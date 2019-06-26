Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Pride events

Outdancing

FRI Dancing with DJ, fundraiser for Dyke March, 8 p.m. Friday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Queer/Pride Festival

FRI-SUN Performances on two stages of drag and LGBTQIA+ talent all from all over the country, bars, dancing, DJs, Meet & Greet events, VIP experience available; 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Queer/Bar, 1518 11th Ave., Seattle; $30/day, $75-$199/three-day pass (queerpridefestival.com).

PrideFest Capitol Hill

SAT Food, vendors, entertainment on five stages, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Broadway between East John Street and Roy Street, Seattle (seattlepridefest.org/schedule).

PrideFest Family Pride

SAT Drag queen storytime, kids entertainment, doggy drag show, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, Seattle (facebook.com/events/2329545940656240).

Capitol Hill Pride Festival

SAT Celebrating diversity and community pride with rally, entertainment events, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., march at noon, Seattle Central College North Plaza, Seattle (capitolhillpridefestival.info).

Seattle Dyke March

SAT Rally and celebration, 5-7 p.m., Seattle Central College Plaza, Broadway East and East Pine Street; march, 7 p.m. Saturday, Seattle (seattledykemarch.com).

Seattle Pride Parade

SUN 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade, 11 a.m. Sunday, Fourth Avenue from Union Street to Second Avenue and Denny Way, Seattle (seattlepride.org/prideevents/parade).

Pridefest Seattle Center

SUN Celebrating 50 years of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, entertainment, vendors, noon-8 p.m., Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (seattlepridefest.org).

Pride Community Day, Seattle Aquarium

SUN Meet LGBTQ+ community partners, learn about queer ocean relationships, drag story time, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$32.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

PRIDE Benefit Concert

SUN Local singer songwriter Helen Ray performing with Jen Hopper and Justin Davis, proceeds benefit Bailey-Boushay House and the GSBA Giblett Family Foundation Scholarship Fund; followed by after party with DJ to close out Seattle PRIDE month, 6 p.m. Sunday, Elsom Cellars, 2960 Fourth Ave. S., Seattle; $10 (425-298-3082 or elsomcellars.com/events/benefit-concert-pride).

Fourth of July events

Naturalization Ceremony

JULY 4 Welcoming new U.S. citizens on Independence Day; Washington State Guard Color Guard, patriotic song performances, Native American welcome, welcoming addresses by King County Executive Dow Constantine, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Maria Cantwell, music starts 11 a.m., ceremony noon July 4, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Seafair Summer Fourth

JULY 4 Music, games, food vendors, beer garden, fireworks show, noon-11 p.m. July 4, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; free, VIP seats available by advance reservation; and for ages 21 and older only, beer garden and reserved seating, 3-11 p.m. July 4, Lake Union Park, Seattle, $20-$60 (seafair.com).

Bellevue Family Fourth

JULY 4 Entertainment, kids activities, food vendors, fireworks show, 2-10:30 p.m. July 4, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue (bellevuedowntown.com/events/family-4th).

Burien Independence Day Parade and Criterium Bike Race

JULY 4 Bike races, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; parade, 3 p.m. July 4, Southwest 152nd Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest, Burien (discoverburien.org).

4th of July Kirkland

JULY 4 Children’s decorating event, 10 a.m., Marina Park; children’s walking parade, 11:30 a.m., downtown parade noon, Market Street and Central Avenue; community picnic and food vendors, 1-10 p.m., music 3 p.m., fireworks display 10:30 p.m. July 4, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks/Permits_and_Reservations/SpecialEvents/kirkland4th.htm).

Newcastle Fourth of July

JULY 4 Food vendors, 6 p.m., music 8 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m. July 4, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (newcastlewa.gov/workspaces/one.aspx?objectid=13007264).

Issaquah Down Home 4th of July Heritage Day Celebration

JULY 4 Kids ’n Pets parade, 11 a.m., Front Street from Rainier to Alder Place, register online by noon July 3 or at 10 a.m. July 4 at 425 Rainier Boulevard N.; followed by games, entertainment, food trucks, Issaquah History Museums activities, until 2 p.m. July 4, Veterans Memorial Field, 120 Second Ave. N.E., Issaquah (business.issaquahchamber.com/events/details/down-home-4th-of-july-5566).

