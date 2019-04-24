Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Seattle Humane adoption events

FRI-TUES “Wallflower” cats adoption fees waived, Friday-Sunday; National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, 25 percent off all adoption fees Tuesday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

TICA Sea-Cats Cat Show

FRI-SUN The International Cat Association (TICA) judging of cat breeds and pet cats and kittens evaluated on overall condition, health, appearance and personality, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $8, ages 11 and younger free (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Pacific Seas Aquarium Community Celebration

THRU TUES Community celebration of new state-of-the art aquarium, animal feeds, dives and talks, activities, 9:30 a.m. Friday-Tuesday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10-$18 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org/event/aquarium-celebration).

Walk ’n Wag

SUN 3K dog walk and agility course, dog-friendly beer garden, music, Seattle Fly Dogs and Disc Dogs exhibitions, obedience demonstration by a King County police dog and handler, pet-related vendors, pet show with categories include best dressed, smallest dog, ugliest dog, best trick, and dog/owner look alike; proceeds benefit park amenities; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lake Sammamish State Park Office, 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; $15-$20 (lakesammamishfriends.org).

Yappy Hour: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

TUE Pet swag from City Dog Magazine, themed cocktails, adoptable pets from Motley Zoo Animal Rescue; dogs welcome, $1 of every specialty cocktail sold donated to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, W Seattle, 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-264-6108 or motleyzooanimalrescue.org/events).

Benefits

Fit For Her: Seattle

SAT Fitness fundraising event, 60-minute fitness class (HIIT + yoga). social hour with health and wellness vendors and women-owned businesses; proceeds support The Her Initiative funding clean water systems in developing countries; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, South Park Hall, 1253 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle; minimum $30 donation (hwi.kindful.com/?campaign=239333).

Seattle Counseling Service Gala

SAT Celebrating 50 years of providing mental health services for the Seattle LGBTQ community, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Westin, Seattle; $200 (seattlecounseling.org/50thgala/).

Spring Charity Craft Fair and glassybaby Roadshow

SAT Room Circus FUNdraiser, Marketplace featuring gifts by local crafters; jewelry, glassybaby pop up store, floral wreaths, candles, ceramics, housewares, soaps, desserts, tea, pop-up nail bar mini manicures, baby clothes; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island VFW Hall, 1836 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island (roomcircus.org).

Support Our Seniors Auction

SAT Auction to support programs for seniors, 5 p.m. Saturday, Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; $60 (360-794-6359 or mcsc.org).

The Derby for Northwest Center

SAT Kentucky Derby-themed auction to benefit Northwest Center programs for people with disabilities, 5 p.m. Saturday, King Street Ballroom, 255 S. King St., Seattle; $250 (nwcenter.org).

Tulip Ride

SAT Scenic motorcycle ride to Skagit Valley tulip fields, lunch; proceeds benefit Seattle Humane, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Blazing Bagels, 6975 176th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $50 (tulipride.org/index.php).

LeMay Wine, Spirits, & Chocolate

SAT-SUN Local wineries, distilleries, chocolate, local musicians and bands, noon Saturday-Sunday, LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma; $10-$25 (253-272-2336 or lemaymarymount.org).

Bikes, Bites and Beats

SUN Spin classes, 10 and 11 a.m. and noon, doors open 9 a.m. Sunday; snacks, cocktails, DJ, proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry and ChefsCycle fighting hunger; Outlier, 1101 Fourth Ave., Seattle; $20-$30 (bikesbeatsbites.eventbrite.com).

A Toast to TR

MAY 2 Toast Transitional Resources nonprofit, providing treatment and housing programs for adults living with serious mental illness, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Patterson Cellars, 3861 First Ave. S., Seattle; $30 (206-883-2049 or transitionalresources.org/join-us-for-a-toast-to-tr).

2019 Washington Tour de Cure

PLAN AHEAD To fight diabetes; 100-, 63-, 30- and 12-mile cycling routes available, 5K run/walk, afterparty, 6 a.m. May 4, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $200 (206-282-4616 or diabetes.org/washingtontourdecure).

