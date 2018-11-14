A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Nov. 16-22, 2018.

Animal events

Turkey Toss Thanksgiving Feast for the Beasts

SAT The zoo’s carnivores get raw turkeys as an enrichment activity, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; zoo open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, including Nov. 22; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Caturday Night Live

SAT Adoption fees waived on all cats 1 year old and up, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Share the Love Adoption Event, Auburn Valley Humane Society

SAT Adoptable dogs, cats and kittens, fees reduced, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Rairdon’s Subaru of Auburn, 3025 Auburn Way N., Auburn (253-249-7849 or auburnvalleyhs.org/).

All-Breed Dog Show

SAT-SUN Whidbey Island Kennel Club hosts Conformation, Obedience, Rally competitions; dog-related vendors, food vendors, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; free (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Seattle Aquarium

ONGOING Aquarium exhibits, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22; 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org/).

Adopt a Senior Pet Month

ONGOING Adoption fees waived on all pets ages 8 and older through November; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Bazaars/Sales

Mount St. Vincent Holiday Bazaar

FRI-SAT Vintage ornaments, decorated tabletop trees, wreaths, garlands, decorations, bake sale; proceeds benefit St. Vincent programs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-937-3700).

Newport Way Library Association Book Sale

FRI-SAT Book bargains to support library programs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Newport Way Library, 14250 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue (425-747-2390 or kcls.org).

Holiday Bazaar, Renton Community Center

FRI-SAT Bath and body products, ceramics, home decor, wearables and more from 100 vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Highway, Renton (rentonwa.gov/holidaybazaar).

Seattle Children’s Hospital Holiday Bazaar

FRI-SAT Handmade items, bake sale, raffle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 Ninth Ave. S., Des Moines (253-833-9293 or seattlechildrens.org/events).

Magnolia Harvest Market

SAT One-day return of farmers-market vendors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 33rd Avenue West and West McGraw Stret, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Holiday Shop Local Event

SAT Hosted by NW Ladies in Business, 30 local businesses owned by women selling products and services for the holidays, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6615 Dayton Ave. N., Seattle (nwladiesinbusiness.yolasite.com/holiday-shop-local-event.php).

Ayame Kai Guild Arts and Crafts Fair

SAT Forty vendors, bake sale, proceeds benefit Keiro Northwest elder care, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Blaine United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave. S., Seattle (206-409-3062).

Holiday Bazaar

SAT Arts and crafts, bake sale, food concession, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Alki Masonic Hall, 4736 40th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-650-5491).

BARN Bazaar Artisan Marketplace

SAT Hundreds of items by Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network (BARN) artists; basketry, glass, wood, weaving, food, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, BARN (Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network), 8890 Three Tree Lane N.E., Bainbridge (206-842-4475 or bainbridgebarn.org).

Holiday Bazaar, Renton

SAT Shopping with 50 vendors, raffles, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Renton Technical College, 3000 N.E. Fourth St., Renton (www.facebook.com/PreBlackFridayHolidayBazaar).

Holiday Craft Market, Shoreline

SAT Handmade crafts and wares by 65 artists, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Recreation Center, 202 N.E. 185th St., Shoreline, Saturday, Spartan Recreation Center, 18560 First Ave. N.E., Shoreline (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov).

Peace Lutheran Holiday Bazaar

SAT Handmade gifts, decorations, jewelry, carved walking sticks and canes; prints and greeting cards, quilted items, bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church, 18615 S.E. 272nd St., Covington (360-886-2323).

Pre-Loved Judaica Sale, Havdalah and Jewish Music

SAT Used Jewish books, ritual items, decor, children’s items, bake sale; proceeds benefit Kol Ami Reform Jewish Center, 4 p.m. Saturday, Kol Ami Congregation: A Center for Jewish Life, 16530 Avondale Road N.E., Woodinville; preregister (425-844-1604 or kolaminw.org/events-1/pre-loved-judaica-sale-havdalah-and-live-jewish-music).

Friends of the Library Book Sale, Bothell

SAT Bargain prices, proceeds benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Library, 18215 98th Ave. N.E., Bothell (425-486-7811 or kcls.org).

Providence Point Bazaar

SAT Baked goods, knits, quilting, embroidery, pet beds, photography, jewelry, garden décor, gift bags, Coffee Corner, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Providence Point, 4135 Providence Point Drive S.E., Issaquah (360-791-9918).

Snohomish Holiday Market

SAT Arts, crafts, food, wine by 60 local artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish (thomasfamilyfarm.com).