Fourth on the Plateau, Sammamish

JULY 4 Food trucks, kids’ activities, game area, 6 p.m., fireworks show, 10 p.m. July 4, Sammamish City Hall Plaza, 801 228th Pl. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/event/?id=51816).

Kenmore Fourth of July Fireworks Show

JULY 4 Games, bounce house, DJ, food vendors, 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4, Tracy Owen Station/Log Boom Park, Northeast 175th Street and 61st Avenue Northeast, Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/events).

An Edmonds Kind of Fourth

JULY 4 Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K, 9 a.m.; Children’s Parade, 11:30 a.m.; main parade, noon; entertainment and vendors, 7:30 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m. July 4, Civic Field, Seventh Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds (edmondswa.com/events/fourth-of-july.html).

Renton 4th of July Celebration

JULY 4 Volleyball tournaments, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Kids and Family Activity Zone, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; stage entertainment, noon-9:30 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m. July 4, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=12288788).

Family Fourth of July, SeaTac

JULY 4 Water spray park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., children’s bouncers, noon-8 p.m., $5; entertainment, 1-10 p.m.; fireworks show 10 p.m. July 4, Angle Lake Park, 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac; offsite parking at several locations (seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/parks-community-programs-services/special-events/family-fourth-of-july).

Fireworks over Des Moines

JULY 4 Fireworks show, 10:30 p.m. July 4, Des Moines Marina, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).

Fourth of July Splash, Kent

JULY 4 Music, games, bouncy houses, food vendors, fireworks finale, noon-11 p.m. July 4, Lake Meridian Park, 14800 S.E. 272nd St., Kent; free parking and shuttle buses from Kentwood High School, Mattson Middle School, Kent Fire Station #75 (kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/events/fourth-of-july-splash).

Auburn Fourth of July Festival

JULY 4 Bike parade, noon; entertainment on two stages, arts and craft area, car show, inflatable rides, rock wall, euro-bungee trampolines, train rides and other activities for children, bingo, mini golf, bocce, book sale, food vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; $5 wristband for unlimited kids activities (auburnwa.gov).

Federal Way Red, White and Blues Festival

JULY 4 Entertainment, games, food, sports, inflatables, vendors, fireworks, 2-11:30 p.m. July 4, Celebration Park, 1095 S. 324th St., Federal Way (visitfw.org/schedule/events-calendar).

Grand Old Fourth of July, Bainbridge

JULY 4 Pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; street fair arts, crafts, and food vendors, entertainment, Kids’ Zone with games, pony rides, activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Family Fun Run, 1 mile, 5k and Kis Dash, 9-10:30 a.m.; classic, antique and special interest car show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Old Timers’ Baseball Game, 9:30 a.m.; beer and wine garden, 11:30 a.m.-midnight; pizza eating contest, noon; mile long parade, 1 p.m., Madison Avenue and Winslow Way, Bainbridge (grandold4th.com).

Puyallup Red White and Kaboom

JULY 4 Car show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Poker lRun 1-3 p.m.; beer garden, food trucks, craft fair, kids activities, noon; concert 4 p.m.; fireworks 10 p.m., Pioneer Park and downtown Puyallup (business.puyallupsumnerchamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-red-white-and-kaboom-10054).

DuPont Fourth of July Celebration

JULY 4 Historical Society pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Clocktower Park ($4-$7); Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m.; Clocktower Park Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; festivities, fireworks, 6-9 p.m. July 4, dinner and reserved seating available, The Home Course, DuPont (ci.dupont.wa.us).

Advertising

Stars and Stripes for Everett

JULY 4 Colors of Freedom Parade, marching bands, drill teams, giant puppets, clowns, 11 a.m. July 4, Colby and Wetmore Avenues, Everett; Colors of Freedom Festival kids’ activities, food fair, beer garden, music, fireworks, 1-11 p.m. July 4, Legion Park, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett; no parking at festival, free shuttles from Everett Station and Everett Community College (everettwa.gov/790/4th-of-July-in-Everett).

Animal events

Red White & Zoo

SAT-SUN Zoo’s animals, including orangutans, lemurs, pigs, and gorillas, treated to Fourth of July themed treats, star-shaped Popsicles, watermelons and corn on the cob as an enrichment activity, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$22.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Bellevue Four on the 4th Dog Jog & Walk

JULY 4 Non-competitive 4k event, post-race celebration music, pet costume contest, vendors, 9 a.m. July 4, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $20 (425-990-3096 or bellevuedowntown.com/events/four-on-the-fourth).