Phinney Neighborhood Association Auction: Give My Regards To Phinney

PLAN AHEAD Broadway musical themed event to support community programs, 5 p.m. May 4, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle; $60 (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/auction).

Boating

Windermere Cup Rowing Regatta/Boating Opening Day

PLAN AHEAD Rowing Regatta, University of Washington hosts Germany national men and women’s teams, the men’s crew from Boston University, and UCLA women, part of 23 races featuring athletes ages 14-70, 10 a.m.-noon, followed by Seattle Yacht Club opening day boat parade with “Boating through the Decades” theme, noon May 4, Montlake Cut, Montlake Bridge and vicinity, Seattle (windermerecup.withwre.com).

Virginia V Opening Day Cruise

PLAN AHEAD Join the annual Opening Day parade through the Montlake Cut to celebrate the opening of boating season in historic steamer, with lunch, 11 a.m. May 4, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$75 (virginiav.org/events-cruises).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folk dances from many countries, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (snoking.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

FRI-SUN Celebrating Seattle’s strong ties with Japan and the arrival of spring with contemporary and traditional Japanese arts and performances, festival theme previews 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or cherryblossomfest.org).

Holland Happening 50th Anniversary

FRI-SUN Carnival, parade, food, vendors, Klompen Canal Races, Friday-Sunday, Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island (OakHarborChamber.com).

White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival

SAT Celebration of Khmer New Year in neighborhood that’s home to one of the largest Cambodian American enclaves in our state, with entertainment, food vendors, activities for all ages, guest speakers, poetry, Cambodian band, Khmer barbecue, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Southwest 98th Street between 16th Avenue Southwest and 15th Avenue Southwest, Seattle (facebook.com/events/9823-15th-avenue-sw-seattle-washington-98106/2019-white-center-cambodian-new-year-street-festival/710400619355646).

Kelsey Creek Farm Sheep Shearing

SAT See sheep being shorn of their winter coats, spinning demonstrations, children’s crafts, tractor/wagon rides, pony rides, food vendors, animal viewing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; fees for some activities, cash only; free shuttle from Wilburton Park and Ride and Bannerwood Sports Park (425-452-7688 or farmerjayne.com/Special_Events.html).

Tacoma Guitar Festival

SAT-SUN Guitar workshops, 120 vendors, exhibitors, performances, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $20 (253-593-7617 or /tacomadome.org/events/detail/tacoma-guitar-festival).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL Blooming fields of tulips, dates vary; display gardens, gift shop, cut flowers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, later if weather permits, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon, $5-$10; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon, $7-$10; information, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon; events include Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Sunday, Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon, $12-$15 (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Burien Carnival and Flea Market

MAY 2-5 Carnival rides, games, food, community flea market, 3-10 p.m. May 2-3, noon-10 p.m. May 4-5, Puget Sound Park, 135 S.W. 126th St., Burien (discoverburien.org).

Crosscut Festival

PLAN AHEAD Crosscut hosts conversations and innovative thinking, tackling the most important issues of our times, with journalists, politicians, authors, and newsmakers from our community and around the nation; 7:30 p.m. May 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 4, Seattle University, Seattle; $20-$250 (festival.crosscut.com).

Food events

Kirkland Spring Wine Walk

FRI Meet the winemakers from 15 wineries and a brewery at businesses in downtown Kirkland; proceeds benefit Kirkland Chamber of Commerce and Kirkland Downtown Association, 6 p.m. Friday, The Heathman Hotel, 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $25 (425-822-7066 or seattleuncorked.com/event/i-love-kirkland-wine-walk-feb-8-2019).

Lucky Envelope Brewing

SAT Anniversary Party special beer releases, lucky red envelopes while supplies last, noon-10 p.m., food truck 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Lucky Envelope Brewing Co., 907 N.W. 50th St., Seattle (206-289-0425 or facebook.com/events/261354691319133).

Japanese Baptist Church Sukiyaki Dinner

SAT Takeout 1-6 p.m., dine-in 4-6 p.m. Saturday, bake sale, proceeds benefit local charities; JBC celebrating its 120th anniversary, event includes films about the life of Japanese in the PNW, display of ikebana and kokeshi dolls, taiko drum finale 6 p.m. Saturday, Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle; $15 (206-622-7351 or sites.google.com/view/jbc-sukiyaki-2019/home).

