A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Dec. 21-27, 2018.

Animal events

Winter Celebration at The Zoo

DEC. 20-SAT Zoo animals get fish- or fruit-trimmed wreaths, evergreen trees with ornamental fruit, gift wrapped boxes with favorite treats for rhinos, otters, penguins, Komodo dragon, hippos, gorillas and more, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 20-Saturday; zoo open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, closed Tuesday Dec. 25; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Whisker Wonderland

FRI-SUN All adoption fees $25 off, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-274-1501 or seattlehumane.org).

Winter Holidays at Seattle Aquarium

FRI-MON Diving Santa, story times, holiday concerts, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday; Winter Fishtival activities to learn about the Aquarium’s fish, birds, tide pool animals and marine mammals, Dec. 26-Jan. 6; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25; The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Holiday events

Let There Be Light, Pier 86

THRU FRI First exhibit of large scale projected video art, focusing on the past, present and future of Seattle’s waterfront, 6-10 p.m. through Friday, Grain Terminal Head House, Pier 86, Seattle (facebook.com/fap86).

Seattle Secular Solstice

SAT Celebrate humanity’s accomplishments, reflect on our past, and consider the future with food, light, song, and camaraderie, 4 p.m. Saturday, The Factory Luxe, 3100 Airport Way S., Seattle; free, donations suggested, preregister (eventbrite.com).

Christmas Ships

THRU SUN Decorated boat with choir stops near shore locations with holiday music, ride on boat or follow boat available, various dates and locations including performances 2:40 p.m. Friday, Medina Beach Park; 3:30 p.m. Friday, Carillon Point; 7:50 p.m. Friday, Luther Burbank Park; 9 p.m. Friday, Waverly Beach Park; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, O.O. Denny Park; 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Houghton Beach Park; 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Portage Bay; 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Gas Works Park; shore events free, rides on ship $22-$68 by reservation (argosycruises.com/christmas-ship-festival-schedule).

Snowflake Lane

THRU MON Parade with Santa, falling snow, colorful lights, floats, snow princesses, toy drummers, 7 p.m. daily through Monday, on Bellevue Way between Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Eighth Street, Bellevue (snowflakelane.com).

Issaquah Reindeer Festival

THRU SUN Holiday celebration, meet Santa and his reindeer, Magic Forest, gift shop, Snack Shop, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Cougar Mountain Zoo, 19525 S.E. 54th St., Issaquah; $15.50; $14.50/ages 62+; $12.50/ages 2-12 (cougarmountainzoo.org)

North Pole at the Fair

THRU SUN Santa visits and photos, activities for kids including Christmas stories, Mrs. Claus Candy Store and Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop projects, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/admission, $30/Santa visit and photo (northpoleatthefair.com).

Snow Day Winter Light Display

ONGOING Thousands of lights designed around a wintry Snow Day theme, 4-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 20, Denny Park, 100 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle (sluchamber.org/snow-day-slu).

Candy Cane Lane

ONGOING Ornate decorations on local homes, a longtime Seattle tradition; drive or walk through, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4-9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays through Dec. 31, Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and Park Road Northeast, Seattle; food bank donations collected.

Seattle Center Winterfest

ONGOING Model train in historic winter village display, entertainment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-31; Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Gingerbread Village

ONGOING 26th annual display in support of the Northwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) with a Whoville theme inspired by “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Dec. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 28-Jan. 1, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; free, donations suggested (206-682-6979 or gingerbreadvillage.org).

Illumination Station

ONGOING Step into a 20-foot-long shipping container to immersed in a kaleidoscope of color created by local artists, daily through Jan. 31, Occidental Square, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle (downtownseattle.org/events/holidays).

Enchant Christmas

ONGOING Christmas Light Maze and Market, Ice-Skating Trail, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 30, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; $21.99-$29.99/Mondays-Thursdays; $23.99-$32.99/Fridays-Sundays; $19.99-$26.99/last two hours each day; advance purchase recommended (enchantchristmas.com/seattle).

Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display

ONGOING Holiday display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Jan. 1; Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $2-$4 (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar).

Teddy Bear Suite

ONGOING Suite transformed into a holiday wonderland of teddy bears, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital encouraged (fairmont.com/seattle).

Woodland Park Zoo WildLights

ONGOING Light displays throughout the zoo, animal encounters, indoor exhibits including Adaptations Building, home to meerkats and nocturnal animals such as sloths and fruit bats; historic carousel, indoor Snowmazium; food and beverages available, 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Jan. 5, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/wildlights).

Garden d’Lights

ONGOING Half a million lights formed into whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and waterfalls, 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 30, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $5, ages 10 and younger free (425-452-6844 or bellevuebotanical.org/event/garden-dlights).

