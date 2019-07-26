Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Auto events

Goodguys Pacific NW Nationals Giant Car Show

FRI-SUN Display of 2,500 hot rods, customs, trick trucks and muscle cars through 1987, vendors, swap meet, cars for sale corral, entertainment, model car show, music, kids zone activities, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $20-$25, $10/kids, ages 6 and younger/free (good-guys.com).

Auto Angels Car Show

SAT Collectible car show, food vendors, DJ, kids activities, proceeds benefit Auto Angels cars and car repair for low-income individuals/families and victims of domestic abuse, register online, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $25-$75 (autoangels.org/car-show).

Benefits

MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk

SAT Mixed-course 5K for all ages to raise money for Mountlake Terrace elementary schools, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace; $20-$35 (cedarwaypto.org/mlt_5k_fun_run).

Lusio Dance Garden

PLAN AHEAD Colorful lights, beer garden, DJ, 21+ only, proceeds benefit the Conservatory, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $20-$22 (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Blues Concert at Brian Carter Cellars

PLAN AHEAD Blues music from Joker’s Wild Blues Band, Swift & Savory food truck, wines for purchase, benefit for American Cancer Society, lawnchair recommended, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2, Brian Carter Cellars, 14419 Woodinville-Redmond Rd. N.E., Woodinville, Brian Carter Cellars, 14419 Woodinville-Redmond Road, Woodinville; $40 (briancartercellars.com).

Croquet & Cocktails

PLAN AHEAD Croquet tournament, selfies with Ford Model T’s, cocktails, summer games, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 3, LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma; $20-$50 (253-272-2336 or lemaymarymount.org/croquet-cocktails-at-marymount).

Biking

Seattle Night Ride

FRI Cascade Bicycle Club 14-mile flat route along Burke-Gilman Trail through Fremont, Lake Union and Queen Anne, rest stops with entertainment, snacks, costumes encouraged, bike head light and taillight required, register online, 9 p.m. Friday, Peddler Brewing Co., 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle; $36-$40 (cascade.org/node/21159).

Boating

Whidbey Island Race Week

FRI-SAT Sailboat racing regattas, Friday-Saturday, downtown Oak Harbor, Highway 20 and Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor; free (whidbeyislandraceweek.com).

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

SAT One-hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m., Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger/free (virginiav.org/?event=steamship-saturdays-2nd).

Dance

Dancing til Dusk, Westlake Park

TUE Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; The Ben Thomas Tango Trio July 30; DJ Koichi Tsunoda West Coast swing Aug. 6; The Buckaroosters country Aug. 13; DJ Carey Hollywood Night danceable music from popular movies Aug. 20; weather may cancel, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Dancing til Dusk, Freeway Park

THU Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; Mark DuFresne Band blues Aug. 1; weather may cancel, 6 p.m. Thursday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Skandia Dance

PLAN AHEAD Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30-8:30 p.m., open dancing, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15, kids/free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

PLAN AHEAD Folks dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

NW Dance Network

PLAN AHEAD Dance lesson, no experience or partner necessary, 7 p.m., dance with High Note Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

Tour de Terrace

FRI-SUN Carnival, street fair with entertainment, beer garden; classic car show, 5K fun run/walk; parade, 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest to festival site, Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace (cityofmlt.com/600/Tour-de-Terrace).

6th Street Fair

FRI-SUN Display and sale by 100 artists, sculpture, jewelry, home décor, wood and glass work, fabrics; food vendors, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Northeast Sixth Street at 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue (bellevuedowntown.com/events/6th-street-fair).

BAM ArtsFair

FRI-SUN Celebrating 73 years, marketplace of 300 artists, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 100th Avenue Northeast between Northeast Eighth Street and Northeast Fourth Street, Bellevue; entertainment on Sound and Movement Stage, Bellevue Square; KidsFair art projects, games, and gallery activities, all welcome, most activities best-suited for ages 3-10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Bellevue Arts Museum, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; free (bellevuearts.org/artsfair).

Kingston Arts and Crafts Festival

FRI-SUN Arts, crafts and food vendors, student art shows, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Port of Kingston, 25864 Washington Blvd. N.E., Kingston; (kingstonfestivalwa.org).