Holiday Craft Bazaar, West Seattle

SAT-SUN Arts and crafts, silent auction, fair trade/global gifts, bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Sunday; children’s crafts/activities and hot lunch Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave. S.W., Seattle (peacelutheranseattle.org).

Friends of Federal Way Libraries Book Sale

SAT-SUN Bargains on gently used books, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Federal Way Library, 34200 First Way S., Federal Way (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

Holiday Festival of the Arts, Bellingham

ONGOING Arts and crafts by 100 local artists, holiday goods, gifts, specialty foods, jewelry, paintings; artist demos and art activities on weekends; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, 1530 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham (360-676-8548 or alliedarts.org).

Ballard Gives Back

PLAN AHEAD Portion of proceeds from the day benefit charity at 30 local shops, Nov. 23 (visitballard.com/events/ballard-gives-back/).

Native Holiday Gift Fair

PLAN AHEAD Duwamish Tribe hosts 25 artists and local vendors, food, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-25, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (206-431-1582 or duwamishtribe.org).

Benefits

Pynk Party by One Million Tampons

SAT Drinks, snacks, silent auction, guest speakers and performances to benefit One Million Tampons to ensure all people have access to hygiene products, 6 p.m. Saturday, South Park Hall, 1253 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle; $25-$50 (onemilliontampons.com/become-a-sponsor).

Improv Gala

SAT Wear red and black, performances, snacks, music, bar to benefit Unexpected Productions Improv and Improv School, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Market Theatre, 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; $65-$200 (goo.gl/vJ7Wba).

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

SAT Dog friendly wine tasting, food, shopping and contests, portion of ticket sales benefit the dogs and cats at Homeward Pet; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Cellars Tasting Room, 11909 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; $30 (homewardpet.org/events/sip-shop).

Hopelink Turkey Trot 5K Family Fun Run & Walk

SUN Family Fun Fair, Kids’ Dash, 5K run, walk, benefits Hopelink programs, 8 a.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $10-$40 (hopelink.org/turkey-trot-2018).

Winter Pineapple Classic Obstacle Course 5K

SUN Fundraiser for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Marymoor Park, Redmond; $50/registration, $50/fundraising minimum, $250 fundraising suggested; $25/fundraising minimum for ages 8-17 (llswa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=pc_home).

Soiree for Tango Stride

SUN Snacks, beer and wine bar, live tango music, silent auction to support program for people with mobility challenges, 2 p.m. Sunday, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle; $35-$180, through Friday (eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-soiree-for-tangostride-a-benefit-tickets-50095051648).

Seattle Turkey Trot

NOV. 22 5K walk, jog or run to support Ballard Food Bank, 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 32nd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street, Seattle; $15-$40 (seattleturkeytrot.org).

Montlake Community Club 5K Turkey Trot and Kids’ Run

NOV. 22 Run/walk, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22; ½ mile course for young kids, one mile for older kids, benefits University District Food Bank; 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22, East Lynn Street and 25th Avenue East, Seattle; $20-$40 (runsignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/MontlakeCommunityClub5KTurkeyTrotandKidsRun).

Beat the Bird 5K & Lil’ Drumstick 1K

NOV. 22 5K race and Kids Run, proceeds benefit Renewal Food Bank, 8:45 a.m. Nov. 22, Kelsey Creek Plaza, 15015 Main St., Bellevue; $10-$30 (shoesnfeet.com/beat-bird-5k).

Issaquah Turkey Trot

NOV. 22 Casual run or walk, 5K with shortcuts available; proceeds benefit Issaquah Food & Clothing Bank, 9 a.m. Nov. 22, Southeast Bush Street off Front Street, Issaquah; $30, $15/ages 10 and younger (issaquahturkeytrot.org).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT International folk dancing, dance instruction, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Dance in the Glasshouse

TUE Basic waltz instruction for all levels, 6:15 p.m., open dancing, 6:45-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $26 preregister (chihulygardenandglass.com).

Food events

Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival

FRI Tasting seminars on Beaujolais history, region and grapes, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Columbia Tower Club, 701 Fifth Ave., STE 7600, Seattle; $100, by reservation (faccpnw.ejoinme.org/bnsea18).

Gobble Up

SAT Craft food show, 100 local craft food and beverage makers, samples, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle; free, preregister (gobbleupseattle.com).

Gilman Village Sip and Shop

SAT Tastings from boutique wineries at shops, live music, snacks, 6 p.m. Saturday, Gilman Village, 317 N.W. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah; $25-$35 (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com).

