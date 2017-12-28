A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Dec. 29, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018.

Animal events

NW Trek Winter Wonderland

FRI-SUN Watch animals around the park get winter-themed enrichment fruit, trees decorated with treats, ice and snowmen, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday; park open 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26-Monday Jan. 1, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $8.25-$22.25 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Seattle Aquarium Winter Fishtival

FRI-MON Activities, talks, opportunities to learn about the Aquarium’s fish, birds, tide pool animals and marine mammals, featuring a different sea animal daily; seals, Dec. 28; rockfish, Friday; shellfish, Saturday; undersea gardens, Sunday; salmon, Monday; open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, exhibits close 6 p.m.; The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

FRI-MON Information about the bald eagles that migrate to the Skagit River area in the winter, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 26-Monday, then Saturdays-Sundays through Jan., with guided hikes at 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays and speakers at 1 p.m. most Saturdays, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport (360-853-7626 or skagiteagle.org/upcoming-events).

Dance

Swing Dance, Century Ballroom

FRI Couples intro swing lesson, 9 p.m.; dance with DJ Amanda Wilde of KUOW’s “Swing Years and Beyond,” 1930s and ’40s attire encouraged, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $20-$25, dinner available (centuryballroom.com/home/events/swinging-pre-funk-nye-0).

Chef Josh Henderson’s “almost NYE party”

SAT Dance party with DJ, food by Chef Josh Henderson, Roller Girls, chocolate fountain, prizes for best costume (in the style of a Wes Anderson movie), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Vude, 308 Ninth Ave. N., Seattle; $125 (206-264-0784 or nyeeveparty.brownpapertickets.com/).

Nordic New Year’s Eve at the Swedish Club

SUN Three floors of music and dancing with bands and DJ, Scandinavian Dinner available, 8 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$50 by reservation (206-283-1090 or nordicnewyearsfest.brownpapertickets.com).

New Year’s Eve Black and White Ball

SUN Seated dinner, 7 p.m., $170; dance party, come dressed to impress in black and white attire, count down to 2018 with view Space Needle fireworks, midnight Champagne toast, $50, 9 p.m. Sunday, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; by reservation (206-624-0414 or smithtower.com/events.php).

New Year’s Eve Tango Ball

SUN Theme The Roaring ’20s, 30 minute introductory tango lesson for beginners, tango performance and dancing, live music, light buffet and dessert bar, midnight balloon drop and Champagne toast; for singles and couples, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dance Underground, 340 15th Ave. E., Seattle; $45 (206-781-9553 or seattletango.com).

Tutta Bella New Year’s Eve Party

SUN Reserved table, live music, dancing, view of Space Needle fireworks, $30 person by reservation; outside patio open, $25/person, no reservations; food and beverages available, Sunday, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, 2200 Westlake Ave., Suite 112, Seattle (206-624-4422 or tuttabella.com/nyeparty2018/).

Big Blues with Little Bill on New Year’s Eve

SUN New Year celebration, music by Little Bill and the Blue Notes featuring Dick Powell, 8 p.m. Sunday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $55-$70 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

New Year’s Eve

SUN Jitterbug lesson, 8:30 p.m.; dancing, snacks, desserts, sparkling cider toast at midnight, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $35-$40/advance, $45/at the door (learn2dance4fun.com).

Expos

Northwest Remodeling Expo

PLAN AHEAD Home improvement marketplace with the latest on kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, waterproofing, exterior products and more, noon-7 p.m. Friday Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 7, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $4, ages 17 and younger free (homeshowcenter.com/overview/seattle).

Puyallup Home and Garden Show

PLAN AHEAD Remodeling, landscaping and home décor exhibits, demonstrations, information, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $7-$8, ages 17 and younger free, first 100 people each day free (puyalluphomeshow.net).

Hiking

First Day Hike, Saltwater State Park

MON Brisk 1.8 mile stroll on the loop trail, visit to displays of the park’s history in the Civilian Conservation Corps cabin, 10 a.m. Monday, Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines; free (253-661-4955 or adventureawaits.com).

First Day Hike, Nolte State Park

MON Lake Trail Loop easy 1.25 mile hike for all ages, 10 a.m. Monday, Nolte State Park, 36921 Veazie Cumberland Road S.E., Enumclaw; free (360-886-0148 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Cama Beach Historical State Park

MON Guided 3/4 mile family hike with two platforms with view of bald eagle nest, 11 a.m. Monday, Cama Beach Historical State Park, 1880 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island; free state parks admission day (360-387-1550 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Camano Island State Park

MON Learn to geocache on all-ages walk, GPS units provided, 10 a.m. Monday, Camano Island State Park, 2269 Lowell Point Road, Camano; free (360-387-1555 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Deception Pass State Park

MON Guided 1.2 mile Sand Dune Interpretive Trail walk, ADA and stroller accessible, with views of the Salish Sea, dune forests, wetlands, 10 a.m. Monday, Deception Pass State Park, State Route 20, nine miles north of Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; free (deceptionpassfoundation.org).

