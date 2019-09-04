Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Pooch Plunge

SAT-SUN Dogs only in the pool, hourlong sessions 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $10/session, space limited (rentonwa.gov).

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 14, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

African Wildlife Conservation Day

SAT Activities focuses on African animals through keeper talks, educational activities, animal enrichment sessions to heighten awareness about illegal poaching and habitat loss, and how our choices and actions can help save giraffe, lions, gorillas and other critical African animals, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$22.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/events).

DoggieStock — A Day of Tails and Music

SAT Dog-friendly music festival benefiting Valley Animal Partners, providing services for pets of low income families, seniors and veterans; pet adoptions, Doggie Parade, Doggie Olympics, agility and safety demonstrations, Running of the Pugs Races, Fast & Furious Corgi Races, Pet Costume Contest and Human-Pet Lookalike Contest, beer garden, food vendors, exhibitors selling pet-related products, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, South Fork Landing Park, 42994 S.E. 142nd St., North Bend (facebook.com/DoggieStockMusicFestival3).

Paw Pool-ooza

PLAN AHEAD Dogs only in the pools, vendors, music, portion of proceeds benefit Seattle Humane, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $15-$20 (wildwaves.com).

Benefits

Auburn Symphony Season Kick-Off

SAT Wine tasting and sale, meet Concertmaster Emilie Choi, purchase concert tickets; proceeds benefit education and music programs, 5 p.m. Saturday, Geaux Brewing, 425 E. Main St., Auburn; $15 (auburnsymphony.org).

The English Beat at Foodstock

SUN Music, food, and hunger awareness event, featuring British Ska band The English Beat, food truck, activities for all ages, all proceeds benefit Food Lifeline, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Meridian Park, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle; $20, ages 11 and younger free (foodlifeline.org/foodstock).

Tour de Pier

PLAN AHEAD Stationary cycling to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14, South Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $150/registration, minimum $750/team fundraising (pancreatic.org/event/tour-de-pier-seattle).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays/).

Boating

Wooden Boat Festival, Port Townsend

FRI-SUN Wood boat presentations, demonstrations, on-the-water activities, music, special events, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Point Hudson Marina, 103 Hudson St., Port Townsend (woodenboat.org).

Lake Union Boats Afloat Show

SEPT. 12-15 Floating boat show, shoreside exhibits with professional services; toy boat building for kids, free sailing and power boat rides, seminars and classes, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; $14 (boatsafloatshow.com).

Dance

Seattle Thrillers

SAT Learn Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance to participate in “Thrill the World” Oct. 26 in Seattle, 4:15 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 12, The Seattle Gym, 1530 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; check website for possible time changes (meetup.com/seattlethrillers/events).

NW Dance

SAT Dance lesson, 7 p.m.; dance to music by Sweetspot Combo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Argentine Tango Class for Absolute Beginners

TUE Learn to dance the authentic Argentine tango, no partner or dance experience necessary, 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29, Greenwood Senior Center, 525 N. 85th St., Seattle; $95 (206-781-9553 or seattletango.com/class/class_schedule_absolute%20beginner.htm).

Fairs/Festivals

San Gennaro Festival of Seattle

FRI-SUN Italian Street Fair celebrates the Patron Saint of Naples, the Blood Miracle of St. Gennaro, and the contribution of Italian Americans to the Northwest; Italian food and wares vendors, beer and wine garden, children’s activities, stage with Italian music, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 1225 S. Angelo St., Seattle (sangennarofestivalseattle.org).

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

FRI-SUN Food vendors including salmon bake, kids activities, arts, crafts, and local business vendors, beer garden, entertainment, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo (mukfest.com).

Washington State Fair

THRU SEPT. 22 Concerts, carnival rides, entertainment, animal displays including draft horse demonstrations, exhibits, food vendors, Fine Arts Show, kids activities, vendors, contests, rodeo; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, closed Tuesdays, through Sept. 22; special events include Pro rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5-Friday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, prices vary; State Fair Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive, 10 a.m. Friday, Meridian Street to the fairgrounds; Animals of the World display, Sept. 5-11; Dizzy Pass unlimited rides pass, Saturday-Sunday Sept. 7-8 only and select weekdays; Cirque Cavallo equestrian show, Sept. 11-22, $8 in addition to fair admission; Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; free admission 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday with suggested donation of new school supplies; Military Mondays free admission for active, reserve and retired military with ID and their dependents (541-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Thai Festival Seattle 2019

SAT Traditional and contemporary Thai music and dances, talent shows, 60+ vendors featuring Thai food and drinks, crafts, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle (facebook.com/ThaiFestivalSeattle).

