Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Puppy Pop-Up

SAT Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog month with dog treats, complimentary portraits, on-site adoption, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday, Anko, 15840 First Ave. S., Suite 300, Burien; free (facebook.com/events/2538557039521336).

Halloween Pet Parade

SUN Festive celebration of furry friends, vendor booths, food trucks, prizes for best costumes, parade of pets, led by a one-man band, open to all pets including stuffed animals, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free (volunteerparktrust.org).

Aquarium Halloween

PLAN AHEAD Creepy games and activities, treats, pumpkin-carving demonstrations on land and underwater with aquarium divers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 25, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$32.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Pumpkin Bash and Trick-or-Treating

PLAN AHEAD Pumpkins for hippos, bears, Malayan tigers, lemurs and other animals, trick-or-treating for kids, one child 12 years and younger in costume admitted into the zoo free with paid adult, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 26, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; free with zoo admission (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Sex Trivia Game Night

Oct. 24 Fundraise for Planned Parenthood with four to six of your friends or family while playing sex trivia, beer, raffles, prizes, 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Floating Bridge Brewery, 772 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $10 recommended donation (206-914-11856).

Dance

Skandia Third Friday Dance

FRI Dance mixer, class at 7:30 p.m., dance 8:30-11 p.m., Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 kids free (skandia-folkdance.org).

Dance Lesson

SAT Dance lesson with Winfield Hobbs, dance to music of Polite Society Jazz Band, no partner necessary, singles and couples welcome, 7 p.m., Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (nwdance.net).

“Thriller” Dance Workshops

SAT Get prepared to join Redmond Zombies in the “Thriller” dance on Oct. 26, four-week workshop to learn the dance in preparation for the big day, for ages 8 through adult, 1 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Senior Center, 8703 160th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $5-$7 per class (425-556-2314 or redmondzombies.com).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Jen Hodge All Stars, 1 p.m., Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $12-$15 (pstjs.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Turkfest

SAT Lively marketplace of food, music, dance and more, 11 a.m., Saturday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com).

Nordic Fair

SAT Nordic cultural traditions, cooking demos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood; free (discoverstanwoodcamano.com)

Food events

Ballard Wine Walk

SAT Walk through 10 Ballard boutique shops featuring 10 different Washington wineries, bottles can be purchased at a special discount at the Neighborhub from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., tickets are $25-$30 and get you 10 tasting tickets, an additional three tasting tickets can be purchased for $10, Saturday, Ballard Neighborhub, 2212 N.W. 56th St., Seattle; $25-$30 (visitballard.com).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (schristianfellowship.org).

Issaquah Goes Apples

SAT Farm and merchant pop-up market, apple press, scarecrow contest, apple-inspired food and art, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah; (downtownissaquah.com).

Savor Seattle Restaurant Week

WED Celebrate the launch of Seattle Restaurant Week, get a sneak peak at the cuisine that will be offered during the week from renowned chefs and local dairy purveyors, proceeds benefit FareStart, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Maslow’s by Farestart, 380 Boren Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$85 (farestart.org).

Hobbies

Fiber Fusion Northwest Fiber Arts Exposition

SAT-SUN Knitting, spinning, crochet, weaving, felting, basketry vendors, demonstration, classes, animal exhibit, fleece show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; free (FiberFusion.Net).

Museum events

Parents’ Night Out: Gross Food Lab

SAT Kids can enjoy private, after-hours exploration of exhibits, hands-on activities, and a live science, planetarium or laser light show, participate in smell and taste tests, make edible slime, and more, recommended for grades K-5, 5:30-11 p.m., Saturday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $35-$45 (pacificsciencecenter.org)

Park events

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Learn about local history and native plants and wildlife on one-mile walk, 2 p.m. Saturdays through December, weather permitting, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993).

Performances

International Women in Jazz: A Concert & Conversation

SUN Acclaimed women jazz artists perform, conversation about their journeys as women in the jazz world, Sunday, Poncho Concert Hall (Cornish College of the Arts), 710 E. Roy St., Seattle; $5-$17 (seattlewomeninjazz.com).

Sales/Shopping

Lutefisk Dinner and Bazaar

SAT Dinner includes lutefisk, meatballs, lefse and all the trimmings, open seating with tickets at the door, reservations not required, bazaar with Scandinavian cookies and pastries bake sale, Scandinavian gifts and lefse, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, Norden Lodge, 1106 S. 15th St., Tacoma; $12.50-$25 (253-304-8442).