First Day Hike, Dosewallips State Park

MON Steam Donkey Loop 3.5 mile, moderate hike, 2 p.m. Monday, Dosewallips State Park, U.S. Highway 101 just south of Brinnon, Brinnon; free (260-796-4415 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Fort Ebey State Park

MON Hot drinks and treats by the fire, 9:30 a.m.; two mile hike with geological and biological history, not recommended for ages younger than 7, 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Ebey State Park, 400 Hill Valley Road, Coupeville; free (360-969-1340 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Millersylvania State Park

MON Guided 3-4 mile hike to learn natural and cultural history of the park, 9 a.m. Monday, Millersylvania State Park, off Tilley Road South, off exit 95 from north or south I-5, Olympia; free (360-753-1519 or adventureawaits.com/).

First Day Hike, Wallace Falls State Park

MON Small Falls Interpretive Trail 1.5 mile walk focusing on forest ecology, 9:30 a.m.; Woody Trail to Middle Falls 3.5 mile hike with focus on park features, 10 a.m. Monday, Wallace Falls State Park, 14503 Wallace Lake Road, Goldbar; free (360-793-0420 or adventureawaits.com/).

Winter Adventure Hike

PLAN AHEAD Guided, fast-paced 2.5 mile adventure hike along Rattlesnake Lake and Christmas Lakes trails for ages 7 and older with adult; no dogs, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and Sundays through March 11, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free, preregister (seattle.gov/util/EnvironmentConservation/OurWatersheds/CedarRiverWatershed/ProgramsTours/index.htm).

Holiday events

Noon Year’s Eve

SUN All ages welcome with adult, celebrate the new year in a kid-friendly way, crafts, treats, big countdown to noon, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien (206.243.3490 or kcls.org).

Snoqualmie Casino New Year’s Eve Party

SUN Specialty cocktails, DJ, aerialists and other performances, 10 p.m. Sunday, Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 S.E. North Bend Way, Snoqualmie; $20-$40 (snocasino.com/entertainment).

Seattle Center Winterfest

THRU SUN Winter train and village, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday; New Year’s Eve celebration, all ages dance to live music, 8-11:45 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Armory; Space Needle fireworks for the New Year at midnight Sunday, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Winterfest Ice Rink

THRU MON Indoor ice skating, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 27-28, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $2-$8 includes skate rental; $2 off with your own skates (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Gingerbread Village

THRU SUN Celebrating Sheraton Seattle’s 25th annual Gingerbread Village benefiting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), “25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle” gingerbread creations on the city’s history past and imagined future by local architecture firms, master builders and Sheraton culinary teams, 6:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday, City Centre, 1420 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free, donations collected for JDRF Northwest Chapter (gingerbreadvillage.org/).

Holiday Carousel

THRU MON Holiday carousel, proceeds benefit Treehouse; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; $3/suggested donation (downtownseattle.org/holidays).

Candy Cane Lane

THRU SUN Holiday lights, decorations, a Seattle tradition since 1949, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4-9:30 p.m. Sunday; Northeast Park Road and Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle; food bank donations welcome.

Garden d’Lights, Bellevue Botanical Garden

THRU SUN Sparkling lights formed into shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, waterfalls, 4:30-9 p.m. daily through Sunday; Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $5, ages 10 and younger free (425-452-6844 or gardendlights.org).

Bellevue Ice Skating Arena

THRU JAN. 15 Outdoor ice skating rink, food concessions, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 26-Monday; 3-9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-9 p.m. Wednesday; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 4; 3-11 p.m. Jan. 5; hours vary through Jan. 15; Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; $10-$14 including skate rental; $9/with your own skates (bellevuedowntown.com/events/ice-arena).

Ivar’s Clam Lights

THRU JAN. 1 Holiday light display, 5-9 p.m. daily through Monday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/clamlights).

Holiday With Lights

THRU SUN Light displays, 25 rides, “Toy Time Fun” and “Joy! A Sweet Candy Adventure” shows, laser light shows, Toyland for kids, holiday singalongs and shows, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 26-Sunday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $14.99-$19.99, $7/parking (wildwaves.com/holidaywithlights.php).

Point Defiance Zoolights

THRU MON Winter wonderland with 3-D animal light displays, camel rides, food vendors, carousel, aquarium; most zoo exhibits closed; 5-9 p.m. through Monday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $5-$10 (253-591-5337 or /pdza.org/calendar?cid=363).

Lantern Light Festival

THRU JAN. 7 Celebration of Chinese tradition with unique, large lanterns crafted by Chinese artists, 5-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 7, open until 1 a.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $13-$49, ages 2 and younger free (thefair.com/fun/details/lantern-light-festival).

Polar Bear Plunge, Seattle

MON Commemorative Badge of Courage will be given to all heroic Polar Bear participants who immerse themselves neck-deep in the water; costumes encouraged; registration begins at 10 a.m., plunge starts at noon sharp; younger polar bears and anyone else who needs a little more room can take part in the Polar Cub Club part of the event immediately preceding the main plunge Monday, Matthews Beach Park, 9300 51st Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/polar-bear-plunge/).