Clam Lights, Renton

ONGOING Trees and shrubs decorated with thousands of lights, 5-8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=9619465).

Winter Wonderland, Redmond Town Center

ONGOING Synthetic skating rink, entertainment, carousel, Santa; mall hours through Jan. 6, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/winter-wonderland-kick-off).

Holiday With Lights

ONGOING Rides, holiday decor, activities, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Dec. 26-30, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $14.99-$19.99 (wildwaves.com/holidaywithlights.php).

Zoolights, Point Defiance

ONGOING Zoo transformed into a colorful winter wonderland with more than 700,000 lights, 3-D animal light displays, 5-9 p.m. through Sunday, closed Monday, 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Jan. 6, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $6-$12 (pdza.org/event/zoolights).

Fantasy Lights, Spanaway Park

ONGOING Two-mile drive-through display, 300 displays and thousands of sparkling lights of animals, holiday scenes, a rocket ship, sea turtles, 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; $14/vehicle; half price nights, $7/Dec. 3-5 (co.pierce.wa.us/1253/Fantasy-Lights).

The Lights of Christmas Festival

ONGOING A million lights, five entertainment stages, children’s activities, food, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 19-Sunday, Dec. 26-29, Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; $12-$16, overnight packages available (800-228-6724 or thelightsofchristmas.com).

Polar Express Train Ride

ONGOING Based on the movie, 90-minute round-trip immersive theatrical experience, with entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies, reading of “The Polar Express Story;” upon arrival at the North Pole, Santa boards the train and give each child the first gift of Christmas, a silver bell; 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-24, 26-27; 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28-29, Friday-Saturday, Mount Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum, 54124 Mountain Highway E., Elbe; $38-$64 by reservation (360-492-6000 or mtrainierrailroad.com/train-excursions/polar-express/).

New Year’s Eve GatsbyFest

PLAN AHEAD Buffet dinner, performances, midnight champagne toast, 1920s attire suggested, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $150 (visit.smithtower.com/mainstore.asp).

Spectra: NYE 2019

PLAN AHEAD View of the Space Needle fireworks show, DJs, entertainment, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $115-$200 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/spectra/).

Museum events

Final Week at the Burke

FRI-DEC. 30 Natural and cultural exhibits, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; starting Dec. 26, celebrate the current Burke Museum before it closes December 30 to prepare for the New Burke Museum (opening fall 2019), free admission and gallery activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 26-30; Last Night at the Burke Museum New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, $50 by reservation; Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle; $7.50-$10 through Tuesday, free Dec. 26-30 (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

“Lunar Focus: A 21st Century Photography Exhibit”

FRI-SUN Opening weekend of interactive display of recent images of the moon from NASA’s robotic spacecraft, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter taken between 2009-2018 include orbital views of humankind’s first trails blazed on the moon nearly 50 years ago, plus 3D mosaic images of lunar landscapes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesday; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$24 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org/).

23rd Annual Model Train Festival

FRI-JAN. 1 Showcase of detailed model railroad scenes in the Pacific Northwest, including the largest permanent model train layout in Washington, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Dec. 26-Jan. 1, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14 (253-798-5926 or modeltrainfestival.org).

Patchwork Puget Sound, Seattle Children’s Museum

SAT-JAN. 2 Celebrating diverse cultures; interactive exploration of Seattle’s indigenous language, the Southern Lushootseed language, games and more, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday; continuing with weekend activities through Dec. 30; New Years traditions from around the world 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 2; and Cultures Near and Far free event with performances from many cultures, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 2; closed Monday-Tuesday and Jan. 1, regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $10.50-$11.50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/).

Art in Action: Winter Break

THRU DEC. 30 Make-and-take art projects for all ages, drop in 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19-Sunday and Dec. 26-30, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (biartmuseum.org).

Chihuly Garden and Glass

ONGOING Live music 1:15 Sundays; glassblowing demonstrations and holiday cocktails in the Collections Cafe through the season, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 28-29, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $17-$26 (chihulygardenandglass.com).

Holidays of Play at PacSci

ONGOING Special programs for all ages, winter science shows, build a snowflake, Winter Sky Planetarium shows, snow activities, through Jan. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 6, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$23.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture

ONGOING Special exhibit “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes;” other exhibits include “Pearl Jam: Home and Away,” Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film,” “Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction;” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday, special hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-30, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org/).

Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India

ONGOING Paintings, decorative arts, elaborate tents, canopies, textiles and jewelry showcasing five centuries of art from the kingdom of Marwar-Jodhpur in Rajasthan, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Jan. 21; closed Monday-Tuesday and Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

MOHAI

ONGOING Exhibits include “Live Wires: The Cable TV Revolution,” “WW1 America,” “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” cafe, story, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

“Bullitt” Mustang, America’s Car Museum

ONGOING The 1968 Mustang GT 390 Fastback driven by Steve McQueen during the famous chase scene in the 1968 movie “Bullitt,” on display through April 25, 2019; other exhibits include “Heroes of Bavaria: 75 Years of BMW Motorsports,” “Route 66: Sixties on 66,” “British Invasion,” “Master Collectors,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; $10-$18 (253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org).

Park events

Evening beach walk

FRI Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists to look for sea creatures, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Constellation Beach, Beach Drive Southwest and 63rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle (seattleaquarium.org).

Me-Kwa-Mooks Nighttime at the Beach

SAT Explore tide pools, bring a flashlight, wear shoes that can get wet, for ages 6 and older, 9 p.m. Saturday, Me Kwa Mooks beach, Southwest Jacobsen Road and Southwest Beach Drive, Seattle; $10 (206-684-7434).

Adopt a Stream Foundation

FRI-SUN Learn about stream, wetland and forest ecology on 1/2-mile accessible Nature Trail, Trout Stream Exhibit, Elevated Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, free admission in December; Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org)

State Parks Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required, Jan. 1 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Performances

“Fiddler On The Roof” Singalong

TUE Live klezmer music by Orkestyr Farfeleh, Chinese food, singalong to the 1971 Jewish-themed musical, noon Tuesday, SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; $20-$25 (siff.net/year-round-cinema/fiddler-on-the-roof-sing-along).

Running

Holiday Fun Run

SAT 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, 10 a.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$30 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Historic Shell Holiday Shop

FRI-SUN Jewelry, holiday and home decor, greeting cards and more by local artists, noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 30, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah (facebook.com/ShellHolidayShop/).

University District Farmers Market

SAT Fresh produce and farm products, food vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, University Way & N.E. 50th Ave., Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Shopping with the Elves, Country Village

SAT Elves provide shopping assistance, package wrapping, recommending shops; visit live reindeer, decorate a plate for Santa’s cookies, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

West Seattle Farmers Market

SUN Fresh produce, farm products, food vendors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, Southwest Alaska Street and California Avenue Southwest, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Show and Sale

ONGOING Sale of a variety of clay work by local artists and students; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 27 (closed Dec. 25); Seward Park Clay Studio, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle (sewardparkart.org).

Skating

Winterfest Ice Rink

THRU DEC. 31 Indoor ice skating, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26-27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 29-30, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $8, $6/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger, includes skate rental (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink

THRU JAN. 13 Outdoor skating rink with all-weather shelter, skating events and lessons, food and beverages available; 3-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. p.m. Wednesday-Jan. 6; 100 100th Ave N.E., Bellevue; $15, $10/ages 8 and younger including skate rental; $11, $/6 ages 8 and younger with your own skates (bellevueicerink.com).

Frozen Fountain at Point Ruston, Tacoma

THRU FEB. 2 Outdoor ice skating, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-30, hours vary through Feb. 2; Point Ruston Grand Plaza, 5005 Ruston Way, Tacoma; $12.50-$14, including skate rental (pointruston.com/).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Mount Rainier

FRI-JAN. 1 Ranger-guided, 1.8 mile snowshoe walks for ages 8 and older, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily Friday-Jan. 1, and weekends and Monday holidays through March, weather permitting; sign up opens an hour before each walk, limited to 25 people, Jackson Visitor Center, Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford; $30/vehicle park admission; snowshoe rental available, suggested $5 donation (360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora).

Sno-Park permits

ONGOING Permits available, required to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports and snow play, sold online and at venues around the state (parks.state.wa.us).

Special interest Sky View Observatory

ONGOING At nearly 1,000 feet, the tallest public viewing area in the Pacific Northwest with 360 degree panoramic view; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; holiday hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday; noon-8 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-30; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 1; 700 Fourth Ave., 73rd Floor, Seattle; $14-$20, ages 4 and younger free (skyviewobservatory.com/en-US).

Game On!

DEC. 26-27 Board games, open play with Xbox 360 and Wii for kids and teens, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, New Holly, (206-386-1905); 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, High Point Library, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., Seattle (206-684-7454 or spl.org).

Winter Break Day of Reading and Fun

DEC. 27 Reading, coloring and bookmark making for all ages, hot chocolate and tea provides, bring blankets and pillows, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 27, Greenwood Branch Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-684-4086 or spl.org).

Winter Break Fun

DEC. 27 Art kits and projects for all ages, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 27, NewHolly Branch Library, 7058 32nd Ave. S., Suite 104, Seattle (206-386-1905 or spl.org).

Play Chess

DEC. 27 Learn to play chess for all ages, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Northeast Branch Library, 6801 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7539 or spl.org).