A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Aug. 17-23, 2018.

Animal events

Adoption events, Seattle Humane

SAT “Clear the Shelters,” adoption fees by donation, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; Seniors for Seniors, adopters ages 60 and older fees waived for adoption of pets ages 7 and older, Monday-Aug. 26; Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Adoption event, Homeward Pet

SAT Adoption fees waived for all animals ages 3 and older, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Homeward Pet, 13132 N.E. 177th Pl., Woodinville (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).

Hounds on the Hill Dog Walk and Street Fair

SAT 2-mile walk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, $25; dog activities, vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Bradley Lake Park, 531 31st Ave. S.E., Puyallup (southhillrotary.org).

Auto events

Pacific Cascade Mustang Car Show

SAT Display of cars, food vendors, music, hydroplane display, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, ShoWare Center, 625 West James St., Kent; free for spectators (pacificcascademustangclub.org/annual-car-show).

Yesteryear Car Club Car Show

SAT Vintage, antiques, classics, hot rods, customs, motorcycles, featuring the Ford Model A, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Lucky Dog Casino, 19330 N. U.S. Hwy. 101, Skokomish (myluckydogcasino.com/events).

Tri5 Chevy Show

SUN Car show, 1955, ’56, ’57 Chevrolets, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (nwccc.net).

Benefits

Auction of Washington Wines’ Charitable Wine Weekend

FRI-SAT Events hosted by the Auction of Washington Wines, Friday-Saturday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $150-$500 (auctionofwashingtonwines.maestroweb.com).

Gumshoe 5K Walk

FRI-SUN Pick up form with clues to solve on 3.1-mile walk through the neighborhood, return form by 6 p.m. Sunday to be entered in prize drawing for gift certificates; proceeds benefit Greenwood Senior Center, Greenwood Elementary School PTA and Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church Food Bank; Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle; $15-$20 (dothegumshoe.org).

Breathe Deep Seattle

SAT 2.4-mile Walk and Fun Run benefits LUNGevity Foundation lung cancer research, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $25 (312-407-6100 or go.evvnt.com/221592-2?pid=3148).

Biking

UrbanAg Bike Tour

SAT Rainier Valley Food Bank 5-mile, leisurely pace bike tours visiting urban gardens and farms, for all ages; 3 p.m. Saturday, Bike Works, 3709 S. Ferdinand St., Seattle; free (www.rvfb.org/2018/05/12/urban-ag-bike-tour-2018/).

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles, inviting the community to bike, stroll or jog, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Boating

Virginia V Summer Sailings

PLAN AHEAD Public events on 100-year-old National Historic Landmark vessel include one-hour narrated history cruises on Lake Union, 2 and 4 p.m. Aug. 25, $25, ages 12 and younger free; Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; by reservation (206-624-9119 or virginiav.org/events-cruises).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Easy Danish dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dancing, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

NW Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to blues with Brian Lee and the Orbiters, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15, $10/students, cash at the door (nwdance.net/dances).

Dancing til Dusk

TUES-AUG. 23 Music, dancing, dance lessons first hour, no experience or partner required; Swingin’ in the Rain with Dina Blade, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Westlake Park; Kevin Buster’s Lunch Money swing, waltz and blues Ball Rouge, wear red, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free; rain may cancel (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk/index.html).

Fairs/Festivals

Hempfest Seattle

FRI-SUN Music, vendors, speakers and information on cannabis law reform, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Centennial, Olympic Sculpture and Myrtle Edwards Parks, 3130 Alaskan Way W., Seattle; free, $10 suggested donation (hempfest.org).

Seattle Tattoo Expo

FRI-SUN Tattoo contests and artists, music, vendor village, concessions, beer garden, cigar lounge, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $20/day or $50/weekend (seattletattooexpo.com).

Snoqualmie Railroad Days

FRI-SUN 80th annual festival showcases Snoqualmie’s “Trains, Timber, Traditions,” with a train excursions to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, music, arts, wine and beer gardens, vendors, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; Kiddie Parade and Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday; Legends Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie (425-888-3030 or railroaddays.com).

