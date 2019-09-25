Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Caturday! Celebration of Cats

SAT Celebrate the awesomeness of cats; cat videos on the big screen, cat stories, adopt a cat from the Seattle Humane MaxMobile and other activities for all ages, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sammamish Branch Library, 825 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish; free (425-392-3130 or kcls.org).

Sea Otter Weekend, Seattle Aquarium

SAT-SUN Join biologists to learn about the lives of sea otters and how they’re cared for, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$34.95 ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Benefits

An Evening of Wine, benefiting PNRI

FRI Washington wine tasting, dinner, auction to benefit research to prevent disease, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $250 (206-568-1489 orpnri.org/wine).

Hope for Freedom Gala

SAT Nepali dinner, wine and beer, auction to benefit Friends of WPC Nepal, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hangar 30, Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $75-$100 (friendsofwpcnepal.org/events/hope-for-freedom-gala-2019).

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAT Honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s in Promise Garden Ceremony, followed by a 2-mile walk, for all ages, pet friendly, fully accessible, shorter route available; 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. opening ceremony; 9:30 a.m. walk begins Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free, donations and fundraising suggested (180-027-2390 or alz.org).

Feast at the Market

TUE Support Neighborcare Health at Pike Market Clinic, progressive dinner through Pike Place Market neighborhood, self-guided tour of tastes at 20 participating restaurants, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle; $95 (206-598-3409 or neighborcare.org/support-us/events/feast-at-the-market).

Alliance for Education Black & Orange Gala

PLAN AHEAD Dinner, auction to benefit Seattle Public School students, 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; $250 (206-205-0335 or alliance4ed.org).

Boating

Tall Ship “Lady Washington”

FRI-SUN Dockside tall-ship tours, 3-6 p.m. Friday, $5 donation; Adventure Sails, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 6, $49-$59 by reservation, Friday-Sunday, Carillon Point, 5000 Carillon Point, Kirkland; prices vary (800-533-9384 or historicalseaport.org).

Dance

“Thriller” Dance Workshops

SAT Get prepared to join Redmond Zombies in the “Thriller” dance on Oct. 26, four-week workshop to learn the dance in preparation for the big day, for ages 8 through adult, 1 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Senior Center, 8703 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $5-$7 per class (425-556-2314 or redmondzombies.com).

Fairs/Festivals

22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival

FRI Cinematic celebration that occurs simultaneously across the globe, selected from six continents, audiences will be asked to select their favorite film and best actor from the final films, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Friday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; $10-$12 (biartmuseum.org).

Heirloom Cookshop Oktoberfest

FRI Sip local craft brews, wines and cider with authentic German-inspired fare, music, beer stein contest, games, vendors, tickets include entrance, tastings, market food and more, 3-7 p.m. beer garden, patio and green market Friday, 5-8 p.m. Oktoberfest party, Friday, Heirloom Cookshop, 38767 S.E. River St., Snoqualmie; $45 (heirloomcookshop.com).

Carleton Farms Brew Fest

FRI-SAT Local breweries, wineries, distilleries, music, food and farm fun, 4-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; $25 (carletonfarm.com).

Lakewood Seward Park Oktoberfest

SAT Beer, brats, sides and fun, music from The Oompah Machine, families welcome, 6:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; $5-$15 Children 5 and under are free (spcc.org).

Sustainable Ballard Festival

SAT Join for creativity, passion and community-building while learning about daily practices and big steps toward more sustainable living, theme: “Green Steps,” press apple cider, peek under the hood of an electric car, test ride an electric bike, learn about solar energy for your home, explore several organic food delivery options, kids activities, sample local, healthy foods, music, build a recycled birdhouse and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Ballard Commons Park, 5701 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; free (sustainableballard.org).

Taste of Russia

SAT Annual bazaar featuring piroshki, pelmeni, borsch, homemade pastries from Russia and the Middle East, authentic Uzbek plov, tea parlor, dine-in or takeout, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 1714 13th Ave., Seattle; $3-$10 (saintnicholascathedral.org).

Anderson School Oktoberfest

SAT Oktoberfest party with beer, food specials including bratwurst, and music, all ages welcome, 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, McMenamins Anderson School, 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; free (mcmenamins.com).

Japan Week Opening Festival

SAT Games, workshops, music, activities, flea market with authentic Japanese gifts, karaoke, cosplay contest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue; free (bellevuecollege.edu).

Cider Swig

SAT More than 100 ciders to try, music, entertainment, kids activities, apple pie contest, Cider Garden and Cider Sales Tent 21+ only with drink tokens for purchase for $35, Saturday, Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor; free (gigharborfoundation.org).

Michelmasse Festival

SAT Cider pressing, puppetry, music, crafts, archery, minstrels, sheep petting and more, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$45 (camlann.org).

Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival

SAT-SUN Boat displays, workshops, presentations, boat races, music, boat rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Center for Wooden Boats, 1002 Valley St., Seattle; free (cwb.org/festival).

