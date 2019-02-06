A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 8-14.

Animal events

Valentine’s Day Enrichment, Woodland Park Zoo

SAT Woodland Park Zoo’s animals celebrate Valentine’s Day with festive treats as an enrichment activity to encourage natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally and physically stimulated and provide extraordinary experiences for zoo visitors, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.50-$15.50 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/).

Everett Reads!

SAT-SUN Community reading program on animal adventures and the connections between humans and animals featuring books by naturalist Sy Montgomery including “The Soul of an Octopus” and “How to Be a Good Creature: a Memoir in 13 Animals;” lecture, reception and book signing with the author, 7 p.m. Saturday, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett; and event for children and families, 11 a.m. Sunday, Cope-Gillette Theater, 2730 Wetmore Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000 or epls.org/reads).

Homeward Pet 29th Birthday Adoption Weekends

SAT-SUN Pet adoption discounts with a different theme, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays in February; Homeward Pet Adoption Center, 13132 N.E. 177th Place, Woodinville (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).

Love at the Zoo

SAT-SUN Zoo animals enjoy special Valentine-themed treats and enrichments to encourage natural behaviors; keeper presentations, why they love zoo animals and how they show it, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma; $10-$20 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org/).

Snugglefest in Honor of Dogs

TUES Doggy playground, dog product giveaways, chef demonstrates treat recipes for dogs, all pet parents and their dogs welcome, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Kimpton Alexis Hotel, 1007 First Ave., Seattle; reservations requested (splashthat.com/sites/view/snugglefest2019.splashthat.com).

Valentine’s Day at The Aquarium

FEB. 14 Learn about the unique “romantic tendencies” of a broad selection of many of our local marine species, including octopuses, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$29.95 (206-386-4300 or /seattleaquarium.org).

Valentine’s Day After Hours, Seattle Aquarium

FEB. 14 Adults take over the Seattle Aquarium for this 21+ event featuring animal experiences, music, cash bar, discover the fascinating courtship behaviors of Aquarium animals including octopuses, anemones cloning themselves, sea stars broadcast spawning, hermaphroditic sea slugs, fish that change sex, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $25 (seattleaquarium.org/events).

Benefits

Pike Chocofest

SUN Culinary adventure celebrates Valentine’s Day in Seattle with samples from local restaurants, chocolatiers, local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, music; benefits Washington Trails Association to mobilize people to explore, steward and champion trails and public lands, 6 p.m. Sunday, Pike Brewing Company and Pub, 1415 First Ave., Seattle; $60 (strangertickets.com/events/82971761/chocofest-2019).

Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation Breakfast

WED Support for local emergency assistance, mental health services, senior outreach, Food Pantry, youth programs, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island; $250 suggested minimum donation (206-275-7756 or miyfs.org).

Valentine’s Day Concert

FEB. 14 Music, bar open; proceeds benefit Conservatory, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $50 by reservation (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar/).

Dance

Friday Night Dancing Valentine’s Day Celebration

FRI Nightclub Two-Step dance lesson, 7 p.m.; early Valentine’s Day Celebration, wear something red, dance to a variety of music with DJ, bring a sweet treat to share, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $12 (learn2dance4fun.com/friday-night-dancing/).

Century Swing

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to DJ music, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $9-$16 (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT International folk dancing; 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (949-646-7082 or sno-king.org).

Valentine’s Day at Century Ballroom

FEB. 14 Dinner, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. seatings; salsa dance lesson, 8:30 p.m.; salsa dancing, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $65/dinner, lesson, dance; $21/salsa lesson and dance; $15/dance only (brownpapertickets.com/event/4062108).

Fairs/Festivals

Lunar New Year Celebration

SAT Traditional Lion and Dragon dances, Taiko drumming, martial arts and other performances on the Main Stage, activities for all ages, Costume Contest for best cultural New Year costume for children, adults and pets, $3 food walk bites from China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and beyond at local restaurants, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Chinatown-International District, South King Street and Maynard Avenue South, Seattle (cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year).

Sweethearts in the Market

SAT Pop up art installations, handmade cards, cookie decorating, craft demonstrations, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, free; Love Tasting Flights food, wine or chocolate pairings from five Market locations, $35; Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org).

Sustainable NE Seattle Hands On Skills Fair

SAT Learn skills, food preservation and preparation, seed saving, soap making, basic plumbing and electrical work, tool repair, carpentry, pruning, gardening, simple bike maintenance, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Meadowbrook Community Center, 10517 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (sustainableneseattle.ning.com/).