Celebrate Shoreline

SAT Family Stage with live music and shows, pony rides, petting zoo, children’s theater, food, inflatables, toy workshop, food trucks, noon-6 p.m., beer garden and Main Stage concerts 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline; car show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Square, 155th Street and Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline (425-221-1292 or shorelinewa.gov/celebrateshoreline).

Wizard Festival, Country Village

SAT Don your robes, capes and magical attire for a day of enchantment, wizard shows, a magical quest, fantasy author Basil Sprig, Quidditch Run, create a fairy door or build a wand, for all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; free (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Celebrate Woodinville

SAT Community pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Fire Station 31; 40th annual parade, 11 a.m., 175th Street; festival and fair with music, beer and wine garden, arts, crafts and food vendors, exhibits, family activities, noon-5 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park, 17301 N.E. 131st Ave., Woodinville; Basset Bash, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, DeYoung Park, Woodinville (celebratewoodinville.com).

Chomp!

SAT Celebration of local farming, food, and sustainability with cooking demonstrations, gardening workshops, kids’ activities, farmers market, entertainment for all ages including performances by Matisyahu, Caspar Babypants and more, beer, wine and cider garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; Garden Party at Chomp with small bites, includes one beer, wine or cider, benefiting Viva Farms, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Clise Mansion Garden at Marymoor Park, $25; on-site parking $5; shuttle service starting 10 a.m. from Redmond Transit Center, Northeast 83rd Street, Bay 3 (chomplocal.org).

Sammamish Days

SAT Cultural entertainment, vendors, food trucks, bouncy toys, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/event/).

DuPont Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days

SAT-SUN Classic car show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; barbecue competition, food sampling, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; beer garden and live music, 12:30-9 p.m. Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday; DuPont Historical Society historical re-enactors, kids’ activities, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont (dupontwa.gov/index.aspx?NID=195).

BrasilFest

SUN Celebrating 20 years of showcase of arts and culture of South America’s most multiethnic nation with music and dance performances, exhibits, food and ethnic items vendors, demonstrations, Samba workshops, mask-making, cooking demonstrations, social justice panel discussions, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Armory, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop, Seattle (206-684-7200 or brasilfest.org).

Rainier Beach Arts and Music (BAAM) Fest

SUN Culturally inclusive spoken word, storytelling, visual art, dance, diverse styles of music performances for all ages including R&B, jazz, rap, rock, gospel, reggae and blues; food trucks, activities for all ages, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (rainierbeachmerchants.com/).

The Evergreen State Fair

AUG. 23-SEPT. 3 Carnival, concerts, contests, draft horses, Equestrian Arena, fireworks, lumberjack show, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, displays, Speedway events, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 2, carnival 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 3, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger and 90 or older free; Opening Day Canned Food Drive, free admission with donation of three nonperishable food items per person before 3 p.m. Aug. 23; Monroe Fair Days Parade, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Main Street, Monroe (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Arts in Nature Festival

PLAN AHEAD Art installations, dance, music, arts and crafts, writers’ stage, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5-$12, ages 9 and younger free (fest.naturec.org).

Arts in the Garden

PLAN AHEAD Garden art sale with 40 vendors, music, food, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 25-26, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (artsinthegardenbellevue.org).

Tibet Fest

PLAN AHEAD Religious and cultural heritage of Tibet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25-26, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or washingtontibet.org).

Camlann Harvest Festival

PLAN AHEAD Theater, knightly combat, puppetry, crafts, archery, minstrels, and demonstrations, medieval clothing to buy or rent, in Somersetshire, the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 25-26, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10 (camlann.org/harvest festival.htm).

Food events

Rhubarbarella Release Party

FRI Ceremonial tapping of Rhubarbarella special brew, music by Spirit Award; proceeds from Rhubarbarella sold during event go to nonprofit Mary’s Place empowering homeless women and families, 7 p.m. Friday, Elysian Capitol Hill, 1221 E. Pike St., Seattle (elysianbrewing.com/elysian-brewing-events/elysian-brewings-capitol-hill-series-release-salt-and-seed/).