Auto events

Greenwood Car Show

SAT Classic, modern and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, motorcycles; food vendors, music, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Avenue North from North 65th Street to North 90th Street, Seattle; free for spectators (greenwoodcarshow.com).

The Great Race in Tacoma

SAT Epic race concludes in Tacoma; Great Race Rally, Show and Shine Car Show, 3 p.m. Saturday, Lemay Family Collection at Marymount; Grand Finish, winner announced, car show, food truck festival, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, LeMay-America’s Car Museum, Tacoma (traveltacoma.com/events/the-great-race-rally/10029).

Pacific Northwest Historics Vintage Racing

PLAN AHEAD Vintage cars racing, car displays, vendors; proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital, July 5-7, Pacific Raceways, 31001 144th Ave. S.E., Kent; $5-$25 (northwesthistorics.com).

Benefits

Lung Force Walk

SAT American Lung Association in Washington walk to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and raise our voices for lung health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jefferson Park and Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; free, fundraising and donations suggested (action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18021&pg=entry).

Rally for SAM: Coffee with Cars

SAT Display of 18 rare, historic cars spanning 90 years of luxury automobile and racecar history; proceeds benefit SAM community programs; 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; $25, $5/ages 5-12; advance purchase recommended (206-625-8900 or visitsam.org/tickets).

Run of the Mill

SAT 5K race to benefit local charities and financial support to high school sports programs, 9 a.m. Saturday, Mill Creek Town Center, 153rd Street Southwest and Main Street, Mill Creek; $10-$27 (cfundingmortgage.com/run-of-the-mill-5k).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Independence Day party all dancing, no teaching, strawberries and ice cream, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (snoking.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Fathoms O’ Fun Festival

FRI-SUN Festival with vendors, kids’ activities, entertainment, noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Grand Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, Port Orchard (fathomsofun.org).

Dragon Fest

SAT Cultural performances including Dragon and Lion dances, traditional Korean drumming, martial arts demonstrations, the Chinese Girls Drill Team; $3 Food Walk with over 40 restaurants offering an array of international $3 bites; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Chinatown-International District, South King Street and Maynard Avenue South, Seattle (cidbia.org/events/dragonfest).

Spirit of Africa

SAT Appreciation of the traditions of music and stories of the African diaspora; modern and traditional African music performances, African marketplace and food vendors, African dance workshops, craft activities for kids, African film festival, pan-African fashion show, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or thespiritofafrica.org).

Arts in Nature Festival

SAT-SUN Eclectic experience of art and performance in the woods, four performance stages, mixed media art installations in rustic cabins, food trucks, beer garden, activities, hiking trails, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (dnda.org/festival).

Japan Fair 2019

SAT-SUN Fair celebrates Japanese art and culture with musicians, artists, business, and community organizations from Japan and the United States sharing talents, knowledge, and products, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; free (425-649-0791 or japanfairus.org).

Shoreline Arts Festival

SAT-SUN Artist marketplace, dance and music on the Main Stage, food court, youth art exhibit, hands-on art, cultural rooms, food court, beer garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline (shorelinearts.net/shoreline-arts-festival).

Skandia Midsommarfest

SUN Scandinavian celebration, music and dance performances, kids’ activities, flower crowns, craft and food vendors, costume presentation, participatory dancing, traditional pole raising ceremony, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore (425-954-5262 or sites.google.com/view/skandiamidsommar).

Seafair Pirates Landing

PLAN AHEAD Kids’ inflatables area, main stage, vendors, annual storming of the beach by the Seattle Seafair Pirates, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 6, Alki Beach Park, Seattle (seafairpirateslanding.com).

Seattle Street Food Festival

PLAN AHEAD Food by 75 food trucks, restaurants and pop-ups, craft beer festival, music stage, noon-8 p.m. July 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 7, South Lake Union neighborhood near Amazon, Seattle (facebook.com/events/409167072953457).

Food events

Icelandic Beer Day

FRI 1990’s themed beer drinking event, gold chains and Hammer pants encouraged or come as you are; beer tastings, learn drinking songs, games, dance party, Friday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $5 (206-783-1274 or leiferiksonlodge.org/events-and-activities).

Snoqualmie Finally Friday Art & Wine Walk

FRI Live music, art demonstrations, food specials, for all ages, 6-9 p.m. Friday; optional wine tasting, $25; Snoqualmie (finallyfridayartandwinewalks.org).

