A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Oct. 20-26, 2017.

Animal events

CAToberfest

SAT Celebration of cats to benefit South County Cats spay/neuter programs, cat-themed marketplace, exhibits, speakers, kids’ activities, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Renton Technical College Building H, 3000 N.E. Fourth St., Renton; free admission, donation of canned cat food or cash appreciated (southcountycats.org/catoberfest).

Living with Urban Wildlife

MON PAWS Wildlife Center shares tips on living with wildlife in your neighborhood, 7 p.m. Monday, Kenmore Library, 6531 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore (425-486-8747 or kcls.org).

Benefits

Behind the Table: Meet the Artisans of Pike Place Market

FRI Silent auction, dinner, entertainment, benefits Market Community Safety Net, 5 p.m. Friday, Pike Place Market, Seattle; $40 (behindthetable.org).

Blue Friday Rally and Drive

FRI With donation of new toy or cash for Toys for Tots, get an autograph and take a photo with former and current Seattle Seahawks players Vic Minor, Shelton Robinson and Michael Tyson, with entertainment, raffles, Best Dressed Fan contest, 1-8 p.m. Friday, Seattle Premium Outlets, 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/seattle/stream/toys-for-tots-donation-drive-blue-friday-rally-5395848).

CAGJ SLEE Dinner — Strengthening Local Economies Everywhere

SAT CAGJ (Community Alliance for Global Justice) to mobilize for food justice around the world, 5 p.m. Saturday, University Christian Church, 4731 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $40-$100 (cagj.org/).

Rainier Valley Historical Society Founder’s Dinner

SAT Italian dinner, raffle, auction, 6 p.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish Hall, 2800 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; $55 (rainiervalleyhistory.org/5th-annual-founders-dinner-1).

Encompass Autumn Gala

SAT Dinner, auction, supports Encompass programs and services, 5 p.m. Saturday, Hyatt Regency Bellevue; $150 (425-888-2777 or encompassnw.ejoinme.org/2017AutumnGala).

Tailgate for Education

SAT Sports themed fundraiser for White River Valley Museum programs, 6 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Community & Event Center, 910 Ninth Street S.E., Auburn; $55 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org/tailgate_for_education.html).

Seattle Out of the Darkness Community Walk

SUN American Foundation for Suicide Prevention fundraising walk to fight against suicide, 10 a.m. Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4587).

UW Farm to Table Dinner

WED University of Washington Student Farm vegan meal, beer, wine, games, music; proceeds support UW Farm, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $15-$30 (botanicgardens.uw.edu/center-for-urban-horticulture/gardens/uw-farm/2017-farm-to-table-dinner/)

On the Move Luncheon

OCT. 26 Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, features Debora Juarez, Seattle City Councilmember and member of the Blackfeet Nation, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, The Westin Seattle; $150 suggested donation (nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/WAS/Fundraising-Events/On-the-Move-Luncheon).

Stella Steps Out

OCT. 26 Dinner, drinks, dancing, auction to support BABES Network-YWCA to support women facing HIV, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Georgetown Ballroom, Seattle; $150 (ywcaworks.org/stella).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to live Scandinavian music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15, free for kids (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Friday Dance

FRI Hustle dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to a variety of music with DJ, for ages 18 and older; 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $10-$12 (425-255-9211 or learn2dance4fun.com/friday-night-dancing/).

Dance Party

SAT Introductory dance lesson, 7:15 p.m., dance to traditional and popular ballroom music, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aria Ballroom, 15300 N.E. 95th St., Redmond; $10 (425-867-0777 or ariaballroom.com).

Dancing in the Park

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dancing, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International Studio, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/calendar.html).

Northwest Dance

SAT Dance workshop, 7 p.m., swing and blues with The Washboard Cutups; alcohol free, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Salsa Dance and Rhythm Jam

SAT Latin dance lesson, 3:30 p.m., dance salsa, rumba, cha-cha with DJs, small drum or handheld instruments welcome, 4 p.m. Saturday, My World Dance and Fitness, 849 Hiawatha Pl. S., Seattle; $5 (206-861-2500 or myworld-df.com).

Skandia Ball

SAT Grand March, social dancing; social hour 6 p.m., bring snacks to share, dance 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Latvian Community Center, 11710 Third Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20, ages 17 and younger free (skandia-folkdance.org).

Third Saturday Contra Dance

SAT Live music, dancing for ages 11 and older, dances taught first half-hour, no partner required, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6535 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle; $10 (206-684-7534).

