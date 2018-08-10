A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Aug. 10-16, 2018.

Animal events

The City is More Than Human: An Animal History of Seattle

MON-AUG. 16 Historian explores the history of Seattle’s animal past; 6:30 p.m. Monday, Vashon Library, 17210 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon (206-463-2069); and 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Mercer Island Library, 4400 88th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; free (206-236-3537).

Hounds on the Hill Dog Walk and Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD Two-mile walk, $25; dog activities, vendors, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, Bradley Lake Park, 531 31st Ave. S.E., Puyallup (southhillrotary.org).

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Assam Rhino Reserve, Butterfly Garden, Willawong Station Bird Feeding, Family Farm, Historic Carousel, keeper talks, Zoomazium kids’ activities; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Auto events

Muscle Car Show

SUN NW GTO Legends Muscle Cars 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (triplexrootbeer.com).

Benefits

Lush Sounds

FRI DJ, beer, wine to benefit the Conservatory, 8 p.m. Friday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $15 (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Gumshoe 5K Walk

THRU AUG. 18 Pick up form with clues to solve on 3.1 mile walk through the neighborhood anytime through Aug. 18; all proceeds benefit Greenwood Senior Center, Greenwood Elementary School PTA and Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church Food Bank; Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle; $15-$20 (dothegumshoe.org).

Obliteride, Kickoff party

FRI-SAT Kickoff party with dinner by chef Tom Douglas at Gas Works Park, 4 p.m. Friday, $50-$100; Obliteride 5k walk and 25, 50 or 100 mile bike ride, finish line celebration to benefit Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; 7 a.m. Saturday, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $50-$100 plus fundraising commitment $50-$1,000 depending on event (obliteride.org).

Seattle Walk to End Hydrocephalus

SAT Help raise money for hydrocephalus research, education, advocacy, community support, 9 a.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free, fundraising/donations requested (425-649-0080 or support.hydroassoc.org/2018seattlewalk).

Race the Reserve

SAT Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run/Walk to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ebey Reserve; all proceeds support Coupeville High School graduation night celebration, 7 a.m. Saturday, Coupeville High School Gym, 501 S. Main St., Coupeville; $35-$85 (racethereserve.com).

Lake Union 10K

SUN Scenic run around Lake Union followed by breakfast; benefits Girls on the Run of Puget Sound, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$60 (lakeunion10k.com).

Auction of Washington Wines’ Charitable Wine Weekend

AUG. 16-18 Variety of events hosted by the Auction of Washington Wines, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $150-$500, preregister (auctionofwashingtonwines.maestroweb.com/).

Breathe Deep Seattle

PLAN AHEAD 2.4-Mile Walk and Fun Run honors all whose lives have been affected by lung cancer, benefits LUNGevity Foundation lung cancer research, 10 a.m. Aug. 18, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $25 (312-407-6100 or go.evvnt.com/221592-2?pid=3148).

Biking

UrbanAg Bike Tour

PLAN AHEAD Rainier Valley Food Bank 5-mile, leisurely pace bike tours visiting urban gardens and farms, for all ages; bicycle rental available with advance notice, 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Bike Works, 3709 S. Ferdinand St., Seattle; free (rvfb.org/2018/05/12/urban-ag-bike-tour-2018/).

Dance

NW Western Swing Music Festival

FRI-SUN Dance to local and guest bands, 1-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; Western Swing Dance Contest, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Enumclaw Field House, 1400 Roosevelt Ave. E., Enumclaw; $10/day, ages 9 and younger free (brownpapertickets.com/event/3366161).

Caribbean Reggae Party Cruise

SAT Caribbean appetizers, cocktails, dance to reggae and hits with DJ, 9 p.m. Saturday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $51 (425-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/caribbean-reggae-party-cruise/).

Dancing til Dusk

TUES-AUG. 9 Music, dancing, dance lessons first hour, no experience or partner required; DJ Koichi Tsunoda west coast swing, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Westlake Park, Seattle; Lady A Band blues, soul and funk, 6 p.m. Aug. 9, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free, rain may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk/index.html).

Fairs/Festivals

South Lake Union Block Party

FRI Live music, beer garden, food trucks, letterpress demonstrations, benefits Plymouth Housing Group to eliminate homelessness; noon-11 p.m. Friday, Westlake Avenue North and Denny Way, Seattle (slublockparty.com).

