A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Sept. 7-13, 2018.

Animal events

Pacific Seas Aquarium Opening Weekend

FRI-SUN Program and dedication, 9:30 a.m., opening 9:45 a.m. Friday; sea turtles, rays, sharks, jellyfish, fish, Tidal Touch Zone; 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

DoggieStock — A Day of Tails and Music

SAT Music festival benefiting Valley Animal Partners providing services for pets of low income families, seniors and veterans; Agility, Obedience and Search and Rescue demonstrations, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; dog and cat adoptions, noon-3 p.m.; live music 1-5 p.m.; Doggie Olympics, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Pet Costume Contests, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; vendors, food trucks, beer garden, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Tollgate Farm, 1300 W. North Bend Way, North Bend; free, donations suggested (www.facebook.com/DoggieStockMusicFestival3/).

Benefits

Japanese American Citizens League Banquet

FRI “Food and Social Justice” explores the role of food in creating an equitable future for Asian Pacific Islanders and other people of color with speaker, recognizing local organizations and leaders, dinner; proceeds benefit education and programs, 6 p.m. Friday, Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle; $150 (seattlejacl.org).

SHERO Awards — Seattle National Organization for Women (NOW)

SAT Honoring two women who have notably furthered women’s causes; appetizers, desserts, raffles, entertainment, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Riveter, 1517 12th Ave., Seattle; $50-$100 (nowseattle.org/).

Federal Way Rhythm and Blues Festival

SAT Local craft brews, wine, cider, music by four bands, food trucks; all proceeds benefit Federal Way Symphony education and performance programs, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Federal Way Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; $30 (federalwaybluesfestival.com).

Happy Tails Wine Walk

SAT Fifteen dog-friendly wineries and breweries, Dog Zone vendors and activities; proceeds benefit Homeward Pet Adoption Center; noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Wine District, Woodinville; $50; $25/designated driver (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).

Seward Park After Dark

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating 10 years of exploration, education, and conservation at Seward Park Audubon Center with food, live raptors, guided walks; all proceeds benefit Audubon’s work to protect birds, 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $125 (sewardpark.audubon.org/).

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

PLAN AHEAD Fun run/walk to end childhood cancer, 8 a.m. Sept. 15, Seattle Center, Seattle; $10, fundraising suggested (fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?fr_id=89678&pg=entry).

PAWSwalk

PLAN AHEAD Dog-friendly 5K walk and run for all ages, food trucks, dog activities, entertainment, vendors, pet adoption; proceeds benefit PAWS animal care; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $20-$40 (paws.org/support/events/).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles, inviting the community to bike, stroll or jog, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Boating

Locks, Lakes and Lunch Cruise

WED Cruise through the historic Ballard Locks and Seattle’s Ship Canal, lunch, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $27.37-$56 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/locks-lakes-and-lunch-senior-cruise/).

Lake Union Boats Afloat Show

SEPT. 13-16 Boats for every budget, activity and lifestyle, toy boat building for kids, free sailing and power boat rides, seminars, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15-16, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$14, ages 12 and younger free (boatsafloatshow.com).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to live Scandinavian music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Seattle Thrillers

SAT Learn Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance for Oct. 27 “Thrill the World” performance, 4:15 p.m. Saturday, The Seattle Gym, 1530 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; donations for Jubilee Women’s Shelter collected (meetup.com/seattlethrillers/).

Fairs/Festivals

Newcastle Days

FRI-SAT Parade, entertainment, food vendors, kids’ activities, car show, beer and wine garden, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (newcastlewa.gov).

San Genarro Festival

FRI-SUN Italian cuisine, beer and wine garden, activities for kids, vendors, live music and dancing including headliner Italian-American band Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 1225 South Angelo St., Seattle (sangennarofestivalseattle.org).

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

FRI-SUN Entertainment, beer garden, marketplace, Avenue of Food, children’s activities, fireworks, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo; Children’s Parade 10:30 a.m., Grand Parade 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Harbour Point Boulevard, Mukilteo; no on-site parking, parking and shuttle from Olympic View Middle School and Kamaik High School, suggested donation $1 (mukfest.com/events/).

Washington State Fair/Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive

THRU SEPT. 23 Rodeo parade and cattle drive through Puyallup to the fairgrounds, 10 a.m. Friday; free admission with donation of new school supplies 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 7; carnival rides, concerts, 4H animals and displays, vendors, food; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19-20; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23; special attractions, Discover the Dinosaurs (additional $7/ages 3 and older); World’s Biggest Bounce House, Sept. 6-9 only ($5); Pro Rodeo Tour, Sept. 6-9 ($15-$40); Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; parking $10/weekdays, $15/weekends, cash; free for military with ID on Mondays (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/state-fair).

Utsav! A Celebration of Asian Indian Art and Culture

SAT Celebrate the beauty and culture of India, featuring art, music, dance and traditions of India, food, artists, vendors and fashion show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Alder Street, downtown Issaquah (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com/).

