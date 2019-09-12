Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Paw-pool-ooza

SAT End-of-summer party with Seattle Humane to benefit dogs and their humans, guests can bring their dogs in to swim, Hook’s Lagoon and The Wave Pool will be open for swimming, two dogs per every human ticket are allowed, on-site vendors, medical insurance for pets, artesian dog collars, music and more, tickets can be purchased online or in person, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $15-$20 (wildwaves.com).

Paws and Paint

SUN Paint with your dog, four canvas sizes to choose from, local rescue groups on-site to talk about their available pups, food and drinks available by donation, music by Tim Scallon, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $10-$35 (westseattlenursery.com).

Benefits

Qipao Fashion Event, Seattle Chinese Garden

SAT Chinese outfits of many styles/colors for purchase through a silent auction to benefit garden upkeep and programs, Chinese appetizers, tea display and tasting, 2 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Chinese Garden, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; preregister; free admission, donations requested (206-934-5219 or seattlechinesegarden.org/shewearsqipao).

Tour de Pier

SAT Stationary cycling to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Free health and fitness info and booths, entertainment, food and beverages, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, South Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $150/registration, minimum $750/team fundraising (310-473-5121 or pancreatic.org/event/tour-de-pier-seattle).

Night of Wonder Gala & Auction

PLAN AHEAD Learn about Wonderland’s impact, auction; proceeds support therapies for children with developmental delays or disabilities, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Lynnwood Convention Center, 3819 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; $100 (206-364-3777 or wonderlandkids.org/night-of-wonder-gala-auction).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays).

Boating

Lake Union Boats Afloat Show

FRI-SUN Floating boat show, shoreside exhibits, toy boat building for kids, free sailing and power boat rides, seminars and classes, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; $14 (206-748-0012 or boatsafloatshow.com).

Dance

NW Dance

PLAN AHEAD Dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance with Little Bill and the Blue Notes, 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

Wallingford Wurstfest

FRI-SAT Food vendors, inflatable rides, games, craft vendors, book sale, a Biergarten, live entertainment on an outdoor stage, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, beer garden until midnight, St. Benedict School, 4811 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle; free (stbens.net/school/giving/wurst-festival).

Renton Multicultural Festival

FRI-SAT Music, dance, stories, arts, play, food, fun, and community, 6-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Carco Theatre, 1717 Maple Valley Highway, Renton, Friday; Renton Pavilion Event Center, 233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton, Saturday; free (rentonwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=9619576).

Puget Sound Bird Fest, Edmonds

FRI-SUN Speakers, guided walks, field trips, exhibits, educational activities for children and adults, Friday-Sunday, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds; most events free, preregistration and/or a small fee required for some events (425-771-0227 or pugetsoundbirdfest.org).

Washington State Fair

FRI-SUN Concerts, carnival rides, entertainment, animal displays including draft-horse demonstrations, exhibits, food vendors, Fine Arts Show, kids activities, vendors, contests, rodeo, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, closed Tuesdays, through Sept. 22; special events include Cirque Cavallo equestrian shows, through Sept. 22, $8 in addition to fair admission; Asia Pacific Cultural Center Day performances Sept. 14; Fiesta Patrias celebration of Mexican culture and arts, 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14 ages 5 and younger free; Military Mondays free admission for active, reserve and retired military with ID and their dependents (541-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Leschi Art Walk and Street Fair

SAT Display and sale by 40 artists, live music and theater performances, children’s activities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Leschi Park, 102 Lakeside Ave. S., Seattle; free (facebook.com/LeschiSFAW).

Georgetown Beer Festival

SAT Celebrate the abundance of craft brewers in Seattle’s South End, explore a diverse selection of boutique beer from a variety of breweries, tickets redeemable for beverages available on-site, $3 each or 10 for $25, 21 and over with valid ID, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, 5805 Airport Way S., Seattle; $3-$25 (georgetownbeerfestival.com).

