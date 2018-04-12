A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, April 13-19, 2018.

Animal events

April Showers Bring May Meowers

FRI-SUN Adoption fees waived on all cats one year old and older through Sunday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-7563 or seattlehumane.org).

Marine Mammal Mania

FRI-SUN Learn about the Aquarium’s mammals, talks, demonstrations, activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$27.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

African Wildlife Conservation Day

SAT Celebrate African Savanna animals with keeper talks and special enrichment sessions, learn about wildlife poaching and habitat loss, and how your choices and actions can help save savanna animals, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.45-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Woodland Park Zoo joins Seattle Public Library Museum Pass program

ONGOING Seattle Public Library cardholders can reserve passes for up to four people to access the zoo by advance reservation, 50 passes a day available; other participating venues for free admission with pass in advance include The Burke Museum, Henry Art Gallery, MoPop, Museum of Flight, Northwest African American Museum, Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Aquarium and others (spl.org/museumpass).

Seattle Animal Shelter beach emphasis patrols

ONGOING Uniformed animal service officers focus patrols and issuing citations on saltwater beaches that don’t allow dogs at any time, with spring an especially important time to protect hatching shorebirds and sea mammals, including seal pups who use beaches to rest, from being disturbed (206-386-7387).

Benefits

Beer Fest

SAT Seven tastes from 15 breweries and cideries, bratwurst lunch, all proceeds benefit Early Life Speech and Language; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 1207 N. 152nd St., Shoreline; $35 (206-324-6293 or earlylifespeech.org/).

Fundraiser for Northwest Folklife Festival

SAT Folk dance party to benefit NW Folklife, with live music; potluck snacks and ethnic costumes encouraged, no partner needed, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10 (nwfolklife.org/event/international-folk-dance-party/).

Tackle Homelessness

THRU APRIL 15 Donations for Plymouth Housing Groups accepted at all Seahawks Pro Shops and Elysian pubs, including nonperishable food items, personal care items, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, linens; donations at pubs get 10% off food and beverage purchase, through April 15 (elysianbrewing.com/elysian-brewing-events/2018/03/06/hustle-to-fight-homelessness/).

Assistance League of the Eastside Spring Fashion Show Luncheon

PLAN AHEAD Speaker Dennis Bounds, spring fashion fundraiser, 11 a.m. April 20, Marriott Redmond, 7401 164th Avenue NE, Redmond; $65 (aleastside.org).

Tulip Pedal

PLAN AHEAD Ride on your own on 20, 40 and 60 mile routes, proceeds benefit Safe Kids Northwest, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21, La Conner; $35-$40, ages 14 and younger free (safekidsnorthwest.org).

Swedish Club Back To Our Roots Auction

PLAN AHEAD Dinner, auction, 5 p.m. April 22, The Swedish Club, Seattle; $105, reservations close Sunday (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.ejoinme.org/backtoourroots).

Fairs/Festivals

Movin’ Around the World: Celebrating the Cultures of the World through Movement and Song

FRI Activities for kids and families to experience cultures of the world through seeing, doing, dancing, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or nwfolklife.org/our-big-neighborhood).

Leap For Green Sustainability Fair

SAT Earth Day celebration to promote environmental practices and activities for all ages; entertainment, music, gardening, arts and crafts, Luther Burbank Park wetland tour, animals, vendors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island (206-275-7609 or mercergov.org).

NW Kids Fair

SAT Entertainment, trampolines, slides, costumed characters, jump houses, food vendors, petting zoo, family ice skating rink and other activities, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $10/adults, $5/ages 3-12, ages 2 and younger free (425-322-2600 or angelofthewindsarena.com).

PACCAR Technical Center Open House

SAT See Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks and how they’re tested, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PACCAR Technical Center, Farm to Market Road one mile north of Highway 20, Bow (tulipfestival.org).

Tulip Parade

SAT Impromptu entries welcome, 2 p.m. Saturday, First Street, La Conner (360-428-5959 or lovelaconner.com/2018-tulip-festival-parade-la-conner/).