Thrill the World

SAT Learn Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Redmond Senior Center, $5-$7 (425-556-2314 or (thrilltheworld.org/redmond).

Latin Dance Festival

SAT-SUN Shows, social dancing, 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; $29-$36 (latinrhythmpro.com/).

Ballard Elks Dance

SUN Ballroom, Latin, swing and more with DJ, beginners welcome, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $7 (206-784-0827 or BallardElks.org).

The Zom-Bees Knees Bash

PLAN AHEAD Halloween dance party in spooky speakeasy with dance performances, come in costume from the 1920s, 8-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 31, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $35-$40 (206-624-0414 or visit.smithtower.com).

Fairs/Festivals

Diwali: Lights of India

SAT Opening ceremony, classical Indian music and dance performances featuring Rajasthani Caravan music, folk dancing and traditional costumes; vegetarian Indian foods, fashion show featuring Diwali season dress-up, displays including traditional dolls, cooking demonstrations, uses of Henna, children’s games and activities, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/festal/).

Issaquah Goes Apples

SAT Farm produce and merchant market, apple press, music, seasonal displays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com/).

Wild Mushroom Show

SAT-SUN 54th annual show, display of 200 varieties of wild mushrooms, bring mushrooms to be identified, slideshow lectures, cooking demonstrations with tastings, sale of mushroom field guides, cookbooks, arts and crafts, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue; $5-$10 (psms.org/show.php).

Food events

Friends of Seattle Public Library Cookbook Sale

SAT Sale of hundreds of gently used and like-new cookbooks covering a variety of topics and cuisines, starting at $4; proceeds benefit library programs; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Tavolata, 2323 Second Avenue, Seattle; space limited, may be wait time to enter; bring your own bags (206-682-7567 or friendsofspl.org).

Community Breakfast

SAT Eggs, ham, sausage, pancakes, French toast, beverages, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, East County Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; $5 (360-794-6359 or eastcountyseniorcenter.org).

Brew on the Slough

SAT Ten breweries, food vendors, music, 5 p.m. Saturday, Maple Hall, 108 Commercial Ave., La Conner; $30, $10/designated driver (lovelaconner.com).

Lutefisk dinner, Poulsbo

SAT Lutefisk meal, lefse and pickled herring sale, seatings 11:40 a.m.-3:40 p.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church of Poulsbo, 18920 Fourth Ave. N.E., Poulsbo; $5-$25 (360-779-2622 or poulsbofirstlutheran.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/2017-Lutefisk-Postcard.pdf).

Harvest/Halloween events

Hamlin Halloween Haunt

FRI Spooky stories, toast marshmallows, hay wagon ride, games, 6 p.m. Friday, Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or ShorelineWA.gov/SpecialEvents).

Fall Harvest Festival, Van Asselt

FRI Food, games, crafts for all ages, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921).

Funky Family Fun Festival, Ravenna-Eckstein

FRI For families with kids ages 12, carnival games, crafts, mini golf, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6535 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3/person or $12/family (206-684-7534).

Halloween Carnival, Loyal Heights

FRI Games and activities for ages 2 and older, bounce houses, crafts, dress in costume, 6 p.m. Friday, Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle; games 50 cents each or $12/unlimited (206-684-4052).

NW Trek Hool ’n’ Howl

FRI-SAT Nighttime tram tour to see animals, treats, games, craft activities, animal encounters, costumes welcome, 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $12-$16 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/events/?cid=1131).

Fort Casey Haunted Fort

FRI-SAT Haunted fort and tour of the old switchboard for ages 10 and older, kids’ treats, games, bounce house, food vendors, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island; $8/person of $30/family of up to six people, proceeds benefit Keepers of Admiralty Head Lighthouse; Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/Calendar.aspx).

Seattle Chocolates Haunted Factory Tour

FRI-OCT. 28 Immersive chocolate experience with to search for a Chocolate Treasure, for ages 8 and older, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and 26-28, Seattle Chocolates, 1180 Andover Park W., Seattle; $5-$10 (877-427-7915 or experiencechocolate.co/book-a-tour).

Big Pumpkin Bash, Bitter Lake

SAT Carnival games, cake walk, wear costume, for all ages, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Bitter Lake Annex, 13040 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; games 25 cents each; canned food bank donations requested (206-684-7524).

Fall Fest, Ballard

SAT Apple press, bring old clothes to make a scarecrow, games, for ages 2-10, 11 a.m. Saturday, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th Ave. N.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-4093).