Hiking

Hugo Peak/Mashell Falls Trail Walk

SUN Volkssport 12K (7.2 miles) walk on trails and logging roads to summit of Hugo Peak and waterfall, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 4 p.m. Sunday; or 6K (3.7 miles) walk, start anytime 9 a.m.-1 p.m., finish by 4 p.m. Sunday; walking sticks and hiking footwear strongly recommended; Center for Sustainable Forestry at Pack Forest, 9010 453rd St. E., Eatonville (fourplushikers.weebly.com).

Hobbies

Star Parties

FRI-SAT Seattle Astronomical Society events, telescopes for viewing of sky objects with information from astronomers, people of all ages welcome; if weather turns out to be unfavorable for observing, cancellation notice posted on the SAS home page at least two hours before the scheduled time; 6 p.m. Friday, Covington Community Park, 17649 S.E. 240th St., Covington; 6 p.m. Saturday, Green Lake Park south of Bathhouse Theatre, Seattle; 6 p.m. Saturday, Paramount School Park, 835 N.E. 155th St., Shoreline; 6 p.m. Saturday, Green River Natural Resource Area, 21250 Russell Road S., Kent (seattleastro.org).

Sunrise Yoga, Sky View Observatory

SUN Beginner Vinyasa series, bring your own mat, 8 a.m. Sunday, Sky View Observatory, 700 Fourth Ave., Floor 73, Seattle; $20 (skyviewobservatory.com/en-US/experiences/offers-events/sunrise-yoga).

Holiday events

Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display

FRI-JAN. 1 Holiday display Open House, 5-8 p.m. Friday; display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 1; Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $2-$4 (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar).

North Pole at the Fair

FRI-DEC. 23 Santa visits and photos, activities for kids including Christmas stories, Mrs. Claus Candy Store and Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop projects, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 23; hours vary Nov. 24-25, 29-30; daily except closed Tuesdays Dec. 1-23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/admission, $30/Santa visit and photo (northpoleatthefair.com).

Christmas Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show, The Landing

SAT Tree Lighting, Laser Light Show, entertainment, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Plaza by Regal Cinemas, The Landing, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton (thelandinginrenton.com/events-and-promotions).

Gingerbread House Day & Workshops

SAT-SUN Create a house to take home or enter into Gingerbread House contest, all ages welcome, all supplies included, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $40-$45, preregister (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Julefest Nordic Christmas Celebration

SAT-SUN Nordic treats, Valhalla Beer Garden, shop for gifts made by local artists, Nordic music, see Norwegian sleigh recently added to the museum, meet Santa, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $7 includes access Museum’s permanent exhibitions, “The Vikings Begin” exhibit additional $5; ages 13 and younger free (nordicmuseum.org/julefest).

Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration

SUN Celebration for all ages, story telling, Christmas choirs, lighting the Fairmont Olympic grand tree, Teddy Bear Suite, vendors, Santa photos, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; free (seattlefestivaloftrees.com/events.html).

Gingerbread Village

TUE-JAN. 1 26th annual display in support of the Northwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF); architects and chefs utilize hundreds of pounds of gingerbread, icing, almond paste and colorful candy collection of gingerbread structures, Tuesday-Jan. 1, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; free donations suggested (gingerbreadvillage.org).

Teddy Bear Suite

NOV. 22-JAN. 1 Suite transformed into a holiday wonderland of teddy bears, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Nov. 22-Jan. 1, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital encouraged (fairmont.com/seattle/activities-services/holidays-at-fairmont-olympic).

Fantasy Lights, Spanaway Park

NOV. 22-JAN. 1 Two-mile drive-through display, 300 displays and thousands of sparkling lights of animals, holiday scenes, a rocket ship, sea turtles and a giant clam, 5:30-9 p.m. daily Nov 22-Jan. 1, Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; $14/vehicle; half price nights, $7/Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5 (co.pierce.wa.us/1253/Fantasy-Lights).

Reindeer Festival, Swansons

ONGOING Meet Santa’s reindeer Dasher & Blitzen, model train village display, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 23, Swansons Nursery, 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-782-2543 or swansonsnursery.com).

Macy’s Holiday Parade/Star Lighting

PLAN AHEAD 28th annual Holiday Parade, inflatable floats, marching bands, 25 floats, costumed characters, professional sports teams, community drill teams, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, downtown Seattle; holiday star lighting, fireworks show, weather permitting, 5 p.m. Nov. 23, Macy’s, 1601 Third Ave., Seattle (l.macys.com/downtown-seattle-in-seattle-wa).

Christmas Ships

PLAN AHEAD Decorated boat with choir stops near shore locations with holiday music, ride on boat or follow boat available, various dates and locations Nov. 23-Dec. 23, Nov. 23; shore events free, rides on ship $22-$68 by reservation (argosycruises.com/christmas-ship-festival-schedule/).