International Children’s Friendship Festival

SAT-SUN Performances from cultures around the world, cultural exhibits, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (childrensfest.tacawa.org/).

Daffodil Festival

SAT-SUN Juior Daffodil Parade with costumes, pets, music and nonmotorized floats, 10 a.m. Saturday, Proctor District, Tacoma; Grand Marine Parade of daffodil-decorated boats, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, from Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, view from along Ruston Way or along Thea Foss Waterway, Tacoma (thedaffodilfestival.org/).

Welcome the Whales Festival, Langley

SAT-SUN Educational displays, costume-making, children’s activities, 11 a.m. Saturday, Langley United Methodist Church; Whale and Critter Parade, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Langley, ending at Waterfront Park for blessing of the whales, music, displays; presentation on whales, 3 p.m. Saturday, Langley Methodist Church; Langley beach cleaning, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday; Langley Whale Center exhibits, displays, gift shop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; fundraising cruise to see whales, 3 p.m. Sunday, $75, preregister (orcanetwork.org).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL 30 Local daffodil fields in bloom, tulip fields just beginning bloom, online bloom map updated daily; events throughout the month, festival office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in April, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org/); tulip fields and display gardens at two venues; Roozengaarde, 5-acre display garden, 25 acre tulip field, 22 acre daffodil field, cut tulips and bulb order available, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com/); and Tulip Town indoor flower show, display gardens, tulip fields, trolley rides through fields, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, later when weather permits, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com/).

Washington State Spring Fair

APRIL 19-22 Rides, entertainment, food, 4H livestock exhibits, vendors, motor sports, Northwest Living and Garden, KidZone, 2-10 p.m. April 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 20-21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/spring-fair).

Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD Arts and crafts vendors, food court, entertainment for all ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 20-22, Mount Vernon (360-336-3801 or mountvernondowntown.org).

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival

PLAN AHEAD Welcoming spring and honoring the friendship between the United States and Japan with performances, exhibits, activities, April 20-22, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or cherryblossomfest.org).

Tacoma Guitar Festival

PLAN AHEAD New and vintage guitars, records and more by 120 vendors, performances, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma; $15/day or $25/two-day (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org/tgf).

Food events

Rosé Wine Tasting

MON Tastes of a variety of rosé, sparkling rosé from various vendors, winery representatives, 6 p.m. Monday, Cafe Pettirosso, 1101 E. Pike St., Seattle; $25-$30 (brownpapertickets.com).

Eat For Change to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

WED Say you’re supporting the cause while ordering and half of proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday at all Chipotle Mexican Grill locations (facebook.com/events/349869328857478/).

Gardening/Gardens

Dahlia Tuber Sale

FRI-SAT Large variety of dahlia tubers for sale, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Faith Lutheran Church of Seattle, 8208 18th Ave. N.E., Seattle (pugetsounddahlias.org).

Spring Open House, West Seattle Nursery

SAT Classes, information from local organizations, coffee bar, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-935-9276 or westseattlenursery.com).

North American Rock Garden Society

SAT Sale of a variety of rare and unusual plants for home gardens and containers, growing advice, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (206-323-2161).

Gardening for Wildlife

SUN How to use native plants to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife, 3 p.m. Sunday, Swansons Nursery, 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle; preregister (206-782-2543 or swansonsnursery.com/whats-happening-swansons-nursery/).

Seattle Japanese Garden

ONGOING 3 1/2 acre formal garden, noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

RSBG Annual Spring Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Plant sale by 20 Puget Sound nurseries, Rhody Garden companion plants and rare rhododendron species; 3-6 p.m. April 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21, Christian Faith Center, 33645 20th Ave. S., Federal Way (rhodygarden.org/cms/events/9552/2018-rsbg-spring-plant-sale/).

Rhododendron Stroll

PLAN AHEAD Open Day, rhododendrons in bloom, 2-4 p.m. April 22, Dunn Gardens, Shoreline; by donation and reservation (206-362-0933 or dunngardens.org/events/rhododendron-stroll-0).