Skagit County Fair

FRI-SAT Carnival, music and magic performances, farm animals, food vendors, eating contests, 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon; $5-$10 (360-416-1350 or skagitcounty.net/fair).

Kirkland Summerfest

FRI-SUN Music Main Stage, beer garden, 3-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, $15/after 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Street Festival arts, crafts and food vendors, 3-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; KidZone, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Park, downtown Kirkland and the waterfront (kirklandsummerfest.org).

Taste Edmonds

FRI-SUN New festival layout, entertainment, beer and wine garden, vendors, rides; proceeds benefit Edmonds Chamber of Commerce community activities; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, 300 Sixth Ave. N., Edmonds; $3/day, ages 12 and younger free; $9/day festival and 21+Garden; free parking and shuttle service every 15 minutes from Edmonds-Woodway High School, 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West (tasteedmonds.com/).

Festival at Mt. Si

FRI-SUN Arts and crafts vendors, beer and wine garden, jazz, blues, rock and country music performances on two stages, chili cook-off, parade, kids’ Fun Zone, fireworks show, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Si View Community Center and Park, 400 S.E. Orchard Dr., North Bend (festivalatmtsi.org).

Pierce County Fair

FRI-SUN Carnival rides, entertainment, food vendors, agriculture displays, animals, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 9-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Pierce County Fairgrounds, 21606 Meridian Ave. E., Graham; $5, ages 5 and younger free; free for military with ID Sunday (piercecountyfair.com).

Morton Loggers Jubilee

FRI-SUN Logging shows, bed races, lawnmower races, Friday-Sunday, Morton (discoverlewiscounty.com/event/76th-morton-loggers-jubilee).

Iranian Festival

SAT Culture and entertainment from Iran, music and dance performances, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, Persian tea, pastries and food available, art and jewelry displays, Persian poetry, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

AuburnFest/Auburn Days Parade

SAT Parade with marching bands, drill teams, cars, 11 a.m. Saturday, Main Street, Auburn; festival with entertainment, food and craft vendors, literary showcase, art activities, car show, playgrounds, inflatables, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; $10/wristband for inflatables and other kids’ activities (auburnwa.gov).

Cambodian Cultural Celebration

SAT Celebrates the culture of South Puget Sound Cambodian communities with traditional music and dancing, displays, demonstrations, activities for all ages, food vendors, fashion show, martial arts demonstration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines; Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Arts Festival

SAT Community festival and arts market, shop for handmade Native arts and meet the artists, song, dance, music, food, and runway fashion show featuring Native designers, Native art exhibitions, performance by the band Khu.eex’, sharing culture, stories, and music through contemporary interpretations focused on empowering others, free museum admission, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (253-798-5926 or washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/eventsprograms/).

Index Art Festival

SAT Arts vendors, children’s activities, food vendors, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., live music noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Doolittle Park, 300 Fifth Ave., Index (indexartsfestival.com).

Belltown Chalk Art Festival

SAT-SUN Professional chalk artists creating amazing murals on city streets, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bell Street Park, Bell Street from First to Fifth Avenue, Seattle (belltownchalkartfestival.com).

Stillaguamish Festival of the River & Pow Wow

SAT-SUN Music and entertainment on two stages, 5K fun run, circus troupe, Fun Zone rides including zip line, petting zoo, environmental and wellness exhibits, salmon bake, craft and food vendors, Stillaguamish Tribe Pow Wow singing and dancing, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, River Meadows County Park, 20416 Jordan Rd., Arlington; free admission, parking $10-$20 (festivaloftheriver.com).

Midsummer Renaissance Faire

SAT-SUN Joust and battle performances, sword fighting demonstrations, entertainment, Artisan Marketplace, kids’ activities, food vendors, alehouses, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Aug. 18-19, Faeries, Dragons and Unicorns theme Saturday-Sunday, Pirates them Aug. 18-19, Kelley Farm, 19401 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Bonney Lake; $13-$19/day (washingtonfaire.com/).

Rainier Valley Heritage and Othello International Festival

SUN Music, dancing, food vendors, art activities, petting zoo, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Othello Park, 4351 S. Othello St., Seattle (othellopark.org/2018-festival).

Northwest Washington Fair

MON-AUG. 18 Carnival, farm animals, vendors, entertainment, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Aug. 18, Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden, Whatcom County; $8-$13 (nwwafair.com).