Haunted History Ghost Tours of Seattle

FRI-SAT Paranormal Investigators guide tours with stories of mysterious phenomenon; parental discretion advised; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Oct. 26-28, 31, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $7-$15 by reservation (hauntedhistoryseattle.com/index.php/tickets).

Frighthouse Station

FRI-SAT Two haunted houses; 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Freighthouse Station Marketplace, 2501 East G St., Tacoma; $15-$25 (TacomaHaunts.com).

Kitsap Haunted Fairgrounds

FRI-OCT. 31 Slaughter Estate, Zombie Paintball Hunt, 6-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Oct. 31; Lights On, 5-6 p.m., Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 N.W. Fairgrounds Road, Bremerton; $12-$20 (kitsaphauntedfairgrounds.com).

Georgetown Morgue Haunted House

THRU NOV. 4 Scary haunted attraction for ages 13 and older; 6 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays; 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 31; 7-11 p.m. Nov. 3-4; $23; $33-$43/VIP speed line; $20/Sundays with donation of 3 cans of food; 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-762-2067 or seattlehaunts.com/georgetown-morgue/home.php).

Nile Nightmares

THRU OCT. 31 Haunted house scares, Food and Fear Garden vendors, 7-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31; Nile Shrine Center and Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace; $20-$28 (nilenightmares.com).

Wild Waves Fright Fest

FRI-SUN Three haunted houses starting with parade of ghouls at opening, roller coaster and other rides, Booville for young kids with scare-free rides, crafts and games, 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 5-11 p.m. Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. Sundays, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $11.99-$29.99 (wildwaves.com).

Nightmare at Beaver Lake

FRI-SUN Indoor/outdoor haunted mile-long trail through the woods to haunted fun house, proceeds benefit Rotary Club local and international nonprofits; 7-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 30-31, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; $12-$30 (NightmareatBeaverLake.com).

Nightmare on 9 Haunted House

THRU OCT. 31 Haunted scares for ages 13 and older, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19; 6 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays; 7-10 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 26. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $20-$30 (seattlehaunts.com/nightmare-on-9/index.php).

Halloween Storytelling Train

SAT-SUN Train excursion, view from above Snoqualmie Falls, stop activities, Halloween train stories; costumes welcome, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 28-29, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Howl-O-Ween at IslandWood

SUN Pumpkin carving, storytelling, science, 1 p.m. Sunday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free, fees for activities, preregister, space limited (206-855-4384 or islandwood.org).

Fall City Farms Pumpkin Patch

FRI-SUN Variety of pumpkins, farm animals, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 3636 Neal Road, Fall City (fallcityfarms.com/pumpkins.html).

Remlinger Farms Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festlval

SAT-SUN Hay rides, pumpkins, barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, food vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $18.75 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Jubilee Farm Harvest Festival

SAT-SUN Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, trebuchet pumpkin launch, food vendors, music, farm market, farm animals, pony rides, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 230 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. N.E., Carnation (jubileefarm.org/harvestfestival/).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch

ONGOING Large selection of pumpkins at produce stand and in fields, corn maze, hayrides, Family Fun Yard farm animals, hay maze and other activities, concessions; no pets allowed at pumpkin patch, corn maze or fun yard; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 27508 W. Valley Highway N., Kent (253-854-5692 or carpinito.com/index.php/pumpkin-patch/).

Serres Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, corn maze, animal train ride for kids on weekends, 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 20306 N.E. 50th St., Redmond (serresfarm.com/Pumpkin_Patch.html).

Indoor Pumpkin Patch, Bothell

ONGOING Harvest decorations, pumpkins, gourds, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Country Village, 720 238th St. S.E., Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/indoor-pumpkin-patch).

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch, Game Haven Farm

ONGOING U-pick pumpkins, gourds, farm animals, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 7110 310th Ave. N.E., Carnation; (425-333-4313).

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm animals, gift shop; weekends only, concessions, playtown, pony rides; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 30, 9710 State Route 162 East, Puyallup; corn maze $7-$9 (253-840-2059 or spoonerberries.com).

Picha Farms Pumpkin Patch

ONGOING Pumpkin field, corn maze, pumpkin slingshot, weekend hayrides and food vendors, 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 6502 52nd St. E., Puyallup; $6/corn maze, $1/slingshot, $3/hayride (253-841-4443 or pichafarms.com/pumpkins.php).

