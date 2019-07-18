Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Moon Landing 50th Anniversary events

Lunar Block Party

FRI-SUN Celebration of the moon landing, display of the command module “Columbia” in the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibit, with music, special events and activities; 1969-themed outdoor festival, concert by Britishmania Beatles tribute band, outdoor movie, “Destination Moon” exhibit access, Spacesuit Fashion Show, Classic Car Show, arts and crafts, 6-11 p.m. Friday, $15-$50; outdoor festival, food trucks, beer garden, “Destination Moon” exhibit, 6-11 p.m., concert 8 p.m. Saturday, $125-$300; luncheon with scientists, engineers and astronauts, 9 a.m. Sunday July 21, $135; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (museumofflight.org).

50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, Everett Library

SAT Historical program on technical feats of the Moon landing, 1 p.m.; screening of documentary film “Apollo 11,” 2 p.m., followed by virtual reality tours of Apollo 11, the International Space Station, and a mission to Mars, 1 p.m. Saturday, Everett Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-8000 or epls.org).

50th Moon Landing Anniversary Party, Bainbridge

SAT Celebration of the Moon Landing; kids’ activities, 4 p.m.; movie “First Man,” 5:30 p.m.; documentary “Apollo 11,” 8 p.m., followed by stargazing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2-$5/suggested donation (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).

Animal events

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Zookeeper Academy

SAT-SUN Learn from our keepers how they care for wild animals through keeper chats, activities, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $10-$22 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/event/zookeeperacademy).

Auto events

All British Field Meet Car Show

SAT Display of hundreds of British vehicles and celebration of the 60th anniversary of Mini, cars for sale, food vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; $10/parking (wwabfm.com).

Car Show 4 Kids

SAT Cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, raffles, food trucks, vendors; proceeds benefit Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Emerald Downs north parking lot, 2300 Ron Crockett Drive, Auburn (facebook.com/events/270695957037652).

Goodguys Pacific NW Nationals Giant Car Show

PLAN AHEAD Display of 2,500 hot rods, customs, trick trucks and Muscle Cars through 1987, vendors, swap meet, cars for sale corral, entertainment, model car show, music, Kids’ zone activities, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. July 27, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 28; Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $20, $10/kids, ages 6 and younger free; Friday Night Drags at Pacific Raceways, July 26 (good-guys.com).

Benefits

Plants N’ Pokes Tattoo Art Fundraiser

SAT Temporary tattoos, music, bar, ages 21+ only, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, Seattle; $12 (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar).

Federal Way Rhythm and Brews Festival

SAT Music, food, craft beer, wine and spirits to benefit the Federal Way Symphony, noon Saturday, Federal Way Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; $25-$30, $12/designated driver (FWBrews.com).

Old Dog Haven Walk for Old Dogs

SUN Fundraising for veterinary expenses for senior dogs; promenade around the park, follow by Oldest Dog competition and the Old Dog Pageant with competitions for Best Costume, Best Trick and Musical Chairs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline; $35, additional fundraising suggested (206-280-7614 or odhwalkforolddogs.org).

MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk

PLAN AHEAD Mixed-course 5K for all ages to raise money for Mountlake Terrace elementary schools, 8:30 a.m. July 27, Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace; $20-$30 (cedarwaypto.org/mlt_5k_fun_run).

Biking

Summer Seersucker Social

SAT Eight-mile ride with scavenger hunt, seersucker or other 1920s era seasonally inspired clothing suggested, registration 9 a.m., after ride social 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Orange Rainbow Espresso, 604 S. First St., La Conner; $12-$15 (sprocketscience.com/summer-seersucker).

Seattle Night Ride

PLAN AHEAD Cascade Bicycle Club 14-mile flat route along Burke-Gilman Trail, rest stops with entertainment, snacks; costumes encouraged, 9 p.m. July 26, Peddler Brewing Company, 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle; $36-$40 (cascade.org/node/21159).

Boating

Whidbey Island Race Week

TUE-JULY 27 Sailboat racing regattas, Oak Harbor (whidbeyislandraceweek.com).

