A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Aug. 24-31, 2018

Animal events

Seniors for Seniors

THRU SUN Adopters ages 60 and older fees waived for adoption of pets ages 7 and older, Aug. 20-Sunday; Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

First Hill Pop-Up Petting Zoo

AUG. 30 Piglets, goats and bunnies for all ages to meet, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, First Hill Park, University Street and Minor Avenue East, Seattle (firsthill.org/events/?view=calendar&month=August-2018).

Auto events

Summer Fun Run Car Show

SAT Fourth Corner Elites Car Club hosts hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Deming Log Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Deming; $3/spectators (fourthcornerelitescarclub.com/carshows).

Corvette Show

SUN Corvette Marque Club Vette Show 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (triplexrootbeer.com).

Benefits

Queen Pin Bowling Classic

SAT Music, bowling, drag performers, ages 21 and older only; all proceeds benefit Burien Pride LGBTQ College Scholarship Fund, 7 p.m. Saturday, Acme Bowl, 100 Andover Park West, Tukwila; $45/bowler, $30/spectator, preregister (acmebowl.com/queenpin-bowling-classic).

Run the Puyallup

PLAN AHEAD First ever Fair Run, 2.5 miles, behind the scenes look at the Fair, treats, proceeds benefit Washington State Fair Foundation, 8 a.m. Sept. 1, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $45 (thefair.com/fun/details/run-the-puyallup).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles, inviting the community to bike, stroll or jog, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Boating

Virginia V Summer Sailings

SAT Narrated history cruise on 100-year-old National Historic Landmark vessel, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; $25, ages 12 and younger free, by reservation (206-624-9119 or virginiav.org/events-cruises).

Dance

206 Zulu Fish-N-Chips

SAT Fourth annual All-styles Dance Battle competition format for all forms and styles of street dancing, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/206_zulu_fish_n_chips).

Funky Dance Party

SUN Live music from local bands Marmalade, Goody Bagg, and Breaks & Swells, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/funky_dance_party).

Dancing til Dusk Fundraiser

TUE Dance to a variety of music, proceeds benefit summer outdoor music program, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Belltown Community Center, 415 Bell St., Seattle; $20 (danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk/index.html).

Fairs/Festivals

Washington State Garlic Fest

FRI-SUN “Garlicious” food, entertainment, craft and antique vendors, kids’ activities, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis; $4-$5/day (wastategarlicfest.com).

The Evergreen State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 3 Carnival, concerts, contests, draft horses, Equestrian Arena, fireworks, lumberjack show, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, displays, Speedway events, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 2, carnival 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 3; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger and 90 or older free; Blue Friday $2 off wearing any Seahawks gear before 2 p.m. Friday; Senior Day, ages 62 and older free, Monday; buy one admission, get another admission of equal value for free until 2 p.m. Tuesday; Family Day $6/person Wednesday; Kids Day free admission for ages 15 and younger Aug. 30; Heroes Day free admission for military and first responders with ID and their dependents Aug. 31; concerts, Roots & Boots Tour, 7:30 p.m. Monday, $15-$55; American Idol Live, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $20-$65; Spike and the Impalers, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $8-$28; Randy Houser, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, $20-$65; Skillet, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $20-$60; Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; Monroe Fair Days Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, Main Street, Monroe (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Hai, Japantown!

SAT Celebration for all ages, historic heritage walk, dedication of Nihonmachi Alley art, Hawaiian music, beer and sake garden, Spam musubi making contest, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (www.facebook.com/events/970642499782932/).

Micronesian Cultural Festival

SAT South Puget Sound Micronesian communities host performances of traditional music and dance, activities, displays and demonstrations for all ages, Micronesian food available for purchase, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines; free (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

WhyILoveKenmore Summer Party

SAT Music by Nick Drummond Band and The Warren G. Hardings, kids’ bouncy house, touch-a-truck, crafts, and games; food vendors, beer garden, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Kenmore Town Square, 6728 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/events).

Tibet Fest

SAT-SUN Cultural heritage of Tibet; live music, dance, visual exploration, authentic foods, ethnic market, workshops, demonstrations and hands-on learning for kids and adults, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or washingtontibet.org).

