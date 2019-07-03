Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Summer Dog Show

SAT-MON Three All-Breed AKC Dog Shows and breed specialty shows, conformation, obedience and rally competitions, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Washington State Fair Event Center, Puyallup; free (253-841-1771 or thefair.com/events-calendar).

Auto events

Pacific Northwest Historics Vintage Racing

FRI-SUN Vintage cars racing, car displays, vendors; proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Pacific Raceways, 31001 144th Ave. S.E., Kent; $5-$25 (northwesthistorics.com).

Cruz The Loop/Return to Renton Car Show

SAT-SUN Classic cars cruise in downtown Renton, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, in a six-block area from Wells Avenue South to Shattuck Avenue South and from South Second Street to South Third Street, closed to other traffic; Return to Renton Benefit Car Show, classic cars, food trucks, kids activities, vendors and music, proceeds support Renton youth programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Piazza Park, South Third Street and Burnett Avenue South, Renton; free for spectators (425-430-6700, ext. 8, or rentonwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=9618806).

Benefits

Mack Strong Team-Works Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

WED Retired Seahawk Mack Strong and local celebrities tournament/banquet/auction to support youth mentoring program, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Golf Club at Newcastle, 15500 Six Penny Lane, Newcastle; $150 (206-922-5340 or teamworksfoundation.org/events/2019-golf-fundraiser).

Sip & Savor Summer

PLAN AHEAD West African buffet, wine, craft beer, jewelry sale, all proceeds benefit job skills program in West Africa, 6 p.m. July 12, The Great Hall at Greenlake, 7220 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; $50 (wavschools.org/2019seattle).

Swedish SummeRun and Walk for Ovarian Cancer

PLAN AHEAD 26th annual 5K run and walk, proceeds support Rivkin Center ovarian cancer research, educational programs, and prevention and early detection screening, 8:15 a.m. July 14, Seattle; $30-$35, fundraising encouraged (206-386-2176 or summerun.org).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Seattle to Portland

PLAN AHEAD Ride 206 miles to Portland in one or two days; 4:15 a.m. July 13, University of Washington E-1 parking lot, Seattle; $60-$200, space limited (206-522-3222 or cascade.org/rides-and-events/kaiser-permanente-seattle-portland-presented-alaska-airlines).

Boating

Seattle Sights Lunch Cruise

JULY 11 Lunch, narrative of Seattle sights along the shorelines of Lake Washington and floating homes on Lake Union, 11:30 a.m. July 11, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $39.47-$66.18 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/seattle-sights-lunch-cruise).

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

PLAN AHEAD One hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m. July 13, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger free (cwb.org/calendar/steamship-saturdays-july13).

Dance

Dancing til Dusk, Hing Hay Park

JULY 11 Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required, Zydeco music with Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 6 p.m. July 11, weather may cancel; Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Fairs/Festivals

Seafair Pirates Landing

SAT Kids inflatables area, main stage, food and merchandise vendors, approximately 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and storming of the beach by the Seattle Seafair Pirates, 1 p.m. Saturday, Alki Beach Park, 1702 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle (seafairpirateslanding.com).

Gig Harbor Wings and Wheels

SAT-SUN Vintage World War II fighters, aerobatic performances, car show, food and arts and craft vendors, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Tacoma Narrows Airport, 1202 26th Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor; $10-$75 (gigharborwingsandwheels.com).

Ballard SeafoodFest

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating 45 years of seafood, music, local brews, arts and crafts, 5-11 p.m. July 12, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 13, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 14, Seattle (seafoodfest.org).

West Seattle Summer Fest

PLAN AHEAD Street festival with arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, food vendors, entertainment, beer garden, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org/summerfest).

Redmond Derby Days

PLAN AHEAD Derby Dash 5K run, Bicycle Criterium races, parade, entertainment, Kids Zone activities, Festival of Food vendors, carnival, 4-11 p.m. July 12, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 13, Redmond Municipal Campus Plaza, Redmond (redmond.gov/1138/Derby-Days).

Kent Cornucopia Days

PLAN AHEAD Street fair vendors, food, kids’ zone, entertainment, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14; car show and dragon boat race July 13, parade July 14, Kent (kcdays.com).

Kirkland Uncorked

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of Washington wine, Market, Friday Burger Brawl, Saturday Food Truck Feast; 5-10 p.m. July 12, noon-10 p.m. July 13, noon-6 p.m. July 14, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $15-$30 (206-633-0422 or kirklanduncorked.com).

Seafair Milk Carton Derby

PLAN AHEAD Milk carton watercraft compete on Green Lake for prizes, 10:30 a.m. July 13, Green Lake Park, Seattle (seafair.com).

Mill Creek Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, art vendors, children’s plaza, pet plaza, beer and wine garden, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14, Mill Creek (millcreekchamber.com).