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival

SAT Sample from more than 30 craft brews and ciders from local breweries, music, headlined by soulful Seattle indie rockers Pickwick, camp chairs, blankets, leashed dogs are welcome, free tours of the historic farmhouse are offered, educational “Hops Craze” exhibit on display, lawn games, food trucks can be found in the orchard, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; $20 $10 designated driver/no taste admission available (wrvmuseum.org/hopsandcrops).

Chuckanut Brewery Oktoberfest

SAT Celebrate the coming of fall with a traditional Oktoberfest, traditional clothing encouraged, contests, face painting, games, music and dancing, food, beer, souvenir boutique, growler fills, kids 10 and under free, 1-10 p.m., Saturday, Chuckanut Brewery, 601 W. Holly St., Bellingham; $2 (chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com).

Salmon Homecoming Celebration

SAT-SUN Cultrual presentations, salmon bake, arts and crafts vendors, Native American Pow Wow, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (salmonhomecoming.org)

Seattle Fiestas Patrias

SAT-SUN Commemorating Latin American independence; South Park Parade and Community Festival, parade 11 a.m., Health Fair 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, South Park Community Center; Health Fair, children’s activities, art exhibits, traditional Latin American food, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, music and dance performances noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle with arts and crafts displays, dancing horses, mariachi bands, folk dancing, food, Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlefiestaspatrias.org).

Fishermen’s Fall Festival

PLAN AHEAD Crafts and activities for kids, music, salmon barbecue, demonstrations and competitions, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 21, Fishermen’s Terminal, 3919 18th Avenue W., Seattle; free (fishermensfallfestival.org)

Luminata

PLAN AHEAD Fremont Arts Council celebrates autumnal equinox with traditions from around the world; ceremony at the Aqua Theater, bring lanterns, glowing umbrellas, luminous costumes, or other beaming creations to parade around the lake, hand-decorated lanterns available for sale at the Luminata Lantern Shoppe; art installations, music, performances around the park, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 21, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; free (fremontartscouncil.org/luminata).

Advertising

Kirkland Oktoberfest 2019

PLAN AHEAD Authentic München-style Oktoberfest Biergarten with imported German beers and local craft favorites, food, live oompah music and DJs, keg rolling, stein hoisting, wiener dog racing, Sept. 20, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $20-$40 (425-456-1111 or oktoberfestkirkland.com).

Seattle Children’s Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment from world cultures on two stages, workshops, Discovery Zone activities, Seattle Seahawks meet and greet, for ages 4-12 and families, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $10/person suggested donation (nwfolklife.org).

Food events

Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival

SAT Wide array of artisan and farmstead cheeses made in Washington, meet the cheesemakers, sample cheeses, foods and beverages to pair with the cheeses, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $40 ().

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

PLAN AHEAD Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Sept. 21, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Gardening

Heronswood Plant Sale and Garden Open

SAT Northwest nurseries, speakers, garden tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston; free (heronswoodgarden.org).

Native Plant Sale

SAT-SUN Plant sale, advice on selection, planting and care, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; free (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org).

The Odd Plant Show and Sale

SAT-SUN Cascade Cactus and Succulent Society show and sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Fall Native Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Native trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers, bulbs, and seeds for fall planting, expert gardening advice, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 21, Mountaineers Club, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free (206-527-3210 or facebook.com/events/2345851315675055).

Hobbies

Kirkland Police Explorers Benefit Car Show

SAT Car display, food, live music, proceeds support Kirkland Police Explorers program for ages 14-20; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Kirkland Justice Center, 11750 N.E. 118th St., Kirkland; free (explorekirkland.com).

Cascade Gem and Mineral Show

PLAN AHEAD Displays, vendors, kids activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, Green River Community College, 12401 S.E. 320th St., Auburn; free (253-332-3736 or facebook.com/cascadegemandmineralshow).