Lunar New Year Celebration, Bellevue Collection

SAT Celebrate the cultural heritage of our community by welcoming in the 2019 Lunar New Year with traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations including martial arts, music, dance and visual arts, samples from Din Tai Fung and Baron’s Xi’an Kitchen & Bar (limited time), 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Chinese Lion and Dragon parade, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (425-646-3660 or lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com/).

Food events

Beecher’s Cheese For All

SAT Beecher’s Handmade Cheese creations from local chefs, cheeseburgers, Mac & Cheese and more, sample and vote for your favorites, beer and wine, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Pickering Barn, 1730 10th Ave. N.W., Issaquah; 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, VIP admission 1 and 5 p.m., Block 41, 115 Bell St., Seattle; $45-$75 by reservation (beechersforall.com).

Whidbey Red Wine & Chocolate

SAT-SUN Red wines and seasonal spirits paired with chocolate at six locations, Saturday-Sunday and Feb. 16-17, Whidbey Island (whidbeyislandvintners.org/events.html).

A Valentine’s Day Insect Feast

FEB 14 Cooking demonstration by David George Gordon, the Bug Chef, sample waxworms, grasshoppers, and seasoned crickets, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Darrell’s Tavern, 18041 Aurora Avenue N., Shoreline; $39, sold out, join waitlist (atlasobscura.com/events/a-valentine-s-day-insect-feast).

Wine & Chocolate

PLAN AHEAD Champagne or wine, appetizers, chocolate treats in historic glass conservatory, ages 21 and older only; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15, W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma; $45-$60, preregister (metroparkstacoma.org/conservatory-wine-and-chocolate/).

Burger Month

ONGOING Special burger created by a local chef each week; “The Italian Job” meatball sandwich, through Monday; “The Kamonegi Burger” with seared duck/chicken patty, duck egg, Feb. 12-18; at all Lil’ Woody locations, 1211 Pine St.; 2040 N.W. Market St.; 1091 Thomas St.; 9807 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle (lilwoodys.com).

Gardening

Snohomish Conservation District Tree and Plant Sale

SAT Sale of native trees, shrubs and ground cover at reasonable prices, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe (wa-evergreenstatefairgrounds2.civicplus.com/).

How to grow giant pumpkins

PLAN AHEAD Growing giant vegetables for beginners to advanced hobbyists to grove the largest pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, sunflowers, 11 a.m. Feb. 16; Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon; $8 by reservation (360-466-3821 or christiansonsnursery.com).

Hobbies

The Official Supernatural Convention — Seattle

FRI-SUN North America’s longest running genre TV series, “Supernatural,” is heading into its 14th year; guests including Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and more celebrities from the show, parties, panels, contests, photographs, concerts, photo and autograph opportunities, Friday-Sunday, The Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $50-$959 (creationent.com/cal/supernatural_wa.htm).

Seattle RV Show

FRI-SUN RV dealers, exhibits, seminars, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $11-$13, ages 17 and younger free with paying adult (seattlervshow.com).

Corvette and High Performance Meet

SAT-SUN New and used cars and parts, with a focus on Corvettes and muscle cars, from hundreds of vendors, display of Corvettes and muscle cars, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $8-$11/Saturday, $5/Sunday (corvettehp.com).

Gold, Gem and Mineral Show

SAT-SUN Prospecting equipment dealers, gold, rock and gem dealers, product displays, prospecting equipment exhibits, clubs, vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $5, ages 13 and younger free (washingtonprospectors.org/wpma_gold_show.html).

Geneology lecture

MON Jewish Genealogical Society of Washington State hosts access to genealogy resources, 6:30 p.m., “Breaking Down Walls” researching lecture by Mary Kathryn Kozy, 7:15 p.m. Monday, LDS Factoria Building, 4200 124th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; free (jgsws.org/).

Seattle Golf Show

PLAN AHEAD Golf lessons, skills contests, vendors by 160 exhibitors, golfing discounts, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $13-$15, ages 12 and younger free (seattlegolfshow.com).

Museum events

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea chanteys are fun to sing and easy to learn, 8 p.m. Friday, Center for Wooden Boats, 1010 Valley St., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Global Heat

SAT Global Heat performance for all ages explores the Black roots of hip-hop through fusion pieces, break dancing, and educational interludes between pieces, 1 p.m. Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

WW1 America at MOHAI

FRI-SUN Last weekend for exhibit on the WWI era, 1914-1919 and its effect on America through artifacts, images, voices, interactives and multimedia presentations telling stories of Americans, both legendary and unsung, during this turbulent time, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Valentine’s Day, Issaquah History Museums

SUN Valentine’s Day card display, kids decorate cards and cookies, Issaquah Valley Trolley rides, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; $6-$8 (issaquahhistory.org).