Kirkland Summerfest 2019

FRI-SUN Outdoor entertainment venues, food vendors, beer and wine, activities, downtown Kirkland, 111 Park Lane, Kirkland; free (425-456-1111 or kirklandsummerfest.com).

Renton River Days

FRI-SUN Art Market and Marketplace, entertainment, Nibble of Renton food vendors, activities and Extreme Fun Zone for kids, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Beer and Wine Garden, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Cedar River Quilters Guild Exhibition, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Renton Community Center; 5K and 10K fun walks, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, start at Senior Center; Antique Classic Boat Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park; River Days Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, South Third Street from Shattuck Avenue to Liberty Park; BMW German Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Cedar River Park; Rubber Duck Derby for prizes, $5 entry benefits local charities, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Houser Way Bridge, Liberty Park, 1101 Bronson Way N., Renton; free festival shuttle service from parking at Renton Memorial Stadium to main festival grounds at Liberty Park (425-430-6528 or rentonriverdays.org).

Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering

FRI-SUN Scottish Highland Games Association 71st annual event; Celtic Arts Showcase, performances, Scottish athletic competitions, heritage info and displays, beer garden, Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $15-$20 (sshga.org).

Fountain Fest

SAT Water games, sprinklers, treats, music, face painting, fountains, noon-3 p.m., Saturday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov).

Seafair Torchlight Parade and Fanfest

SAT Parade preview and events, noon-6 p.m., Seattle Center; parade with illuminated floats and balloons, marching bands, drill teams, equestrians, specialty units, Seafair princesses, pirates and clowns, Fourth Avenue, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; reserved seating available (not required), $35-$60 by reservation (seafair.com/events/2019/torchlight-parade).

Sesame Street Road Trip

SAT To celebrate its 50th anniversary, join Big Bird, Elmo and the gang on a road trip around the country to meet kids, with stage show, activities, community celebrations; Lincoln Park, entry times vary, Saturday, 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle, register online (sesamestreet.org/anniversary).

NW SolarFest Sustainable Living Fair

SAT Learn how to live a more sustainable life, information on solar solutions, products and services to help you make choices for a cleaner, safer planet; KIDZone activities, food and entertainment; hear about the youth-led Green New Deal, noon; Seattle Barter Fair, bring your homegrown or homemade items to trade, 2-4 p.m.; Transportation Zone includes electric vehicles and electric bicycle test rides; see working goats in action; raffle fundraiser to win an electric bike, 10 a.m. Saturday, Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline; free (shorelinesolar.org).

3rd Annual Anderson Summer School Brewfest

SAT Education in local brews, brewery tour, music, ale and cider samples, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, McMenamins Anderson School, Haynes’ Hall, 18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell; $28 for pint glass +12 tokens (mcmenamins.com).

27th Annual Nubian Jam Community Festival

SAT Music, food and craft vendors, fashion show, and more, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Boulevard, Everett; free (caa.wa.gov).

White River Bon Odori

SAT All invited to join in Japanese folk dancing to honor ancestors, performances by the Okinawan Kenjin Kai and Seattle Matsuri Taiko, food vendors, beer garden, 4-9:30 p.m., Saturday, White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn; free (253-833-1442 or wrbt.org).

Alki Art Fair

SAT-SUN Art vendors, entertainment on four stages, kids activities, food vendors, silent auction, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Alki Beach Promenade, Alki Avenue Southwest and 63rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle (alkiartfair.org).

Ethnic Fest

SAT-SUN Kids zones, cultural activities and experiences, performers, arts, crafts, and food vendors, noon-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Wright Park, 501 South 1 St., Tacoma; free (metroparkstacoma.org).

Saint James Faire

SAT-SUN Minstrels, crafts in English village in 1376; puppetry, archery demonstrations, food, sheep petting, villagers demonstrate medieval tools and technique, Scribe’s Shop books and wares, clothing rental available; noon-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10, ages 5 and younger/free (camlann.org).

Dog Days Parade

SUN Farmers, crafters, artisans, food vendors, music and dog parade, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., parade at noon, Sunday, Les Groves Park, 1140 Auburn Way South, Auburn; free (auburnwa.gov).

