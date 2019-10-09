Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Puppy Pop-Up

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog month with dog treats, complimentary portraits, on-site adoption, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19, Anko, 15840 First Ave. S., Suite, 300, Burien; free (eventbrite.com/e/ankos-puppy-pop-up-tickets-75224347047).

Benefits

BrainBox Benefit Concert

FRI Album-release benefit concert with artist Lady Jay, see poetic and artistic expression while helping to raise awareness for homeless families, literacy and troubled youth, 8-10:30 p.m., meet and greet 7-7:45 p.m. Friday, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center, 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; $15-$30 (eventbrite.com/e/lady-jay-tmp-the-brainbox-cd-release-benefit-concert-tickets-62054593961).

ECHOES

MON Benefit concert for the forthcoming AIDS memorial that will open in 2020 on Capitol Hill, hosted by Micki Flowers, former health reporter for KIRO-TV and HIV/AIDS advocate, music, dance and storytelling, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $25-$100 (stgpresents.org).

Dance

Oktoberfest Community Folk Dance

SAT Music from Allspice Band, several clubs participating, couple, set and no-partner dances from many countries, potluck finger foods and costumes are encouraged, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

“Thriller” Dance Workshops

SAT Get prepared to join Redmond Zombies in the “Thriller” dance on Oct. 26, four-week workshop to learn the dance in preparation for the big day, for ages 8 through adult, 1 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Senior Center, 8703 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $5-$7 per class (425-556-2314 or redmondzombies.com).

Dance Lesson

PLAN AHEAD Dance lesson with Winfield Hobbs, dance to music of Polite Society Jazz Band, no partner necessary, singles and couples welcome, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (nwdance.net).

Skandia Third Friday Dance

PLAN AHEAD Dance mixer, class at 7:30 p.m., dance 8:30-11 p.m. Oct. 18, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 kids free (skandia-folkdance.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival

FRI-SUN Celebration of food, agriculture and maritime traditions of the Olympic Peninsula and Native American culture with Crab Central restaurants and crab to go, seafood vendors, wine and beer, entertainment, chef demos, kids activities, noon-10 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Friday-Sunday, Port Angeles City Pier, Railroad and Lincoln Streets, Port Angeles; free (360-452-6300 or crabfestival.org).

Seattle International Fashion Film Festival

SAT Network, hear from film and fashion experts, watch fashion films, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Carco Theatre, 1717 Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $10 (seattlefashionfilmfestival.com).

Taste of Iceland

ONGOING Food, culture and music, mostly free activities ranging from an Icelandic Takeover of Tom Douglas’ restaurant Cuoco and panel discussions at the Nordic Museum, times and locations vary, daily Oct. 11-20, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; prices vary (icelandnaturally.com).

Turkfest

PLAN AHEAD Lively marketplace of food, music, dance and more, 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com).

Food events

Seattle Fresh Hop Beer Festival

SAT Fresh hop, limited-edition brews by 20+ local breweries, food trucks, entertainment, games, raffles, and award for the best fresh hop beer of the festival, 21+, two sessions, noon-4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Georgetown Stables, 980 S. Nebraska St., Seattle; $35 (425-456-1111 or freshhopseattle.com).

Ballard Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Walk through 10 different Ballard boutique shops featuring 10 different Washington wineries, bottles can be purchased at a special discount at the Neighborhub from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., tickets are $25-$30 and get you 10 tasting tickets, an additional three tasting tickets can be purchased for $10, Oct. 19, Ballard Neighborhub, 2212 N.W. 56th St., Seattle; $25-$30 (visitballard.com).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

PLAN AHEAD Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Issaquah Goes Apples

PLAN AHEAD Farm and merchant pop-up market, apple press, scarecrow contest, apple-inspired food and art, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Gardening

Snohomish Garden Club Meeting

MON Learn about gardening and how it protects native trees, plants and birds, and encourages civic planting, speaker Susan Harrington, owner of Labyrinth Hill Lavender, 7 p.m. Monday, Snohomish Senior Center, 506 Fourth St., Snohomish; free (snohomishgardenclub.com)

Hobbies

Fiber Fusion Northwest Fiber Arts Exposition

PLAN AHEAD Knitting, spinning, crochet, weaving, felting, basketry vendors, demonstration, classes, animal exhibit, fleece show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19-20, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; free (FiberFusion.Net).