Enchant Christmas

PLAN AHEAD Opening Nov. 23, Christmas Light Maze and Market, Ice-Skating Trail, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 30, closed Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; $21.99-$29.99/Mondays-Thursdays; $23.99-$32.99/Fridays-Sundays; $19.99-$26.99/last two hours each day; $19.99-$24.99/Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 11; advance purchase recommended (enchantchristmas.com/seattle/).

Snowflake Lane

PLAN AHEAD Parade with Santa, falling snow, colorful lights, floats, snow princesses, toy drummers, 7 p.m. daily Nov. 23-Dec. 24, between Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Eighth Street on Bellevue Way, Bellevue (snowflakelane.com).

Winter Wonderland at Redmond Town Center

PLAN AHEAD Synthetic skating rink, entertainment, carousel, Santa; Kick Off 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; free (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/winter-wonderland-kick-off/).

Santa Train

PLAN AHEAD Vintage train ride to historic Snoqualmie Depot for visit with Santa, on the hour 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; Victorian Santa train, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14, North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., North Bend; $27, under 2 years old free; advance purchase recommended (trainmuseum.org/).

Museum events

100th Anniversary of the End of World War I, Buffalo Soldiers Museum

FRI Military appreciation program and celebration, guest speakers, jazz music entertainment, 5:30 p.m. Friday, AmVets Post #1, 5717 S. Tyler St., Tacoma (buffalosoldierstacoma.org).

Northwest Veterans Museum

ONGOING Honoring veterans, exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related memorabilia, artifacts and photos, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood; free, donations appreciated (nwveteransmuseum.org).

Park events

Bird tour

SAT Birding walk for ages 8 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday and Nov. 17, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; $5, preregister (206-386-4237).

Arboretum walk

SUN Walk focuses on ancient tree species, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Afternoon on the Trails

PLAN AHEAD Docents offer suggestions on the hikes and visits to the forest Canopy Tower, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 23, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free, preregister (206-855-4384 or islandwood.org).

State Parks Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; Autumn Free Day Nov. 23 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Sno-Park permits

ONGOING Permits available, required to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports and snow play, sold online and at venues around the state (parks.state.wa.us).

Running

Norpoint Turkey Trot

NOV. 22 5k run, 2-mile run/walk and a kids dash, 9 a.m. Nov. 22, Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. N.E., Tacoma; $25-$35 (metroparkstacoma.org/trot).

Thanksgiving Day Run

NOV. 22 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, 10 a.m. Nov. 22, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$30 (magnusonseries.org).

Special interest

Beyond The Frame — To Be Native symposium

FRI-SAT The story of Indigenous peoples past and present, examining Edward S. Curtis early 20th century mission to photograph Native peoples; reception with keynote speaker Ken Workman, performance by Alaska Kuteeyaa Dancers, spoken word, film screening, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (206-386-4636 or spl.org/beyondtheframe).

Providence Hospice of Seattle Grief and the Holidays event

SAT Remembrance and Candle-Lighting Service for individuals and families who have lost a loved one during the past year, providing comfort and coping tools as the holiday season approaches, 2 p.m. Saturday, Providence Hospice, 2811 S. 102nd St., Tukwila; free (206-749-7702 or washington.providence.org/-/media/files/washington/locations/pscs/phos/2018-grief-and-the-holidays-flyer.pdf?la=en).

Engaging Trees Speaker Series — Lynda Mapes

SUN Seattle Times environmental writer and author of “Witness Tree” shares her research and perspectives on the relationship between trees and humans, 2 p.m. Sunday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; free (206-243-3490 or kcls.org/locations/1495/).

Living History: Edward S. Curtis

SUN Lecture and presentation by Clay Jenkinson on the life and work of the famous Seattle photographer, 2 p.m. Sunday, Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, Seattle Central College, Seattle; free, preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org/search?terms=events).

Southwest Stories

SUN Historian Lorraine McConaghy reader theater experience on “Washington at War: The Evergreen State in World War I”, 2 p.m. Sunday, West Seattle Branch Library, 2306 42nd Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7444 or spl.org).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Botswana and Zimbabwe, 10 a.m.; Namibia and Zambia, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Workshops

We Are The History Keepers

SAT Workshop on preserving the records, documents, archives and stories of local cultural and ethnic communities, organizations and families by UW Libraries NW History Specialists, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Kent Lutheran Church, 336 Second Ave. S., Kent; free, preregister (253-854-4330).

Holiday Photoshop

SAT Observe or follow on library computer to learn basic and intermediate Adobe Photoshop holiday projects; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; call to register (206-733-9125); 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Greenwood Branch, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; call to register (206-684-4086 or spl.org).