Arts in Nature Festival

SAT-SUN Art installations, music, dance and spoken work performances for all ages, arts and crafts, writers’ stage, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $6-$12, ages 9 and younger free (fest.naturec.org).

Arts in the Garden

SAT-SUN Garden art sale with 40 vendors, music, food, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (artsinthegardenbellevue.org).

Camlann Harvest Festival

SAT-SUN Theatre, knightly combat, puppetry, crafts, archery, minstrels, craft shops and demonstrations, medieval clothing to buy or rent, lunch available, in the style of an English village in 1376, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10 cash or check (camlann.org/harvest festival.htm).

Kawabe SummerFest

SUN Japanese street fair/Matsuri, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Kawabe Memorial House, 221 18th Ave. S., Seattle facebook.com/events/921967144630618/).

Bumbershoot

AUG. 31-SEPT. 2 Music and arts festival performances, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Seattle Center, Seattle; $130/day (bumbershoot.com).

Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival

PLAN AHEAD Arts, crafts and food vendors, tugboat tours and races, harbor tours, music, kids’ activities, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 2, Percival Landing Park, Olympia (360-556-0498 or harbordays.com).

Washington State Fair

PLAN AHEAD Carnival rides, concerts, 4H animals and displays, vendors, food; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 31; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 1-2; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 6; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 10; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19-20; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23; special attractions, Discover the Dinosaurs (additional $7/ages 3 and older); Cirque Ma’Ceo Equestrian Stunt Show, 2 and 5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 3 (additional $7); World’s Biggest Bounce House, Sept. 6-9 only ($5); Pro Rodeo Tour, Sept. 6-9 ($15-$40); Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; parking $10/weekdays, $15/weekends, cash; free admission for ages 18 and younger Aug. 31-Sept. 3; free for military with ID on Mondays (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/state-fair).

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, blackberry treats and wine, vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 3, Bremerton Marina, Bremerton (blackberryfestival.org/festival-information).

Food events

Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival

SAT Des Moines Rotary Club fundraiser for our Highline Music4Life program expanding music to youth in local schools; ages 21+ only, listening and dancing to music by Eric Rice Band, Randy Oxford All-Stars, Rae Gordon and CD Woodbury Trio; microbrews, wine, hard cider; no outside food or beverages allowed, bring low lawn chairs and blankets; noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; $35-$40 (206-824-5630 or drinktomusic.org).

Seattle Humane Brewpup Tour

SAT-MON Portion of proceeds benefit Seattle Humane to care for and find homes for pets; dogs welcome; noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Ounces Tap Room, 3809 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Growler Guys, 8500 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle; 11 a.m.-close Monday, Tipsy Cow, 16345 Cleveland St., Redmond, and 14111 N.E. Woodinville Duvall Road, Woodinville (seattlehumane.org).

Guest Chef, FareStart

AUG. 30 Guest Chef Jack Wynne of 12 Moons at Snoqualmie Casino, vegetarian option available, seating 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 30, FareStart Restaurant, 700 Virginia St., Seattle; $29.95 (farestart.org/snoqualmie-casino-8-30-18).

Thank You Thursday

AUG. 30 $1 per pint/ growler/tasters benefit The World is Fun’s programs, 3-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Reuben’s Brews, 5010 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle (theworldisfun.org/eventlist/2018/8/30/thank-you-thursday-at-reubens-brews).

Gardening

Growing Fall Veggies

SAT Extending the season, overwintering crops and interest for cool-season gardeners, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Dahlia Show

SAT-SUN Puget Sound Dahlia Assn. and Seattle Dahlia Society display with thousands of exhibition blooms, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; also, Artists in Action create and sell paintings and sketches, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com/events/classes-events/).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI Illustrated, “mostly true” stories and anecdotes about the Klondike Gold Rush, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Fort Nisqually Homespun Happy Hour

FRI Bar, food truck, music, make-and-take 19th century crafts, ages 21+ only, 6 p.m. Friday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $20 by reservation (eventbrite.com/e/homespun-happy-hour-tickets-45488340852).

