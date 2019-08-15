Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Benefits

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

FRI Food and beverages from 100 chefs, wineries, breweries and more; benefits Pike Place Market Foundation community services, 7 p.m. Friday, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle; $175-$275 (pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/events/sunset-supper).

Annual Walk for the Women

SAT Two-mile walk around downtown Burien benefiting homeless women in the community, raffle to win a new pair of walking shoes, wellness fair, pre-walk exercises, preregister online, registration begins at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien; $20-$25 (hospitalityhousesouthking.org/event/2019-walk-for-the-women).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30-8:30 p.m., dance to live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Advertising

NW Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, no partner or experience necessary, 7 p.m.; dance to swing and country with Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems, 8 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island VFW Hall, 1836 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folks dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Dancing til Dusk, Freeway Park

Aug. 22 Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; Swingin’ in the Rain with Dina Blade, Ball Rouge, wear red; weather may cancel, 6 p.m. Aug. 22, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Fairs/Festivals

Sammamish Party on the Plateau

FRI-SUN Beer and wine garden, food trucks, putt putt golf, sand sculpture, bouncy houses, petting zoo, mini train rides, music and more, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us/event/?id=51938).

Seattle Tattoo Expo

FRI-SUN Tattoo artists, music, side show acts, burlesque, tattoo contests, vendor village, concessions, beer garden, cigar lounge, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $20/day, $50/three days (seattletattooexpo.com).

Taste Edmonds

FRI-SUN Food vendors, music, rides, beer/wine, proceeds benefit Edmonds Chamber of Commerce community events; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, 300 Sixth Ave. N., Edmonds; free (tasteedmonds.com).

Advertising

Arlington Fly-In

FRI-SUN Air show, hot-air balloons, music, opens noon Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Arlington Airport, 188th Avenue Northeast, Arlington; $10-$17 (arlingtonflyin.org).

Big Day of Play

SAT Seattle Parks and Recreation hosts a variety of outdoor activities, food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle; free (bigdayofplay.org).

Duwamish River Festival

SAT Cultural presentations, river activities, information, activities, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Waterway Park, 7900 10th Ave. S., Seattle; free (duwamishcleanup.org/event/13th-annual-duwamish-river-festival-2019).

Celebrate Shoreline — Celebrating Shoreline’s 24th Birthday

SAT Celebrate the city of Shoreline’s birthday, two stages with music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, petting zoo, children’s theater, food, inflatables, toy workshop, activities, classic car show, noon Saturday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/celebrateshoreline).

Celebrate Woodinville Festival

SAT Community parade, 11 a.m., 175th Street; Basset Bash, 1-4 p.m., DeYoung Park; Festival and Fair, music, wine and beer garden, food vendors, farmers market, art show, activities for all ages, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Wilmot Gateway Park, 17301 N.E. 131st Ave., Woodinville; free (celebratewoodinville.com/summer-event-series).

Chomp!

SAT Local food vendors, live music, green living workshops, animals, farmers market, Upcycle Bazaar, activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; event parking $5 (chomplocal.org).

Snoqualmie Railroad Days

SAT-SUN Celebrating trains, timber and tradition; parade, vendors, entertainment, Family Field of Fun, train excursions, Saturday-Sunday, downtown Snoqualmie, Railroad Avenue and Snoqualmie Parkway, Snoqualmie; free (railroaddays.com).

BrasilFest

SUN Traditional and contemporary Brazilian drumming, dance, music, visual arts, capoeira and celebration, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or brasilfest.org).

Evergreen State Fair

AUG. 22 Carnival, entertainment, contests, exhibits, draft horses and other equestrian events, Lumberjack Shows daily, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, closed 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Opening Day canned food drive, free admission with three nonperishable food items per person before 3 p.m. Aug. 22; free admission for ages 62 and older Aug. 26; buy-one-get-one-free admission until 2 p.m. Aug. 27; Family Day events, admission for four $30 Aug. 28; Kids Day free admission for ages 12 and younger Aug. 29; free admission for U.S. Military and First Responders with ID and their dependents, Aug. 30, Aug. 22-Sept. 2, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger and 90 and older free (evergreenfair.org).

Tibet Fest

PLAN AHEAD Messages of love, compassion and kindness through ancient and new Tibetan arts and culture, Aug. 24-25, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Camlann Harvest Festival

PLAN AHEAD Medieval village festival with puppetry, crafts, archery, village life demonstrations, performances, food, Scribe’s Shop books and wares; clothing rental available; noon-5 p.m., Aug. 24-25, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $7-$10 ages 5 and younger free (camlann.org).

Food events

Game-themed Happy Hour at PacSci

FRI 21+ get-together with craft beer and wine, explore PacSci’s interactive exhibits, the theme is games, giant Jenga and Uno, classic board games, personal board games are welcome, escape room experience at 7 and 8:30 p.m., 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $20 (pacificsciencecenter.org).

Advertising

Downtown Kent Wine Walk

FRI Wine tasting of local wineries at various locations throughout downtown Kent, meet the winemakers from 11 local wineries and cideries, music, “food trail” featuring international food, businesses and restaurants are open to the public during the event, personal glasses recommended to reduce waste, glasses will also be available for purchase, 6-9 p.m. check in at 5:30 at Sweet Themes Bakery, 317 W Meeker St., Suite A, Kent, Friday, downtown Kent, Fourth Avenue between Saar Street and James Street, Kent; free, wine tasting ticket/$25-$35 (downtownkentwa.com/wine-walk).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (christianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Washington Beer BBQ

SUN Beer from 100+ Washington craft breweries, food vendors, noon-6 p.m., Sunday, South Lake Union Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $35-$40 includes 10 beer tastes (washingtonbeer.com).

