A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, March 16-22, 2018.

Animal events

All About Beavers

FRI Presentation and film about the lives of beavers, 7 p.m. Friday, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $7, by reservation (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

AKC All Breed Agility Trials

FRI-SUN Agility trials for all breeds, hosted by Pacific NW Portuguese Water Dog Club, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe (evergreenfair.org/calendar.aspx?CID=14,).

Walk ‘n Wag

SUN Agility challenges walk, dog show, dog training exhibition, pet-friendly vendors, proceeds benefit Lake Sammamish State Park amenities and beautification projects, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; $20/person, $15/ages 15 and younger (www.eventbrite.com).

Benefits

Rainbow Connection Cascade K-8 Auction Gala

SAT Dinner, auction, DJ, dancing by Cascade K-8 Community School PTSA, 5 p.m. Saturday, Lynnwood Convention Center, 3819 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; $50 (cascadek8ptsa.org/fundraising/2017-cascade-k-8-auction/).

Mercer Island Half

SUN Race Expo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; half marathon walk, 7:30 a.m.; Kids’ Dash, 8 a.m.; 10K run, 8:30 a.m.; Half Marathon Run, 9 a.m.; 5K run/walk, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, registration opens 6:30 a.m.; proceeds support colon cancer prevention and local and international charities, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island; $30-$90 (mercerislandhalf.com/).

Invest in Youth Breakfast

WED Youth Eastside Services (YES) speakers, celebration of 50 years of service for mental health and education services for children, teens and families, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue; $150 suggested minimum donation, reserve by Monday (425-747-4937 or youtheastsideservices.org/).

Arcade Lights at Pike Place Market

PLAN AHEAD Sweet and salty treats, cocktails, beer, cider and wine from 70 local vendors, Night Market, proceeds benefit Pike Place Market Foundation social services, 7 p.m. March 23, Pike Place Market, Seattle; $75-$150 (206-774-5233 or pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/events/arcade-lights/).

People Eating & Giving

PLAN AHEAD Speakers including Nikkita Oliver, literary guests, music, dinner; benefits The Greater Seattle Bureau of Fearless Ideas (aka BFI) writing and tutoring center for schoolkids, 6 p.m. March 23, Block 41, 115 Bell St., Seattle; $150-$300 (fearlessideas.org/peg/).

CRY Uphaar Gala

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating 25 years of supporting positive change in the lives of underprivileged children in India, 5 p.m. March 24, Columbia Tower Club, Seattle; $150 (cryseattle.org/uphaar).

Dance

Skandia Third Friday Dance

FRI Dance lesson, dance to Scandinavian music by two trios, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Friday Night Dance

FRI Country two-step dance lesson 7 p.m., wear green for St. Patrick’s day; dance to a variety of country, swing, ballroom, Top 40, Latin and line dancing music with DJ, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $12 (learn2dance4fun.com).

St. Paddy’s Day Party Cruise

SAT Wear green and celebrate the Irish, cruise with dancing to music with DJ, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $51 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com).

Casey MacGill Quartet

SAT Dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to swing and more, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

NW Dance Extravaganza

SAT Competition events, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, $20; semiformal dinner, feature show, dance party, 6 p.m., $95; after hours dance party only, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, $20; Nile Shrine Center and Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace (206-542-5550 or nwdanceextravaganza.com).

St. Patrick’s Day Dance

SAT Hustle class, 7 p.m.; ballroom dancing with Maia Santell & House Blend, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Ballroom Dance, 1604 15th St. S.W., Auburn; $15 (425-451-4815 or pacificballroom.org/adult/).

Fairs/Festivals

South Lake Union Landing of St. Patrick/Green Stripe Laying

FRI Pirates of the Emerald Isle deliver St. Patrick to the Emerald City, 5:30 p.m. Friday, near MOHAI, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; ride to Pioneer Square available by 6:30 p.m. for the Green Stripe Laying, kids welcome; join in laying the traditional green stripe down the route of the St. Patrick’s Day parade, starting from Occidental Street and South King Street, 7 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Square, 100 Yesler Way, Seattle (irishclub.org).

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAT Irish flag raising, 12:20 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street; 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Fourth Avenue from James Street to the reviewing stand at Westlake Park; closing ceremonies, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (irishclub.org/st-patricks-day-parade/).

Norwegian Cultural and Heritage Day/Tastes of Norway

SAT Leif to Leif Fun Run/Walk from Leif Erikson Hall to the Leif Erikson Statue at Shilshole and back, includes Norwegian waffle and mini-flag, portion of proceeds benefits Ballard Senior Center, 9 a.m. Saturday, registration opens 8 a.m., $5-$10; Norwegian Cultural Heritage Day musical entertainment, speakers, presentations, craft demonstrations, food, bake sale, genealogy information, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, including Bunad Parade of Norwegian folk costumes and jewelry, anyone in traditional Norwegian folk costume invited to participate, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle (leiferiksonlodge.com).