2018 Seattle Design Festival Block Party

SAT-SUN Street fair celebrating the ways design affects our lives, with large-scale design installations, performances, and design activities for people of ages and abilities centered on the Festival’s 2018 theme, TRUST, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Occidental Park, 250 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle (designinpublic.org/event/sdf-2018-block-party/).

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

SUN Hawaiian culture, music and dance performances, authentic foods, vendors, workshops, demonstrations, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlelivealohafestival.com).

Savor the San Juans

SUN-NOV. 10 Lodging, dining and transportation specials; special events including farm tours, Sunday, San Juan Island; Sept. 29, Lopez Island; Sept. 30, Orcas Island; and other activities (visitsanjuans.com/savor).

Salmon Homecoming Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Salmon Homecoming Alliance celebration honors the fall return of the salmon and introduces local families to Native American culture with traditional gatherings, Pow Wows, Cedar Canoe events, environmental educational activities, 2-10 p.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/salmon_homecoming_celebration).

Puget Sound Bird Fest

PLAN AHEAD Speakers, guided walks, land and water-based field trips, exhibits, educational activities for children and adults; Keynote event, “Year of the Eagle” with photographer Kevin Ebi, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Edmonds Plaza Room; activities, exhibits, speakers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15; field activities Sunday Sept. 16, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds; fees, preregistration required for workshops and activities (425-771-0227 or pugetsoundbirdfest.org).

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

PLAN AHEAD Traditional Greek food, music, dancing, culture, wine tasting, church tours, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 15, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 16, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave. E., Seattle (seattlegreekfestival.com/).

Zombie Fest NW

PLAN AHEAD Free zombie costumes and make-up, learn Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance, food and beverage vendors, music, meet emergency experts, get disaster preparedness information, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 15, Normandy Park Town Center, 19803 First Ave. S., Normandy Park; free (www.facebook.com/nwzombiefest).

Seattle Fiestas Patrias

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of Latin American Independence Days with exhibits, activities, music and dance performances, cooking demonstrations, health fair, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 15, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 15, Seattle Center, Seattle; South Park parade 10 a.m., community festival 1-6 p.m. Sept. 15, South Park Community Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlefiestaspatrias.org/).

Food events

Mercer Island Art & Wine Uncorked

FRI Wine tasting, art, music and food with local wineries, ciders and breweries, art display and sale, music, food trucks, 6-9 p.m. Friday, downtown Mercer Island; $25-$35 (206-683-3288 or seattleuncorked.com/event/mercer-island-art-wine-uncorked-sept-7/2018-09-07/).

Cider Summit

FRI-SAT Cider and mead from 52 vendors, 3-8 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, South Lake Union Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$46 (cidersummitnw.com).

Bacon Eggs and Kegs

SAT-SUN Brunch food, at least one $5 dish per food vendor, Bloody Mary Bars, 40 breweries and cideries, Mimosas and More, entertainment, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $40-$45 (baconeggsandkegs.com).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or strawberries, ham, beverages, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$11, ages 4 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Oktoberfest

PLAN AHEAD Brats (including a vegetarian option), Oktoberfest beer and other beverages, potato salad, sauerkraut, live music by “Happy Hans,” 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; $5-$15 (lspcc.org/oktoberfest/).

Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival

PLAN AHEAD Artisan and farmstead cheeses made in Washington, meet the cheesemakers, learn about their products and philosophy, samples, artisan foods and beverages; benefits Washington State Cheesemakers Association, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $40 (washingtonartisancheese.com).

Gardening

Kubota Garden Foundation Fall Plant Sale

SAT Specimen Japanese maples, dwarf conifers, landscape plants, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Kubota Garden Park, 9600 Renton Ave. S., Seattle (kubotagarden.org).

Volunteer Park Conservatory Fall Plant Sale

SAT Tropical houseplants and succulents, orchids, carnivorous plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle (volunteerparkconservatory.org/fall-plant-sale/).

Odd Plant Show and Sale

SAT-SUN Cascade Cactus and Succulent Society hosts cacti and succulents from around the world, bonsai, handmade pots, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline (206-546-4851 or cascadecss.org).

Hobbies

The Washington State Political Items Collectors

SAT Washington State Political Items Collectors pop-culture, Americana, political/non-political and Seafair pin back button show and sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Andrews Masonic Hall, 505 Williams Ave. S., Renton; free (206-550-2572).

Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair

SAT Discover your future or uncover your past, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5/entry, readers’ fees vary (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Camlann Village Days

SAT-SUN Low-key demonstrations and presentations on life in a 14th century English village, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village life.htm).