The Italian Festival

SAT-SUN Italian food, wine, music and more, Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or festaseattle.com).

Northwest Tea Festival

SAT-SUN Learn about tea, sample teas from all over the world, attend presentations by leading tea authors and industry experts, meet premier tea and tea ware suppliers, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 301 Mercer St., Seattle; $15, children 12 and under/free (nwteafestival.com).

Seattle Romanian Festival

SAT-SUN Eat, dance and experience Romanian culture, traditional dishes, lively music and dances, explore a marketplace with authentic Romanian crafts, food, drinks, and souvenirs available for purchase, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church, 6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace; free (seattleromanianfestival.com).

Tacoma Film Festival

Oct. 3 Film festival with screenings, panels and workshops, VIP passes grant access to all TFF films, workshops, opening and closing-night parties, private events and more for $175, times vary, through Oct. 10, Oct. 3, The Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma; prices vary (tacomafilmfestival.com),

Oktoberfest

PLAN AHEAD Munich-style celebration with German bier and food, entertainment, games, Weiner Dog Races, root beer garden, Stein Dash 5K; noon-midnight Oct. 4, ages 21 and older only after 6 p.m.; 11 a.m.-midnight Oct. 5, ages 21 and older only after 6 p.m.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 6, Oct. 4-6, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; free/noon-3 p.m. Oct. 4; $12-$15/Saturday and after 3 p.m. Friday; $7.50/Sunday; ages 12 and younger free daily (oktoberfestnw.com).

Kelsey Creek Farm Fair

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate fall, children’s crafts, inflatables, entertainment, tractor rides, vintage tractor displays, pumpkin pasture, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 5, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; fees for some activities, cash only; free shuttle service available from Wilburton Park and Ride, 720 114 Ave S.E. and Bannerwood Sports Park, 1630 132nd Ave S.E.; free (425-452-7688 orfarmerjayne.com/Special_Events.html).

Issaquah Salmon Days

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating 50 years, art show and marketplace, Field of Fun activities, Foods of the World vendors, salmon hatchery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Grand Parade, 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Oct. 5-6, downtown Issaquah, Front Street and East Sunset Way, Issaquah; free (issaquahchamber.com/salmondays).

Food events

Snoqualmie Finally Friday Art & Wine Walk

FRI Live music, art demonstrations, food specials, wine tasting for 21+, all ages welcome, 6-9 p.m. Friday, downtown Snoqualmie, Railroad Avenue and Snoqualmie Parkway, Snoqualmie; free, $25-$30 for wine tasting and souvenir glass (finallyfridayartandwinewalks.org).

Brew at the Zoo

Oct. 3 Sample imports, domestics, microbrews and ciders from over 60 breweries, general admission ticket includes seven tasting tickets, additional tasting tickets for purchase, animal encounters, treats available for purchase, premium tickets allow for early admission at 5 p.m., souvenir tasting glass, additional tasting tickets, two zoo admission tickers and an exclusive animal encounter, 21+ only, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 3, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $36-$58 (zoo.org/brew).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

PLAN AHEAD Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Hobbies

Ikebana exhibit

FRI-SUN Sogetsu School ikebana demonstration, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. display Friday-Sunday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $2-$4 (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Snohomish Classic Car and Hot Rod Display

SUN Classic cars and hot rods, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, downtown Snohomish, Second Street and Avenue D, Snohomish; $25 (snohomishcoc.com/classiccardisplay).

Northwest Orchid Society Show and Sale

PLAN AHEAD Orchid display and sale, growing information, repotting, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $2-$4 (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Museum events

First Thursday, Living Computers Museum + Labs

OCT. 3 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present; free admission 5-8 p.m. first Thursdays, Oct. 3, Living Computer Museum+Labs, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

OCT. 3 Permanent exhibit, “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” “Seattle Style: Fashion/Function,” through Oct. 14; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. first Thursdays, Oct. 3, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

OCT. 3 Aviation history, flight simulators, spacecraft; free admission 5-8 p.m. first Thursdays, 5 p.m. Oct. 3, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Museum

OCT. 3 The early years of emigration from the Nordic countries to the United States and Canada to the present; free admission on first Thursdays, regular charge for special exhibits ($5), 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Oct. 3, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

OCT. 3 Collections include African, American, Ancient Mediterranean, Asian and European Art, special exhibitions; free admission, half price for special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. first Thursdays, Oct. 3, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Henry

OCT. 3 Contemporary art and culture; free admission 11 a.m.-9 p.m. first Thursdays, Oct. 3, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

Park events

National Parks Free Entrance Days

SAT Free admission to all national parks, National Public Lands Day Sept. 28, Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford; free (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Public Lands Day Sept. 28, Saturday, Regional locations, various locations; free (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Learn about local history and native plants and wildlife on one-mile walk, 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec., weather permitting, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993).