Irish Festival

SAT-SUN Honoring our region’s Irish heritage with music and dance performances, genealogy, exhibits, marketplace, cooking demonstrations, raffle for round trip tickets to Dublin, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; Irish Reels Film Festival, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; genealogy seminar, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday ($25, preregister); Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or irishclub.org).

Daffodil Day

TUE Celebrate the arrival of spring, Pike Place Market volunteers distribute 10,000 locally grown daffodils, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Seattle, including First Avenue at University Street and Lenora Street; Second Avenue at Pike Street and Union Street; Third Avenue and Union Street; Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/events/daffodil-day-2017?date=1521571500).

Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival

PLAN AHEAD Pub crawl March 23; tours, exhibits, Legends of Literature Fashion Show, Grand Victorian Ball, fencing demonstrations, concert, March 24-25, Port Townsend (2018.vicfest.org/).

Polish Spring Bazaar

PLAN AHEAD Food including borscht, pierogi, Polish sausage, cabbage rolls; Polish beer, desserts; arts and crafts sale, noon-6 p.m. March 24, Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Ave., Seattle (206-322-3020 or polishhome.org).

Seattle French Fest: A Celebration of French-speaking Cultures

PLAN AHEAD Influences and art of the world’s French-speaking cultures, March 25, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or fenpnw.org).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome; proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Ivar Haglund’s 113th Birthday

TUE On founder of Ivar’s birthday, purchase of entree from special menu for $1.13 with purchase of regularly priced entree and wishing Ivar “happy birthday” at all Ivar’s Seafood Bars (excluding airport and stadium locations), extended hours at many locations, and Ivar’s restaurants; free cupcake for first 113 guests at each location (ivars.com/birthday).

Cask Beer Festival

PLAN AHEAD Handcrafted cask-conditioned beer from 40 Washington breweries, noon-4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 24, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Seattle; $40/advance per session, $45/at the door if available includes 15 four ounce tastes (washingtonbrewersguild.org/festivals/).

Gardening

Container Edible Gardening

FRI How to grow vegetables, herb or fruiting plant in a container, with Lisa Taylor, author of “Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals,” 11 a.m. Friday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien (206-243-3490 or kcls.org).

Dahlia Tuber Sale

FRI-SAT Local dahlia club sale of large variety of dahlia tubers, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (pugetsounddahlias.org).

Edible Landscapes

SUN How to design gardens with edibles integrated in garden design, 11 a.m. Sunday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Bellevue Botanical Garden classes

WED Author discusses “Tapestry Garden, The Art of Weaving Plants and Place,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, $15; Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $15, preregister (425-452-4216 or bellevuebotanical.org/classes.html).

Hobbies

Quilters Anonymous Show

FRI-SUN Display of hundreds of quilts, quilting demonstrations, marketplace, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $8 (evergreenfair.org/calendar.aspx?CID=14,).

Emerald City Insulator/Bottle Collectors Show

SAT Show, sale, potluck, bring a main dish or salad to share, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-218-7936 or insulators.info/shows/detail/?id=4422).

Professional Drone Racing

SAT Pro Aerial League drone racing and family activities, 4 p.m. Saturday, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $35 and up (425-322-2609 or angelofthewindsarena.com).

Crossroads Doll and Teddy Bear Show

SAT-SUN Dolls and teddy bears from antique to modern, antiques, miniatures, doll making supplies, accessories and furniture, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $4-$8; early bird 8:30 a.m. Saturday $10 (253-841-5045 or dolls4all.com).

Almost Spring Swap Meet and Car Show

SAT-SUN Gallopin’ Gertie’s Model A Club hosts swap meet and vintage car show, antique and classic car parts, bikes and other collectibles, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/Saturday, $3/Sunday (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/events-calendar).

Historic Wallingford

PLAN AHEAD Architectural historian and designer’s presentation on the cultural value of historic neighborhoods, 7 p.m. March 23, Seattle First Nazarene Church, 4401 Second Ave. N.E., Seattle; $5, preregister (historicwallingford.org).

Museum events

Return of Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses

FRI MoPOP kicks off return of exhibition “Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses,” memorabilia celebrating the music and history of Nirvana with 200 artifacts and photos, with celebration near the anniversary of their first show March 19, 1988; with musical performances, panel discussion, activities, for ages 21 and older only, 7 p.m. Friday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $28 (mopop.org).

Living Voices: Northwest Passages

SAT Living Voices theatrical performances with archival film, history as a personal journey, for ages 10 through adult; 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; museum admission $14.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/event/living-voices-northwest-passages/).

Anne Frank: Let Me Be Myself

SUN-WED Exhibit shows the story of Anne Frank with images and texts about the world around her, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through May 30, Sunday-Wednesday, Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave, Seattle; $5-$10 (206-582-3000 or /holocaustcenterseattle.org/events/365-exhibit-anne-frank-2018).

MOHAI History Cafe

WED History Cafe photo presentation on the SR 99 tunnel project, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Figuring History

ONGOING Exhibition of work by American artists Robert Colescott, Kerry James Marshall and Mickalene Thomas that redefines mainstream history, centered on Black experience, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, through May 13, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

“You’re Not From Around Here, Are You?