Hempfest Seattle

PLAN AHEAD Music, vendors, speakers and information on cannabis law reform, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 19, Centennial, Olympic Sculpture and Myrtle Edwards Parks, Seattle; $10 suggested donation (hempfest.org).

Seattle Tattoo Expo

PLAN AHEAD Tattoo contests and artists, music, vendor village, concessions, beer garden, cigar lounge, 2-10 p.m. Aug. 17, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 18, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 19, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $20/day or $50/weekend (seattletattooexpo.com).

Snoqualmie Railroad Days

PLAN AHEAD 80th annual festival showcases Snoqualmie’s “Trains, Timber, Traditions,” music, arts, wine and beer gardens Aug. 17-19, family activities Aug. 18-19, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie (425-888-3030 or TrainMuseum.org).

Celebrate Shoreline

PLAN AHEAD Music, pony rides, petting zoo, children’s theater, inflatables, food trucks, beer garden, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 18, Cromwell Park, Shoreline (425-221-1292 or shorelinewa.gov/celebrateshoreline).

Chomp!

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of local farming, food, and sustainability with cooking demonstrations, gardening workshops, kids’ activities, farmers market, entertainment, beer, wine and cider garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18, Marymoor Park, Redmond (chomplocal.org).

Celebrate Woodinville

PLAN AHEAD Parade, music, beer and wine garden, arts, crafts and food vendors, exhibits, family activities, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 18, Wilmot Gateway Park; Basset Bash, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Woodin Creek Park, Woodinville (celebratewoodinville.com).

Seattle Mini Maker Faire

PLAN AHEAD Inventors, artists, tech enthusiasts, scientists, commercial makers, and tinkerers of all ages and backgrounds a platform to share their passion projects; test the latest inventions, participate in activities and talks that blend art, engineering, media, science, and technology from more than 120 makers, with entertainment, workshops, demos, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 18-19, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle; $10-$23 (seattle.makerfaire.com/).

DuPont Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days

PLAN AHEAD Classic car show, barbecue competition, beer garden, music, 12:30-9 p.m. Aug. 18; DuPont Historical Society historical re-enactors, children’s activities, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, DuPont (dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2345).

BrasilFest

PLAN AHEAD Music and dance performances, exhibits, food and craft vendors, Samba workshops, c noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19, Armory, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or brasilfest.org).

Rainier Beach Arts and Music (BAAM) Fest

PLAN AHEAD Culturally inclusive spoken word, storytelling, visual art, dance, diverse styles of music performances for all ages, pop-up Japanese American culture and arts exhibit by Wing Luke Museum; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 19, Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza, Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (rainierbeachmerchants.com/).

Food events

S’mores Days celebration

FRI-SAT Grilled to order s’mores with a variety of dark and milk chocolates, $5 each, with $1 from every s’more donated going to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation to alleviate homelessness, noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Theo Chocolate, 3400 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (theochocolate.com).

Frybread class

SAT Learn how to make traditional Native American frybread with Cecile Hansen, chairman of the Duwamish Tribe, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; $20 (206-431-1582).

Kitsap Wine Festival

SAT Wine sampling, food vendors, music; 2 p.m. Saturday, Bremerton Marina, 100 Washington Beach Blvd., Bremerton; $55 (kitsapwinefestival.com).

Hot Sauce Fest

PLAN AHEAD Food trucks, hot sauce samples, games, music, adult Beverage Garden, kids’ activities and Root Beer Garden, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 18, Ballard Commons Park, 5701 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (theworldisfun.org/eventlist/hotsauce2018).

Sausage & CiderFest

PLAN AHEAD Sample dozens of hard ciders and sausage, music, lawn games; proceeds support Covington Kiwanis Club charities and community events, 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Covington Community Park, 17649 SE 240th St., Covington; $35-$50 (sausageandciderfest.com).

Gardening

Gardening for Fall and Winter Harvest

SAT Late-summer planting, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Hobbies

Lego Americana Road Show

THRU AUG. 19 Display of America’s most famous structures built by Lego Master Builders, Lego play area for builders of all ages, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 19; Make & Take events, create the Statue of Liberty to take home, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Bellevue Square with displays throughout the Bellevue Collection, Bellevue (bellevuecollection.com/lego-americana-roadshow/).

