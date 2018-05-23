A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, May 25-31, 2018.

Animal events

Woodland Park Zoo Butterfly Garden

FRI-MON Butterfly Garden tent structure, 3,000 square feet, hundreds of free-flying butterflies of at least 15 species native to North America, opening for the season Friday; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Susan G. Komen Puget Sound Race For the Cure

PLAN AHEAD More Than Pink March, 5K walk or run or 1 mile option, benefits breast cancer research and financial support, 8 a.m. June 3, Seattle Center, Seattle; $25-$40, fundraising/donations suggested (206-633-0303 or komenpugetsound.org).

Big Backyard 5K

PLAN AHEAD 5K run/walk, dogs and strollers welcome, post-race celebration; benefits King County Parks maintenance and operations, 9 a.m. June 3, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $20-$40 (bby5k.com).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles, inviting the community to bike, stroll or jog, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Flying Wheels Summer Century

PLAN AHEAD Cascade Bicycle Club Snoqualmie Valley ride, route options 46 to 100 miles, finish line festival, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $60-$65, $10-$15/ages 12 and younger (cascade.org/rides-major-rides/flying-wheels).

Fairs/Festivals

Northwest Folklife Festival

FRI-MON Multicultural music and dance performances at indoor and outdoor venues around Seattle Center, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Seattle Center, Seattle; donations requested, suggested $10/person, $20/family (206-684-7200 or nwfolklife.org).

Seagull Calling Festival

SAT Farmers market, car show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; “seagull” wings cook-off and community wing sales, 9 a.m.-noon; seagull calling contest, 1 p.m. Saturday, Port Orchard Marina, Port Orchard (portorchardchamber.org/seagullcallingfestival/).

Kitsap Harbor Festival

SAT-SUN Pirates, craft and food vendors, kids’ activities, entertainment, beer garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bremerton Marina, 100 Washington Beach Blvd., Bremerton (kitsapharborfestival.org).

Bite of Greece

PLAN AHEAD Greek food and music, Taverna, vendors, 4-10 p.m. June 1, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 2, noon-6 p.m. June 3, Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 1804 13th Ave., Seattle (206-323-8557 or biteofgreeceseattle.com/Default_v3.aspx).

Edmonds Waterfront Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food courts, kids’ activities, beer and wine garden, hydroplanes and classic boat displays, 3-10 p.m. June 1, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 3, Edmonds; $4/admission, ages 12 and younger free (edmondswaterfrontfestival.org).

Kitsap Medieval Faire

PLAN AHEAD Society for Creative Anachronism, Inc. (SCA), Barony of Dragon’s Laire, hosts tournament combat, target archery, Artisan’s Village, Merchant’s Village vendors, food court, noon-10 p.m. June 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 3, Norseland, 8707 S.W. Sentinel Peak Way, Bremerton; $10, ages 17 and younger free (kitsapmedievalfaire.org).

Burien Pride Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the LGBTQ community, music, vendors, food, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 2, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien (burienpride.com).

Duvall Days

PLAN AHEAD Community parade, 10:30 a.m.; vendors, music and dance performances, art demonstrations, kids’ play zones, food vendors, beer gardens, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 2, Duvall (duvalldays.org).

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating Filipino Independence Day with arts, fashion, film, games, dance performances, historical exhibits, martial arts demonstrations, children’s activities, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 2-3, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or festalpagdiriwang.com).

SnoHomo Pride Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate diversity, promote equal rights, increase the visibility of LGBTQ+ people; entertainment for all ages, DJ, food trucks, vendors, speakers, water playground, all genders, orientations, families, allies welcome; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Willis D. Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Drive, Snohomish (snohomopride.com).

Food events

Beer Tasting Cruise

FRI Pelican Brewing Company beer paired with dinner, 7 p.m. Friday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $70 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/dining-cruises/).

National Burger Day

MON Buy one, get one free hamburgers and cheeseburgers Monday at all Kidd Valley locations, excluding stadium locations (kiddvalley.com/).