ONGOING Exhibit examines the complex experiences of Black people in the Pacific Northwest in collages, altered books and sculptures, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays thru Sundays, until 7 p.m. Thursdays, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; $5-$7 (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

Toytopia

ONGOING Magical land of big toys with a life-size doll house, world’s largest Etch-a-Sketch, retro arcade area with working games, Lego play area and train, historic tin toys, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. third Thursdays, through June 10, Friday-Saturday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14 ages 5 and younger free (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Park events

Green Day Walk

SAT Guided walk through the forest to see nature’s spring green and native plants, for ages 8 and older, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434).

Kids’ Saturdays, Winter in the Park

SAT Art activities, story time to learn about the environment, outdoor excursions, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (www1.seattleartmuseum.org/calendar).

Arboretum Walk

SUN Guided walk focusing on native plants of the Northwest, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800).

State Parks Free Days

MON Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required, for State Parks’ 105th Birthday Monday (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Discovering Seattle’s Parks

TUE Seward Park Audubon Center hosts Linnea Westerlind, author of “Discovering Seattle Parks,” who’s researched and visited every one of Seattle’s more than 400 public parks; books available for purchase, 6 p.m. Tuesday, The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free, advance registration required (sewardpark.audubon.org/).

Science, Nature and a Biscuit — Cooper’s Hawks

PLAN AHEAD Master Birder discusses the expanding local population of Coopers Hawks, with hot biscuits and jam, 2 p.m. March 24, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events).

Performances

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Crescent City Jazzers, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

“Romeo and Juliet”

MON Off Road Shakespeare production, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Columbia Branch Library, 4721 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; (206-386-4636 or spl.org/locations/columbia-branch).

Moisture Festival

ONGOING Comedy and variety festival’s 15th year, jugglers, musicians, comedians, clowns, burlesque artists, aerialists, Wednesdays-Sundays through April 8, Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $20-$30 (206-297-1405 or moisturefestival.org).

Running

St. Paddy Run Tacoma

SAT Half marathon and 10K run, 5K run/walk, 1K kids’ race, post race party, 8:10 a.m. Saturday, The Forum, 815 Pacific Ave. A, Tacoma; $55-$100 (stpaddyruntacoma.com/).

Spring Into Action

PLAN AHEAD 5k, 10K, 15k, duathlon 2.5 mile run, 10 mile bike and a half mile sprint to the finish, 10 a.m. March 24, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $3-$42 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Just Between Friends Spring Sale

FRI-SUN Children’s and maternity consignment sale event, infant-teen sizes clothing, toys, furniture, baby gear, books, noon-8 p.m. March 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $1-$2, free admission Sunday (253-841-5045 or tacoma.jbfsale.com).

Huge Book Sale

SAT-SUN Friends of The Seattle Public Library sale, 100,000 items for sale, all $3 or less, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; due to the St. Patrick’s Day Dash, Mercer St. between First Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North will be closed Saturday morning, expect delays until 11 a.m. (206-682-7567 or friendsofspl.org/book-sales/).

Seasonal events

Blarney Bash

FRI Games, snacks, 6:30 p.m., magic show for all ages with Louie Fox, 7 p.m. Friday, Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6535 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle; $5 (206-684-7534).

Lucky Leprechaun Hunt

SAT Ages 6-10 hunt for gold coins, candy, treats, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7026).

Flashlight Egg Hunt, Mill Creek

PLAN AHEAD For ages sixth through 12th grade, hunt in dark gym with candy, prizes; bring a flashlight, a bag, student ID and signed waiver available online, 6 p.m. March 23, Heatherwood Middle School, 1419 Trillium Boulevard S.E., Mill Creek (millcreektourism.com/flashlightegghunt).

Easter Eggstravaganza, Bothell

PLAN AHEAD For kids up to age 11, games, egg hunts, bounce houses, crafts, 10 a.m. March 24, Northwest Community Church, 11715 North Creek Parkway S., Bothell; free, preregistration required (425-402-4445 or northwest.org/easter-eggstravaganza/).

Easter Egg Hunt, Bellevue

PLAN AHEAD Egg hunts by age group for ages 1-10, activities, hosted by Essential Church; 3-4:55 p.m. March 24, Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue; free, preregister (essentialchurch.cc/lovebellevue).

Special interest

March NESTcafe: Tuning In to Northwest Radio History

MON Program on the people, stations, and stories in local radio broadcasting with historian Feliks Banel, 2 p.m. Monday, The Brig Studio at Magnuson Park, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; free (206-525-6378 or nestseattle.org/event/nestcafe-diamonds-ether-tuning-northwest-radio-history/).

Japanese Americans in Washington

MON Mayumi Tsutakawa discusses her family’s 100-year local history, from early days through internment and recovery, 7 p.m. Monday, Newcastle Library, 12901 Newcastle Way, Newcastle (425-255-0111 or kcls.org).