Christianson’s Nursery Midsummer Antique Fair & Vintage Market

FRI-SAT Opening night shopping, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $10/admission to benefit Skagit Symphony; antique vendors, food trucks, music, appraisals, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon (360-466-3821 or eventbrite.com/e/antique-fair-vintage-market-2018-tickets-44198266204).

Felt-A-Con

FRI-SUN Small, Seattle-based puppet festival celebrating the art of puppeteering, Friday-Sunday, Theatre Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; $90 (Feltacon.com).

Camlann Village Days

SAT-SUN Low-key demonstrations and presentations on life in a 14th-century English village, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village life.htm).

Museum events

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea Chanteys are fun and easy to sing for all ages, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tugboat Arthur Foss, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Tales of the Klondike

FRI Illustrated, “mostly true” stories and anecdotes about the Klondike Gold Rush, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Pearl Jam: Home & Away

SAT-SUN Opening Saturday, new exhibit of 200 artifacts from Pearl Jam band members showing their journey from 1990 to the present; personal instruments, stage props, original lyrics, poster and album art, photo op, on view through early 2019, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$28 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Rides

SAT-SUN Round-trip excursions on historic train to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, museum train cars, exhibits, Victorian-era depot, 11 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Brigade Encampment

SAT-SUN Fur traders brigade visit, reenacting the 1855 encampment with bagpipes, musket firing, fashion shows, music, heritage skills, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma; $10-$15 (253-404-3970 or metroparkstacoma.org/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum).

Carriage Barn Antique Quilt Show

SUN Display of the museum’s antique quilts, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Kent Historical Museum, 855 E. Smith St., Kent; free (253-854-4330 or gkhs.org/).

Pickett House Museum

SUN Visit restored 1850s home of Captain Pickett and his family, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pickett House Museum, 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham (360-733-5873).

SS Virginia V Cruise: Salish Waterlines

TUE Explore the Native history of Seattle’s waterways with Muckleshoot Tribe Historian, learn about Coast Salish peoples’ traditional and current uses of Lake Union, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $35 by reservation (mohai.org).

History Cafe

WED Program on George Guttormsen’s life that, like the fictional character Forrest Gump, intertwined with significant figures and events of twentieth-century Washington state history, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (mohai.org).

Kid’s Maker Market

AUG. 16 Entrepreneurial makers ages 4-18 are invited to bring their handcrafted items to sell at a special Kids’ Maker Market, by advance registration, inspired by the exhibition Make/Do: A History of Creative Reuse; 4-7 p.m. Aug. 16, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (253-798-5926 or washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/eventsprograms/).

“Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson”

ONGOING Iconic early 20th-century works by American photographer Edward S. Curtis and contemporary photography, video, and installation by indigenous artists Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson, through Sept. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

MOHAI

ONGOING Signature exhibits “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” “Maritime Seattle,” “It’s Raining Cats and Dog,” Bezos Center for Innovation; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thursdays; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Nordic Museum

ONGOING “Nordic Journeys,” 12,000 years of Nordic history and the story of Nordic immigration to the U.S. and Pacific Northwest over the last 150 years, ongoing; “Northern Exposure; Contemporary Nordic Arts Revealed,” through Sept. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Sleight of Hand: Magic and Spiritualism in the Early 20th Century

ONGOING Exhibit looks at the art of deception and wonder, practiced as magic throughout human history, and showcases magicians who came through the Pacific Northwest; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 20, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14 (253-798-5926 or washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/exhibits/magic/).

Paddle sports

Dragon Boat Paddling

SAT-WED Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 8 a.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

KidsQuest Kids Activities

FRI KidsQuest Children’s Museum activities with giant bubbles, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (downtownseattle.org).

Explore the Shore, Point Defiance

FRI Walk with naturalists to learn about sea life at low tide, 1.5 mile round trip, for ages 5 and older, closed-toe shoes recommended, 9:45 a.m. Friday, Owen Beach parking lot, Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; free (pdza.org/explore-shore).