Brewlab Anniversary

FRI Celebrating its first anniversary by tapping new brews with special pricing and 4-oz. tastes available, small bites, 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, Redhook Brewlab, 714 E. Pike St., Seattle (redhook.com).

Taco Takeover

SAT Tacos and other Mexican-inspired dishes by 10 chefs, cocktail competition, games, music, tequila tasting, two sessions, 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $49-$79 (thetacotakeover.com).

Hot Sauce Fest

SAT Food trucks, hot-sauce samples, games, music, adult Beverage Garden, kids’ activities and Root Beer Garden, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Ballard Commons Park, 5701 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (theworldisfun.org/eventlist/hotsauce2018).

Sausage & CiderFest

SAT Sample dozens of hard ciders from around the Northwest, sausage, music by JT Shank and the Florida Keys, lawn games; bring a blanket or lawn chair; proceeds support charities and community events of Covington Kiwanis Club, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Covington Community Park, 17649 SE 240th St., Covington; $35-$50 (sausageandciderfest.com).

Vegetable recipes

AUG. 23 Author Kim O’Donnel demonstrates recipes from her cookbook “PNW Veg: 100 Vegetable Recipes Inspired by the Local Bounty of the Pacific Northwest,” 4 p.m. Aug. 23, Lake City Farmers Market, Northeast 125th Street and 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle (spl.org).

Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival

PLAN AHEAD Des Moines Rotary Club fundraiser for our Highline Music4Life program expanding music to youth in local schools; ages 21+ only, listening and dancing to music by Eric Rice Band, Randy Oxford All-Stars, Rae Gordon and CD Woodbury Trio; microbrews, wine, hard cider; noon-8 p.m. Aug. 25, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; $35-$40 (drinktomusic.org/).

Gardening/gardens

Eastside Fuchsia Society Show and Plant Sale

SAT-SUN Display and sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, fuchsia care class 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org/calendar/).

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden Ice Cream Social

SUN Free ice cream for the first 200 visitors, plant sale, children’s activities, tours, guest Ciscoe Morris, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, 13735 24th Ave. South, SeaTac (highlinegarden.org).

Hiking

Ethnobotany Hike

PLAN AHEAD Hike through the flora of Mercer Slough to discover its natural history, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, 1625 118th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $12-$15 (206-443-2925 or pacsci.org/mercer-slough/ethnobotany-hikes/).

Hobbies

Public Star Parties

FRI-SAT Volunteer astronomers provide telescopes and assist guests of all ages to observe the moon, planets, constellations and interesting astronomical objects; weather may cancel; 8 p.m. Friday, Covington Community Park, Covington; 8 p.m. Saturday, Green Lake Park near the Bathhouse Theatre, Seattle; Paramount School Park, 835 N.E. 155th St., Shoreline; Green River Natural Resource Area, Kent; free (seattleastro.org/news_and_events/star_parties).

Camlann Village Days

SAT-SUN Low-key demonstrations and presentations on life in a 14th-century English village, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village life.htm).

Museum events

“Fintiaanit”

FRI Opening Friday, new exhibit documenting the descendants of Finnish immigrants and Native Americans in Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin, who forged bonds when the Finnish arrived at the turn of the 20th century, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org/).

Seattle Mini Maker Faire

SAT-SUN A platform for inventors, artists, tech enthusiasts, scientists, commercial makers and tinkerers of all ages and backgrounds to share their projects, test the latest inventions, participate in activities and talks that blend art, engineering, media, science, and technology from more than 120 makers, with entertainment, workshops, demos, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$23 (seattle.makerfaire.com/).

Fort Nisqually Homespun Happy Hour

PLAN AHEAD Beer, wine, cocktails cash bar, food truck, music, make-and-take 19th-century crafts, ages 21+ only, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $20 by reservation (metroparkstacoma.org/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum).

Hangarfest

PLAN AHEAD Party for ages 21+, food trucks, outdoor games, beer, live music, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $40 (museumofflight.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Calendar-of-Events/4712/hangarfest).