Seattle Japanese Garden Maple Festival

FRI-SUN See the park’s collection of Japanese maples in fall colors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8, free admission1-5 p.m. first Thursdays (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Sales/Shopping

Bothell Friday Market

FRI Artisans, handmade goods, produce, flowers, kids activity area, dog friendly, free covered parking, and more; Purple Friday: Dress in Husky colors (purple and gold) and receive $1 off your market purchase, 3-7 p.m. Friday, The Villas at Beardslee, 19128 112th Ave. N.E., Bothell; free (bothellfridaymarket.com).

Seasonal

Georgetown Morgue haunted attraction

FRI-SUN Halloween season scares for ages 13 and older; 7-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Georgetown Morgue Haunted House, 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $25-$55 (seattlehaunts.com/georgetown-morgue).

Craven Farm

FRI-SUN Pumpkin patch, corn maze, gift shop, weekend activities, 9:30 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday, Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission, fees by activity (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Fright Fest at Wild Waves

FRI-SUN All-ages activities during the day, frightful attractions at night, 6-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $16.99-$55.99 (wildwaves.com).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

SAT-SUN Farmers market, corn maze, pumpkin patch, activities, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Bob’s Corn, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; $6-$18 (bobscorn.com).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

ONGOING Pumpkins, gourds, apples, locally grown seasonal produce market with autumn displays, corn maze, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, Gordon Skagit Farms, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon; free (360-391-5730 or gordonskagitfarms.com).

Pumpkin Patch, Thomasson Farm

ONGOING Pumpkins, Kids Korral activities, corn maze, laser tag, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1-30, 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 31, daily, Thomasson Family Farm, 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $3-$20 (thomassonfarm.com).

Fall Festival, Fox Hollow Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, Haunted Forest, food vendors, farm animals, hay maze, play area, Halloween Carnival with trick-or-treating, activities, through Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Fox Hollow Farm, 12031 Issaquah-Hobart Road S.E., Issaquah; $50/up to 7 people in one car Saturdays/Sundays; $10/person Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays; $50/up to 7 people in one car for Halloween Carnival (foxhollowfamilyfarm.com).

Stocker Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28, through Oct. 31, Saturday-Sunday, Stocker Farms, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; fees vary (stockerfarms.com).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farmers market, corn maze, Farm Fun Yard activities for all ages including farm animals, a hay maze, rubber duck races, a goat walk; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch, 6868 S. 277th St., Kent; fees for some activities (carpinito.com).

The Farm at Swan’s Trail

ONGOING Washington state corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, daily, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; $8.25-$14.68 includes all activities (425-334-4124 or thefarm1.com/index.htm).

Bailey Family Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farm market, play area, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, hayrides on weekends, Bailey Farm, 12711 Springhetti Road, Snohomish; free (baileyveg.com).

Carleton Farms Fall Fun

ONGOING Farmers market, pumpkin patch, corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; hayrides, kids activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; haunted activities, Friday-Saturday nights, through Oct. 31, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; fees vary (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com/pumpkin).

Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, “Wizard of Oz”-themed corn maze Oct. 1-31; farm market Sept. 27-Oct. 31; additional activities on weekends, 9 a..-5 p.m. daily, Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze, 5818 SR 530 N.E., Arlington; prices vary (425-239-7362 or fosterscornmaze.com).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pet-friendly pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins & Corn Maze, 2431 Highway 530, Arlington; free, U-Pick pumpkins priced by size/$2-$16 (seattlenorthcountry.com).

Remlinger Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Pumpkins, pony rides, hay maze and hay jump, steam train, antique car ride, animal barnyard, pedal cars, weekends through Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $20.75 (remlingerfarms.com).

Oxbow Farm Pumpkin Festival

PLAN AHEAD Farm stand and pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Oct. 4-28; kids farm tours, pumpkin slingshot, hay play, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oct. 4, Oxbow Farm, 10819 Carnation-Duvall Road N.E., Carnation; free admission, fees for some weekend activities (425-788-1134 or oxbow.org/oxtober).

Jubilee Farm Harvest Festival

PLAN AHEAD Pumpkin patch, hayrides, pony rides, artists, farm animals, food trucks, farm market, pumpkin trebuchet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oct. 5, Jubilee Farm, 230 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. N.E., Carnation; free admission

Special interest

smART films Series: Music on Film — “20 Feet from Stardom”

TUE Movie (2013) about the history of predominantly African-American backup singers, dinner seating starts at 5:30 p.m., lunch at the matinee show, reservations recommended, dinner/lunch not included in ticket price, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; $10-$12 (biartmuseum.org).

Workshops

Boss Ladies Seattle: Training the Next Generation of Campaign Leaders

FRI Learn the keys to running a successful campaign, immersive half-day training, learn how to find a position that fits your skill set and professional goals, figure out what candidate you want to work for, learn fundraising advice, field management insight, media tips and more, keynote address by U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, hear from local leaders, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., registration closes Friday, The Riveter, 1517 12th Ave., Seattle; $15 (newamericanleaders.org).