Seattle Art Fair

AUG. 1 Modern and contemporary art by 106 exhibitors; Collectors Preview, 3:30-6 p.m.; Opening Night Preview, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $35, $10/students (seattleartfair.com).

Magnolia Summerfest

PLAN AHEAD Beer garden, movie “Mary Poppins” (1964), entertainment, Kids Parade, Seafair Parade, 34th Avenue West; vendors, games, bounce house, kids entertainment, Magnolia neighborhood, West Smith Street and 33rd Street, Seattle; free (magnoliasummerfest.org).

Seafair Weekend

PLAN AHEAD Pacific Northwest tradition since 1950, hydroplane racing on the water, Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, wakeboarding tricks off shore, music and entertainment on stage, beer gardens, food vendors, Kids Zone with inflatables and games; new this year, Seafair Classic Car Show for vehicles from 1989 and older, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-Aug. 4, Genesee Park and Playfield, 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle; $25/admission; $30-$60/grandstands; $10/day Pit Pass (seafair.com).

Umoja Fest

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating the best of the African American community and African Diaspora culture in the Northwest; AfricanTown Heritage Parade featuring dance troops and drill teams, Children’s Day & Family Fun Village, Soul N The Park, Afrobeats & Roots Stage, Heal the Hood Basketball Tournament, Hip Hop 4 Peace stage, flavors of the African diaspora from restaurants, food trucks, vendor marketplace, community resource fair, Aug. 2-4, Judkins Park & Playfield, 2150 S. Norman St., Seattle; free (umojafamilyfest.com).

Lake City Summer Festival and Parade

PLAN AHEAD Festival with classic salmon bake, food trucks, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Kids Parade, 6 p.m.; Dog Parade, 6:30 p.m.; Grand Parade, 7 p.m. Aug. 3 parade starts on LCW at 135th, heads south, then west on 125th, Grandstand is on 125th at 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free festival shuttle bus with stops at the festival and beer gardens (lakecitysummerfest.com).

Food events

Snoqualmie Finally Friday Art & Wine Walk

FRI Live music, art demonstrations, food specials, for all ages; optional wine tasting, $25; 6 p.m. Friday, downtown Snoqualmie, Railroad Avenue and Snoqualmie Parkway, Snoqualmie (finallyfridayartandwinewalks.org).

Rooftop WIne Tasting

SAT Small bites, curation of wine by cyclist and sommelier James Lechner, wines produced along the route of the 2019 Tour de France, 5 p.m. Saturday, Bastille, 2307 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $20 (bastilleseattle.com).

Advertising

Taste of Maple Valley

SAT Music, food and beverages hosted by Rotary Club of Maple Valley, 4 p.m. Saturday, Wilderness Village, 222nd Place Southeast between Southeast 237th Street and Southeast 240th Street, Maple Valley (425-233-5638 or maplevalleyrotary.org/taste-of-the-valley).

Edmonds Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Ten tastes to downtown shops, meet winemakers; proceeds benefit Arts in Edmonds, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3, downtown Edmonds, Fifth Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds; $30 space limited, advance purchase recommended (artwalkedmonds.com/wine-walksQ).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

PLAN AHEAD Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Hiking

Among Ancients: Old Growth Forests

PLAN AHEAD Spend a day exploring lowland old growth forests in the area on moderate to strenuous hikes, bring lunch, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $35 (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov).

Northwest Hiking Weekend

PLAN AHEAD Volkssport walks of various lengths, Aug. 2-4, Larrabee State Park, 245 Chuckanut Dr., Bellingham; Discover Pass required for parking (fourplushikers.weebly.com).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

ONGOING Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Fridays through August, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Renton Historical Museum

FRI-SUN Celebrating Renton River Days with free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton (rentonwa.gov).

PBY Naval Air Museum Anniversary Celebration

FRI-WED Celebrating 5 years at our present location, all July admissions $5; WWII aircraft displays, military artifacts, flight simulators, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1-5 p.m. Sundays, PBY Naval Air Museum, 270 S.E. Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor; (360-240-9500 or pbymf.org).

America’s Car Museum Drive-In Movies

SAT Watch movies from inside your car, “The Goonies,” at sundown, approximately 9 p.m., Saturday, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free (americascarmuseum.org).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington

SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle (wapioneers.com).