Food events

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, 10 a.m. Saturday, while supplies last, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12 (schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Edmonds Wine Walk

SAT Ten tastes to downtown shops, meet winemakers; proceeds benefit Arts in Edmonds, 5 p.m. Saturday, Edmonds; $30 (artwalkedmonds.com/wine-walks).

Seattle Street Food Festival

SAT-SUN 75 food trucks, restaurants and pop-ups, craft beer festival and music stage, Urban Craft Uprising vendors, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 139 Ninth Ave. N., Seattle; free, beer garden with live music entertainment entry by $5 donation to benefit the SLU Chamber (facebook.com/events/409167072953457).

Seattle International Beerfest

PLAN AHEAD Specialty beers, noon-10 p.m. July 12-13, noon-7 p.m. July 14, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $30-$45 (seattlebeerfest.com).

Hobbies

Marvels of Antique Mechanical Music

SAT Display and demonstration of music boxes, mechanical organs, nickelodeons, player piano, radios, by the Automatic Musical Instrument Collector’s Association, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Doubletree Suites, 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; free (facebook.com/events/377835349520687).

Museum events

Snoqualmie Train Rides

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem solving lunar adventure where it takes cooperation in zero gravity to make the return journey to Earth, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; admission $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

UFOs and the Puget Sound Space Race

JULY 11 Local historian and journalist Knute Berger explores the history of Unidentified Flying Objects in the Puget Sound area, 6 p.m. July 11, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

“Destination Moon: The Apollo Mission”

ONGOING Featuring “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,” artifacts from the mission and other spaceflight treasures, programs and celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the Moon, through Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25, “Destination Moon” additional $10 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of 150 paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99, ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

PBY Naval Air Museum Anniversary Celebration

ONGOING Celebrating 5 years at our present location, all July admissions $5; WWII aircraft displays, military artifacts, flight simulators, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, PBY Naval Air Museum, 270 S.E. Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor (360-240-9500 or pbymf.org).

Day Out With Thomas

PLAN AHEAD Join Thomas the Tank Engine & Sir Topham Hatt for the Steam Team Tour train rides, activities, 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. July 12-14 and 19-21, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $25-$28, by reservation (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Lunar Block Party

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the July 20, 1969 moon landing, with display of the command module “Columbia” in the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibit, with music, special events and activities; Flashback Friday 1969-themed outdoor festival, concert by Britishmania Beatles tribute band, outdoor movie, “Destination Moon” exhibit access, Spacesuit Design Challenge Fashion Show, 1969 Classic Car Show, space-themed arts and crafts, 6-11 p.m. Friday July 19, $15-$50; 50th Anniversary Celebration outdoor festival, food trucks, beer garden, “Destination Moon” exhibit, 6-11 p.m., American Idols Season 10 Concert 8 p.m., $125-$300; Splashdown Sunday luncheon with scientists, engineers and astronauts, 9 a.m. Sunday July 21, $135; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (seattlessummerofspace.org/Events-and-Offers).

Park events

Beach Naturalist Program

FRI-SAT See Puget Sound’s marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 4; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; Dash Point Park, Federal Way; and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Beach and Redondo Beach, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Jetty Island

FRI-SEPT. 2 Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, reservations recommended; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Morning Treats and Tweets

SAT Coffee, doughnuts, walk to look for birds, for adults and ages 8 and older, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Tanabata Star Festival

SAT Taiko performances, Japanese sword demonstrations, make wishes, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free admission for ages 12 and younger 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks

SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Mercer Slough Family Ranger Hike

SUN All ages, 1.5 mile nature walk to learn about the park and its wildlife, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mercer Slough Nature Park, 2102 Bellevue Way S.E., Bellevue; preregister (425-452-2565 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Curator Tour: Hydrangeas

TUE Learn about rare and unusual plants, focus on the Hydrangea Family, outdoors, rain or shine, walking at a brisk pace over uneven terrain, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; $15 (206-685-8033 or uwbotanicgardenscatalog.org/Curator-Tour-Hydrangeas-P1909C265.aspx).

Happy Hour in the Park

WED Live music, free watercolor painting classes, food trucks, $5 pour of wine, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in July, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (206-613-3232 or downtownseattle.org).

Arboretum Educational Tour

JULY 11 Casual walk through areas of the park, seasonal viewing of collections plants, explorations of botany, 11:30 a.m. July 11, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Summer at SAM Kickoff

JULY 11 Art making, performances, food vendors, Kids Corner in Paccar Pavilion activities, 6-8 p.m. July 11, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

YWCA Party in the Park

JULY 11 Celebrate Washington women with entertainment and art activities, entertainment by the Seattle Seahawks drum line, dancers, and “Legend” players, free ice cream for the first 100 guests, 4-7 p.m. July 11, Powell Barnett Park, 352 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle (ywcaworks.org/events/2019-07-11/ywca-party-park).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m.; “Solo” Friday; Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Performances

Mojo Rhythm & Blues Festival

FRI-SUN Music by a variety of performers, July 11-Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island (biartmuseum.org/events/mojo-2019).

