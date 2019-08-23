Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Puppy Pop-Up Party

SAT National Dog Day celebration with treats, complimentary pet portraits, onsite adoption, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Anko, 19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynwood; free (facebook.com/events/2371462743071949).

End of Summer Blast

PLAN AHEAD Animals, ice and fun, 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; free with zoo admission (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folks dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Dancing til Dusk Fundraiser

WED Ball Blanc, wear white, music for waltz and more with KGB, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Golden Gardens Park, 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; donations requested (danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

NW Dance

PLAN AHEAD Dance lesson, no experience or partner necessary, 7 p.m.; dance to music by Seattle Houserockers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

Evergreen State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 2 Carnival, entertainment, contests, exhibits, draft horses and other equestrian events, Lumberjack Shows daily, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, closes 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Opening Day canned food drive, free admission with three nonperishable food items per person before 3 p.m. Aug. 22; free admission for ages 62 and older Aug. 26; buy one get one free admission until 2 p.m. Aug. 27; Family Day events, admission for four $30 Aug. 28; Kids Day free admission for ages 12 and younger Aug. 29; free admission for U.S. Military and First Responders with ID and their dependents, Aug. 30, Friday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $10-$14 ages 5 and younger and 90 and older free (evergreenfair.org).

HangarFest 2019

SAT Outdoor party surrounded by large classic airplanes, 21-plus event, yard games, music from OnCore, food trucks, unlimited tastings of local craft brews, ciders, wines and spirits, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, The Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $60-$65, $30 designated driver (museumofflight.org).

Tibet Fest

SAT-SUN Messages of love, compassion and kindness through ancient and new Tibetan arts and culture, Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or washingtontibet.org).

Camlann Harvest Festival

SAT-SUN Medieval village festival with puppetry, crafts, archery, village-life demonstrations, performances, food, Scribe’s Shop books and wares; clothing rental available; noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10 ages 5 and younger free (camlann.org/harvest%20festival.htm).

B-Town Fiesta

SUN Food vendors, music, kids activities, marketplace, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (burienwa.gov/parks).

Confluence Music Festival

SUN Music and art festival with local and international musicians, featuring Lee Oskar, chairs and blankets are welcome, beer and wine garden, art and food vendors, art contest, rain or shine, 3-8 p.m. Sunday, downtown Issaquah, 695 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah; free (issaquahwa.gov/confluencepark).

Bumbershoot

PLAN AHEAD Music, film, comedy and arts at venues around Seattle Center, Aug. 30, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; prices vary (bumbershoot.com).

Washington State Fair

PLAN AHEAD Concerts, carnival rides, entertainment, animal displays including draft-horse demonstrations, exhibits, food, vendors, Fine Arts Show, Hobby Hall, kids activities, contests, rodeo; closed Tuesdays and Sept. 4, Aug. 30-Sept. 22, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14 ages 5 and younger free (thefair.com)

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, food vendors, blackberry treats, blackberry wine, beer and wine garden, vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 2, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Second Street and Washington Avenue, Bremerton; free (blackberryfestival.org/festival-information).

Olympia Harbor Days

PLAN AHEAD Vintage tugboat show and races, tall ships, steam ships and other historic vessels, hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, food gallery, harbor boat tours, kids activities including a Lego Harbor Build, entertainment, sand carving and cultural presentations by community partner, the Squaxin Island Tribe, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. N.W., Olympia; free (harbordays.com).

Food events

Rock and Road Food Truck Event

FRI Food trucks and music in the park, food trucks are open from 5-7:30 p.m., music from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island; free.

PBY Naval Air Museum Luncheon

WED Luncheon with speaker Wayne Clark, talk on the PBY history in Alaska, open to the public, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, CPO Club, 1080 Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor; free (pbymf.org).

Snoqualmie Finally Friday Art & Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Live music, art demonstrations, food specials, for all ages, optional wine tasting, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30, downtown Snoqualmie, Railroad Avenue and Snoqualmie Parkway, Snoqualmie; $25-$30 (finallyfridayartandwinewalks.org).