Beach Naturalist Program

THRU SUN Explore the beach at low tide with trained volunteers; 9-11 a.m. Aug. 9; 9 a.m.-noon Friday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Lincoln Park, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Des Moines Beach Park and Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday Dash Point State Park, Federal Way, and Redondo Beach, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

Music, Dance, Cama Beach

FRI-SAT Music on the beach, Squirrel Butter, 8:30 p.m. Friday; family dance, callers teach circle, square and contra dances, live music, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Cama Beach Historical State Park, 1880 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island; free, Discover Pass required for parking (360-902-8635 or parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

Seattle Japanese Garden Family Saturday

SAT Kite making workshop, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, free admission for ages 12 and younger 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Northwest Folklife Global Playground

SAT Outdoor program to mix cultural connectivity with outdoor play; interactive dance and movement workshops, curated playground games, DJ, bike tuneups, activities, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $5 suggested donation (206-684-7200 or nwfolklife.org/our-big-neighborhood).

50th Anniversary Celebration of the Big Guns at Fort Casey

SAT Displays, activities, park tours, program with keynote address, presentation of colors, music by the Army National Guard Band, panel discussions, to celebrate the historical significance of the 125-ton, 10-inch disappearing guns built in the 1890s that were placed in the park in 1968, replacing guns of the same model used at the fort from 1902-1942, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island (parks.state.wa.us/505/Fort-Casey).

Arboretum walk

SUN Casual walking tour, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle (206-543-8800 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/arboretum-event-calendar/).

Summer at SAM, Olympic Sculpture Park

SAT, AUG. 16 Yoga, 9 and 10:30 a.m., art activity 11 a.m.-1 p.m., tour 1 p.m., Zumba 2 p.m. Saturday; music, art activity, food trucks, Kids Corner, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle (visitsam.org/summer).

All About Beavers

AUG. 17 Nature walk including Trout Stream Exhibit, Elevated Nature Trail, 6 p.m.; IMAX movie “Beavers,” 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $7, reservations required (425-316-8592).

Big Day of Play

PLAN AHEAD Healthy activities, outdoor sports, games, food, for all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rainier Playfields and Community Center with additional activities at Mount Baker Rowing & Sailing Center, All day Aug. 18, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle; (parkways.seattle.gov/2018/05/31/save-date-big-day-play-saturday-aug-18-2018/).

Celebrate Shoreline Sandcastle Contest

PLAN AHEAD Bring your own sand tools to compete; kites, spectators welcome, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 N.W. 197th St., Shoreline; (richmondbeachwa.org/events/sandcastle/index.html).

Seattle Parks Wading Pools

ONGOING Wading pools open on warm days, schedules vary by location, hotline updated daily, Seattle (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/sprayparks-and-wading-pools#volunteerparkwadingpool).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Fun park and water park; 10:30 a.m. 8 p.m. daily; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, “Jaws” 9 p.m. Friday, included with park admission, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $22.99-$40.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to 2 mile-long island with sandy beach, nature trails, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; free, donation requested, $2/adult, $1/child, reservations available; ferry service may be canceled due to weather or when the jetty is at maximum capacity (425-257-8304 or portofeverett.com/recreation/beaches-kiteboarding/jetty-island-290).

Performances

Summer Concerts at The Mount

FRI Food and wine available, popcorn and snow cones free, bring a blanket or chair for seating; open 5:30 p.m., The Illusion of Elvis by Danny Vernon, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-938-6194 or washington.providence.org).

Auburn Summer Sounds and Cinema

FRI Entertainment, food vendors, inflatable rides, art activities, outdoor movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 6 p.m. Friday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn (auburnwa.gov/events).

African Music and Dance Showcase

FRI-AUG. 16 Gansango Dance Company program, West African dance, drumming and songs, 11 a.m. Friday, Redmond Library, 15990 N.E. 85th St., Redmond; free (206-236-3537 or kcls.org); and 11 a.m. Aug. 16, Crossroads Community Center, 1600 NE 10th Street, Bellevue (425-644-6203).

Whidbey Island Guitar Festival

FRI-SUN Performances by many styles of guitar performers, 6:30-9:30 Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Comforts Winery; 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dancing Fish Vineyards, Whidbey Island; $20-$25/day (brownpapertickets.com/event/3521414).

GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park

FRI-AUG. 18 Outdoor performances of “Henry IV, Part 1,” 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Lower Woodland Park, 1000 N. 50th St., Seattle; 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Magnuson Park Amphitheater, Seattle; 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Fall City Park; also, “The Three Musketeers,” 7 p.m. Friday, Fall City Park; 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Lower Woodland Park, Seattle; 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; free, donations suggested (greenstage.org/shakespeare-in-the-park/).

