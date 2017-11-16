A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Nov. 17-23, 2017.
Animal events
Turkey Toss
SAT Zoo carnivores chow down on raw, prepared turkeys as an enrichment activity, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/events).
All-Breed Dog Show
SAT-SUN Whidbey Island Kennel Club hosts Conformation, Obedience and Rally competitions, breed club information, dog-related vendors, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; free (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ONGOING Adoption fees waived for all pets ages 7 and older in November, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org/).
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ONGOING Reduced adoption fees for animals over eight years old, $25/cats, $50/dogs, noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Homeward Pet Adoption Center, 13132 N.E. 177th Place, Woodinville (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).
Bazaars/Sales
Holiday Bazaar
FRI Cheap Chickadee table, crafts, bake sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday; lunch available, noon, $5-$10; Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S. Holly St., Seattle (206-722-0317 or /sessc.org/events/events-calendar/?mc_oid=92).
Providence St. Vincent Bake Sale and Bazaar
FRI-SAT Vintage ornaments, decorated table top trees, wreaths, garlands, Santas, angels, snowmen, bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-937-3700).
White Center Library Guild Holiday Bazaar
FRI-SAT Used books, white elephant and holiday items, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, White Center Library, 1409 S.W. 107th St., Seattle (206-243-0233 or kcls.org).
Northwest Holiday Handmade
FRI-SAT Ceramic tiles, textiles, prints, crafts, toys by local artists, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Finnish Lutheran Church, 8504 13th Ave. N.W., Seattle (facebook.com/Northwest-Holiday-Handmade-1080734985279115/).
Newport Way Library Association Book Sale
FRI-SAT Book bargains to support library programs, 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Newport Way Library, 14250 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue (425-747-2390 or kcls.org).
Hassle Free Holiday Bazaar
FRI-SAT Arts and crafts from many vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Highway, Renton (425-430-6700 or rentonwa.gov/living/).
Normanna Lodge Holiday Bazaar
FRI-SAT Scandinavian gifts and crafts, linens, books, sweaters, jewelry; bake sale, pickled herring, lefse, lunch available, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Normanna Lodge, 2725 Oakes Ave., Everett (normannaeverett.com/).
Mercer Island HeART in Hand Local Artist Show
FRI-SUN Arts and crafts in all mediums by 30+ local artists; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Mercer Island VFW Hall, 1836 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island (206-331-8711 or facebook.com/mivisualartists/).
Ayame Kai Guild Arts and Crafts Fair
SAT Arts and crafts by 40 vendors, food available, proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder care organization serving Greater Seattle’s Asian community; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Blaine United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave. S., Seattle (206-409-3062).
Seattle7Writers Holiday Bookfest
SAT Reading, signing, book sale by 30 Northwest authors, musical set from author band The Rejections, 3 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (phinneycenter.org).
Holiday Book Sale
SAT Gift and collectible titles, Northwest, cookbooks, gardening, fiction and nonfiction, holiday crafts, children’s books, DVDs, CDs; proceeds benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline (206-546-3522).
Holiday Crafts Market
SAT Crafts by 65 artists, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Recreation Center, 18560 First Ave. N.E., Shoreline (206-801-2600 or ShorelineWA.gov).
Pre-Black-Friday Holiday Bazaar, Renton
SAT Products by 50 vendors, raffle, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Renton Technical College, 3000 N.E. Fourth St., Renton (facebook.com/PreBlackFridayHolidayBazaar/).
Yappy Holidays Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale
SAT Family-friendly, pet-friendly event, arts and crafts by a variety of vendors, bake sale to benefit Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, food trucks, meet adoptable animals, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, 16715 Cleveland St., Redmond (206-453-8480 or facebook.com/events/1317275411664160).
Grace Children’s Center Holiday Bazaar
SAT Handmade items by 40 vendors, food vendors, espresso, silent auction, raffle, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave. S., Des Moines (206-878-2460 or gotgrace.com).