Gardening

How To Build Container Gardens

SAT Learn how to create container gardens, pick the perfect plants and container, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Bellevue Botanical Garden

MAY 31 “Mindfulness in the Garden: Creating Calm Within” program and stroll, 10:30 a.m. May 31, $35; Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; preregister (bellevuebotanical.org/classes.html).

Bainbridge in Bloom Garden Tour

PLAN AHEAD Hosted by Arts & Humanities Bainbridge, 30th annual garden tour of five eclectic gardens, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2-3, Filipino American Community Hall, 7566 High School Road, Bainbridge Island; $25-$35 (ahbainbridge.org/bainbridgeinbloom/).

Hobbies

Cruzin to Colby Car Show

SUN-MON Controlled cruise, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, downtown Everett; Show and Shine with 750 cars of every era and style, vendors, entertainment stage, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, downtown Everett (cruzin2colby.com/).

Camlann Village Days

SAT-SUN Village demonstrations and presentations on life in a 14th-century English village, craft shops, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village life.htm).

WSSCA Summer Convention & Sports Collectibe Show

PLAN AHEAD 45 tables of vintage and modern sports cards and collectibles, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3, Meridian Park Elementary School, 17077 Meridian Ave. N., Shoreline; $3 (206-914-1614 or wsscaseattle.com).

Dozer Day

PLAN AHEAD Kids join professional drivers on real construction equipment, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2-3, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $8-$13 (seattle.dozerday.org).

Memorial Day events

Tankfest NW

SAT Vintage tanks and artillery, military vehicle demonstrations, remote control tanks, kids’ activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, 3407 109th St. S.W., Paine Field, Everett; $15-$25, free for active military, veterans and ages 5 and younger (206-342-4242 or flyingheritage.com/Visit/Events.aspx).

Wild Waves Water Park Honors Military and First Responders

SAT-MON Free admission for military and first responders with ID and discounts for their families; local police and fire departments display fire trucks, ladder trucks, police cars, ambulances and more with representatives to discuss their role in the community; parade of first responder vehicles with lights and sirens in honor of those who serve at 3 p.m. daily; 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; regular admission $16.99-$21.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Memorial Day Weekend Train Rides

SAT-MON Museum pays tribute to America’s servicemen and women and their families with weekday train run on Monday and special $5 round trip train fare for members of the military with ID and their dependent family members; 11 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $5-$20 (425-888-3030 or TrainMuseum.org).

The American Legion Post #123 Magnolia Memorial Day Service

MON Especially honoring Vietnam Veterans who attended Catharine Blaine Junior High, with featured speaker Col. (Retired) Sean McCaffrey, U.S. Army Infantry; limited seating, guests welcome to bring lawn chairs, 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Lawton Cemetery, Discovery Park East entrance, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (eventbrite.com/e/magnolia-memorial-day-service-2018-ft-lawton-cemetery-tickets-45708101161).

Memorial Day Service, Lake View Cemetery

MON Nisei Veterans Committee and NVC Foundation host 73rd annual Memorial Day service to honor Japanese American and other veterans who gave service and their lives in duty to our country, with presentation of the colors, Christian and Buddhist prayers and meditations, keynote speaker Major General Tracy Garrett, USMC (Retired), presentation of wreaths from community and veterans organizations, 10 a.m. Monday, Nisei War Memorial, Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave. E., Seattle (206-322-1122 or nvcfoundation.org/).

Memorial Day, Museum of Flight

MON Featuring “Vietnam Divided: War Above Southeast Asia” exhibit with new perspectives on the gallery’s Vietnam War aircraft; performance by Boeing Employees Concert Band, special ceremony commemorating fallen U.S. service members with keynote speaker Naval Aviator Dave Cable, who served in Southeast Asia in 1966-1967, 11 a.m. Monday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$24, free admission for veterans and active military with ID (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Evergreen Washelli

MON Flag placement by veterans, groups, local organizations and individuals at each of the 5,000 markers at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 7 a.m. Monday; concert, 1:30 p.m.; Service of Remembrance with keynote speakers, 2 p.m.; guided tour to learn about the lives of Medal of Honor recipients at grave sites, 3:15 p.m. Monday, Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle (206-362-5200 or washelli.com/event/memorial-day-festivities-2018/).