Gardening

Arts in the Garden

SAT-SUN 34 artists, variety of 3D garden art available for purchase, music, refreshments for purchase, coffee bar, food trucks, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (bellevuebotanical.org)

Annual Dahlia Show

SAT-SUN America’s largest display of exhibition dahlias, thousands of blooms by Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the Seattle Dahlia Society, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-9692 or pugetsounddahlias.org).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, Fridays through August, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

“Destination Moon” Exhibit

ONGOING More than 20 one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Smithsonian, many flown on the historic mission, through Sept. 2, plus dozens of NASA and Russian spaceflight additions from the museum’s renowned collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit (museumofflight.org).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem-solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 orpacificsciencecenter.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99 ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

America’s Car Museum Drive-In Movies

SAT Watch movies from inside your car, “Captain Marvel,” at sundown, approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free (americascarmuseum.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington

SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle; free (wapioneers.com).

Park events

Batty Nights, Lewis Creek Park

FRI Learn about bats, night hike, bring flashlight or headlamp, for ages 5+ with adult, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; preregistration required (425-452-4195 orparks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music concert, noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Sept. 2, reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested; weather may cancel, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; donation (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. June 28-Aug. 30; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, daily, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

SAT Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

SAT-SUN Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m., Saturday Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Deception Pass State Park, State Route 20, nine miles north of Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Saturday-Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

State Parks Free Days

SUN Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Park Service Birthday, Aug. 25; times vary, Sunday, regional locations; free (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, movies at dusk; “Crazy Rich Asians,” Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; “Incredibles 2,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, 6 p.m. Friday; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Renton Outdoor Movies

FRI Bring low-back chairs and blankets, movies at dusk; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse,” entertainment 7:45 p.m. Friday, Highlands Neighborhood Center, 800 Edmonds Ave. N.E., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/recreation_and_neighborhoods/events).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movie ”Black Panther,” 9 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/default.aspx?menu=eventpages).

Center City Cinema

SAT Activities, movie “Up” at dusk, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival

SAT The Des Moines Rotary Club fundraiser for its Music4Life program for schools; outdoor event, local blues together with a variety of local brews, barbecue; for ages 21 and older only; noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; $35-$40 (drinktomusic.org).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Lynnwood Community Band Saturday; The Tempos Sunday; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN Washington Blues Society bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free (seapeace.org).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, movie “Labyrinth,” dusk, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Sales/Shopping

Artists in Action

SAT-SUN Artists create, display and sell their work, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Antique Doll and Toy Market

SUN Shop playthings dating 1850-present, 50-plus select dealers selling dolls, teddy bears, toys, accessories, miniatures, doll repair specialist on duty, free parking, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $9 (facebook.com/Antique-Doll-Toy-Market-436495419823733).

Pike Place Market Producers Market Series

THU Sale by 20+ artists, music, food, beer garden, views of Puget Sound and sunsets, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Pike Place Market Front Pavilion, 1901 Western Ave., Seattle; free (pikeplacemarket.org).

Special interest

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary Commemoration

SAT Re-enactment by Pacific Northwest Baltic communities of the Baltic Way human chain that was formed in 1989 as a peaceful, political demonstration, 2 p.m. Saturday, Drumheller Fountain, N.E. 45th Brooklyn Ave., Seattle; free (balticartsnw.com)

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Swimming

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m., Chesterfield Beach Park’s lifeguard hours are 2-5 p.m. through Sept. 2, Meydenbauer Bay Park, 9899 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Bellevue; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or bellevuewa.gov).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily through Sept. 2; Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily through Sept. 2, Fun Family Fridays themed pool games 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, through Aug. 25; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, through Sept. 2, Seattle (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Tours

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

FRI-SUN Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Friday-Sunday, Newhalem, Highway 20, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Walks

Labor Day Weekend Walk

PLAN AHEAD Emerald City Wanderers 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K volkssport walks, 10K includes downtown, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m., Aug. 31, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave., Seattle; free (emeraldcitywanderers.org).