Gardening

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden Ice Cream Social

SUN Free ice cream for the first 200 people, family-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes, tours of the Garden, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, 13735 24th Ave. South, SeaTac; free (highlinegarden.org/events/ice-cream-social).

Annual Dahlia Show

PLAN AHEAD America’s largest display of exhibition dahlias, thousands of blooms by Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the Seattle Dahlia Society, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-9692 or pugetsounddahlias.org).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Fridays through August, Friday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Advertising

Museum events

“Destination Moon” Exhibit

ONGOING In its only West Coast appearance, more than 20 one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Smithsonian, many flown on the historic mission, through Sept. 2, plus dozens of NASA and Russian spaceflight additions from the Museum’s renowned collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit (museumofflight.org).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem-solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99 ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

ONGOING Farm animals, historical farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Aug. 25, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

PechaKucha: A Changing Arctic — Culture, Community, and Climate

AUG. 22 Insight into the diversity of arts and culture of the Arctic with a discussion of climate change, Thursday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; free (nordicmuseum.org).

Advertising

Tales of the Klondike

PLAN AHEAD “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

America’s Car Museum Drive-In Movies

PLAN AHEAD Watch movies from inside your car, “Captain Marvel,” at sundown, approximately 9 p.m., Aug. 24, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free (americascarmuseum.org).

Park events

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music concert, noon Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, Friday, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Sept. 2, reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested; weather may cancel, Friday-Sunday, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; donation (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. June 28-Aug. 30; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, daily, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Summer at SAM

SAT Yoga classes for all levels, bring mat, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; art studio activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zumba dancing, 2-3 p.m., public tour 1 p.m., Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Advertising

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Saturday-Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; free (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

SAT-SUN Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, North Beach Parking Lot; guided one-mile hikes, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater; American Roots Music Series performances, 7 p.m. Saturdays July 7-Aug. 24; Discovery Center activities noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Deception Pass State Park, State Route 20, nine miles north of Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/497/Deception-Pass).

Celebrate Shoreline Sandcastle Contest

SUN Build a sand castle construction using your own tools, buckets and shovels, for prizes; spectators welcome, 11 a.m. Sunday, Richmond Beach Salt Water Park, 2021 N.W. 190th St., Richmond Beach; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/celebrateshoreline).

Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk

TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).

Summer at SAM Closing Celebration

AUG. 22 Black Belt Eagle Scout performance, Foodprint Stories, food trucks, Kids Corner activities, 6-8 p.m., Aug. 22, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Batty Nights, Lewis Creek Park

PLAN AHEAD Learn about bats, night hike, bring flashlight or headlamp, for ages 5+ with adult, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; preregistration required (425-452-4195 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Advertising

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

PLAN AHEAD Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10 a.m. Aug. 24, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Arts in the Garden

PLAN AHEAD Art display and sale by 30 artists in a natural setting, music, food and beverages available, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org/event-directory).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk; “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” Freeway Park; “Captain Marvel,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, Friday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movies, Saturdays through Aug. 24, 9 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/default.aspx?menu=eventpages).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Microsoft Jumpin’ Jive Orchestra Aug. 17; Professor Gadget Sax Quintet Aug. 18, Saturday-Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Red Eagle Soaring

SUN Red Eagle Soaring Native Youth Theatre (RES) summer theater workshop performances, 1 p.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Advertising

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “Wonder Park” Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE Caspar Babypants Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Kids Showtime Summer Series

WED Entertainment for all ages, outdoors if weather permits, music with Eric Ode Aug. 21, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Laurelhurst Community Center, 4554 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; free (206-684-7529 or seattle.gov).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

Aug. 22 Petty Differences, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, movies at dusk; “Crazy Rich Asians,” Freeway Park; “Incredibles 2,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Advertising

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, movie “Up” at dusk, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Renton Outdoor Movies

PLAN AHEAD Bring low-back chairs and blankets, movies at dusk; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse,” entertainment, 7:45-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Highlands Neighborhood Center, 800 Edmonds Ave. N.E., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/recreation_and_neighborhoods/events).

Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival

PLAN AHEAD The Des Moines Rotary Club fundraiser for its Music4Life program for schools; outdoor event, local blues together with a variety of local brews, barbecue; for ages 21 and older only; noon-8 p.m. Aug. 24, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; $35-$40 (drinktomusic.org).

Sales/Shopping

Artists in Action

PLAN AHEAD Artists create, display and sell their work, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Special interest

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Advertising

Swimming

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m., Chesterfield Beach Park’s lifeguard hours are 2-5 p.m. through Sept. 2, Meydenbauer Bay Park, 9899 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Bellevue; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or bellevuewa.gov).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily through Sept. 2; Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily through Sept. 2, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; fees vary (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily through Sept. 2, Fun Family Fridays themed pool games 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, through Aug. 25; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, through Sept. 2, Seattle (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Tours Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

FRI-SUN Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Friday-Sunday, Newhalem, Highway 20, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Cedar Watershed Tours

SUN Bus and walking tour for all ages, 1-2 p.m. July 21, 27, Aug. 10, 18, Sept. 8, $5; 2.5 hour tour includes historic townsite, information, 1/4 mile walk, for adults and ages 10 and older, 9:30 a.m. July 20-21, 27-28, Aug. 2, 4, 10-11, 16, 18, 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Sept. 6, 8; $10, 1 p.m. Sunday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; preregister (seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Metro Historic Vehicle Association Snoqualmie Tour

SUN Scenic trip to visit Snoqualmie Railroad Days and Snoqualmie Falls on vintage buses, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, MEHVA tours, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5 ORCA or Metro tickets and transfers not accepted (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).