Paddle sports

Dragon Boat Paddling

ONGOING Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 8 a.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

KidsQuest Kids Activities

FRI KidsQuest Children’s Museum leads for kids with new science-themed toys, build big structures, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (downtownseattle.org).

Big Day of Play

SAT Healthy activities, outdoor sports, games, food, for all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Playfields and Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle; additional activities at Mount Baker Rowing & Sailing Center, Saturday, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2018/05/31/save-date-big-day-play-saturday-aug-18-2018/).

Cedar River Salmon Journey

SAT Join volunteer naturalists to watch salmon migration through the Locks, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 25, Hiram Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (seattleaquarium.org/salmon-journey).

Northwest Folklife Global Playground

SAT Outdoor program to mix cultural connectivity with outdoor play; interactive dance and movement workshops, curated playground games, DJ, bike tuneups, activities, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $5 suggested donation (206-684-7200 or nwfolklife.org/our-big-neighborhood).

Summer Splash at Green Lake

SAT Corporate crew races, food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment and opportunities to experience rowing, canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle (summersplash.withwre.com/).

Frasier Cabin Heritage Program

SAT Household and agriculture activities, games of 1800s settler life in historic 1888 cabin, Eastside history, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue (425-450-1049 or eastsideheritagecenter.org).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttle

SAT-SUN Shuttle between Visitor Center parking lot and beach parking lot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Summer at SAM, Olympic Sculpture Park

SAT, AUG. 23 Yoga, 9 and 10:30 a.m., art activity 11 a.m.-1 p.m., tour 1 p.m., Zumba 2 p.m. Saturday; music, art activity, food trucks, Kids Corner, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23; Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle (visitsam.org/summer).

Celebrate Shoreline Sandcastle Contest

SUN Bring your own sand tools to compete; kites, spectators welcome, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 N.W. 197th St., Shoreline (richmondbeachwa.org/events/sandcastle/index.html).

Reading by the River

SUN Duwamish storytelling, music, treats, see demonstration gardens, learn about local history, 2 p.m. Sunday, Duwamish Hill Preserve, 4010 S. 115th St., Tukwila (tukwilawa.gov).

Yoga and Zumba & Dance, Freeway Park

MON-WED Washington Athletic Club (WAC) and Freeway Park Association host open-air classes, all levels of experience welcome, Zumba & Dance Cardio, 5:30-6:30 Mondays; Yoga, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (206-464-3098 or wac.net/event/outdoorfitness/2018-07-30/).

State Parks Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Park Service Birthday Aug. 25 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Seattle Parks Wading Pools

ONGOING Wading pools open on warm days, schedules vary by location, hotline updated daily, Seattle (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/sprayparks-and-wading-pools#volunteerparkwadingpool).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park School Supply Donation Drive

ONGOING Fun park and water park; 10:30 a.m. 8 p.m. daily; all ages pay kids’ admission price with donation of new school supplies, one backpack or five notebooks, markers, packets of pencils etc., through Aug. 26; Dive-In Movie, watch from the Wave Pool, “Jaws” 9 p.m. Friday, included with park admission, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $224.99-$40.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to 2-mile-long island with sandy beach, nature trails, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; free, donation requested, $2/adult, $1/child, reservations available; ferry service may be canceled due to weather or when the jetty is at maximum capacity (425-257-8304 or portofeverett.com/recreation/beaches-kiteboarding/jetty-island-290).

Performances, outdoor movies

Summer Concerts at The Mount

FRI Food and wine available, popcorn and snow cones free, bring a blanket or chair for seating on the lawn or patio; Maia Santell and House Blend, open 5:30 p.m., music 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-938-6194 or washington.providence.org).

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI Concessions available, seating at 8 p.m., movie at dusk; “Coco” Friday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-2306 or biparks.org).

GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park

FRI-SAT Outdoor performances of “Henry IV, Part 1,” 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park, Seattle; free, donations suggested (greenstage.org/shakespeare-in-the-park).