Hobbies

Evergreen Spring RV Show

FRI-SUN New and used RVs and accessories from many vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $6-$7 (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Camera Sale, Swap and Show

SAT Puget Sound Photographic Collectors Society 38th annual sale, thousands of cameras and other photo equipment from antique to digital, bring photo equipment to sell or trade, 10 a.m. Saturday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; $5 or $15/early bird 8:30 a.m. admission (206-232-7328 or pspcs.com).

Mystical Winds Holistic Fair Lynnwood

SUN Crystals, intuitive readings, massage, jewelry, healers, tarot readings, arts and crafts vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood (MysticalWindsEvents.com).

Monroe Sportsmen Show

PLAN AHEAD Exhibits, vendors, educational seminars, kids’ fishing pond, speakers, noon-8 p.m. April 20-21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Monroe; $5, ages 12 and younger and active military with ID free (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI Illustrated, “mostly true” stories and anecdotes about the Klondike Gold Rush, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea songs celebrate our connections to the sea, ships, skippers, and sailors, fun and easy to sing for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Yuri’s Night Bash

SAT Yuri’s Night parties and events are held around the world to mark Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human to venture into space (April 12, 1961) and the inaugural launch of the space shuttle 20 years later; 21+ dance party with music, cash bar, food trucks, aerospace guest stars, VR experiences, space-themed attire from fact or fantasy costume contest, 7 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $35 (museumofflight.org).

LeMay-America’s Car Museum Learning Lab

SAT Opening day of new “Powering the Future” learning lab, cars of yesterday, today and tomorrow and the impact of science, technology, engineering and math on automotive design, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, LeMay-America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; $10-$18 (americascarmuseum.org/).

Sewing to Sowing

SAT See lambs, chickens, heritage gardens, help operate 1880s winnowing machine, historical re-enactors demonstrate sewing, cooking, playing music, blacksmithing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8-$10 (253-404-3970 or fortnisqually.org).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Rides

SAT-SUN Two-hour round- trip excursions on historic train on scenic rides through the Cascade Foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, and explore train cars, exhibits, and a Victorian-era depot, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Whales in the City

WED Learn about the rarest large whale in the world, the North Pacific right whale, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

The Hep Cat Ball

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the “Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith” exhibit with 1940s-style live jazz, dancing, performances; vintage attire encouraged, 8 p.m. April 20, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $35 (mohai.org).

Park events

Bird tour

SAT Discover park birds with experienced birders, for ages 8 to adult; bring binoculars if you have them, 8 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; $5, preregister (206-386-4236).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; Springtime free day, Saturday; Earth Day, April 22 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

April Pool Day

SAT-APRIL 22 Water safety information and activities; 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Evans Pool (206-684-4961); 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Medgar Evers Pool (206-684-4766); 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Beach Pool (206-386-1925); 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Southwest Pool (206-684-7440); 12:30-2:30 p.m. April 21, Ballard Pool (206-684-4094); 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 21, Meadowbrook Pool (206-684-4989); 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 21, Queen Anne Pool (206-386-4282); noon-2 p.m. April 22, Helene Madison Pool (206-684-4979), Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/2018/03/27/april-pools-day-2018).

Planetarium Show “Strange Space Stuff”

SAT Astronomer Dave Fong on a mysterious object from beyond our solar system and other strange phenomena, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; if the sky is clear, astronomers will be on hand with telescopes for star gazing afterward; BPAstro Kids learn about astronomical objects and create take-home collages at “Make Some Space” with Dr. Erica, 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).

Burien Arbor and Earth Day Events

PLAN AHEAD Tree planting ceremony, park cleanup, native plant installation, walk to look for wildlife, 2-4 p.m. April 20, Mathison Park, 533 S. 146th St., Burien (seattlewildlifeweek.org).

Treats and Tweets Bird Walk

PLAN AHEAD Coffee, tea, doughnuts, fcasual birding for beginning and intermediate birders ages 8 through adult, 10 a.m. April 21, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events).