Memorial Day Service, Acacia Memorial Park

MON Gathering to remember, honor and celebrate those who gave their all in service to our country, 11 a.m. Monday, Acacia Memorial Park, 14951 Bothell Way N.E., Seattle (206-362-5525 or dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/seattle-wa/acacia-funeral-home/7552).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

MON Presentation of Colors, musical performances, speakers, rifle salute by the Washington National Honor Guard, limited seating available, 820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds (425-771-4741 or edmondswa.gov/parks-recreation-departments/cemetery.html).

Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony/Memorial Day Parade, Mill Creek

MON Commemorative Ceremony kicks off the Memorial Day events in Mill Creek and includes laying an honorary wreath, patriotic songs by the Mill Creek Chorale, a flag-raising ceremony, 9 a.m. Monday, Veterans Monument at Library Park, 15429 Bothell-Everett Hwy., Mill Creek; parade with Grand Marshal World War II veteran Brigadier General William G. Hathaway, historic bomber flyover, military and community groups, military vehicles, 11 a.m. Monday, from 15024 Main Street to City Hall North, 15720 Main St., Mill Creek (millcreektourism.com/memorialday).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Washington Memorial Park

MON Speakers from veterans’ organizations, ceremonial dove release, performance by Keith Highlanders Pipe Band, 3 p.m. Monday, POW/MIA Living Memorial Plaza, Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial Park, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac (206-242-1787 or bonneywatson.com/about/news-and-events.html).

Memorial Day Program, Renton

MON City of Renton program to honor veterans and recognize the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty, 1 p.m. Monday, Veterans Memorial Park, Main Avenue South and South Third Street, Renton (Rentonwa.gov/events).

Memorial Day Program, Tahoma National Cemetery

MON Program to honor all military members with Cascade Warbirds flyover, ceremony, keynote speaker, 1 p.m. Monday, Tahoma National Cemetery Main Flag Pole Assembly Area, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent (425-413-9614 or cem.va.gov/CEMs/nchp/tahoma.asp).

Joint Services Memorial Day Ceremony, Mountain View Memorial Park

MON Program to pay tribute to the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country; flowers available for purchase, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Garden of Honor, Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood (253-948-9895 or mountainviewtacoma.com/who-we-are/community-events).

Museum events

Fossil Fridays

FRI Watch paleontologists prepare fossils in the lab, noon-4 p.m. Friday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10, ages 4 and younger and UW students, faculty and staff free (206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org).

Tales of the Klondike

FRI Illustrated, “mostly true” stories and anecdotes about the Klondike Gold Rush, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

“Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” final weekend

FRI-MON Last weekend of “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” display of more than 100 artifacts and props from the Star Trek television series, spin offs, and films, including set pieces from the original series, through Monday; summer hours start at the museum Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Maker Day: Fun with Fibers

SAT Piece together a story with Pacific Northwest African American Quilters, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/event/maker-day-fun-with-fibers/).

Nordic Museum LEGO Extravaganza

SAT Local LEGO expert Dan Parker’s collection of cultural and historic LEGO artwork; build at STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) themed stations for all ages, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $15, preregister (nordicmuseum.org/events).

The Prehistory of Renton

SAT Archaeologist Michael Shong discusses archaeological excavations in Renton of remains of Duwamish Indian villages, 2 p.m. Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington Museum Open House

SUN Museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, constructed in 1910 with donations made by three of Seattle’s earliest settlers, Judge John J. McGilvra and his wife Elizabeth (Hills) McGilvra, and Sarah Loretta Denny; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle; free (wapioneers.com/index.php).

Anne Frank: Let Me Be Myself

SUN, WED Exhibit shows the story of Anne Frank, with images and texts about the world around her, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Sunday-Wednesday, Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave, Seattle; $5-$10 (206-582-3000 or /holocaustcenterseattle.org/events/365-exhibit-anne-frank-2018).

Renton History Museum

MAY 31 “On the Battlefront and the Homefront: Rentonites in the Great War” exhibit on local residents who served on the battlefront and the homefront during World War I, opening celebration 5:30-7 p.m. May 31; on display through Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

Park events

NW Seaport Workboat Show

SAT-SUN Board historic vessels to learn about maritime traditions, children’s activities, boat tours, onboard beer garden, nautical activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (nwseaport.org/classic-workboat-show.html).