Seattle Sights Lunch Cruise

JULY 25 Lunch, Captain’s narrative of Seattle sights, 11:30 a.m. July 25, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $39.47-$66.18 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/seattle-sights-lunch-cruise).

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

PLAN AHEAD One hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m. July 27, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger free (cwb.org).

Dance

NW Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, no experience or partner necessary, 7 p.m.; dance to music by Stickshift Annie and Kimball and the Fugitives, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Dancing til Dusk, Freeway Park

JULY 25 Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; Portage Bay Big Band swing July 25; 6 p.m. July 25, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free; weather may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Fairs/Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party

FRI-SUN Music festival on several outdoor stages, Friday-Sunday, entrances at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street and East Pine Street and 10th Avenue, Seattle; $70-$300 (capitolhillblockparty.com).

Bite of Seattle

FRI-SUN Free Bite Movie Night, 8:30 p.m. Friday; food and beverage showcase featuring 60+ restaurants and vendors, craft beer and cider tasting, music, beer gardens, cooking demos and cook-off battles on The Bite Cooks! stage, The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, Family Fun Zone, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (biteofseattle.com).

United Indians’ Seafair Indian Days Pow Wow

FRI-SUN Native Americans of all tribes and cultures together to celebrate, with dancing, food and craft vendors, 4 p.m.-10 p.m./Grand Entry 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m./Grand Entry noon and 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m./Grand entry 12 p.m. Sunday, Daybreak Star Cultural Center, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Discovery Park, Seattle (unitedindians.org/events/powwow).

King County Fair

FRI-SUN Entertainment, racing pigs, rides, exhibits, food vendors, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $7-$10, $1/ages 65+ 10 a.m.-noon daily; $5/parking (kingcofair.com).

Kla Ha Ya Days

FRI-SUN Carnival, 4-10 p.m. July 18, 2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Field, 9900 Airport Way, Snohomish; Vuelta La Luna Circus, 1, 3 and 7 p.m. July 18-Friday; 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, $23, ages 12 and younger free at first show of every day; Kids Fair activities, 3-7 p.m. Friday, Snohomish Station; music performances, 7-9 p.m. Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Thomas Family Farm, and 1-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Avenue A and First Street, Snohomish; Grand Parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Street; Street Fair vendor market 9 a.m.-5 p.m., food court 10 a.m.-9 p.m., beer garden 1-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Snohomish (klahayadays.com).

Vashon Island Strawberry Festival

FRI-SUN Beer garden, music, 5:30-midnight Friday; street dance, 7 p.m. Friday; Bill Burby Run, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; vendors, fun zone, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday; beer garden, music, noon-midnight Saturday; street dance, 7 p.m. Saturday; car parade, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, downtown Vashon (vashonchamber.com/strawberryfestival).

Whidbey Island Fair

FRI-SUN Parade, carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, farm animals, entertainment, arts and crafts and food vendors, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 18; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, 819 Camano Ave., Langley; $6-$9 (whidbeyislandfair.com).

Sequim Lavender Festlval

FRI-SUN Music stage, craft and lavender vendors, food court, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Carrie Blake Park, Sequim (360-681-3035 or lavenderfestival.com).

West Seattle Grand Parade

SAT Grand parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, California Avenue Southwest from Southwest Lander Street to Southwest Edmunds Street, Seattle (thewestseattleparade.com).

Olde Burien Block Party and Box Car Derby Races

SAT Outside dining, live music, 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Southwest 152nd Street, Burien (discoverburien.org).

North Bend Downtown Block Party

SAT Music festival, Kid Zone, food vendors, beer and wine garden, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, North Bend (425-888-7669 or discovernorthbend.com/177/Downtown-Block-Party).

Seattle Bon Odori

SAT-SUN Food, entertainment, cultural exhibits, traditional Japanese dance, culture, live music; celebrating 87 years in the Puget Sound region; 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main St., Seattle (seattlebetsuin.com/bon-odori-festival).

Des Moines Waterland Festival and Parade

SAT-SUN Art in the Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Des Moines Beach Park; parade, 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Memorial Drive; Wheels & Keels Classic Car and Wooden Boat Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/waterland-festival).