Koi Show and Sale

PLAN AHEAD Washington Koi and Water Garden Society display, fish sale, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Museum events

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea Chanteys are fun and easy to sing and are for all ages., 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Blackbird Spyplane Crews Meet the Public

SAT Learn about the Mach 3 Lockheed Blackbird spyplanes from two dozen former Blackbird flight crew members and maintainers, panel discussion, Blackbird documentary screening, panel/audience discussion, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free with museum admission (museumofflight.org).

Sunday Hat Parade

SUN Celebrate the tradition of hats in Seattle’s black community with the Black Heritage Society of Washington State, hat-wearing suggested, display of historic hats, black milliners discuss the culture of hats, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $16.95-$21.95 ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Museum of Glass

THU Temporary exhibitions and Permanent Collections that feature 20th and 21st-century glass, free admission 5-8 p.m. third Thursdays; regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursday, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma; (253-284-4719 or museumofglass.org).

Washington State History Museum

THU New exhibitions “New Moon Rises: from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum” traveling exhibition of Moon images, and “Little Black Dress: A Fashion Evolution” from the Historical Society’s collections, both open through early December; free admission 3-8 p.m. third Thursdays, 3 p.m. Thursday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Park events

Bird Focus/Fall Migration

SAT Walk to learn about migratory birds, for adults and ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 advance tickets required (206-652-2444 orsewardpark.audubon.org).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Learn about local history and native plants and wildlife on one-mile walk, 2 p.m. Saturdays through December, weather permitting, Saturday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993 or bellevuewa.gov).

Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk

TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).

Welcome Week in Seattle Parks

TUE–Sept. 19 Events showing the world how our community welcomes everyone, including immigrants and refugees, with theme “Building a Nation of Neighbors Starts Locally with You;” Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Waterfront Park; Kouyate Arts Dance Performance, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18, Westlake Park, and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19, Occidental Square Park; free (welcomingamerica.org).

Science, Nature and a Biscuit

PLAN AHEAD Science-based imagery and animation bring the carbon cycle to life, for adults and ages 12 and older, 2 p.m. Sept. 21, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 advance tickets required (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org).

Performances

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Evergreen Classic Jazz Band, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 orpstjs.org).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Sales/Shopping

Bothell Friday Market

FRI Artisans, crafters, fresh flowers, produce, jewels, and music, every Friday through Sept. 27, 3-7 p.m. Friday, The Villas at Beardslee, 19128 112th Ave. N.E., Bothell; free (bothellfridaymarket.com)

All Montlake Yard Sale

PLAN AHEAD Multifamily yard sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 21, Montlake neighborhood, East Lynn Street and 24th Avenue East, Seattle (Montlake.net).

Friends of Shoreline Library Book Sale

PLAN AHEAD Most books $1 or less, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Shoreline Library, 345 N.E. 175th St., Shoreline (206-362-7550 or kcls.org).

Seasonal

Schack-toberfest: Glass Pumpkin Festival

FRI-SUN Sale of colorful, handmade glass pumpkins and harvest-themed art and gifts, Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin sessions, activities for kids 1-4 p.m., Pints & Pumpkins for 21+; hours vary through Sept. 22, Friday-Sunday, Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; free (425-259-5050 or schack.org/events/schack-toberfest).

Craven Farm

PLAN AHEAD Pumpkin patch, corn maze, gift shop, weekend activities, 9:30 a.m.-dusk, Sept. 21, Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission, fees by activity (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Stocker Farms Fall Festival

PLAN AHEAD Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 28-Oct. 31, Stocker Farms, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; fees vary (stockerfarms.com).

The Farm at Swan’s Trail

PLAN AHEAD Corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; $8.25-$14.68 includes all activities (425-334-4124 or thefarm1.com/index.htm).

Special interest

Bunka Fashion Show

SUN Fashion show planned and designed by the students of Bunka Gakuen University in Japan, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, free with reservation, Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, Seattle Central College, Seattle; free (eventbrite.com/e/fashion-show-from-tokyo-japan-tickets-68571028793).