Discover Olympic Sculpture Park

SAT-SUN One-hour walking tours to explore the park’s spaces, landscape design, native plantings and works of art, 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, PACCAR Pavilion; Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle (seattleartmuseum.org).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Beach Shuttle, Discovery Park

SAT-MON Shuttle van to and from the beach, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and holiday Mondays, Visitor Center, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Blvd., Seattle; free (206-684-4075 or seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/discovery-park).

Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park

SAT-MON Fun park rides, water park opening weekend of the season, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $16.99-$21.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Seattle Parks Water Spray

SAT-SEPT. 3 Water spray features, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Saturday-Sept. 3, Ballard Commons, Georgetown Playfield, Highland Park, Beacon Hill Playfield, John C. Little Sr. Park, Lake Union Park, Miller Playfield, Northacres Park, Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/sprayparks-and-wading-pools).

Beach Naturalist Program

TUE-JUNE 2 Explore the beach at low tide with trained volunteers; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday; 11:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. May 31; 1-3 p.m. June 2; Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Lincoln Park, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

Salish Sea Native American Cultural Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Cultural event by the Samish Indian Nation, the Samish Canoe Family, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the Swinomish Canoe Family; canoe rides, native singers, drummers; artists demonstrate traditional weaving and woodcarving; noon-4 p.m. June 2, Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

State Parks Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Trails Day, June 2; National Get Outdoors Day, June 9, Free Fishing Day June 10 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Performances

Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival

WED-JUNE 3 Top regional jazz and blues musicians and middle and high school jazz performances, May 30-June 3, Bellevue; locations and costs vary (bellevuedowntown.com/events/jazz-and-blues-festival/schedule).

Honk! Fest West

PLAN AHEAD Performances celebrating brass, percussion and street band culture, in Georgetown June 1; White Center June 2; Columbia City June 3, Seattle (honkfestwest.org/honk-2018/).

Running

Memorial Day Run

SAT 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, 10 a.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$30 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Mill Creek Farmers Market

FRI First day of new market with local produce, arts and crafts, noon-5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Mill Creek City Hall North, 15720 Main St., Mill Creek (millcreekfarmersmarket.org).

Lummi Island Artists’ Studio Tour

SAT-SUN Paintings, sculpture, pottery, glass art, fiber arts, photography in artists’ studios, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lummi Island, accessible by ferry (360-317-5807 or lummi-island.com).

Pike Place Farmers Markets

TUE Opening week of the season for neighborhood markets with local produce, flowers, honey and more from Pike Place Market producers at four locations; new this year, Regrade, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Seventh Avenue and Lenora Street, next to the Amazon Spheres; returning locations, City Hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 600 Fourth Ave.; South Lake Union, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays starting May 31, 410 Terry Ave. N.; First Hill, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays starting June 1, Ninth Avenue and University Street, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/farmers-market).

Swimming

East Green Lake, Madrona beaches

SAT-AUG. 26 Opening weekend of the season, lifeguards on duty, weather permitting, 2-7 p.m. weekdays through June 22; noon-7 p.m. weekdays June 23-Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 26, Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd., and East Green Lake, Saturday-Monday, East Green Lake Beach, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks).

Colman Pool

SAT-SEPT. 9 Opening for the season, outdoor heated saltwater 50 meter, 8 lane Olympic size pool, Giant Tube Slide; open swims, swimming lessons, special events, weekends only, daily starting June 16, Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $3.75-$6 (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, Friday-Monday, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Tours

Seattle Ferry Service

SUN Cruise on historic mini-ferry, 45-50 minute tour of the Lake Union floating homes, narration; ice cream treats and beverages available, on the hour 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting, South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; $3-$12 cash on boarding (206-713-8446 or seattleferryservice.com).

The Spheres

ONGOING Exhibits with the story of the plants and building at The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays by appointment; gardens at the Spheres open for visitors two Saturdays a month by reservation, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle (seattlespheres.com).