Holiday Bazaar
SAT Crafts and gifts by 30 vendors, admission benefits City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bobs Hollow Lane, DuPont; $1 (dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2143).
Friends of the Bothell Library Book Sale
SAT Book bargains, proceeds support library programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Library, 18215 98th Ave. N.E., Bothell (425-486-7811 or kcls.org).
Providence Point Bazaar
SAT Jewelry, clothing, pet beds, bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Providence Point, 4135 Providence Point Drive S.E., Issaquah (360-791-9918).
Holiday Craft Bazaar, West Seattle
SAT-SUN Arts and crafts, silent auction of themed baskets, global gifts, bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Sunday; children’s craft activities, lunch available Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave. S.W., Seattle (peacelutheranseattle.org).
Native Art Mart
SAT-SUN Native American traditional and modern arts, crafts and food vendors, entertainment, salmon and Indian taco lunch available, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (also Dec. 3, 9, 17), Daybreak Star Cultural Center, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Discovery Park, Seattle (unitedindians.org).
Seward Park Audubon Center Get Outdoors Book Fair
SAT-SUN Nature and outdoor books on hiking, walking, climbing, running, snowshoeing, kayaking, birding, backpacking, bicycling, mountaineering; Nature Store toys, bird feeders, wild bird seed; proceeds support Seward Park Audubon Center programs; guest author presentations Saturday, Linnea Westerlind, “Discovering Seattle Parks: A Local’s Guide,” 10-11 a.m.; Cathy Jaramillo, “Seattle Stairway Walks: An Up-and-Down Guide to City Neighborhoods,” noon-1 p.m.; Bill Thorness, “Cycling the Pacific Coast: The Complete Guide from Canada to Mexico,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org).
Benefits
Innovators Auction
FRI Cocktails, appetizers, auction of 50 unique experiences, proceeds support Seattle-based nonprofit The World is Fun, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 415 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$75 (bidr.co/events/62978).
Green Lake Gobble and Mashed Potato Munch Off
SUN 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, free kids dash, post-race celebration Mashed Potato Munch Off competitive eating contest and beer garden, benefits Union Gospel Mission; registration opens 8 a.m.; beer garden opens 9 a.m.; Kid’s Dash, 9:10 a.m.; 5K and 10K run and walk, 9:30 a.m.; drawing for munch off, 10:30 a.m.; Mashed Potato Munch Off, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $35-$50 (promotionevents.com/tg/home.html).
Hopelink Turkey Trot
SUN 5k run/walk, food trucks, music, kids’ activities; proceeds benefit Hopelink programs, 10 a.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $20-$45 (hopelink.org).
Holiday Toy Drive
ONGOING Bring donation of new and unwrapped gifts for kids of all ages to any Mattress Firm location through Dec. 17 (mattressfirmfosterkids.org/).
Seattle Turkey Trot
NOV. 23 5K benefiting Ballard Food Bank, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, Northwest 85th Street and 32nd Avenue Southwest to Golden Gardens Park, Seattle; $15-$35 (seattleturkeytrot.org/).
Walk of Gratitude
PLAN AHEAD Walk 2.4 mile paved trail around the park, proceeds benefit Rainier Valley Food Bank, noon Nov. 24, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $35 (walkofgratitude.org).
Dance
Country, Swing and a Little of Everything
FRI Cha-cha lesson, 7 p.m.; dance to a variety of music with DJ, ages 18 and older, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $10-$12 (425-255-9211 or learn2dance4fun.com).
Skandia Dance
FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to live Scandinavian music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15 free for kids (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).
Third Saturday Contra Dance
SAT Live music, dancing for ages 11 and older, dances taught first half-hour, no partner required, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6535 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle; $10 (206-684-7534).
Valse Cafe Orchestra
SAT Dance to live music including swing, waltz, Latin, all ages, no partner necessary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).