One Love Wedding & Lifestyle Show

SUN LGBTQ-focused wedding show with bites, bubbles, cocktails and inspiration, preregister online, 2-6 p.m., Sunday, AXIS, 308 First Ave. S., Seattle; free (oneloveseattle.com).

Fall Bazaar

SUN Sushi, teriyaki chicken, curry, bake sale and more, dine in or take out, farm fresh produce, handcrafted gift items, Sunday, White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn; free (wrbt.org).

Seattle Weavers Guild Show & Sale

Oct. 24 Show and sale of handwoven textiles by regional fiber artists, over 3,500 handcrafted items including hats, rugs, tapestries, shawls, baskets, jewelry and more, spinning and weaving demonstrations, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bloedel Hall, 1245 10th Ave. E., Seattle; free (seattleweaversguild.com).

Seasonal

Brewology

FRI Discover the skill behind your favorite seasonal craft brews, enjoy science demos, and show off your costume in the costume contest, 21+, 7-10 p.m., Friday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $45-$50 (pacificsciencecenter.org).

Zip Scare

FRI Scary, creepy, fun zipping in the dark, experience one suspension bridge and three zip lines, riders and platforms will be brightened with glow sticks, participants must be at least 8 years old and weigh between 60 and 250 pounds, 8-12 year-olds must be accompanied by an adult, tours start every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m., preregistration encouraged, registration closes each night at 7 p.m., Friday, South Bellevue Community Center, 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue; $35-$50 (bellevuewa.gov).

Hamlin Halloween Haunt

FRI Hear spooky songs and stories, toast marshmallows around a campfire, ride the hay wagon, play Halloween games, 6 p.m. Friday, Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov).

Georgetown Morgue haunted attraction

FRI-SUN Halloween season scares for ages 13 and older; 7-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Georgetown Morgue Haunted House, 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $25-$55 (seattlehaunts.com).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

FRI-SUN Farmers market, corn maze, pumpkin patch, activities, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Bob’s Corn, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; $6-$18 (bobscorn.com).

Craven Farm

FRI-SUN Pumpkin patch, corn maze, gift shop, weekend activities, 9:30 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday, Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission, fees by activity (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Nightmare at Beaver Lake

FRI-SUN Indoor/outdoor haunted experience made up of over 30 theatrical sets, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31, bring a can of food and receive $1 off ticket price, family scare 7-7:45 p.m., full scare 8- 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 30-31, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; $12-$30 (nightmareatbeaverlake.com).

Fright Fest at Wild Waves

FRI-SUN All-ages activities during the day, frightful attractions at night, 6-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $16.99-$55.99 (wildwaves.com).

Pumpkin Plunge

SAT Children can pick their own pumpkin out of a floating pumpkin patch from 1-3 p.m., open swim, access to diving board and waterslide, snacks and more spooky fun for all ages, pumpkin included in ticket price, Saturday, Tukwila Pool, 4414 S. 144th St., Tukwila; $3.25 (tukwilapool.org).

Harvest Fest

SAT Family-fun day, explore a straw maze, make your own mask, bowl with pumpkins, and more, food drive, raffle, music, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (skynursery.com).

Haunted Factory Tour

OCT. 24 Repair the damage made to the chocolate factory after a troublesome spirit has escaped, gather clues to speak with Lxcacao, the Goddess of Chocolate, brave the haunted factory and cast the spirit out, the guest who helps expel the spirit first will be awarded a trip to a secret treasure room filled with chocolate truffles and will have 10-15 seconds to grab as many as they can, reserve a spot online, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Seattle Chocolate Company, 1180 Andover Park W., Seattle; $9-$12 (experiencechocolate.co).

Tukwila Halloween Carnival

OCT. 24 Games, a haunted walk, and more carnival fun, 6- 8 p.m., Thursday, Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila; $2 free with a donation of socks (tukwilawa.gov).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farmers market, corn maze, Farm Fun Yard activities for all ages including farm animals, a hay maze, rubber duck races, a goat walk; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch, 6868 S. 277th St., Kent; fees for some activities (carpinito.com).

Fall Festival, Fox Hollow Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, Haunted Forest, food vendors, farm animals, hay maze, play area, Halloween Carnival with trick-or-treating, activities, through Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Fox Hollow Farm, 12031 Issaquah-Hobart Road S.E., Issaquah; $50/up to 7 people in one car Saturdays/Sundays; $10/person Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays; $50/up to seven people in one car for Halloween Carnival (foxhollowfamilyfarm.com).