Ferndale Renaissance Faire

SAT-SUN Scottish Court, Gypsy camp, pirates, hobbyhorse jousting, sword fighting, historical displays, demonstrations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., Ferndale; free (136-022-0852 or /norsebynorthwest.org/ferndale-ren-faire).

San Juan Lavender Festival

SAT-SUN Lavender farm tours, cutting field, demonstration, craft tent, food, music, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pelindaba Lavender Farm, 33 Hawthorne Lane, Friday Harbor (pelindabalavender.com/lavender-festival-a/282.htm).

Greenwood Seafair Parade

WED 70th annual parade, bands, drill teams, floats, pirates and more, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Avenue from North 95th Street to North 85th Street, Seattle (phinneycenter.org/calendar/parade-19).

Alki Art Fair

PLAN AHEAD Art vendors, entertainment on four stages, kid’s activities, food carts, silent auction, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28, Alki Beach Promenade, Seattle (alkiartfair.org).

Sesame Street Road Trip

PLAN AHEAD To celebrate its 50th anniversary, join Join Big Bird, Elmo, and the gang on a road trip around the country to meet kids, with stage show, activities, community celebrations; 9:45 a.m. July 27, Lincoln Park, Seattle (sesamestreet.org/anniversary/road-trip-seattle).

Seafair Torchlight Parade and Fanfest

PLAN AHEAD Parade preview and events, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 27, Seattle Center; parade, 7:30 p.m. July 27, Seattle; reserved seating available, $35-$60 by reservation (seafair.com/events/2019/torchlight-parade).

Tour de Terrace

PLAN AHEAD Carnival, street fair with entertainment, beer garden; classic car show, 5k fun run/walk, July 26-28; Evergreen Playfield, Mountlake Terrace (cityofmlt.com/600/Tour-de-Terrace).

BAM ArtsFair

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating 73 years, marketplace of 300 artists, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. July 26-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28, Bellevue Square; KidsFair art projects, gallery activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27-28, Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue (bellevuearts.org/artsfair).

6th Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD Display and sale by 100 artists, food vendors, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 26-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28, Northeast Sixth Street at 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue (bellevuedowntown.com/events/6th-street-fair).

Kirkland Summerfest 2019

PLAN AHEAD Outdoor entertainment venues, food vendors, beer and wine, activities, July 26-28, downtown Kirkland (425-456-1111 or kirklandsummerfest.com/).

Renton River Days

PLAN AHEAD Art Market and Marketplace, entertainment, Nibble of Renton food vendors, activities for kids, parade, beer garden, July 26-28; Liberty Park, 1101 Bronson Way N., Renton (425-430-6528 or rentonriverdays.org).

Saint James Faire

PLAN AHEAD Minstrels, crafts in English village in 1376; puppetry, archery demonstrations, food, Scribe’s Shop books and wares, clothing rental available; noon-5 p.m., July 27-28, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10, ages 5 and younger free (camlann.org).

Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering

PLAN AHEAD Scottish Highland Games Association 71st annual event; Celtic Arts Showcase, performances, traditional Scottish athletic competitions, Scottish heritage information and displays, beer garden, July 26-28, Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $15-$20 (sshga.org).

Kingston Arts and Crafts Festival

PLAN AHEAD Arts, crafts and food vendors, student art shows, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26-27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28, Port of Kingston, 25864 Washington Blvd N.E., Kingston (kingstonfestivalwa.org).

Food events

Bremerton Summer Brewfest

FRI-SAT 36 Washington breweries pouring more than 100 craft beers, focusing on summer fruit infused beers, live music, food vendors, 4-9 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Second Street and Washington Avenue, Bremerton; $20-$30, $5/designated driver (washingtonbeer.com/festivals/bremerton-summer-brewFest.php).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (www.schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Heronswood Plant Sale and Garden Open

SAT Northwest nurseries, speakers, garden tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston; (heronswoodgarden.org).

Food Truck Festival

SAT Variety of food trucks, tables and chairs provided, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma (253-565-6867 or tmp.org).