Science in the City: Star Trek and the Science of Human(oid) Evolution

MON Explore the possibility of humanoid or other life on alien planets with Dr. Mohamed Noor, Trek fan and professor of biology and dean of natural sciences at Duke University, drawing on scenes from “Star Trek” and principles of evolution, hypotheses for why so many humanoids exist in the popular and long-running science-fiction franchise, 7 p.m. July 29, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (pacificsciencecenter.org/events/star-trek-and-the-science-of-humanoid-evolution-2019-07-29).

First Thursday, Living Computers Museum + Labs

THU Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, 6-8 p.m. first Thursdays, Living Computer Museum+Labs, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

THU Permanent exhibit, “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” from an age when Native American cultures first came into contact with Europeans to the region’s transformation into a major global hub: “Seattle Style: Fashion/Function,” through Oct. 14; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. first Thursdays, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

THU The largest independent, nonprofit air and space museum in the world; aviation history, flight simulators, spacecraft; 5-8 p.m. first Thursdays, 5 p.m., Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Museum

THU The early years of emigration from the Nordic countries to the U.S. and Canada to the present; free admission on first Thursdays, regular charge for special exhibits ($5), 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; free (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

THU Collections include African, American, Ancient Mediterranean, Asian and European Art, special exhibitions; free admission, half price for special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. first Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Henry

THU Contemporary art and culture; free admission 11 a.m.-9 p.m. first Thursdays, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

Meet the Museum: Hops in the Valley

THU Dive deeper into permanent exhibits with a lecture and discussion hosted by curator of collections Hilary Pittenger, 1 p.m. Thursday, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; free (253-288-7439 or wrvmuseum.org).

Jet Blast Bash

PLAN AHEAD Seafair weekend outdoor festival, fast planes, fast cars, music, food and beer, Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

“Destination Moon” Exhibit

ONGOING In its only West Coast appearance, more than 20 one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Smithsonian, many flown on the historic mission, through Sept. 2, plus dozens of NASA and Russian spaceflight additions from the Museum’s renowned collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 5, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit (museumofflight.org/Exhibits/Destination-Moon).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99 ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

ONGOING Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Aug. 25, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Naval Aviation Fly Day

PLAN AHEAD Fly Day with featured aircraft that include the TBM Avenger and F8F Bearcat, panel presentation with WWll Navy Veteran Fighter Pilots, see restored vintage aircraft, lunch available, 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; (425-348-3200 or historicflight.org).

Park events

Family Water Day

SAT Slip ’n’ slide and other water activities, music, food, for all ages, noon Saturday, Denny Park, 100 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Freeway Park Fountain Festival

SAT Water games, food, music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Summer Saturday at the Park

SAT Lawn games, including giant Jenga and ring toss, live music, explore the Historic Ships Wharf, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (mohai.org).

Summer at SAM

SAT Yoga classes for all levels, bring mat, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; art studio activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zumba dancing, 2-3 p.m., public tour 1 p.m., Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Edible Plants Walk

SAT See the difference between blackberry plants, intro to plants that can be eaten, 10 a.m. Saturday, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (206-443-2925 or pacificsciencecenter.org/guided-nature-walks).

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

SAT Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Saturday-Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

SAT-SUN Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m. Saturdays July 7-Aug. 24; Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays;, Saturday-Sunday, Deception Pass State Park, State Route 20, nine miles north of Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org).

Happy Hour in the Park

WED Live music, free watercolor painting classes, food trucks, $5 pour of wine, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in July, 5 p.m., Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; (206-613-3232 or downtownseattle.org).

Beach Naturalist Program

WED See Puget Sound’s marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 31, Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 31, Dash Point State Park, Federal Way, Wednesday, Carkeek Park, 950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Arboretum Educational Tour

THU Casual walk through park, viewing of plants, explorations of botany and the history of the organization, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Graham Visitors Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Summer at SAM

THU Show Brazil performance, Footprint Stories, food trucks, Kids Corner, 6-8 p.m., 6 p.m. Thursday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music concert, noon Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Jetty Island Days

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Sept. 2, reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested; weather may cancel, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. June 28-Aug. 30; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m., “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Friday; Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movie “Shrek” at dusk Friday, Cascade Playground Park, 333 Pontius Ave. N., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Auburn Summer Sounds and Cinema

FRI Food trucks, art activities, Cream Tangerine Beatles tribute band, “Incredibles 2” at dusk, 6 p.m. Friday, Lea Hill Park, 31693 124th Ave. S.E., Auburn; free (auburnwa.gov).