Park events

Seattle Japanese Garden Maple Festival

FRI-SUN See the park’s collection of Japanese maples in fall colors, scavenger hunt, maple-leaf origami, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8, free admission 1-5 p.m. first Thursdays (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Green Burien Day

SAT Celebrate Green Burien Day by removing invasive plants like English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry, and replacing cleared areas with small native trees and shrubs, all tools supplied, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Burien Community Center, 14700 Sixth Ave. S.W., Burien; free (burienwa.gov).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Learn about local history and native plants and wildlife on one-mile walk, 2 p.m. Saturdays through December, weather permitting, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993).

Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk

TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).

Museum events

Museum of Glass

THU Temporary exhibitions and permanent collections that feature 20th- and 21st-century glass, free admission 5-8 p.m. third Thursdays; regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursday, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma; free (253-284-4719 or museumofglass.org).

Washington State History Museum

THU New exhibitions “New Moon Rises: from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum” traveling exhibition of moon images, and “Little Black Dress: A Fashion Evolution” from the Historical Society’s collections, both run through early December; free admission 3-8 p.m. third Thursdays, 3 p.m. Thursday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Parents’ Night Out: Gross Food Lab

PLAN AHEAD Kids can enjoy private, after-hours exploration of exhibits, hands-on activities, and a live science, planetarium or laser light show, participate in smell and taste tests, make edible slime, and more, recommended for grades K-5, 5:30-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $35-$45 (pacificsciencecenter.org).

Sales/Shopping

Fall Cellar Sale

SAT Stock up on wine at the fall cellar sale, 6- and 12-bottle cases of select limited release and winery exclusive wines, inventory is limited and wine is sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; free (ste-michelle.com).

Lions Flea Market

SAT Over 50 sellers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-639-8813).

Holiday, Vintage, and Collectibles Sale

SAT Variety of vintage, collectible and holiday items for sale, benefits educational programs for children and adults, items donated by community, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (bellevuebotanical.org).

Seattle Home Show 2

SAT-SUN Displays of home and garden products, meet the experts seminars, cooking demos, music, wine and beer garden, and more, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$13 kids under 7 free (seattlehomeshow.com).

Dress For Success Seattle Designer Treasure Sale

WED-THU Shop new and gently used designer fashions, priced $5-$105; proceeds benefit programs enabling women to become financially independent, 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, $30 by advance purchase; 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, free admission, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle; $30-$75 (206-461-4472 or facebook.com/events/1513592102109410).

Lutefisk Dinner and Bazaar

PLAN AHEAD Dinner includes lutefisk, meatballs, lefse and all the trimmings, open seating with tickets at the door, reservations not required, bazaar with Scandinavian cookies and pastries bake sale, Scandinavian gifts and lefse, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 19, Norden Lodge, 1106 S. 15th St., Tacoma; $12.50-$25 (253-304-8442).

Seasonal

Georgetown Morgue haunted attraction

FRI-SUN Halloween season scares for ages 13 and older; 7-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Georgetown Morgue Haunted House, 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $25-$55 (seattlehaunts.com/georgetown-morgue).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

FRI-SUN Farmers market, corn maze, pumpkin patch, activities, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Bob’s Corn, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; $6-$18 (bobscorn.com).

Craven Farm

FRI-SUN Pumpkin patch, corn maze, gift shop, weekend activities, 9:30 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday, Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission, fees by activity (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Nightmare at Beaver Lake

FRI-SUN Indoor/outdoor haunted experience made up of over 30 theatrical sets, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Oct. 31, bring a can of food and receive $1 off ticket price, family scare 7-7:45 p.m., full scare 8- 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 30-31, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; $12-$30 (nightmareatbeaverlake.com).