Black History Month Kick-Off Celebration, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

SUN Film and dance performance, 2:30-4 p.m., opening reception for “Identities: Past, Present & Future,” on display through Feb. 24, with artist introductions, gospel choir performance, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge; free (206-842-4451 or biartmuseum.org/).

Jacob Lawrence Gallery 25th Anniversary Celebration

PLAN AHEAD DJ sets, ball pit, cocktails, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University of Washington, Seattle; $5-$30 (brownpapertickets.com/event/4053935).

Park events

Bird Focus: Raptors

SAT Walk in the park to look for and learn about hawks, falcons and eagles, binoculars provided, for adults and ages 10 and older, 8 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/programs).

Forest Bathing, North Creek Forest

SAT Contemplative 1/2 mile walk offering research-based healing and wellness, for ages 15+, 10 a.m. Saturday, North Creek Forest, 10654 N.E. 204th Pl., Bothell; free, preregister (friendsnorthcreekforest.org).

SAM Kids Saturdays, Olympic Sculpture Park

SAT Art activities, story time, learn about the environment, park excursions, kids create a vehicle with boxes for indoor “drive-in movie,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (seattleartmuseum.org/kidssaturdays).

Adventure hike

SUN Join a naturalist for two-mile hike along Rattlesnake and Christmas Lakes trails, for adults and ages 7 and older, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free, preregister (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/crwec).

Family Salamander Walk

PLAN AHEAD Search under logs and in the pond for the park’s three types of salamanders, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5 preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Watershed Winter Discover Walk

PLAN AHEAD Join a naturalist for one-mile walk with activities for all ages, then look at nature using microscopes, for all ages, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free, preregister (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/crwec).

Performances

Marine Corps All-Star Jazz Band

FRI Ballard High Jazz Band 1, Marine Corps All-Star Jazz Band performance, 7 p.m. Friday, Ballard High School, 1418 N.W. 65th St., Seattle; free (ballardperformingarts.org).

Sales/Shopping

Back Bar Flea Market

FRI Artists, makers, designers, vintage, 4-8 p.m. Friday, The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (facebook.com/backbarfleamarket).

Valentine’s Day Trunk Show

FRI Collections by six jewelry designers, 5-7:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Friday, Danaca Design, 5619 University Way, Seattle (wp.danacadesign.com).

Friends of Snoqualmie Library Book Sale

FRI-MON Large variety of donated, gently used adult and children’s books, CDs and DVDs at great prices; proceeds support library programs; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Snoqualmie Library, 38580 S.E. River St., Snoqualmie (425-888-1223 or kcls.org).

Tractor Tavern Makers Market

SUN Artists, makers, collectors, vintage, designers, ages 21+ only, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, The Tractor, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (facebook.com/events/541758736253942/).

Special interest

Neighborhood Appreciation Day, Magnolia

FRI Community gathering, cookies, punch, coffee, 1-3 p.m. Friday, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4235).

Neighborhood Day, High Point

SAT Programs, demonstrations, arts and crafts activities for all ages, snacks, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, High Point Community Center and Field, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7422).

Renata Lubinsky: “Around Seattle in 80 Dates”

SUN Local author’s memoir, a woman in her forties finds herself suddenly single after 32 years with the same man, then conquering the online dating world by scheduling three or four dates a day for several years before falling in love again and getting married, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $8-$20 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/arts-ideas/talks/).

Tales of the Northwest’s Rumrunning Past

MON Stories of local Prohibition lore; seating limited, food and drinks available, 8 p.m. Monday, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $20 (smithtower.com).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Open to all; gentle yoga, 7-8 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, bring a mat; Zumba dance party, 6-7 p.m.; Mediation and Relaxation class, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/fitness/).

Smith Tower Sweetheart Special

ONGOING Admission for two, Veuve Champagne toast, through February, $50; 10 a.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays and Tuesday-Wednesday; closing 3 p.m. Feb. 21, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; regular admission $14.40-$20 (206-624-0414 or smithtower.com).

27th Annual Women of Wisdom Conference

PLAN AHEAD Theme: Spark our Creative Fire: Dance in our Power & Beauty; community activities, workshops, banquet, Feb. 15-17, North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle; $70-$250 (womenofwisdom.org/2019conferenceschedule.html).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Eye on Zimbabwe, 10 a.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Walks

Seabreeze Walking Festival

PLAN AHEAD Walks of various lengths at locations in and around Ocean Shores, Feb. 16-18 (esva.online/).

Workshops

“Letting It Go, Letting It Grow”

PLAN AHEAD How to clarify values, get organized, clean and downsize; speakers, exhibits, lunch, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Hall, 7000 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $10 suggested donation; preregister (206-935-0358 or 206-786-2579).