WA Wine History Saturday Wine Cruise

SAT Washington wines on cruise of Lake Union and into Lake Washington, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, AGC Marina, 1200 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $38-$48 (argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/lake-union-saturday-wine-cruise).

Windermere Cup Party on the Cut

PLAN AHEAD “Boats, Brats, Beers, and Bands” German-style celebration to honorWindermere Cup competitors, music, food trucks, beer/wine, games; ages 21 and older only, 6 p.m. May 3, Montlake Cut near UW Waterfront, Seattle; $20 (windermerecup.withwre.com/tickets-merchandise).

Bacon and Beer Classic

PLAN AHEAD Bacon-inspired dishes, craft beer, ciders, contests, games, 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. May 4, T-Mobile Park, 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle; $69-$125 (baconandbeerclassic.com/).

Gardening

Dahlia Tuber Sale

FRI-SAT Large selection of quality dahlia roots by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Lutheran Church of Seattle, 8208 18th Ave. N.E., Seattle (pugetsounddahlias.org).

King County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

FRI-SAT Large selection of plants, veggies, herbs, tomatoes, perennials, native plants, from King County Master Gardeners and more that two dozen specialty plant and garden vendors, information including finding plant combinations for small spaces, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (mgfkc.org/events#plantsales).

Introduction to Orchids

SAT Basics of growing orchids at home, repotting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $35, preregistration required (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Olympic Manor Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Garden plants at bargain prices, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 2309 N.W. 86th Street, Seattle (olympicmanor.org).

Seattle Dahlia Society Tuber Sale

SAT Dahlias tubers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, King’s Elementary School, 19531 Dayton Ave. N., Shoreline (425-481-5240 or facebook.com/groups/SeattleDahliaSociety).

Spring Native Plant Sale and Environmental Fair

SAT Washington Native Plant Society selection of native trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers, with advice from native plant experts; environmental fair with information and native plant and nature books, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island; off site parking at West Mercer Elementary with shuttle service to Mercerdale Park (wnps.org/cps-events/calendar/423).

Lakeshore Garden Club Spring Plant Sale

SAT Selection of perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, native plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd. N.E., Lake Forest Park (lakeshoregardenclub.com).

Marine Hills Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Selection of annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 29829 Eighth Ave. S.W., Federal Way (253-839-4413 or marinehillsgardenclub.blogspot.com).

Rockin’ Rhodies

SAT Colors, foliage varieties and new rhododendrons and azaleas, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Terrarium Making + Wine Tasting

SUN Terrarium experience with all supplies, glass of wine, wine tasting, noon Sunday, Beaumont Cellars, 19151 144th Ave. N.E., Woodinville; $49 (soundexcursions.com/terrarium-making-wine-tasting).

Spring Into Gardening Plant Sale

MAY 2-4 First Picks Party, plant sale, snacks, wine, 6:30 p.m. May 2, $20-$30; sale of thousands of annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables and herbs, garden art, bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 3-4, Sno-Valley Senior Activity Center, 4610 Stephens Ave., Carnation (425-333-4152 or snovalleysenior.org).

Highline Botanical Garden Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Assortment of garden plants and vegetable starts, including day lilies, fuchsias, irises; tour the garden, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, 13735 24th Ave. South, SeaTac (highlinegarden.org).

Audubon Spring Native Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Native plants and advice for selection, planting and care, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Hobbies

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day

SAT More than 20 participating bookstores in the Seattle area offer activities from in-store parties, limited edition merchandise, and giveaways to author appearances and bookstore challenges; pick up a SIBD Passport at any participating store and collect a stamp at each store during the day as proof of visits; people with passports stamped at three or more stores receive a coupon good for a one-time, 30 percent-off discount at any one of the participating stores; get your passport stamped at all participating stores on April 27 to receive a Champion Card for 25 percent off at all participating stores for a year, Saturday (seattlebookstoreday.com).

West Seattle Rock Club Gem and Mineral Show

SAT-SUN Displays, vendors of rocks and gems, demonstrations, junior activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Alki Masonic Hall, 4736 40th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (westseattlerockclub.org).