Bailey Family Farm

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, farm market, play area, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, hayrides on weekends, Bailey Farm, 12711 Springhetti Road, Snohomish; free (baileyveg.com).

Carleton Farms Fall Fun

ONGOING Farmers market, pumpkin patch, corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; hayrides, kids activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; haunted activities, Friday-Saturday nights, through Oct. 31, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; fees vary (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pet-friendly pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins & Corn Maze, 2431 Highway 530, Arlington; free, U-Pick pumpkins priced by size/$2-$16 (seattlenorthcountry.com).

Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, “Wizard of Oz”-themed corn maze Oct. 4-31; farm market Oct. 4-Oct. 31; additional activities on weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze, 5818 SR 530 N.E., Arlington; prices vary (425-239-7362 orfosterscornmaze.com).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

ONGOING Pumpkins, gourds, apples, locally grown seasonal produce market with autumn displays, corn maze, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, Gordon Skagit Farms, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon; free (360-391-5730 orgordonskagitfarms.com).

Pumpkin Patch, Thomasson Farm

ONGOING Pumpkins, Kids Korral activities, corn maze, laser tag, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1-30, 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 31, daily, Thomasson Family Farm, 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; $3-$20 (thomassonfarm.com).

Stocker Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 31, Saturday-Sunday, Stocker Farms, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; fees vary (stockerfarms.com).

The Farm at Swan’s Trail

ONGOING Washington state corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; $8.25-$14.68 includes all activities (425-334-4124 orthefarm1.com/index.htm).

Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

ONGOING Fall activities, pumpkin patch, climb on tractors, tour the garden, culinary demonstrations, crafts, and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October, Carnation Farms, 28901 N.E. Carnation Farms Road, Carnation; free (carnationfarms.org).

Oxbow Farm Pumpkin Festival

ONGOING Farm stand and pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Oct. 4-28; kids farm tours, pumpkin slingshot, hay play, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oxbow Farm, 10819 Carnation-Duvall Road N.E., Carnation; free admission, fees for some weekend activities (425-788-1134 or oxbow.org).

Jubilee Farm Harvest Festival

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, hayrides, pony rides, artists, farm animals, food trucks, farm market, pumpkin trebuchet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Jubilee Farm, 230 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. N.E., Carnation; free admission (jubileefarm.org).

Remlinger Farms Fall Festival

ONGOING Pumpkins, pony rides, hay maze and hay jump, steam train, antique car ride, animal barnyard, pedal cars, weekends through Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $20.75 (remlingerfarms.com).

Special interest

Bat Lady Presentation

FRI Join the Bat Lady and the Adopt A Stream Foundation as she teaches you about bats, live bats will make guest appearances as well as images of bats from around the world and bat puppets, proceeds benefit Sarvey Wildlife Center and the NW Stream Center, those who show up in a costume will receive a free salmon poster, advanced purchase necessary, call ahead, 7-8:30 p.m., Friday, McCollum Pioneer Park, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; $5-$7 (425-316-8592. or streamkeeper.org).

Sip Suds & Si

SAT Art walk with live music, wine, beer, cider, and shopping in downtown North Bend, glass and 10 taste tickets available for purchase, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., North Bend; $25-$60 (discovernorthbend.com).

Wild Mushroom Show

SUN Over 300 varieties of mushrooms on display, learn about different species, book sales, children’s activities, presentations, and more, Sunday, Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave., Bellingham; $7-$10 (scmsfungi.org).

Easter Island Travelogue

TUE Local travel enthusiast Chuck Bishop shares what he saw and learned on a trip to Easter Island, 7 p.m., Tuesday, The Traveler, 256 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge; free (thetraveler.com).

PBY Naval Air Museum Luncheon

WED No-host luncheon, featured speaker Denise Frisino, 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, CPO Club, 1080 Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor; free (pbymf.org).

Volunteer

Volunteer Work Party

SAT Dress for weather, closed-toe shoes required, boots recommended, restoration tasks for all ages, tools, gloves, and snacks provided, ages 1-15 must be with adult, RSVP appreciated, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, North Creek Forest, 10654 N.E. 204th Pl., Bothell; free (friendsnorthcreekforest.org)