Verano En Seattle

SAT Local artists playing music with roots in Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, Paraguay and more, featuring Adriana Giordano, Correo Aereo and Deseo Carmin, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/verano_en_seattle_2018).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Classic and contemporary, on 40-foot screen, “Little Shop of Horrors,” rated PG-13, dusk Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com).

Summer Concerts at the Locks

SAT-SUN Batucada, 2 p.m. Saturday; Mach One Jazz Orchestra, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (206-783-7059 or ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Do 206 On The Bay

SUN Seattle artists curated by Do206 online event resource for Seattle, featuring Swatkins & the Positive Agenda, Ayo Dot & the Upercuts, Hoshin, and AuzSantiago, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/do_206).

Seattle Peace Concerts

SUN Outdoor concerts for all ages by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free; nonperishable food bank donations requested (seapeace.org).

Wooden O Shakespeare in The Park

FRI-SUN “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7 p.m. Friday, Wright Park, Tacoma; 7 p.m. Saturday, Ashwood Playfield, Bellevue; 7 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Park; “King Lear,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Park, 2040 84th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; free, donations suggested (seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno/).

Blues and Cool Jazz, Freeway Park

SUN Outdoor smooth jazz and electric blues for all ages, beer garden, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

City of Shoreline Lunchtime Music Series

TUE Caspar Babypants children’s performance, noon Tuesday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline; free (425-221-1292 or shorelinewa.gov/specialevents).

Downtown Movies in the Park, Bellevue

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, local nonprofits accepting donations; movie “The Greatest Showman” at dusk, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

U Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series

WED Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, 7 p.m. Wednesday, University Village Mall, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle; free (206-523-0622 or uvillage.com).

Auburn Kids Summerstage

WED Caspar Babypants concert, noon Wednesday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; free (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/events).

Movies at Marymoor Park

WED Entertainment, food trucks, beer and wine available, movie trivia, bring blankets or low-backed chairs, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, “The Lion King” at dusk, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $5/cash, $6/credit, ages 5 and younger free (piceap.com/movies-at-marymoor/).

Sounds of Summer, Bainbridge

WED Outdoor concert; Nearly Dan Steely Dan tribute band, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-2306 or biparks.org).

Norsk Folkedans Stemne

WED Wild salmon dinner, traditional Norwegian dancing and music performance for all ages, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $12-$30 (206-783-1274).

Crossroads Movies in the Park

AUG. 16 Activities for all ages, 7:30 p.m., movie “Cars 3,” dusk Aug. 16; Crossroads Park, 16000 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

Gas Station Blues

AUG. 16 Concert for all ages, bring your own chair, beer garden, barbecue vendor; John Gulla and Rick Jacobson, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Running

AuburnFest Almost 5K Poker Fun Run and Walk

FRI Fun run/walk with poker hand, followed by Summer Sounds and Cinema concert and outdoor movie, food vendors, 7 p.m. Friday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; $23-$25 (auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community/auburnfest_s_p3508.htm).

Summer Fitness Day

PLAN AHEAD 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, half marathon, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$42 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Books for Kids

SAT Mini-sale of kids’ books, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Enumclaw Library, 1700 First St., Enumclaw (360-825-2045).

Seattle7Writers Community Cookout

AUG. 16 A dozen Northwest writers meet book-lovers, hot dogs available, portion of book sale proceeds benefit Literary Source, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 16, Queen Anne Book Company, 1811 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-284-2427 or qabookco.com).

Charity yard sale

AUG. 16-18 Big sale, all proceeds benefit Imagine Scholar to revitalize education in South Africa, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16-18, 701 First St., Kirkland (206-669-4969).

Special interest

Big Bounce America

FRI-SUN Bounce house for all ages with basketball courts, obstacle course, giant slide, ball pit, DJ, food vendors, 2:15-5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pat Ryan Field, 1809 S. 140th St., Seattle; $12-$23 (thebigbouncehouseamerica.com).

Tai Chi in the park

SAT Skills of self-centering, relaxation and alignment on the lawn outside the library, 1 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

Let’s Clay in the Park

SUN-AUG. 18 Preview of the Clay Fotilla, noon-4 p.m. Sunday-Aug. 16; launch of the Clay Flotilla, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; hand-building and pottery wheel demonstrations with clay, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 16-17; kids’ clay play table, noon-4 p.m. Aug. 16-17; scavenger hunt, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18; Raku firing, 2 p.m. Aug. 18, watch for free or decorate a pot for suggested donation $5-$25 to benefit South End Public Schools Clay Programs; Seward Park Clay Studio, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; free, donations for South End Public Schools Clay Programs collected (sewardparkart.org).