Museum events

Final Fridays

FRI Augmented and virtual reality experiences, VR bar, Beat Saber competition and other one-night only presentations and activities, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $12 (206-433-3659 or pacificsciencecenter.org/night/?package_id=8385).

Duwamish Teachings

FRI Traditional songs and stories of the First People of Seattle, the Duwamish Tribe, 7 p.m. Friday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-431-1582 or duwamishtribe.org).

“The Vikings Begin”

FRI-SUN Last weekend for exhibit on the latest research and recent discoveries of Viking-era artifacts of early Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15/museum admission, additional $5/Viking exhibit (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Performance & Conversation with Cecilia Vicuna

SAT Participate in the opening of Cecilia Vicuna About to Happen with improvisational performance by the artist, 2 p.m. Saturday, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-543-2280 or /henryart.org/programs/a-performance-by-cecilia-vicuna).

Wine Train Excursion

SAT Multiple tasting stops with local food and music, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $49 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org/index.php/programs-events/wine-train-excursions).

Klahowya Open House

SAT Experience life in the fort in the 1850s, historical interpreters questions and engage visitors in hands-on activities; Punch and Judy puppet show, food, music and dancing, demonstrations of 19th-century skills, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $5.50-$8.50; free for Pierce County residents with ID (253-404-3970 or fortnisqually.org).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington

SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records primarily from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle (wapioneers.com).

Agents of Change: 20 Remarkable Jewish Women of Washington State

SUN Opening featuring women who have made their mark in fields including arts, activism, athletics, education, business, diplomacy, law, politics, religion, and philanthropy, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Washington State Jewish Historical Society (WSJHS) in 2018, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. third Thursdays, through June 2; opening day reception and program, 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14 (washingtonhistory.org/events).

First Thursday, Living Computers Museum + Labs

MAY 2 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present; free admission 5-8 p.m. May 2, Living Computer Museum+Labs, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

MAY 2 Permanent exhibit, “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 2, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

MAY 2 Air and space museum, aviation history, flight simulators, spacecraft; free admission 5-8 p.m. first May 2, additional $10 for “Destination Moon” exhibit, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Museum

MAY 2 The early years of emigration from the Nordic countries to the United States and Canada to the present; regular charge for special exhibits ($5), free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 2, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

MAY 2 Collections include African, American, Ancient Mediterranean, Asian and European Art, special exhibitions; free admission, half price for special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 2, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Henry

MAY 2 Contemporary art and culture; free admission 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 2, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

Kenjiro Nomura: A Life in Painting

MAY 2 Art historian Barbara Johns discusses research about Kenjiro Nomura, a leader among Seattle’s Issei artists, whose paintings often represented Washington State nationally until his incarceration during World War II, 7 p.m. May 2, White River Valley Museum, Les Gove Park, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; free (wrvmuseum.org).

Cadillac Brunch

PLAN AHEAD Brunch to celebrate opening of new exhibit “Cadillac, Standard of the World, 9 a.m. May 11, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; $25, registration closes April 27 (americascarmuseum.org/event/cadillacbrunch).

Park events

Wildlife Walks/Bird Tours

SAT Walk through varied park habitats for ages 8 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; $5 (parkways.seattle.gov).

Sammamish Earth Day

SAT Petting zoo, scavenger hunt, walking tour, information, entertainment, food vendor, free bag of compost for first 100 visitors, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/parks-recreation/special-events).

Park Rx Day

SAT Washington State Parks programs to help people enjoy the outdoors and improve their health, including; .75 mile wetland walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Mount St. Helens Visitor Center; walking tour of battery Mitchell, 2 p.m. Saturday, Manchester State Park; plant and bird walk, 9 a.m. Sunday, Birch Bay State Park; 3 mile ranger-guided hike, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dash Point State Park; guide hike, 11 a.m. Sunday, Deception Pass State Park; guided meditative walk, noon Sunday, Fort Worden State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday (WAParkRx.org).