City Arts High Tide on The Waterfront

SAT Live music, DJs, dance, performance art, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/city_arts_at_hot_spot).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Classic and contemporary, on 40-foot screen, “I Am Not Your Negro,” rated PG-13, dusk Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com).

Movies in the Park, Mercer Island

SAT Bring blankets, lawn chairs, flashlight; activities and crafts related to the movie an hour beforehand, refreshments available; weather may cancel; “A Wrinkle In Time,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island (mercergov.org).

Summer Concerts at the Locks

SAT-SUN Microsoft Jumpin’ Jive Orchestra, 2 p.m. Saturday; Professor Gadget Sax Quintet, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (206-783-7059 or ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Blues and Cool Jazz, Freeway Park

SUN Outdoor smooth jazz and electric blues for all ages, beer garden, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/).

The Gothard Sisters — Celtic Music in the Park

SUN Sister play contemporary Celtic music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Edmonds City Park, Edmonds Way and Pine Street, Edmonds; free (myedmondsnews.com/2018/04/edmonds-2018-concerts-in-park-schedule-released/).

Downtown Movies in the Park, Bellevue

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, local nonprofits accepting donations; movie at dusk, “Ferdinand,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

U Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series

WED Hit Explosion, 7 p.m. Wednesday, University Village Mall, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle; free (206-523-0622 or uvillage.com).

Movies@Marymoor

WED Entertainment, food trucks, 6:30 p.m., movie at dusk, “Black Panther” Wednesday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $5-$6, ages 5 and younger free; parking $5 (moviesatmarymoor.com).

Art on the Plaza

AUG. 23 Outdoor performances; Nathan Breedlove and The nu Trio, noon-2 p.m. Aug. 23; Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

African Performance Showcase

AUG. 23 Seattle Public Library hosts contemporary and traditional music and dance of West Africa by Gansango Music & Dance Company; 2 p.m. Aug. 23, Greenwood Park, 8905 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle (spl.org).

Crossroads Movies in the Park

AUG. 23 Activities for all ages, family activities 7:30 p.m., movie at dusk, “Beauty and The Beast” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Crossroads Park, 16000 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

Gas Station Blues

AUG. 23 Concert for all ages, bring your own chair, beer garden, barbecue vendor; Alice Stuart, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (downtownissaquah.com).

Running

Summer Fitness Day

SAT 5K, 10K, 15K, kids dash, half marathon, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$42 (magnusonseries.org).

Thirsty Summer Nights 5k

WED 5K run/walk on park trails, root beer and Orange Crush floats, dogs on leash welcome, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Titlow Park, 8425 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; $10-$20 (bit.ly/thirsty5k).

Sales/Shopping

JCPenney Southcenter 50th Anniversary

FRI Ribbon cutting for newly renovated store, presentations, discount coupons for first 50 customers, 9:30 a.m. Friday, JCPenney, 1249 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila (206-246-0850).

Tukwila Community Garage Sale

SAT Yard/garage sales around the neighborhood Saturday (tukwilawa.gov).

All Things Japanese Sale

SAT-SUN Japanese antiques, dolls, furniture, traditional clothing, books, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, 1414 S. Weller St., Seattle (jcccw.org).

Fresh Paint: Festival of Artists at Work

SAT-SUN Artists at work, art for sale, live music, glassblowing, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Port of Everett Marina, 1700 W. Marine View Dr., Everett (425-259-5050 or schack.org/events/fresh-paint/).

Duwamish Longhouse Native Art Market and Jumble Days

PLAN AHEAD Arts and crafts vendors, estate sale, rummage sale, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; rent a table to sell items a week in advance, $25 (206-431-1582 or duwamishtribe.org).

Special interest

Let’s Clay in the Park

FRI-SAT Hand-building and pottery wheel demonstrations with clay, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 16-Friday; kids’ clay play table, noon-4 p.m. Aug. 16-Friday; scavenger hunt, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; Raku firing, 2 p.m. Saturday, watch for free or decorate a pot for suggested donation $5-$25 to benefit South End Public Schools Clay Programs; Seward Park Clay Studio, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; free, donations for South End Public Schools Clay Programs collected (sewardparkart.org).