4th of July Barbecue

JULY 4 Vegan food, grilled corn, taco bar, salad, ice cream; music, games, 2-6 p.m. July 4, 321 15th Ave., Seattle; $22 (www.strangertickets.com/events/95767373/4th-of-july-vegan-bbq).

Gardening

Q & A with Ciscoe Morris

SAT Answers to gardening questions, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Herb-o-rama

SAT Tips for growing, preparing and using herbs, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Interbay P-Patch Lavender Sale

SAT-SUN Lavender varieties for bouquets, potpourri, culinary use, $4/small bundle, $6/large bundle, scissors for cutting and ribbon for tying bundles provided; lavender related items for sale, sachets, neck wraps, cookies and lemonade, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Interbay P-Patch, 2451 15th Ave. W., Seattle (206-769-7543).

Snohomish Garden Club Garden Tour

SUN Diverse gardens, many never open to the public; proceeds fund community projects; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, day of event tickets at Snohomish Senior Center, 506 Fourth St., Snohomish; $15 (snohomishgardenclub.com).

Hobbies

ACE Comic Con

FRI-SUN Heroes and villains representing the MCU, Fox and more, with Josh Brolin (Thanos/Cable), Zoe Saldana (Gamora/Neytiri /Lt. Uhura), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Lee Pace (Ronan/Thranduil), and Taron Egerton (Eggsy from Kingsman/Elton John), vendors, exhibits, programs, children’s activities; 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $5-$150 (acecomiccon.com).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

PacSci Happy Hour

FRI Explore the connections between art and science at 21+ Happy Hour event, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $15-$20 (pacificsciencecenter.org/happy-hour).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Museum of Flight

ONGOING Featuring “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,” artifacts from the mission and other spaceflight treasures, programs and celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the Moon, through Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25, “Destination Moon” additional $10 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Park events

Urban Games: Health, Play and Wellness Activities

SAT Urban Games holistic wellness and play experience resources and programs; free mammograms, community walking tours, CPR training, free diabetes and hypertension checks, dental screenings, indoor/outdoor Olympic-style games, free yoga, meditation, fitness workshops, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; free (manatee-porpoise-2faf.squarespace.com/about-the-games).

Nature Journaling: June Observations

SAT Hike through wetland, learn about native plants and botanical drawing techniques, 10 a.m. Saturday, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (206-443-2925 or pacificsciencecenter.org/guided-nature-walks).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks

SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Lime Kiln Lighthouse Centennial Celebration

SUN Keynote speakers, 3-5 p.m.; lighthouse tours, music, arts and crafts activities, 5 p.m.-sunset Sunday, Lime Kiln Point State Park, 1567 West Side Road, Friday Harbor; Discover Pass required for parking (folkssji.org).

Beach Naturalist Program

TUE-JULY 6 See Puget Sound’s multitude of marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. July 2; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 3; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 4; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5; 12:30-3 p.m. July 6, Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5; 12:30-3 p.m. July 6, Des Moines Beach and Redondo Beach, Des Moines; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 4; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5; 12:30-3 p.m. July 6; Dash Point State Park, Federal Way (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Low Tide Beach Exploration

WED Join IslandWood educators and Bainbridge Beach Naturalists for a beach exploration to hunt for sea stars, sea cucumbers, urchins, and marine worms, 11 a.m. Wednesday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free (206-855-4300 or islandwood.org/event/low-tide-beach-exploration).

Remlinger Farms Fun Park

ONGOING Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.75-$16.75 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Jetty Island

PLAN AHEAD Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Sept. 2, reservations recommended; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Morning Treats and Tweets

PLAN AHEAD Coffee, doughnuts, walk to look for birds, for adults and ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. July 6, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Performances

Seattle Pride Week, Hotel Sorento

FRI-SUN “I’m Proud” party with DJ, 4-8 p.m. Friday; Day Drink in the Garden with DJ, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Pride Jazz Brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Hotel Sorrento, 900 Madison St., Seattle (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com/event/pride-weekend).

Venardos Circus

FRI-JULY 7 Broadway-style, animal-free circus performances, aerialist, acrobats, juggling, comedy, music under the big top; interactive preshow parties to meet the cast one hour before each performance; 6:30 p.m. June 26-Friday; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. July 3; noon and 3 p.m. July 4; 2 and 6:30 p.m. July 5; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. July 6, 1 and 4 p.m. July 7; Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma; $15-$45 (venardoscircus.com/events).