Afternoon on the Trails

SUN Hike our trails, have a picnic, celebrate Earth Day outdoors, 1 p.m. Sunday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free, preregistration encouraged; suggested donation $10/family (206-855-4300 or islandwood.org).

Seattle Japanese Garden

ONGOING Traditional Japanese Garden, a 3.5 acre urban sanctuary with winding paths, benches stones, water, lanterns, bridges, buildings, plants and animals; no picnicking, tripods, or pets; noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sunday in April; noon-7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays May 1-Aug. 31; Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8, free admission 3 p.m. to closing first Thursdays (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Performances

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Terry Rogers’ Ain’t No Heaven Seven, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

Sales/Shopping

Friends of Federal Way Libraries Spring Book Sale

SAT-SUN Book bargains to benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Federal Way Library, 34200 First Way S., Federal Way (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

Friends of Issaquah Library Spring Book Sale

SAT-SUN Bargain books, proceeds benefit library programs, 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Issaquah Library, 10 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-392-5430 or kcls.org).

Burien Farmers Market

MAY 2 Opening day of the season, ocal produce and farm products, food vendors, crafts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays starting May 2, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien (discoverburien.org).

Special interest

“First Person Plural” movie and Somali meal

SAT Seattle-based Eat With Muslims hosts special preview screening of “First Person Plural” film by Minneapolis filmmaker Eric Tretbar, then join actors and director for discussion over a Somali meal, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S. Alaska St., Seattle; $25/movie and meal, $12/movie only (eventbrite.com).

King County repair event

SAT Repair people repair or mend items as they can, first-come, first-served, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Kirkland Library, 308 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; free (206-477-4481 or kingcounty.gov/depts/dnrp/solid-waste).

MIPA Circus

SAT Mercer Island Preschool Association music, performers featuring The Reptile Man, pony rides, bounce house, trampoline, carnival games, food trucks, for ages 2-8 and families, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Islander Middle School, 8225 S.E. 72nd St., Mercer Island; $15/all access for kids, adults free (mipreschoolassociation.membershiptoolkit.com/circus).

The Wizard of Oz: 80 Years Down the Yellow Brick Road

SUN Film Historian Lance Rhoades discusses the movie, 3 p.m. Sunday, Fairwood Library, 17009 140th Ave. S.E., Renton; free (425-226-0522 or kcls.org).

Bellevue Square Morning Fitness Event

SUN Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Pilates, 9 a.m.; Barefoot Bootcamp 9:30 a.m.; Pure Barre, 10 a.m. Sunday, Center Court; samples from participating stores, Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue; free (bellevuecollection.com/event/spring).

Karen Treiger: “My Soul is Filled With Joy”

TUE “My Soul is Filled with Joy: A Holocaust Story,” tells the tale of local author Karen Treiger’s in-laws and their survival of the Holocaust, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $8-$10 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/arts-ideas/talks).

Tours

Steamships and Sternwheelers on the S.S. Virginia V

FRI Exploring the storied history of the Mosquito Fleet of 1800s through the Second World War, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; $35 (atlasobscura.com/events/steamships-and-sternwheelers).

Seattle Modern Home Tour

SAT Modern Architecture+ Design Society (MA+DS) hosts regional architects, designers, and homebuilders showcasing their work and answering questions on self-guided tour, for ages 10 and older, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle area; $40/advance, $50/day of event (mads.media/2019-seattle-modern-home-tour).

Northwest Green Home Tour

PLAN AHEAD NW Ecobuilding Guild self-guided tour of 40 green single-family, multi-family, tiny homes and remodels in the greater Seattle area, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5; $10 suggested donation (eventbrite.com).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Cuba, 10 a.m., Explore Patagonia 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Volunteer

Clean Sweep, Burien

SAT Help picking up litter, eliminating graffiti, sweeping sidewalks, 8 a.m. Saturday, Burien Fire Station, 900 S.W. 146th St., Burien (discoverburien.org/events-2019/2019/1/3/cleas-sweep).

Pioneer Square Spring Clean

SAT Litter pickup, graffiti removal, gardening and more, all ages and abilities welcome, 9 a.m. Saturday, Occidental Park, 250 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle (pioneersquare.org/calendar/pioneer-square-spring-clean).