Skagit River Salmon Festival

SAT Celebrate the Skagit River and return of the salmon, jazz, bluegrass, folk, and Latin music, food trucks, vendors, hands-on activities, local beers and cider on tap, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon; $5 (skagitriverfest.org).

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

SUN Hawaiian culture including poke and barbecue, workshops, island music and dance, marketplace, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlelivealohafestival.com).

Puget Sound Bird Fest, Edmonds

PLAN AHEAD Speakers, guided walks, field trips, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults, Sept. 13, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds; most events free, preregistration and/or a small fee required for some events (425-771-0227 or pugetsoundbirdfest.org).

Seattle Fiestas Patrias

PLAN AHEAD Commemorating Latin American independence; South Park Parade and Community Festival, parade 11 a.m., Health Fair 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14, South Park Community Center; Health Fair, children’s activities, art exhibits, traditional Latin American food, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, music and dance performances noon-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 15, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlefiestaspatrias.org).

Food events

Cider Summit

FRI-SAT 200 ciders, cider cocktails, apple spirits, music, food vendors, dog lounge, 3-8 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $35-$45, $5-$6/designated driver (cidersummitnw.com/seattle).

Mid-Autumn Celebration

SAT Celebrate traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Lucky Envelope Brewing Co., 907 N.W. 50th St., Seattle (facebook.com/events/1017615728587468).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (www.schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

African Americans in the Brewing Industry

SUN Panel discussion on African-Americans in the brewing industry through history, 2 p.m. Sunday, Metier Brewing Co., 14125 N.E. 189th St., Suite B, Woodinville (metierbrewing.com/events).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or strawberries, ham, beverages, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$11, ages 4 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival

PLAN AHEAD Wide array of artisan and farmstead cheeses made in Washington, meet the cheesemakers, sample cheeses, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $40 (washingtonartisancheese.com).

Gardening

Dahlia Barn Flower Fest

FRI-SUN Dahlia show, perennial and begonia displays, dahlia bouquets and tuber sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Dahlia Barn, 13110 446th Ave. S.E., North Bend (425-888-2155 or dahliabarn.com).

Arboretum Fall Plant Sale

SAT Selection of trees, shrubs, and perennials for fall planting, procceeds support Arboretum programs; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle (206-325-4510 or arboretumfoundation.org/events/fall-plant-sale).

Friends of the Conservatory Fall Plant Sale

SAT Houseplants, tropicals, pots, tools, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Kubota Garden Plant Sale

SAT Sale of a variety of plants like those in the garden, perennials, grasses, deciduous and evergreen shrubs and trees, Japanese Maples, dwarf conifers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Kubota Garden Park, 9600 Renton Ave. S., Seattle (kubotagarden.org).

Snohomish Garden Club

MON Speaker Joseph Abken, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, discusses the garden’s history, future and native plant garden, 7 p.m. Monday, Snohomish Senior Center, 506 Fourth St., Snohomish (snohomishgardenclub.com).

Heronswood Plant Sale and Garden Open

PLAN AHEAD Northwest nurseries, speakers, garden tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston (heronswoodgarden.org).

Hobbies

PNA Book Exchange

SAT Trade gently used books of many genres or buy books ($1-$2), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org).

Pratt Fall Open House

SAT Art demos, kids’ art activities, music, food trucks, information on classes, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Pratt Fine Arts Center, 1902 S. Main St., Seattle (pratt.org).

Renton City Comic Con

SAT-SUN Gaming, panel discussions, vendor hall, cosplay contests, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Renton Techinical College, 3000 N.E. Fourth St., Renton; $25/day (rentoncitycomiccon.com).

All Porsche Grand Display

SUN Display of Porsches of all kinds, memorabilia and accessories, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Carillon Point, 5000 Carillon Point, Kirkland (carillon-point.com/all-events).