Fright Fest at Wild Waves

FRI-SUN All-ages activities during the day, frightful attractions at night, 6-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $16.99-$55.99 (wildwaves.com).

Autumn Wreath Class

SUN Learn how to make an autumn wreath with Flora Laura, cocktails and light bites, all decor and florals will be provided, finished products go home with the artist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Cedarbrook Lodge, 18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle; $65 (cedarbrooklodge.com).

Haunted Factory Tour

ONGOING Repair the damage made to the chocolate factory after a troublesome spirit has escaped, gather clues to speak with Lxcacao, the Goddess of Chocolate, brave the haunted factory and cast the spirit out, the guest who helps expel the spirit first will be awarded a trip to a secret treasure room filled with chocolate truffles and will have 10-15 seconds to grab as many as they can, reserve a spot online, Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 24-27, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 17, Seattle Chocolate Company, 1180 Andover Park W., Seattle; $9-$12 (experiencechocolate.co).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farmers market, corn maze, Farm Fun Yard activities for all ages including farm animals, a hay maze, rubber duck races, a goat walk; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch, 6868 S. 277th St., Kent; fees for some activities (carpinito.com).

Fall Festival, Fox Hollow Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, Haunted Forest, food vendors, farm animals, hay maze, play area, Halloween Carnival with trick-or-treating, activities, through Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Fox Hollow Farm, 12031 Issaquah-Hobart Road S.E., Issaquah; $50/up to 7 people in one car Saturdays/Sundays; $10/person Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays; $50/up to seven people in one car for Halloween Carnival (foxhollowfamilyfarm.com).

Bailey Family Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farm market, play area, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, hayrides on weekends, Bailey Farm, 12711 Springhetti Road, Snohomish; free (baileyveg.com).

Carleton Farms Fall Fun

ONGOING Farmers market, pumpkin patch, corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; hayrides, kids activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; haunted activities, Friday-Saturday nights, through Oct. 31, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; fees vary (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com/pumpkin).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pet-friendly pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins & Corn Maze, 2431 Highway 530, Arlington; free, U-Pick pumpkins priced by size/$2-$16 (seattlenorthcountry.com).

Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, “Wizard of Oz”-themed corn maze Oct. 4-31; farm market Oct. 4-Oct. 31; additional activities on weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze, 5818 SR 530 N.E., Arlington; prices vary (425-239-7362 or fosterscornmaze.com).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

ONGOING Pumpkins, gourds, apples, locally grown seasonal produce market with autumn displays, corn maze, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, Gordon Skagit Farms, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon; free (360-391-5730 or gordonskagitfarms.com).

Pumpkin Patch, Thomasson Farm

ONGOING Pumpkins, Kids Korral activities, corn maze, laser tag, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1-30, 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 31, daily, Thomasson Family Farm, 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $3-$20 (thomassonfarm.com).

Stocker Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 31, Saturday-Sunday, Stocker Farms, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; fees vary (stockerfarms.com).

The Farm at Swan’s Trail

ONGOING Washington state corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; $8.25-$14.68 includes all activities (425-334-4124 or thefarm1.com/index.htm).

Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

ONGOING Fall activites, pumpkin patch, climb on tractors, tour the garden, culinary demonstrations, crafts, and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October, Carnation Farms, 28901 N.E. Carnation Farms Road, Carnation; free carnationfarms.org).

Oxbow Farm Pumpkin Festival

ONGOING Farm stand and pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Oct. 4-28; kids farm tours, pumpkin slingshot, hay play, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oxbow Farm, 10819 Carnation-Duvall Road N.E., Carnation; free admission, fees for some weekend activities (425-788-1134 or oxbow.org/oxtober).

