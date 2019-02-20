A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 22-28, 2019.

Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Octopus Week

FRI-SUN Learn about Puget Sound’s giant Pacific octopus with activities for kids, daily octopus feedings and talks, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday; live octopus release, noon Saturday; divers swim with an octopus in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit, noon Sunday, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Homeward Pet 29th Birthday Adoption Weekends

SAT-SUN Pet adoption discounts, noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Homeward Pet Adoption Center, 13132 N.E. 177th Place, Woodinville (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).

Benefits

PNA Wine Tasting

SAT Ten tastes of wine, appetizers, music, wine store; proceeds benefit PNA activities and programs, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle; $25-$30, $10/designated driver (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/calendar/pna-wine-taste-19).

H’Arts Auction

SAT Art auction to benefit Schack Art Center programs, 5 p.m. Saturday, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $135-$150 (425-259-5050 or schack.org).

Gung Haggis Fat Choy

SUN Cross-cultural event celebrates the 260th birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns and Chinese New Year with dinner, entertainment including bagpipes and Lion Dance; proceeds benefit Chinese and Scottish youth music, dance and martial arts scholarship programs; 4 p.m. Feb. 24, China Harbor Restaurant, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $45 by reservation (gunghaggisfatchoy-seattle.com).

Reins of Life Auction

PLAN AHEAD Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center 34th annual fundraiser, auction, music, dancing, 5 p.m. March 1, Marriott Bellevue, 200 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $185-$195, reservations required by March 1 (littlebit.org/events/auction).

Biking

Chilly Hilly

SUN Hilly, 33-mile ride around Bainbridge Island, 10-mile option available, start from Seattle includes ferry ride at 7:55, 8:55, 9:35 and 10:40 a.m. Sunday; or start at B.I. Bicycle Shop, 124 Bjune Drive S.E., Bainbridge; course open until 3 p.m. Sunday, Pyramid Alehouse, 1201 First Ave. S., Seattle; $31-$40 (cascade.org).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT International folk dancing; 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (949-646-7082 or sno-king.org).

Festivals/Expos

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

FRI-SUN Celebrate Gardens of the World with more than 20 fully landscaped display gardens, seminars, garden and vintage marketplaces, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 20-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $10-$24, ages 12 and younger free (gardenshow.com).

Love in the Market

SAT Postponed from earlier date because of snow; eight pop-up art installations designed by Pike Place Market artists, Meet the Producers in MarketFront Pavilion, get your Love Fortune read in the DownUnder, cookie decorating while supplies last; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/events/love-market?date=1550948400).

South Seattle Home Fair

SAT Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections host information for homeowners, landlords, renters on permitting process, inspections, code requirements, rental housing rules, emergency preparedness, building codes, inspections; information and tools for recycling, composting, rain gardens; Rebuilding Together Seattle free health- and safety-focused home repairs for low-income homeowners; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Filipino Community Center, 5740 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., Seattle; free, preregistration appreciated (buildingconnections.seattle.gov/2018/12/03/sdci-north-and-south-seattle-home-fairs).

Seattle Home Show

SAT-MARCH 3 The 75th annual show, home and garden products displays and vendors, “Meet the Experts” seminars, cooking demos, Wine and Beer Garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Monday-March 1, noon-6 p.m. March 2-3, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$13 (seattlehomeshow.com).

Sewing and Stitchery Expo

FEB. 28-MARCH 3 Learning and inspiration for sewing enthusiasts of all levels, with hundreds of vendors, classes, demonstrations; classes start at 8 a.m. daily, vendors 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 3, $12-$14/day; Friday Night Live, couture sewing expert Angela Wolf shares her designs, tips and tricks, 6:30 p.m. March 1, $25; Quilter’s Night Out, Rob Appell trunk show displaying some of his favorite creations, 6:30 p.m. March 2, $25, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup (866-554-8559 or sewexpo.com).

Pig Day Out

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating National Pig Day and the Year of the Pig with pig races, Beer Garden & S’Winery, live music, cultural performances, noon-7:30 p.m. March 1, Pike Place Market, Seattle (pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/events/pigday/).

Lunar New Year Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Postponed from earlier date; celebrate the Year of the Boar/Pig with traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances, Costume Contest for adults, children and pets to display cultural New Year’s outfits, $3 Food Walk at local restaurants, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, Chinatown-International District, Seattle (cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year).

Penn Cove MusselFest

PLAN AHEAD Chowder tasting, chef demonstrations, mussel eating competitions, farm tours, activities for all ages, March 2-3, Coupeville, Whidbey Island (thepenncovemusselsfestival.com).

Food events

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

FRI-SUN Wine and food tasting events, Bell Harbor and other locations, Friday-Sunday, Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle; $55-$250 (seattlewineandfoodexperience.com).

Pancake Breakfast, Bitter Lake

SUN Scrambled eggs, sausage, beverages, all-you-can-eat pancakes; proceeds provide scholarships to community center programs; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Ave. N., Seattle; $5 (206-684-7524 or seattle.gov/parks).

Seattle Cake Con

SUN Taste samples from all local bakeries and dessert confectioners, cake and pastry competition in several categories, open to amateurs and professionals; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Fremont Foundry, 154 N. 35th St., Seattle; $25-$57, ages 12 and younger free; preregister (seattlecakecon.com).