Puget Sound Civil War Roundtable

SEPT. 12 Dinner meeting; John Reeves discusses “The Lost Indictment of Robert E. Lee,” 6 p.m. Sept. 12, China Harbor, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $24 (206-522-2268 or pscwrt.org).

Museum events

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement final weekend

FRI-SUN Final weekend of exhibition of 150 paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99, ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Harvest Home

SAT Historical interpreters at Fort Nisqually turn their attention to the harvest and preparing for winter, with apple pressing, tours of heritage garden, sample seasonal treats made in period kitchen and bake oven, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8.50-$10.30 (253-404-3970 or fortnisqually.org).

Grandparents Day at NAAM

SUN Music, stories for all ages, health and fitness screenings, food, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; free (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

Wine Train Excursion

PLAN AHEAD Wine tasting stops with food and music, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $49 (425-888-3030 or /trainmuseum.org/index.php/programs-events/wine-train-excursions).

Park events

Mountain Fest at Camp Long

SAT Rock climbing, rappelling, mountain-themed games and activities, nature-based learning, develop outdoor living skills for all ages, learns about programs offered by Camp Long and other organizations, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (206-684-7415 or facebook.com/events/355950358412752).

Respect for Elders Day and Family Saturday

SAT Book reading and watercolor demonstration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., guided tours available 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday; admission free for seniors and ages 12 and younger, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Learn about local history and native plants and wildlife on one-mile walk, 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec., weather permitting, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

SAT Last Day of Summer splash theme park rides, water park attractions, concert, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Adventures in Forest Ecology

SAT Explore the watershed with a scientist working to increase its biodiversity, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $35 (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Performances

Columbia City Beatwalk

SUN Local bands and musicians performing in 10 participating bars, clubs and storefronts, 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Columbia City, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle; free (columbiacityseattle.com).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN Music by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free (seapeace.org).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Sales/Shopping

Fiber Art Show

FRI Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild artists’ sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays (except Sept. 20), through Sept. 25, ArtWorks, 201 Second Ave. S., Second Street and Dayton Avenue South, Edmonds (artworks-edmonds.org/).

Community Treasure Chest

SAT Vendor market, 10 a.m., breakfast available 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lake View Drive, Mountlake Terrace (425-672-2407 or mltseniorcenter.net/).

Crafts by the Dock

SAT-SUN Arts and crafts display and sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Downtown Port Townsend, Water Street and Taylor Street, Port Townsend; (porttownsendartsguild.org).

Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day

SUN Sales around the neighborhood and outdoor sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, Seattle (capitolhillgaragesale.org).

West Seattle Art Walk

SEPT. 12 Art, music, food and wine at several venues, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, West Seattle Junction, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle; $25 (wsartwalk.org).

Special interest

Free Facial Hair Trims

FRI Men’s grooming company Wahl 30-foot mobile barbershop free facial hair trims, donating $1 for each trim to ZERO national nonprofit to end prostate cancer, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (WahlUSA.com).

Lake City Loves Its Businesses: A Community Celebration

SAT Live music, activities for all ages at small businesses, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Northeast 123rd Street to Northeast 125th Street, Seattle (enjoylakecity.org/lake-city-business-celebration).

Mid-Autumn Festival, Bellevue Library

SAT-SUN Lion Dance celebration, 1 p.m. Saturday; Vietnamese Children’s Festival activities for ages 5 and older with adult, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday; Mooncake stories and demonstration for teens and adults, noon-2 p.m. Sunday; learn about Chinese tea traditions, 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday; Chinese Lantern Making for ages 5 and older with adult, 4 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

Second Sunday Free Skating

SUN Skating for children and adults, free skate rental included, bake sale, games, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-684-7026).

Swimming

Colman Pool

SAT-SUN Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; hours vary Saturday-Sunday and Sept. 14-15, 21-22, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or /seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

FRI-SUN Final weekend of the year, Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Tours

Whatcom County Farm Tour Tour

SAT-SUN Visit unique farms producing local food, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Whatcom County; free, $15/VIP tickets for deals and discounts available (360-647-7093 or eatlocalfirst.org/all-events/whatcom-farm-tour).