Jubilee Farm Harvest Festival

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, hayrides, pony rides, artists, farm animals, food trucks, farm market, pumpkin trebuchet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Jubilee Farm, 230 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. N.E., Carnation; free admission (jubileefarm.org/harvestfestival).

Remlinger Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Pumpkins, pony rides, hay maze and hay jump, steam train, antique car ride, animal barnyard, pedal cars, weekends through Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $20.75 (remlingerfarms.com).

Brewology

PLAN AHEAD Discover the skill behind your favorite seasonal craft brews, enjoy science demos, and show off your costume in the costume contest, 21+, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $45-$50 (pacificsciencecenter.org).

Zip Scare

PLAN AHEAD Scary, creepy, fun zipping in the dark, experience one suspension bridge and three zip lines, riders and platforms will be brightened with glow sticks, participants must be at least 8 years old and weigh between 60 and 250 pounds, 8-12 year-olds must be accompanied by an adult, tours start every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m., preregistration encouraged, registration closes each night at 7 p.m., Oct. 18, South Bellevue Community Center, 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue; $35-$50 (bellevuewa.gov).

Hamlin Halloween Haunt

PLAN AHEAD Hear spooky songs and stories, toast marshmallows around a campfire, ride the hay wagon, play Halloween games, 6 p.m. Oct. 18, Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 orshorelinewa.gov/specialevents).

Harvest Fest

PLAN AHEAD Family-fun day, explore a straw maze, make your own mask, bowl with pumpkins, and more, food drive, raffle, music, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (skynursery.com).

Pumpkin Plunge

PLAN AHEAD Children can pick their own pumpkin out of a floating pumpkin patch from 1-3 p.m., open swim, access to diving board and waterslide, snacks and more spooky fun for all ages, pumpkin included in ticket price, Oct. 19, Tukwila Pool, 4414 S. 144th St., Tukwila; $3.25 (tukwilapool.org).

Special interest

Opera Sing-Along: Cinderella

SAT Sing along to classic tunes from some of the countless adaptations of “Cinderella,” sing along with Seattle Opera soloists, all skill levels welcome, RSVP online, 2 p.m. Saturday, Opera Center, 363 Mercer St., Seattle; free (seattleopera.org).

Truck-a-Palooza

SAT An event all about trucks, showcasing the Kirkland police and fire departments with a broad assortment of first responder vehicles, mingle with first responders and get a taste of what being one is like, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Kirkland City Hall, 123 Fifth Ave., Kirkland; free (kirklandwa.gov).

Millennial Mixer: Late Night at the Museum

SAT Enjoy a late night at the museum with an after party for local young professionals, live DJ, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, cash bar, games, silent auction, whiskey tasting, raffle giveaway, 9:45 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $35-$50 (tacomaartmuseum.org).

Exploring the World of Mushroom Lore with Lawrence Millman

SUN Author and mycologist discusses his new book, “Fungipedia: A Brief Compendium of Mushroom Lore,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5 (townhallseattle.org).

Bat Lady Presentation

PLAN AHEAD Join the Bat Lady and the Adopt A Stream Foundation as she teaches you about bats, live bats will make guest appearances as well as images of bats from around the world and bat puppets, proceeds benefit Sarvey Wildlife Center and the NW Stream Center, those who show up in a costume will receive a free salmon poster, advance purchase necessary, call ahead, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, McCollum Pioneer Park, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; $5-$7 (425-316-8592. or streamkeeper.org).

Sip Suds & Si

PLAN AHEAD Art walk with live music, wine, beer, cider and shopping in downtown North Bend, glass and 10 taste tickets available for purchase, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 19, North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., North Bend; $25-$60 (discovernorthbend.com).

Volunteer

Volunteer Work Party

PLAN AHEAD Dress for weather, closed-toe shoes required, boots recommended, restoration tasks for all ages, tools, gloves, and snacks provided, ages 1-15 must be with adult, RSVP appreciated, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19, North Creek Forest, 10654 N.E. 204th Place, Bothell; free (friendsnorthcreekforest.org).