MOHAI Maker Day

SAT Maker Day, Fantasy LED Balls, noon-3 p.m. Saturday; signature exhibits “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” “Maritime Seattle,” “It’s Raining Cats and Dog,” Bezos Center for Innovation; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Hangarfest

SAT Party for ages 21+, food trucks, outdoor games, beer, live music, 6 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $40 (museumofflight.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Calendar-of-Events/4712/hangarfest).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Rides

SAT-SUN Two-hour round-trip excursions on historic train on scenic rides through the Cascade Foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, museum train cars, exhibits, Victorian-era depot, 11 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

“Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson”

ONGOING Iconic early 20th-century works by American photographer Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952) alongside contemporary photography, video, and installation by indigenous artists Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson, through Sept. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes”

ONGOING Display of 300 artifacts of Marvel art, costumes and props telling the Marvel story, including Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man and others, before its 80th anniversary next year; other exhibits include “Nirvana: Taking It To The Masses,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” and “Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film;” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Nordic Museum

ONGOING “Nordic Journeys,” 12,000 years of Nordic history and the story of Nordic immigration to the U.S. and Pacific Northwest over the last 150 years, ongoing; “Northern Exposure; Contemporary Nordic Arts Revealed,” through Sept. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Friday-Wednesday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Paddle sports

Standup For The Cure

SAT Standup paddle board demos, clinics, races for all ages and skill levels, music, food, health information, proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Puget Sound, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; $35 (suftc.org/events/2018/8/standup-seattle-2018).

Dragon Boat Paddling

ONGOING Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Saturdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

Discover Northwest Stream Center

FRI-SUN Walk on forest trails, elevated nature trail, wetlands, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., last admission 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; free, reservations advised (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

Wild Waves School Supply Donation Drive

FRI-SUN Fun park and water park; 10:30 a.m. 8 p.m. daily; all ages pay kids’ admission price with donation of new school supplies, one backpack or five notebooks, markers, packets of pencils etc., through Sunday; Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $224.99-$40.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Celebrate new Yesler Terrace Park

SAT Music, soccer and basketball activities, music, art, food trucks, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dedication ceremony noon, Saturday, Yesler Terrace Park, 835 Yesler Way, Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/yesler-terrace-park).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required Saturday (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Tasty Tunes

SAT Activities for all ages, three bands, food trucks, local beer tasting, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle (206-684-4052).

Fly-In, Drive-In Movie Night

SAT Display of vintage airplanes and vehicles, aviation-themed outdoor movie, bring seating, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Narrows Airport, off Hwy. SR-16, Gig Harbor; $5 (253-851-3456 or gigharborfilm.org).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttle

SAT-SUN Shuttle between Visitor Center parking lot and beach parking lot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Tour the restored 1897 barn, 1902 farmhouse, century-old orchard, weaving shed, chicken coop, outhouse, smokehouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Poets on the Farm, 1-4 p.m. Saturday; Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Arboretum walk

SUN Casual walking tour, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; (206-543-8800 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/arboretum-event-calendar/).

Afternoon on the Trails

SUN Take a hike in our 250-acre woods, 2 p.m. Sunday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free (islandwood.org/event/afternoon-trails-2).

Discovery Hike, Wallace Falls

SUN Walk to explore forest ecosystems, for all ages, sturdy shoes and water recommended, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wallace Falls State Park, 14503 Wallace Lake Road, Goldbar (parks.state.wa.us/Calendar.aspx).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to 2-mile-long island with sandy beach, nature trails, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; free, donation requested, $2/adult, $1/child, reservations available; ferry service may be canceled due to weather or when the jetty is at maximum capacity (425-257-8304 or portofeverett.com/recreation/beaches-kiteboarding/jetty-island-290).

Performances/outdoor movies

Summer Concerts at The Mount

FRI Food and wine available, popcorn and snow cones free, bring a blanket or chair for seating on the lawn or patio; The 85th Street Big Band, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-938-6194 or washington.providence.org).

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI-SAT Concessions available, seating at 8 p.m., movie at dusk; “Wonder” 8 p.m. Friday; “Pele” 8 p.m. Saturday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-2306 or biparks.org).

Kidchella

SAT Northwest spin on the Coachella music festival, performances by Caspar Babypants, Recess Monkey, and The Not-Its!, carnival games, bounce houses, arts and crafts activities, food trucks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $25/adults, ages 17 and younger free (eventbrite.com/e/kidchella-seattle-tickets-44775392404).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Classic and contemporary, on 40-foot screen, “Wonder Woman,” rated PG-13, dusk Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com).