Seattle Center Fitness Program

TUE-WED Zumba dance class, all welcome, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Next 50 Plaza; Meditation and Relaxation Class, chairs provided, bring a mat/pillow if you prefer to sit on the floor, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Armory Room Loft 1; Gentle Yoga for all ages and fitness levels, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Exhibition Hall Lawn, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Seattle Great Wheel/Wings Over Washington

ONGOING Seattle Great Wheel gondola ride for all ages, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; $9-$14 (seattlegreatwheel.com); Wings Over Washington aerial adventure flying theater, same hours, $13-$17 (wingsoverwa.com), Friday-Wednesday, Miner’s Landing at Pier 57, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.

Sky View Observatory

ONGOING The tallest public observatory in the Pacific Northwest, Sky View Cafe, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 700 Fourth Ave., Seattle; $14-$22, ages 4 and younger free (206-386-5564 or skyviewobservatory.com).

The Spheres Understory

ONGOING Public visitor center, exhibits about flora and design to learn about Amazon and The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; indoor gardens open two Saturdays a month by reservation, Friday-Wednesday, The Spheres Understory, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (seattlespheres.com).

Swimming

Seattle beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast, and Pritchard, 8400 55th Ave. S., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Heated saltwater Olympic-sized pool, Giant Tube Slide; open swims, swimming lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, hours vary daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Peter Kirk Pool

ONGOING Heated outdoor pool open for swims, lessons, daily, 340 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $5 (425-587-3336 or kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, hours vary, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $4.50-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Soos Creek Botanical Garden and Heritage Center

SAT Celebrating 100th Anniversary of World War I, part of Experience Historical Kent, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; guided tour of the garden, 11 a.m.; entertainment, songs of World War II, 12:30 p.m.; historical re-enactor portrays WWI ambulance driver and shares experiences of the WWI years, 1 p.m. Saturday, Soos Creek Botanical Garden, 29308 132nd Ave. S.E., Auburn; free (253-854-4330 or KentWA.gov/ExperienceHistoricalKent).

Experience Historical Kent Downtown Walking Tour

SAT Two-hour walking tour, 11 a.m. Saturday, Second Avenue North and West Meeker Street, Kent (kentwa.gov/residents/experience-historical-kent).

Cedar River Watershed

SAT-SUN Bus and walking tour through historic townsite, dam, lake and waterfalls, for adults and kids age 10 and older, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $5-$10; for all ages, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $5; Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; by reservation (seattle.gov/util/environmentconservation/education/cedarriverwatershed/).

Mary Olson Barn Open House

SUN Experience Historical Kent event, tours of the farmhouse, noon-5 p.m., native flute concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-854-4330 or KentWA.gov/ExperienceHistoricalKent).

Historic Redmond Walking Tour

SUN Local history walking tour, 1 p.m. Sunday, across the street from Hotel Redmond, 7730 N.E. 76th St., Redmond; $10/suggested donation, reservations required (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

Snoqualmie Motor Bus Excursion

PLAN AHEAD Ride restored, vintage Seattle buses to Snoqualmie for Railroad Days festival; no food or beverages allowed on historic buses, 11 a.m. Aug. 19, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5 (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).

Seattle Ferry Service

ONGOING Cruise on historic mini-ferry tour of Lake Union, on the hour 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting, $3-$12, walk on only; also 11:45 a.m., 1 and 2:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, $3-$16, by reservation or walk-on; South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; cash or check only (206-713-8446 or seattleferryservice.com).

Argosy Cruises

ONGOING Public sightseeing cruises including Harbor Cruise, Locks Cruise, Lake Washington Cruise, Historical Cruise on Lake Union, Wine Tasting and Tillicum Excursion, schedules vary, Argosy Cruises, Pier 55 and 56, 1101 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.50-$91.50 (206-623-1445 or argosycruises.com).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Celebrating 90 years, scenic tours, boat rides, hikes, meals, various times and prices, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (360-854-2589 or skagittours.com).

Walks

Swan Creek Park/Salishan Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walk on sidewalks and paved trails through park and planned community, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m., or group walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 E. 44th St., Tacoma (daffodilvalleyvolkssport.com).