West Seattle New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge

MON Line up, hold hands, countdown, run into the water together; bring water shoes, a towel, a warm change of clothes, and your hopes and dreams for the new year; 10 a.m. Monday, along the beach in front of Duke’s on Alki, 2516 Alki Ave. S.E., Seattle (westseattleblog.com/2017/12/west-seattle-new-years-day-polar-bear-plunge-2018-is-on-with-a-twist/).

Resolution Run 5K and Polar Bear Dive

MON 5K run/walk with optional Polar Bear Dive into Lake Washington near the finish line, 10:30 a.m., registration opens 9 p.m.; free kids dash for ages 12 and younger, 11:30 a.m.; heated changing tents post-race celebration with free chili, coffee, hot chocolate; beer garden 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $40-$45 (promotionevents.com/resorun/home.html).

Polar Bear Plunge, Renton

MON For all adventurous participants, lifeguard on duty, at the south end of the park, 11 a.m. Monday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov/specialevents/).

Polar Bear Plunge, Point Defiance Marina

MON Cub Plunge, walk into the water from the launch ramp, 11:30 a.m.; Polar Bear Plunge jump off the docks first feet, noon; costumes welcome, protective footwear needed, life jackets available, lifeguards on duty, heated changing tents and snack bar available, noon Monday, Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; free (253-591-5325 or metroparkstacoma.org/pointdefiancemarina).

Museum events

‘Tis the Season for Science, Pacific Science Center

FRI-MON Winter and holiday-themed science activities and demonstrations for all ages, extended holiday hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Monday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $11.95-$21.95, ages 2 and younger free; additional cost for IMAX movies (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Model Train Festival

FRI-MON Dozens of tiny trains and intricate model railroad layouts throughout the museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 26-Monday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free (washingtonhistory.org).

Museum of Flight

FRI-SUN Home for Christmas: The USO Story music performances and information about the USO in World War II through the Vietnam War, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; Winter Family Fun winter-themed aerospace and aviation activities for kids, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26-Sunday; opening 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, including Monday Jan. 1, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

”Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect”

THRU JAN. 15 Special exhibit through Jan. 15; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday and Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 5-12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 13-15, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95/including special exhibit; ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

New Year’s Eve Celebration, KidsQuest

SUN New Year themed activities on the hour, including bubble wrap stomp at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $11-$12 (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

Museum Fun Days New Year’s Eve

SUN Ring in the New Year by creating your very own musical shaker, dance party every hour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Children’s Museum of Tacoma, 1501 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (253-627-6031 or playtacoma.org/home).

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

ONGOING Exhibits include “Bowie by Mick Rock,” “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” “Wild Blue Angel: Hendrix Abroad 1966-1970,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film,” holiday hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$33 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith”

ONGOING Retrospective of Smith’s work that chronicles the African-American community during the mid-20th century in the Pacific Northwest; The Hammons House tiny home, a miniature mansion given to the Seattle Historical Society in 1955, decorated for the holidays, on display through Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closing at 2 p.m. Sunday, open Monday Jan. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 4; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95 ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/exhibit/seattle-on-the-spot/).

Bellevue Arts Museum

ONGOING Exhibits include “Humaira Abid: Searching for Home” and “Walter McConnell, Itinerant Edens: A Measure of Disorder,” through March 25; “Making Our Mark: Art by Pratt Teaching Artists,” through April 15; Court of Light Sculpture Garden, Imagination Stations art activities for all ages, public tours at 1 p.m. daily; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on free First Fridays, Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $5-$12 ages 5 and younger free (425-519-0770 or bellevuearts.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

JAN. 4 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 4, admission to special exhibits $10-$12, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

JAN. 4 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion, free admission 5-9 p.m. Jan. 4, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

JAN. 4 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 4, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

First Thursday, the Burke

JAN. 4 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 4, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Wing

JAN. 4 Gallery admission free, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 4; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

JAN. 4 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 4, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Park events

Mount Rainier Winter Recreation

FRI-SUN Ranger-guided 1.8 mile snowshoe walks for ages 8 and older, snow conditions permitting, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily through Sunday Jan. 1, then Saturdays-Sundays, limited to 25 people, sign up an hour before each walk, bring your own snowshoes or rent for $5; snowplay area, soft sliding devices only, at Paradise not open yet, usually open late Dec. through mid-March, depending on snow; Jackson Park Visitor Center at Paradise, Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford; $25/vehicle park entrance; all vehicles required to carry tire chains when traveling in the park (360-569-2211 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Rockport State Park guided walks

FRI-SUN Deep Forest Experience half-mile, 45-minute guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; Discover Pass required for parking, $10/day, free on Monday Jan. 1 (360-853-8461 or parks.state.wa.us/Calendar.aspx).

State Parks Free Day

MON Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required, Monday (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Performances

The Harlem Globetrotters

FRI Basketball artistry, ball-handling wizardry, for all ages, 1 and 6 p.m. Friday, KeyArena, Seattle, KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $20.50-$128 (www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets).

Walks

New Year’s Eve/Day Walks

SUN-MON Volkssport 10K route along the Alki waterfront, or 5k West Seattle walk; start anytime 4-7 p.m., finish by 10 p.m. Sunday; and start anytime 9 a.m.-noon Monday, New Year’s Day, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (emeraldcitywanderers.org).