Gardening

Gardening for Fall & Winter Harvest

SAT What to plant for your fall and winter food harvest, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Mukilteo Garden & Quilt Tour

SAT-SUN Self-directed tour of 8 gardens and 100 quilts around Mukilteo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo; $15-$20 (mukilteogardenandquilttour.org).

Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour

SUN Tour of six gardens, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Edmonds Arts Festival, 700 Main Street, Edmonds; $15-$20 (206-913-3927 or edmondsinbloom.com).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Fridays through August, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $5/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Costume Shop

SAT Learn about alteration/design, use sewing machines, construct cardboard props, bring your own material, some available at the library, all ages welcome, 11 a.m. Saturday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

Museum events

Day Out With Thomas

FRI-SUN Join Thomas the Tank Engine & Sir Topham Hatt for the Steam Team Tour, train rides every 45 minutes by reservation, Day Out With Thomas activities, 8 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $25-$28, by reservation (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Flying Heritage Museum SkyFair

SAT Vintage aircraft flights, tanks, military artifacts displays, Saturday, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, 3407 109th St. S.W., Paine Field, Everett; $15-$25 (206-342-4242 or flyingheritage.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon Saturday-Sunday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Renton Historical Museum

TUE-JULY 28 Celebrating Renton River Days with free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton (rentonriverdays.org/schedule-of-events2).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; admission $13.95-$25.95, IMAX films additional charge (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

PBY Naval Air Museum Anniversary Celebration

ONGOING Celebrating 5 years at our present location, all July admissions $5; WWII aircraft displays, military artifacts, flight simulators, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, PBY Naval Air Museum, 270 S.E. Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor (360-240-9500 or pbymf.org).

Park events

Batty Nights, Lewis Creek Park

FRI Learn about bats, night hike, bring flashlight or headlamp, for ages 5+ with adult, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; preregistration required (425-452-4195 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Summer at SAM Family Field Day

SAT Yoga class for all levels, bring mat, 9 a.m.; art making, Show Brazil performances, creative and active Family Field Day activities, Zumba kids dance party, food truck, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Happy Hour in the Park

WED Live music, free painting classes, food trucks, $5 pour of wine, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in July, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (206-613-3232 or downtownseattle.org).

Summer Movies in the Park at Green Lake

JULY 25 Movies at dusk, bring a blanket or chair; “Black Panther” 8 p.m. July 25, Green Lake Community Center, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle (206-684-0780 or parkways.seattle.gov).

Summer at SAM

JULY 25 Art activities, Orchestra Pacifico Tropical performance, food trucks, Kids Corner at Paccar Pavilion activities, 6-8 p.m. July 25, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music concert, noon Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m.; “Incredibles 2” Friday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, reservations recommended; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

ONGOING Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m. Saturdays; Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-Summer-Events.pdf).

Edible Plants Walk

PLAN AHEAD See the difference between the three common blackberry plants, introduce you to salmonberry and other plants that can be eaten, 10 a.m. July 27, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (206-443-2925 or pacificsciencecenter.org/guided-nature-walks).

Family Water Day

PLAN AHEAD Wear bathing suit for slip n’ slide and other water activities, music, food, activities for all ages, noon-4 p.m., noon July 27, Denny Park, 100 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Freeway Park Fountain Festival

PLAN AHEAD Water games, food, music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

PLAN AHEAD Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10 a.m. July 27, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk, “Up,” Cascade Playground, 333 Pontius Ave. N., Seattle; “Christopher Robin,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival

FRI-SUN Best of the blues, celebrating its 32nd year, Friday-Sunday, Winthrop Barn, 51 N. Highway 20, Winthrop; fees vary (winthropbluesfestival.com).

Tunes at the Soccer Octagon

SAT Music by local bands, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle (friendsofseattlewaterfront.org).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Kirkland Civic Orchestra, 2 p.m. Saturday; Greenwood Concert Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Music on the Plaza, BIMA

SUN Outdoor music performances for all ages, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island (206-842-4451 or biartmuseum.org/events/music-on-the-plaza).