Wine and Cheese Class

FEB. 28 Wine and cheese pairing; wines of Washington and Oregon 6 p.m. Feb. 28; Arista Wine Cellars, 320 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds; $50, preregister (arristawines.com).

Museum events

“Wham! Bam! Pow! Cartoons, Turbans, & Confronting Hate”

FRI-SUN Last weekend of exhibit of work by cartoonist Vishavjit Singh uses art to raise awareness about discrimination and challenge stereotypes in a post-9/11 world, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $10-$17 (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

Black History Month Community Celebration

SUN Last chance to see Black History Month exhibition “Identities: Past, Present & Future,” meet artists, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, free, no reservations required; youth performances, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, seating limited, reservations required; Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island (biartmuseum.org).

“Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer”

FEB. 28 65 pieces of art by acclaimed contemporary artist who draws on diverse influences including abstraction, Indigenous art, queer aesthetics and pop culture, Feb. 28-May 12; free community event Opening Day includes talk by the artist, 7-8 p.m. Feb. 28; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, free for ages 12 and younger (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Hobbies

Library Game Day

SAT Try out some local indie games, in all different levels of development, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Skyway Library, 12601 76th Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-772-5541 or kcls.org/locations/1541).

Green River Glass Show and Sale

SAT Glass, jewelry and collectibles from early to mid-20th century, glassware, pottery, china, kitchenware and collectibles by 200 vendors, displays by Green River Glass Club and other local glass clubs; free glass identification (limit 2 items), glass repair available, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; $3 admission benefits local charities (www.facebook.com/events/2201223993263875).

Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

SAT Top talent from the region and around the country, qualifying events and championship divisions on the Main Stage, beginner classes in the Armory Lofts; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (yoyocontest.com/pnwr).

US Mixed Doubles National Curling Championships

WED-MARCH 3 Participants include Gold Medalists from 2018 Winter Olympics, winning teams to represent the US at World Curling Championships in Norway in April, times vary Feb. 27-March 3, Granite Curling Club, 1440 N. 128th St., Seattle; $10-$15/day (curlingseattle.org).

Park events

Art Encounters, Olympic Sculpture Park

FRI Art encounters to become part of the artist process with immersive performance and installation by artist Christine Babic and collaborators in “an act of decolonization” incorporating Indigenous materials, 7 p.m. Friday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free, reservations requested (seattleartmuseum.org/artencounters).

Volunteer Park Conservatory Free Admission

THRU FEB. 28 Admission free through Feb. 28; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Owl Prowl

SAT Join a nature guide to search for owls, for ages 8 and older, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; $10, preregister (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks).

Adventure hike

SUN Join a naturalist for two-mile hike along Rattlesnake and Christmas Lakes trails, for adults and ages 7 and older, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free, preregister (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/crwec).

Full Moon Salamander Search

PLAN AHEAD Bring a flashlight to search for salamanders as they search for mates; for ages 10 and older, 6:30 p.m. March 2, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $15, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Sales/Shopping

University District Farmers Market

SAT Fresh produce and farm products, food vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, University Way & N.E. 50th Ave., Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Ballard Farmers Market

SUN Year-round produce from Washington state farmers, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, Ballard Avenue Northwest and 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle (sfmamarkets.com).

Capitol Hill Farmers Market

SUN Fresh produce and farm products vendors, cut flowers, food vendors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Broadway and East Pine Street, outdoors on Seattle Community College Campus, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

West Seattle Farmers Market

SUN Fresh produce, farm products, food vendors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, Southwest Alaska Street and California Avenue Southwest, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Ranger-guided, 1.8 mile snowshoe walks for ages 8 and older, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through March, weather permitting; sign up opens an hour before each walk, limited to 25 people, Jackson Visitor Center, Saturday-Sunday, Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford; $30/vehicle park admission; snowshoe rental available, suggested $5 donation (360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora).

Special interest

Children’s Dental Health Day

SAT Pierce County Dental Society free dental screenings for children, information, activities, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, South Hill Mall, 3500 S. Meridian St., Puyallup (253-274-9722 or pcdentists.org/index.asp?N=Dental-Society-Pierce-County-Washington-Home&C=355&P=32011).

Black Tie Oscar Viewing Party

SUN Guests encouraged to dress up to walk the red carpet, watch Hollywood’s biggest night on the big screen, food and beverages available, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $15-$20, VIP packages available (centuryballroom.com/home).

Dr. Seuss Day

WED Party to celebrate Dr. Seuss, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7441 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/hiawatha-community-center).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Open to all; gentle yoga, 7-8 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, bring a mat; Zumba dance party, 6-7 p.m.; Mediation and Relaxation class, 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/fitness/).

Realizing the Dream: Justice For All

FEB. 28 Black History Month event, drama performance, spoken word, speakers, all welcome, 6 p.m. Feb. 28, Sky Center, 879 Rainier Ave. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=15214237).

The Great Seattle Fire in Virtual Reality

THRU MARCH 1 Exhibit of images, information and Virtual Reality experience about Seattle in 1889, the destruction caused by the Great Seattle Fire and the rebuilding of the city, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays through March 1, Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Walking to the End of the World, 10 a.m.; Trekking Nepal, 1 p.m. Saturday; Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).