Dancing in the Park
SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m.; dancing, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International Studio, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/calendar.html).
Maia Santell & House Blend
SAT Rumba lesson, 7 p.m.; dance to band playing ballroom, Latin, swing, rock, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Ballroom Dance, 1604 15th St. S.W., Auburn; $15 (425-451-4815 or pacificballroom.org/adult).
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
SAT Variety of dances from many countries, lesson at 7:30 p.m., no-partner, couple, set dances, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).
Food events
Pancake Breakfast
SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, beverages, all ages welcome; proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).
Anderson School Distillers Festival
SAT Samples from 20 distilleries, includes 10 tastes, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, McMenamins Anderson School, 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; $35 (mcmenamins.com/events/175798-anderson-washington-distillers-festival).
Community Breakfast
SAT Eggs, ham, sausage, pancakes, French toast, beverages, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, East County Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; $5 (360-794-6359 or eastcountyseniorcenter.org).
Holiday events
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Landing
SAT Holiday tree-lighting ceremony, visit by live reindeer, train rides, holiday carolers, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, The Landing plaza across from Regal Cinemas, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton (425-228-2150 or shopthelandinginrenton.com).
Yulefest
SAT-SUN Christmas celebration with arts and crafts vendors, traditional Scandinavian Christmas food and drinks, music and dancing, Santa visits, raffle; a 40-year tradition in Ballard for the last time in this location before the completion of the new Nordic Heritage Museum in 2018; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle; $5, ages 5 and younger free (nordicmuseum.org/events).
Festival of Trees
SAT-NOV. 29 Display of designer decorated trees, Saturday through Nov. 29, free; Festival of Trees Gala dinner, trees available for purchase, benefits Seattle Children’s Autism Center and Uncompensated Care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, 5 p.m. Saturday, $200; Festival of Trees Celebration with cookies, storytelling, holiday items sale, Santa photos, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle (seattlefestivaloftrees.com).
Gingerbread Village
TUE-JAN. 1 Celebrating Sheraton Seattle’s 25th annual Gingerbread Village benefiting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), “25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle” gingerbread creations on the city’s history past and imagined future by local architecture firms, master builders and Sheraton culinary teams, in a new location this year; 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 1, City Centre, 1420 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free, donations collected for JDRF Northwest Chapter (206-621-9000 or gingerbreadvillage.org/).
Teddy Bear Suite
NOV. 23-DEC. 26 Teddy bear wonderland, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Nov. 23-Dec. 26, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; free, donations for Seattle Children’s Hospital suggested (fairmont.com/seattle/activities-services/events-calendar/).
Reindeer Festival, Swansons
ONGOING See Santa’s reindeer Dasher and Blitzen, model train village, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., “Meet the Reindeer” sessions with photo ops, 10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Swansons Nursery, 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-782-2543 or swansonsnursery.com).
Macy’s Holiday Parade
PLAN AHEAD Marching bands, holiday-themed groups and displays, Santa, 9 a.m. Nov. 24, from Seventh Avenue and Pine Street to Fifth Avenue to University Street, to Fourth Avenue, ending on Pine Street, Seattle (macys.com/social/events/event/?id=21280).
Woodland Park Zoo WildLights
PLAN AHEAD Holiday lights festival, select indoor animal exhibits open, Winter Warm-Up covered food and drink vendors area, indoor snow at Snowmazium, Santa photos, carousel, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 24-Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $7.95-$11.95 (zoo.org/wildlights).
Santa Train
PLAN AHEAD Holiday train excursion to visit Santa Claus at the historic Snoqualmie Depot, with music, cookies; two-hour events leave on the hour 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 15-16; special Victorian Santa Train Dec. 15, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $26 advance purchase recommended, some times sold out (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).
Hobbies
A Landscape Photographer in a Digital Age
FRI Digital photography pioneer Stephen Johnson exploring landscape photography with the power of the new tools of the digital age, emphasis to capture what we see, rather than what we can do to a photograph later, 7 p.m. Friday, Mountaineers Club, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-832-1036 or eventbrite.com).