Wildlife in the City Festival

PLAN AHEAD National Wildlife Federation, Seattle Parks and Recreation and other groups explore how everyone can have a positive influence on urban wildlife, 1-5 p.m. April 21, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (seattlewildlifeweek.org).

Performances

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Jacob Zimmerman’s Pals, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

Running

Renton parkrun

SAT Weekly 5K run, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cedar River Trail, 2901 Maple Valley Highway, Renton; free (parkrun.us/renton/).

Seahawks 12K Run at The Landing

SUN 12K Run, GLOW 5K Run/Walk, Half-Mile Kids Run, 9 a.m. Sunday, The Landing, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton; $15-$60 (seahawks12krun.com).

Earth Day Run

PLAN AHEAD 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, half marathon; snacks, prizes, post race planting party, 10 a.m. April 21, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $3-$42 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Hatstravaganza — Spring 2018

SAT Northwest milliners with hats for any and all occasions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle (millineryartisans-exhibits.com/hatstravaganza-k8l8).

Lake City Lions Second Saturday Flea Market

SAT Antiques, vintage, arts and crafts by 60 vendors, snack bar; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-638-8813 or seattlelakecitylions.org/).

Asian and Global Treasures Sale

SAT Culture and arts of Asia, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloedel Hall, Saturday, St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave. E., Seattle (friendsofasianart.org).

Superfluity Plant and Rummage Sale

APRIL 19-21 Antiques, collectibles, books, toys, clothes, housewares, sports equipment, electronics, plants, dahlia tubers; proceeds benefit local charities; presale, 7-9 p.m. April 19, by $5 donation; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. April 20, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21, free admission; University Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 16th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-524-2322 or universityucc.org).

Special interest

An Evening With Neuroscience

FRI Neuroscience professionals discuss research, favorite stories and myths, brainy jokes, answer questions, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kane Hall, University of Washington, Seattle (facebook.com/events/1994318827299606).

Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal

SAT Speaker historian Jennifer Ott, co-author of “Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Emerald Heights, 10901 176th Circle N.E., Redmond; $5/suggested donation (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

EGGS-plore Lynnwood

THRU MAY 6 Scavenger hunt for large, artist-decorated eggs in nonprofit organization locations and businesses, hunt for them with mobile app, find one or more by May 6 to entered into prize drawing; found eggs exhibited at Lynnwood City Hall to be auctioned with proceeds to benefit social service organizations (lynnwoodtourism.com/event/eggsplore-lynnwood/).

The Wonder of Learning — The Hundred Languages of Children Exhibit

ONGOING Exhibit traveling worldwide for 30 years on its first visit to Seattle, highlighting the Reggio Emilia early childhood learning philosophy of early childhood education, how young children use art, music, play, drama and literacy to learn about the world; open to all, children welcome, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through May 6, One Convention Place, Ninth Floor, 701 Pike St., Seattle; free (wacollective.org/the-exhibit).

King County Water Taxi Spring/Summer Schedule

ONGOING Scenic, 15-minute sailings daily; evening sailings on Fridays/Saturdays and Seattle Mariners, Sounders and Seahawks night home games, every 30 minutes during peak commute hours and every hour during off-peak times, Seacrest Dock, 1660 Harbor Avenue S.W. and Pier 52, 801 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $2.50-$5.75 (kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/water-taxi.aspx).

Tours

The Spheres Discovery at Understory

FRI-SAT Exhibits with the story of the plants and building at The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays by appointment, Friday-Saturday, The Spheres Discovery at Understory, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle; (seattlespheres.com).

Historic Redmond Walking Tour

PLAN AHEAD Local history walking tour, 1 p.m. April 22, Redmond; $10/suggested donation, reservations required (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Festivals of Oaxaca, Mexico, 10 a.m., Bhutan, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Walks

Distilleries-Wineries-Brewery Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walk on road shoulders and paved trail exploring Woodinville Wine Country, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, Sammamish Valley Grange Hall, 14654 148th Ave. N.E., Woodinville (interlakentrailblazers.org).