K-Pop Now

SAT Local K-Pop talent music and dance contest and celebration of traditional and contemporary Korean culture, 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/k_pop_now_2019Q).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movies, Saturdays through Aug. 24, “Princess Bride” 9 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/default.aspx?menu=eventpages).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN High Class Brass Quintet, 2 p.m. Saturday; Coal Creek Jazz Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

The Odyssey: An Exploration of Myth, Magic and Monsters

SUN Book-it Theater presentation for kids in grades K-6 and all ages, inspired by Homer’s epic poem and Greek tradition, 1 p.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, music by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free (seapeace.org).

Music on the Plaza, BIMA

SUN Outdoor music performances, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (206-842-4451 or biartmuseum.org/events/music-on-the-plaza).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities, entertainment, free popcorn; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at dusk, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE Captain Awesome Sauce, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland; (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Burien Music in the Parks

THU Live music, Thursdays through Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (burienwa.gov/parks).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

THU Creme Tangerine, 7 p.m. Thursday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Date Night Outdoor Concerts

THU Sway, current and retro music, top floor of the parking garage, Downtown Renton Parking Garage, 655 S. Second St., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov).

Sammamish Concerts in the Park

THU 3 Trick Pony, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us/parks-recreation/special-events).

Cottage Lake Music in the Park

THU 85th Street Big Band swing, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cottage Lake Park, 18831 N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Rd., Woodinville; free (upperbearcreek.com/2019MiP.html).

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Freeway Park; “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (original), Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, movie “Crazy Rich Asians,” dusk, 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Blues with Highway 99 Blues Club

PLAN AHEAD Local blues bands, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Auburn Summer Sounds and Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Food trucks, art activities, The Marlin James Band, movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk, 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Sunset Park, 1420 69th St. S.E., Auburn; free (auburnwa.gov).

Running

Torchlight Run

SAT Run along the parade route, 8K or 5K, costumes encouraged, 6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $40-$45 (seafair.com/events/2019/capital-one-torchlight-run).

Sales

Bothell Friday Market

FRI Entertainment, fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 3-7 p.m. Friday, Villas at Beardslee, 19128 112th Ave. N.E., Bothell (206-856-9296).

Special interest

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m., Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Wednesday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Camlann Village Life Days

PLAN AHEAD Medieval villagers discuss life in 14th-century England, shops; noon-5 p.m., Aug. 3, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (

camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

Swimming

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily through Sept. 2; Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily through Sept. 2, Fun Family Fridays themed pool games 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, through Aug. 25; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, through Sept. 2, Seattle; (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m., Chesterfield Beach Park’s lifeguard hours are 2-5 p.m., through Sept. 2, Meydenbauer Bay Park, 9899 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Bellevue; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue; and Clyde Beach Park, 2- 92nd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily through Sept. 2, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; fees vary (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Tours

Grilled Things and Chicken Wings Tour

FRI Chinatown Discovery Tour one-mile walking foodie tour for all ages, featuring grilled and fried meat, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $29.95-$44.95 by reservation (wingluke.org).

Cedar Watershed Tours

SAT Bus and walking tour for all ages, 1-2 p.m., $5; 2.5-hour tour includes historic townsite, information, 1/4-mile walk, for adults and ages 10 and older, 9:30 a.m., $10, 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; preregister (seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

FRI-SUN Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem, Highway 20, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Walks

Renton Walk

SAT Interlaken Trailblazers 5K (3.1 miles) and 6K (3.4 miles) walk around downtown and on trails, past Renton River Days parade and events, start time 8-10 a.m., finish by 1 p.m., Saturday, Renton Senior Activity Center, 211 Burnett Ave., Renton; free (interlakentrailblazers.org).

Workshops

Panda Tank

PLAN AHEAD Interactive workshop for social enterprises and nonprofits on how to frame and present your mission, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 2, Impact Hub Seattle, 220 Second Ave S., Seattle; $90 (impacthubseattle.com).