Northwest Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
FRI-SAT Vendors, seminars, workshops, demos for sewing, quilting, needle arts, stenciling, embossing, fabric crafts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10 (quiltcraftsew.com).
Chess and Game Day
SAT All ages welcome, chess boards and other games provided, chess Q&A for parents with Washington Women’s Champion Chouchanik Airapetian, pizza, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Library, 4400 88th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; preregister (206-236-3537 or kcls.org).
Museum events
MINECON Earth Party
SAT Day devoted to Minecraft with livestream on the museum’s Sky Church screen, meet Minecraft developers and YouTubers, build battles, gaming, for all ages, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).
Weaving Coast Salish Traditions
SAT Snohomish traditional storyteller shares songs and stories for all ages and making cedar angels, noon Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).
“Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith”
ONGOING Retrospective of Smith’s historically significant collection that chronicles the African-American community during the mid-20th century in the Pacific Northwest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).
Fire & Ice Festival
ONGOING Holiday themed activities, performances, and demonstrations, through Dec. 31; museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, activity times vary, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma; $5-$15/admission, ages 5 and younger free; fees for special events vary (253-284-4719 or /museumofglass.org/fire–ice-festival).
Gingerbread Jamboree
PLAN AHEAD Hosted by Children’s Museum of Tacoma, candy and frosting to build gingerbread house, with snacks, entertainment, 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma; $50/family of four, includes one house; $7/each, additional guests; $25/additional house (253-627-6031 ext. 221 or PlayTacoma.org/gingie).
Park events
Seward Park Community Restoration Event
SAT Help plant trees and shrubs, dress for the weather, tools and the work gloves provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park, picnic shelter #3 on upper loop, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; free (206-652-2444 or seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org/event/12231/).
Family Weekend Walk
SAT All ages walk with games and activities geared toward ages 2-12; b1 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle (206-685-8033 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).
Arboretum Walk
SUN November tours focus on ancient tree species, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).
Performances
Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society
SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Evergreen Classic Jazz Band, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or ptsjs.org).
Running
Norpoint Turkey Trot
NOV. 23 5K run, 2-mile run/walk, kids’ dash, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. N.E., Tacoma; $15-$35 (253-404-3900 or metroparkstacoma.org/trot).
Tacoma City Turkey Trot
NOV. 23 5K run/walk, 9 a.m., 1K Kids Run, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 23, Fleet Feet, 3812 N. 26th St., Tacoma; $10-$45 (tacomacityturkeytrot.com).
Seattle Marathon
PLAN AHEAD Full marathon walk, 7:15 a.m.; half marathon run, 7:30 a.m.; half marathon walk, 7:45 a.m.; full marathon run, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 26, Seattle Center, Seattle; $125-$170 (seattlemarathon.org).
Special interest
Grief and the Holidays
SAT Remembrance and candle-lighting service for people who have lost a loved one during the past year, providing comfort and coping tools as the holiday season approaches, 2 p.m. Saturday, Providence Hospice, 2811 S. 102nd St., Tukwila; free, preregister (206-749-7702 or washington.providence.org/in-home-services/hospice-of-seattle/programs-and-services/grief-support/).
Washington at War: The Evergreen State in World War I
SAT Local historian Lorriane McConaghy discusses our state’s role in the First World War, 10 a.m. Saturday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien (206-243-3490 or kcls.org).
Travel events
Walking Adventures International Taste of Travel
SAT Information on travel company’s tours, packing tips, life lessons on seven continents, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island; free, preregister (walkingadventures.com).
Walks
SeaTac Volkssport Anniversary Walk
SAT 10K (6.2 miles) or 5k walk on sidewalks, park paths and road shoulders, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, New Day Christian Fellowship, 1312 Second St. E., Auburn (meetup.com/walkers-574/).