Touch A Truck

SAT Kids of all ages invited to explore vehicles of all shapes and sizes including fire trucks, emergency vehicles, tow truck and more, with kid-friendly activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., quiet hour for children with special needs or sensitive hearing, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; free, nonperishable food bank donations requested (angelofthewindsarena.com).

Southwest Stories

SUN Artist Lezlie Jane discusses her West Seattle public art projects, 2 p.m. Sunday, Delridge Branch Library, 5423 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-722-9125 or spl.org).

Seattle Center Fitness Program

TUE-WED Zumba dance class, all welcome, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Next 50 Plaza; Meditation and Relaxation Class, chairs provided, bring a mat/pillow if you prefer to sit on the floor, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Armory Room Loft 1; Gentle Yoga for all ages and fitness levels, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Exhibition Hall Lawn, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Free Car Wash Day

AUG. 23 Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 61st anniversary offering free “Beary Clean” car washes at 26 tunnel wash locations, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 23 (brownbear.com/services/tunnel-car-wash).

Seattle Great Wheel / Wings Over Washington

ONGOING Seattle Great Wheel gondola ride for all ages, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; $9-$14 (seattlegreatwheel.com); Wings Over Washington aerial adventure flying theater, same hours, $13-$17 (wingsoverwa.com), Friday-Wednesday, Miner’s Landing at Pier 57, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.

Sky View Observatory

ONGOING The tallest public observatory in the Pacific Northwest, Sky View Cafe, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 700 Fourth Ave., Seattle; $14-$22, ages 4 and younger free (206-386-5564 or skyviewobservatory.com).

The Spheres Understory

ONGOING Public visitor center, exhibits about flora and design to learn about Amazon and The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; indoor gardens open two Saturdays a month by reservation, Friday-Wednesday, The Spheres Understory, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (seattlespheres.com).

Swimming

Seattle beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast, and Pritchard, 8400 55th Ave. S., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Heated saltwater Olympic-sized pool, Giant Tube Slide; open swims, swimming lessons, special events, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, hours vary daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Peter Kirk Pool

ONGOING Heated outdoor pool open for swims, lessons, daily, 340 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $5 (425-587-3336 or kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, hours vary, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $4.50-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Experience Historical Kent / Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum

SAT Visit the nation’s only public museum dedicated solely to powerboat racing with vintage hydroplanes spanning seven decades, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum, 5917 South 196th Street, Kent; free (253-854-4330 or KentWA.gov/ExperienceHistoricalKent).

Snoqualmie Motor Bus Excursion

SUN Ride restored, vintage Seattle buses to Snoqualmie for Railroad Days festival; no food or beverages allowed on historic buses, 11 a.m. Sunday, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5, no ORCA or Metro tickets, passes or transfers accepted; ages 5 and younger free (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).

Seattle Sights Lunch Cruise

AUG. 23 Cruise around Lake Union and Lake Washington, lunch, narration of Seattle sights, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $33.46-$51.57 (206-223-2060 or waterwayscruises.com/seattle-sights-lunch-cruise/).

Walks

Hudson’s Bay Days Walk

SUN Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walk on sidewalks and trails, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Sunday, Clock Tower Park, 1408 Thompson Circle, DuPont (clubs.ava.org/gen3/data/clubevents_results.asp?club=AVA%2D0754).

Workshops

Ask An Architect: Navigating Your Building Project

SAT AIA architects provide overview of the design and construction process for home design or remodel including budget and schedule, hiring the right team, 9 a.m. Saturday, National Building, 1010 Western Ave., Seattle; $25-$40 (206-448-4938 or aiaseattle.org/askanarchitect).

Beginners Disc Golf

TUE Learn how to play with other beginners with tips from veteran disc golf players, all welcome, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mineral Springs Park, 1500 N. 105th St., Seattle; free (www.facebook.com/events/1749802818460952/).