The Odyssey: An Exploration of Myth, Magic and Monsters

SUN Book-it Theater presentation for kids in grades K-6 and all ages, inspired by Homer’s epic poem and Greek tradition, 1 p.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “Smallfoot” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE Recess Monkey, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Kids Showtime Summer Series

WED Entertainment for all ages, outdoors if weather permits; Reptile Man, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Laurelhurst Community Center, 4554 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-684-7529).

Burien Music in the Parks

JULY 25 Live music performances, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien (burienwa.gov/parks).

Cottage Lake Music in the Park

JULY 25 Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers jazz and blues, 7 p.m. June 25, Cottage Lake Park, 18831 N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Rd., Woodinville; free (upperbearcreek.com/2019MiP.html).

Gas Station Blues Series

JULY 25 Blues performers, beer garden, food vendors, bring your own chair, for all ages, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

JULY 25 Cambalache 7 p.m. July 25, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Sammamish Concerts in the Park

JULY 25 The Abbagraphs, 6:30 p.m. July 25, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us).

Running

AquaSox 5K

SAT 5K race, 1K run for ages 10 and younger, registration includes ticket to the AquaSox game that day, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Everett Memorial Stadium, 3802 Broadway, Everett; $20-$25 (aquasox5k.com).

Night Nation Run

SAT Music-filled course, DJs, Bubble Zones, light shows, main stage after party; benefits Stand Up To Cancer, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $25-$80 (nightnationrun.com/seattle).

Torchlight Run

PLAN AHEAD Run along the parade route, 8k or 5k, costume contest, 6 p.m. July 27, Seattle Center, Seattle; $35-$40 (seafair.com/events/2019/capital-one-torchlight-run).

Sales/Shopping

MCSC Annual Garage Sale and Community Breakfast

SAT Vendors, breakfast available, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe (360-794-6359 or mcsc.org).

Pike Place Market Producers Market Series

JULY 25 Sale by 20+ artists, music, food, beer garden, views of Puget Sound and sunsets, 5:30 p.m. July 25, Pike Place MarketFront Pavilion, 1901 Western Ave., Seattle; free (pikeplacemarket.org).

Special interest

The Wallingford Bungalow

FRI Historic Wallingford program, architectural and historian and designer Thomas Veith presentation on neighborhood bungalows and other residential styles of the early 20th century, 7 p.m. Friday, Discovery House, 4401 Second Ave. N.E., Seattle; $5 (historicwallingford.org).

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, lunch available; noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

South Park Branch Library Reopening Celebration

SUN Program, resource fair, craft activities, Bubbleman, giant inflatable slide for all ages, taco truck, 2 p.m. Sunday, South Park Branch Library, 8604 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle; (206-615-1688 or spl.org).

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Swimming

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach; free swimming lessons, weather permitting, for ages 6-16, 12:15-12:45 p.m. July 15-26, July 29-Aug. 9, Aug. 12-23, register in person at any beach (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. daily, Meydenbauer Beach, Park, 419 98th Ave. N.E., and Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. (the most popular beach park in Bellevue, with limited parking); Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; 2-5 p.m. daily, Chesterfield Beach Park, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Tours

Grilled Things and Chicken Wings Tour

FRI Chinatown Discovery Tour one-mile walking foodie tour for all ages, featuring grilled and fried meat, 4:30 p.m. Friday and July 25, Aug. 2, 9, 23, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $29.95-$44.95 by reservation (wingluke.org).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Cedar Watershed Tours

SAT-SUN Bus and walking tour for all ages, 1-2 p.m. Sunday and July 27, Aug. 10, 18, Sept. 8, $5; 2.5 hour tour includes historic townsite, information, 1/4 mile walk, for adults and ages 10 and older, 9:30 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $10; Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; preregister (seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Colman House home tour

PLAN AHEAD Southwest Seattle Historical Society tour of home in the Fauntleroy neighborhood, learn about the Colman family the home’s famous architect, Arthur Loveless, 2-4 p.m. July 27, Seattle; $15, or $100/VIP (loghousemuseum.org).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT Barcelona and Madrid, 10 a.m. Saturday; Scotland, July 25; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).