Museum events

“Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson”

FRI-SUN Last weekend; iconic early 20th-century works by American photographer Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952) alongside contemporary photography, video, and installation by indigenous artists Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; guided tours at noon Friday-Saturday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Rides

SAT-SUN Two-hour round- trip excursions on historic train on scenic rides through the Cascade Foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, museum train cars, exhibits, Victorian-era depot, 11 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

“WW1 America”

ONGOING West Coast premiere of exhibit with artifacts, images and multimedia presentations on America during the World War I era, 1914-1919, at the museum through Feb. 10; MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes”

ONGOING Display of 300 artifacts of Marvel art, costumes and props telling the Marvel story, including Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man and others, before its 80th anniversary next year; other exhibits include “Nirvana: Taking It To The Masses,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” and “Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film;” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily starting Tuesday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Nordic Museum

ONGOING “Nordic Journeys,” 12,000 years of Nordic history and the story of Nordic immigration to the U.S. and Pacific Northwest over the last 150 years, ongoing; “Northern Exposure; Contemporary Nordic Arts Revealed,” through Sept. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Friday-Wednesday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival at Mary Olson Farm

PLAN AHEAD Brews and bands for ages 21+, fundraiser for the Farm’s education programs, noon Sept. 15, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; $15-$20 (wrvmuseum.org/hopsandcrops.html).

Paddle sports

Dragon Boat Paddling

ONGOING Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Saturdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

Camp Long Mountain Fest

SAT Rock climbing, rappelling, mountain-themed games and activities for all ages and experience levels, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long Environmental Learning Center, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; space for climbing and rope course limited, early arrival recommended (206-684-7415 or parkways.seattle.gov/).

Planetarium Show “E is for Exoplanet”

SAT Astronomer Steve Ruhl examines planets outside our solar system, followed by star gazing if the weather is clear, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Alien Invasion” Kids Show, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Performances

First Hill Outdoor Movie Night

FRI “Nine to Five,”, 8 p.m. Friday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (firsthill.org/events/?view=calendar&month=September-2018).

Risk! Live

FRI Seattle storytellers tell true stories, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Vera Project, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle Center, Seattle; $25 (ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1678884?utm_medium=bks).

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI Concessions available, seating at 8 p.m., movie at dusk; “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 8 p.m. Friday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-2306 or biparks.org).

Washington State Fair Concert Series

FRI-SEPT. 23 Scott McCreery, 9 p.m. Friday; James Johnson, 9 p.m. Saturday; Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. Monday; An Evening with Seal, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; Boy George & Culture Club, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; An Evening with Terry Fator, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Toby Keith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Macklemore, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, 7:30 Sept. 22; Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; prices vary per event, $30-$110 (thefair.com/).

Arts-a-Glow

SAT Lantern art and performers, lantern making, food vendors, tea and treats, Community Procession at dusk, bring lanterns, shakers and bells, costumes encouraged, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dottie Harper Park, Fourth Avenue Southwest and Southwest 146th Street, Burien; free (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11046019&pageId=12137255).

Seattle Peace Concerts

SUN Outdoor concerts for all ages by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park beach area, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free; nonperishable food bank donations requested (seapeace.org).

Bravern Fashion Week Opening Party

PLAN AHEAD Gene Juarez beauty bar, Sugar Factory dessert bar, sketch bar with fashion illustrator, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, $15; Fashion Week Runway Show, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15, $25; The Shops at The Bravern, 11111 N.E. Eighth Street, Belle (425-456-8780 or bravernfashionweek.com/).

Special interest

Momentum SODO Grand Opening

SAT Momentum Indoor Climbing grand opening at 19,200 square foot bouldering gym; climbing, DJ, food trucks and craft beer, memberships and day passes available; festivities open to people of all ages and climbing ability levels, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Momentum SODO, 2759 First Ave. S., Seattle; free (momentumclimbing.com/sodo/).

Design for Belonging — A Design Discussion

TUE City builders, community organizers, artists, and a diverse public to explore what it takes to create culturally responsive, thriving, resilient, and welcoming neighborhoods and the less physical, more human-centered aspects of community development: cultural identity, social cohesion, collective psyche, and civic engagement, 6 p.m. Tuesday, DLR Group, 51 University St., #600, Seattle; free (designinpublic.org/event/design-for-belonging/).

Swimming

Colman Pool

SAT-SUN Last days of the season; heated saltwater 50 meter pool, Giant Tube Slide; public swim 1:45-4:45 p.m., lap swim and family swim 5-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

THRU SUN Outdoor pool public swims and other events, daily through Sunday, 9, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool/mounger-pool-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

SAT-SUN Last days of the season, open swims only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $4.50-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Historic Redmond Walking Tour

SUN Local history walking tour, 1 p.m. Sunday, 7730 N.E. 76th St., Redmond; $10/suggested donation, reservations required (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT Belgium and the Netherlands, noon Saturday; walking Italy’s Pilgrimage Paths, 6 p.m. Sept. 13; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/about-us/events-calendar).

Walks

Whidbey Walking Festival

FRI-SUN NW Tulip Trekkers volkssport club host 5K-11K walks through historic sites, forests, towns and prairies, start times 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island (nwtrekkers.org).

Workshops

Seattle Writes Writing Workshops

SAT-NOV. 27 Seattle Public Library hosts 25 writing workshops throughout the city through Nov. 27, including how to start your novel, write a memoir, get feedback at a writing circle, registration not required, at Seattle Central Library and branch libraries, Seattle; free (spl.org/programs-and-services/learning/seattle-writes).