Community Choral Celebration

SAT Market Street Singers host community singalong, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia Lutheran Church, 2414 31st Ave. W., Seattle; $15/suggested donation, preregister (206-465-3296 or marketstreetsingers.org).

Summer Concerts at the Locks

SAT-SUN Lynnwood Community Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; The Tempos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (206-783-7059 or ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Blues and Cool Jazz, Freeway Park

SUN Outdoor smooth jazz and electric blues for all ages, beer garden, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN Outdoor concerts for all ages by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free donations needed; nonperishable food bank donations requested (seapeace.org).

Downtown Movies in the Park, Bellevue

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, popcorn, local nonprofits accepting donations; movies at dusk, “Ghostbusters” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

Movies@Marymoor

WED Entertainment, food trucks, 6:30 p.m., “The Princess Bride” at dusk Wednesday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $5-$6, ages 5 and younger free; parking $5 (moviesatmarymoor.com).

Art on the Plaza

AUG. 30 Outdoor performances; Passageways African-American jazz quartet, 5-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Gas Station Blues

AUG. 30 Concert for all ages, bring your own chair, beer garden, barbecue vendor; Eric “Two Scoops” Moore Aug. 30, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Washington State Fair Concert Series

PLAN AHEAD An Evening with Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Kahlid, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Florida Georgia Line, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2; Lost 80s Live, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3; Scott McCreery, 9 p.m. Sept. 7; James Johnson, 9 p.m. Sept. 8; Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10; An Evening with Seal, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Boy George & Culture Club, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; An Evening with Terry Fator, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Toby Keith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Macklemore, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, 7:30 Sept. 22; Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; prices vary per event, $30-$110 (thefair.com/).

Sales/Shopping

Duwamish Longhouse Native Art Market and Jumble Days

FRI-SAT Arts and crafts vendors, estate sale, rummage sale, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (206-431-1582 or duwamishtribe.org).

Candy Cane Lane Sale

SAT Household goods, clothing, toys, sweets, proceeds support winter lights festival; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2132 N.E. Park Road, Seattle (206-941-7498).

Special interest

Add A Little Fancy

SAT Family creative activities based on the new Disney Junior series, fairy wing crafts kids can decorate, a story reading, healthy snacks, selfie station set up with a Disney Junior backdrop; Ben Bridge Court, 1 p.m. Saturday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/add-a-little-fancy-5939961).

Sky View Observatory

ONGOING The tallest public observatory in the Pacific Northwest, Sky View Cafe, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, Sky View Observatory, 700 Fourth Ave., Floor 73, Seattle; $14-$22, ages 4 and younger free (206-386-5564 or skyviewobservatory.com).

Seattle Great Wheel/Wings Over Washington

ONGOING Seattle Great Wheel gondola rides for people of all ages, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; $9-$14 (seattlegreatwheel.com); Wings Over Washington aerial adventure flying theater, same hours, $13-$17 (wingsoverwa.com), Miner’s Landing at Pier 57, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.

The Spheres Understory

ONGOING Public visitor center, exhibits about flora and design to learn about Amazon and The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; indoor gardens open two Saturdays a month by reservation 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (seattlespheres.com).

Swimming

Seattle beaches

ONGOING Last weekend at some locations; lifeguards on duty, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast, and Pritchard, 8400 55th Ave. S., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Heated saltwater Olympic-sized pool, Giant Tube Slide; open swims, swimming lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, hours vary daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Peter Kirk Pool

ONGOING Heated outdoor pool open for swims, lessons, daily, 340 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $5 (425-587-3336 or kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks).

Tours

Cedar River Watershed Tours

SAT-SUN Bus and walking tour through historic townsite, across Masonry dam, pass lake and waterfalls, for adults and ages 10 and older, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $5-$10; drive through historic townsite, visit waterfall, for all ages, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $5; Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; by reservation (seattle.gov/util/environmentconservation/education/cedarriverwatershed/).

Volunteer

Westcrest Park Forest Restoration Work Party

SAT Join DIRT Corps, working to remove overgrown Himalayan blackberries and English ivy, 10 a.m. Saturday, Westcrest Park, 9000 Eighth Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-850-2609 or seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/13427/).