Advertising

Seattle Summer Music Games

SAT Hosted by the Seattle Cascades, drum and bugle corps competition with corps from six states, food trucks, souvenir marketplace, beer/wine garden, 3 p.m. Saturday, Renton Stadium, 405 N. Logan Ave., Renton; $25-$50 (seattlesummermusicgames.org).

Summer Concerts and Events, The Locks

SAT-SUN Around the Sound Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; Puget Sound Daylily Club Blossom show, 10 a.m. Sunday; Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Downtown Movies in the Park, Bellevue

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, free popcorn, movie at dusk, “Hotel Transylvania 3 Summer Vacation,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue (425-452-4240 or bellevuewa.gov/city-government/departments/parks/special-events).

Lunchtime Music Series: Recess Monkey

TUE Kindie rock concert for all ages, noon Tuesday, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 N.W. 197th St., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/specialevents).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Downtown Seattle Summer Sounds

TUE-AUG. 23 Downtown Summer Sounds celebrates 41 years of free music performances at several downtown locations through Aug. 23 (downtownseattle.org/summersounds).

Kenmore Movies @ The Square

WED Activities for all ages, entertainment, snacks, movies at dusk, bring a blanket or low-back chair; “A Dog’s Way Home,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, Kenmore Town Square, 6728 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore; free (kenmorewa.gov/events).

Kids Showtime Summer Series

WED Daffy Dave comedy, magic, music, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Laurelhurst Community Center, 4554 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-684-7529).

Movies@Marymoor

WED Entertainment, food trucks, movie at dusk; “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $5-$6/person, ages 5 and younger free; $5/parking (epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor).

Concerts in the Park, Sammamish

JULY 11 Cherry Cherry Band Neil Diamond tribute band, 6:30 p.m. July 11, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/parks-recreation/special-events).

Gas Station Blues Series

JULY 11 Blues performers, beer garden, food vendors, bring your own chair, for all ages, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Kenmore Summer Concert Series

JULY 11 Music, dancing, food vendors; BKO Quintet world music, 6 p.m. July 11, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; free, Discover Pass not required for parking in designated concert parking area starting at 4:30 p.m. (kenmorewa.gov/events).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

JULY 11 West Coast Feed, 7 p.m. July 11, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

JULY 11-13 Music, adventure activities, camping and yurts available, July 11-13, Tolt MacDonald Park, Northeast 40th Street and Tolt Avenue, Carnation; fees vary (summer.timbermusicfest.com).

Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park

JULY 11-AUG. 11 Performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” in parks in Issaquah, Mercer Island, Seattle, Lynnwood, SeaTac, Edmonds, Federal Way, Everett, Des Moines, varying dates through Aug. 11; free, donations collected (seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno).

Running

Yukon Do It! Half and Full Marathon

SUN Half and full marathons, finish line music, beer garden, 8 a.m. Sunday, Port Orchard; $95-$110 (360-621-7303 or runamokracing.com).

Sales/Shopping

Community Treasure Chest/Pancake Breakfast

SAT Market with arts, crafts, books, plants and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; pancake breakfast available 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lake View Drive, Mountlake Terrace (mltseniorcenter.net).

Friends of Seattle Public Library Comic Book Sale

PLAN AHEAD Sale of donated comic books and graphic novels, most from the early 1980s to the present, $1-$10 each, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13, Bemis Building, 55 South Atlantic St., Seattle (friendsofspl.org).

Special interest

Auburn Airport Appreciation Day

SAT Helicopter, airplane and hot air balloon rides, static aircraft displays, food vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Municipal Airport, 2143 E St. N.E., Auburn; free (auburnmunicipalairport.com).

Spinbledon in Celebration of Wimbledon

MON Ping-pong tournament, 7-10 p.m. Monday, $50/three person team, free for spectators; Spinbledon White Party, 9 p.m. July 12, free admission, Spin Seattle, 1511 Sixth Ave., Seattle; preregister (eventbrite.com).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Wednesday, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Swimming

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach; free swimming lessons, weather permitting, for ages 6-16, 12:15-12:45 p.m. July 1-12, 15-26, July 29-Aug. 9, Aug. 12-23, register in person at any beach (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. daily, Meydenbauer Beach, Park, 419 98th Ave. N.E., and Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. (the most popular beach park in Bellevue, with limited parking); Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; 2-5 p.m. daily, Chesterfield Beach Park, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Tours

Pike Place Market Tours

SAT Tour the Market’s main shopping areas and back passageways, learn about history, hidden features, 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle; $8-$15, advance purchase required (206-409-8145 or friendsofthemarket.net/events-tours/tours).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Walks

Key Peninsula Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K walk on dirt trails, start anytime 8 a.m.-1 p.m., finish by 4 p.m. Saturday, Key Peninsula 360 Park, 10905 144th St. N.W., Gig Harbor (keypenparks.com/360-trails.html).