SolFest, Kitsap County Fairgrounds

FRI-SUN Information, new concepts, entertainment and activities to experience Summer Solstice through the ages, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 N.W. Fairgrounds Road, Bremerton; $8-$30 (solfestchaldaifoundation.com).

Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble15th Anniversary Gala Concert

SAT Celebration of Ukraine’s vibrant culture, 15 years of dance, with folk music, local Ukrainian artists, traditional dances, 6 p.m. Saturday, Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $10-$20 (206-755-9381 or kpcenter.org/event/barvinok-ukrainian-dance-ensemble).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Greenwood Concert Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; 85th Street Big Band, 2 p.m. Sunday; Seattle Civic Band, 2 p.m. July 4; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events).

Celebrate America Concert

SUN Master Chorus Eastside concert to ring in Independence Day; patriotic songs, singalongs, historical readings about First Ladies, 3 p.m. Sunday, Pickering Barn, 1730 10th Ave. N.W., Issaquah; $15-$20 (425-392-8446 or brownpapertickets.com/event/3586132).

Star-Spangled Spectacular

WED Seattle Wind Symphony festive, patriotic “Birthday Party for America” concert with 90-voice choir, color guard, singalong, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; free, tickets required (206-215-4747 or seattlewindsymphony.org).

Seattle Summer Music Games

PLAN AHEAD Hosted by the Seattle Cascades, drum and bugle corps competition with corps from six states, 3 p.m. July 6, Renton Stadium, 405 N. Logan Ave., Renton; $25-$50 (seattlesummermusicgames.org).

Sales/Shopping

Bellevue Botanical Garden Vintage Sale

FRI-SAT Antiques, collectibles, jewelry, home and garden decor; proceeds benefit the garden; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org).

Friends of Enumclaw Library Summer Book Sale

SAT-SUN Used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices, cash only; proceeds support library programs and events; 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Enumclaw Library, 1700 First St., Enumclaw (360-825-2045 or kcls.org).

Special interest

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Saturday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Pike Place Market viaduct mementos

ONGOING Views of Viaduct demolition from the MarketFront, craft mementos made from Viaduct rebar and granite, through mid-July, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org).

Swimming

Green Lake Open Water Swim

SUN Half-mile straight course and 1-mile oval course, commemorative T-shirt and cap, prizes for the top male and female in age group categories, 9 a.m. Sunday, day of race registration 7:30-8:30 a.m., Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $50-$65 (206-684-4961 or parkways.seattle.gov/2019/02/28/15th-annual-green-lake-open-water-swim/).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; hours may be reduced June 24-27 while public schools are still in session; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach; free swimming lessons, weather permitting, for ages 6-16, 12:15-12:45 p.m. July 1-12, 15-26, July 29-Aug. 9, Aug. 12-23, register in person at any beach (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. daily, Meydenbauer Beach, Park, 419 98th Ave. N.E., and Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. (the most popular beach park in Bellevue, with limited parking); and Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; noon-7 p.m. Saturday-Aug. 25, Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; 2-5 p.m. Saturday-Aug. 25, Chesterfield Beach Park, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Tours

Metro Employees Historic Vehicles Association

JULY 4 Four-hour tour of Seattle neighborhoods on vintage trackless trolley buses, with stops for photos and lunch; no food or beverages allowed on historic buses, 11 a.m. July 4, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5, ORCA and Metro tickets and transfers not accepted (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT London, 10 a.m. Saturday, Edmonds Theater; European travel skills, noon Saturday; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).

Walks

Chetzemoka Interpretive Trail Walk and Bike

SAT Olympic Peninsula Explorers Volkssport Club 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K walks and 20K bike ride on the new trail connecting existing back roads, sidewalks and trails that connect points of Tribal, geographic and historic interest, start anytime 8:30-11 a.m., finish by 3 p.m. Saturday; Native Connections Action Group Chetzemoka Interpretive Trail ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Field, Port Townsend, 550 Washington St., Port Townsend (opevolkssport.org).

Independence Day Walk

JULY 4 Emerald City Wanderers volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 3K walk on sidewalks and trails on north Beacon Hill, start time 8:45-9:15 a.m. July 4, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, or Beacon Hill Light Rail Station (emeraldcitywanderers.org).