10 a.m. Saturday, El Centro De La Raza, 2524 16th Ave. S., Seattle; $85 (elcentrodelaraza.org/events/event/).

South Sound Winter Beer Festival

SAT Winter beers from 30 breweries, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $28 $20/military with ID, includes six 5 oz. tastes; $5/designated driver (washingtonbeer.com).

Savor the San Juans Hops on the Rock

SAT Music, local food and breweries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, Eastsound, Orcas Island (visitsanjuans.com/savor).

Northwest Chocolate Festival

SAT-SUN Artisan chocolate makers from 20-countries, workshops and tasting, chocolate seminars, delightful 21+ Aphrodisiac Lounge, vendors, cocoa jungle, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Smith Cove Cruise Terminal 91, 2001 W. Garfield St., Seattle; $12-$35/day (nwchocolate.com).

Chefs+togetherSeattle

WED 70 of local restaurants and businesses donate 10% of proceeds to NW Immigrant Rights Project, Wednesday (togetherseattle.org).

Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival

PLAN AHEAD Tasting seminars on Beaujolais history, region and grapes, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 16, Columbia Tower Club, 701 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $75-$175 (faccpnw.ejoinme.org/bnsea18).

Gobble Up

PLAN AHEAD Craft food show, 100 local craft food and beverage makers, samples, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17, Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle; free, preregister (gobbleupseattle.com).

Hobbies

Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair

SAT Discover your future or uncover your past, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5 admission, plus readers’ fees (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Boeing Employees Model Railroad Swap Meet

SAT Trains of all scales, artifacts, 200 vendors, operating HO layout, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; $8, ages 14 and younger free with adult (206-244-3884 or kentwa.gov/home/showdocument?id=9241).

Antique Doll and Toy Market

SUN Dolls, teddy bears, toys, accessories, miniatures by 50 dealers, doll repair available, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Red Lion Bellevue Inn, 11211 N.E. Main St., Bellevue; $9 (facebook.com/Antique-Doll-Toy-Market-436495419823733/?ref=bookmarks).

Holiday events

North Pole at the Fair

FRI-DEC. 23 Santa visits and photos, Christmas stories, Mrs. Claus Candy Store and Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop projects for kids, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, hours vary through Dec. 1-3, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/admission, $30/Santa visit and photo (northpoleatthefair.com).

A Taste of the Holidays and Wine Walk

SAT Demos, activities, holiday refreshments, Santa’s Reindeer live reindeer debut for the holiday season, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; complimentary hot roasted chestnuts while supplies last, 4 p.m.; Wine Walk featuring 12+ local wineries, bring your own glass, 6-8 p.m., $30-$35, proceeds benefit Northshore Schools Foundation; Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Reindeer Festival, Swansons

SAT-DEC. 24 Meet Santa’s reindeer Dasher & Blitzen, model train village display, daily; “Meet the Reindeer” presentations, opening Saturday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. through Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24, Swansons Nursery, 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-782-2543 or swansonsnursery.com).

Seattle Festival of Trees

PLAN AHEAD Gala dinner to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital, 5 p.m. Nov. 17, $200; Festival of Trees Celebration for all ages, story telling, Christmas choirs, lighting the Fairmont Olympic grand tree, opening the Teddy Bear Suite, vendors, Santa photos, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18, free; trees on display Nov. 17-Dec. 2; Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle (801-995-5474 or seattlefestivaloftrees.com/events.html).

Museum events

SAM Remix

FRI Performances, tours, dancing, creating, and exploring SAM’s collection and special exhibitions, inspired by exhibitions on view including Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India, for ages 21 and older, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $15-$30 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea songs celebrate our connections to the sea, ships, skippers, and sailors, easy to sing and for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Washington at War: The Evergreen State in World War I

SAT Led by historian Lorraine McConaghy, illustrated introduction to World War I themes based on research in primary source material focused on the war’s impact on Washington, and how Washington impacted the war, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Redmond Senior Center, 8703 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $5 (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

Yoga Under Glass

SAT Yoga for all skill levels, including gallery admission after class; Vinyasa Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $26, preregister (chihulygardenandglass.com/events/yoga-under-glass).

Paddle sports

Dragon Boat Paddling

ONGOING Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Saturdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

Bird Focus: Woodpeckers

SAT Explore the world of woodpeckers, binoculars provided; for ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (sewardpark.audubon.org/events/programs).

Salmon walk

SAT Walk by salmon stream to explore life cycle of salmon, for ages 5 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday, Carkeek Park, 950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle; $5 (206-386-4237).

Bird tour

SAT Birding walk for ages 8 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday and Nov. 17, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; $5, preregister (206-386-4237).

National Parks/State Parks free entrance day

SUN National Parks free admission day, Veterans Day, Sunday (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm); and State Parks (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Sno-Park permits

ONGOING Permits available, required to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports and snow play, sold online and at venues around the state (parks.state.wa.us).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Norte Camino de Santiago, 10 a.m.; Turkey, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).