Carleton Farm Fall Festivities

ONGOING Farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; pumpkin patch and corn maze, no pets allowed, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, pumpkin cannon, kids’ activities, zip lines, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; zombie paintball, haunted swamp, dark maze 7-10 p.m. select weekends, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; $7/corn maze, $6/zip lines, $2-$3/pumpkin cannon, $8/kids activities wristband Saturdays-Sundays, $12-$20/frights activities (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

ONGOING Country store and farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; pumpkins, food, hayrides, additional weekend activities; 10 a.m.-dusk daily, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; $10-$15/corn maze; activity packages $10-$15/weekdays, $15-$20/weekends (360-668-2506 or bobscorn.com).

Stocker Farms and Pumpkin Patch/Stalker Farms Haunted Attraction

ONGOING Country market, corn maze, Family Adventure Farm activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Stalker Farms haunted attractions for teens and adults, hours vary Friday-Sunday and Oct. 26-29 and 31; 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish (360-568-7391 or stockerfarms.com or stalkerfarms.com/).

Craven Farm Harvest Festival

ONGOING Harvest market, festival with pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily; weekend food vendors, hayrides, pumpkin slinger; 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; admission free; $8/corn maze, $6/kids’ adventure maze, fees vary for weekend activities (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pet-friendly pumpkin patch, Kiddie Hay Maze, corn maze, trolley rides, farm market, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31; Doggie Costume Contest, 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 2431 Highway 530, Arlington; $8-$11/corn maze (360-435-5616).

Pheasant Fields Farm

ONGOING Vegetables, pumpkins, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays; corn maze, noon-6 p.m. daily, $6-$8; 13274 Clear Creek Road N.W., Silverdale (360-697-6224 or pheasantfields.com).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

ONGOING Pumpkins, apples, gourds, corn maze, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon (gordonskagitfarms.com).

Toddler Pumpkin Palooza, High Point

OCT. 26 Halloween games, arts and crafts activities, snacks, for ages 1-5, 10 a.m. Oct. 26, High Point Community Center and Field, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-7422).

Tot Carnival, Queen Anne

OCT. 26 Games and treats for kids, costumes encouraged, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle; $3 (206-386-4240).

Capitol Hill Zombie Crawl

OCT. 26 Dress as a zombie for $5 food and drink specials at participating Capitol Hill bars and restaurants; map available 6-7 p.m.; zombie crawl 7-9 p.m., ages 21+, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Redhook Brewlab, 714 E. Pike St., Seattle; free (caphillzombiecrawl.com/).

Glow in the Dark Party, Delridge

OCT. 26 Snacks, games, music, wear costume, for all ages, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-684-7423).

Lil’ Spooky, Magnolia

OCT. 27 Treats, games, pumpkin decorating for ages 10 and younger, costumes encouraged, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; $4 (206-386-4235).

Creepy Carnival, Garfield

OCT. 27 Carnival games, candy, cake walk, crafts, wear costume, for ages 6-12, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle (206-684-4788).

Fall Carnival, Yesler

OCT. 27 Candy, snacks, activities, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Yesler Community Center, 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle (206-386-1245).

Fall Festival, High Point

OCT. 27 Halloween games, arts and crafts activities, snacks, for all ages, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, High Point Community Center and Field, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7422).

Halloween Carnival and Haunted House, Jefferson

OCT. 27 Carnival for all ages, haunted house, costumes encouraged, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; game tickets 5/$1, haunted house $2 (206-684-7481).

Halloween Carnival, Hiawatha

OCT. 27 Carnival games, crafts, activities for ages 2-12, 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5/child (206-684-7441).

Halloween Frightfest, International District

OCT. 27 Costume extravaganza for all ages, games, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, International District/Chinatown Community Center, 719 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle; $2/child (206-233-0042).

Haunted Bounce and Pirate Pool Party, Green Lake

OCT. 27 Glow in the dark bouncy houses, 6-8 p.m., Green Lake Community Center; pirate themed pool party, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27, Evans Pool, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle; canned food bank donations requested (206-684-0780).

Pumpkin carving, Northgate Community Center

OCT. 27 Pumpkins of all sizes, carving tools, paint, jack-o’-lantern contest, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Northgate Community Center, 10510 Fifth Ave. N.E., Seattle; (206-386-4283).

Spooky Carnival, Alki

OCT. 27 Carnival games, Spooky Haunted Scream Room, for ages 11 and younger, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle; games 25 cents each or $5/unlimited (206-684-7430).

Teen Spooky Haunted House, Magnolia

OCT. 27 Haunted house for ages 12-17, 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; space limited, sign up in advance (206-386-4235).

Port Townsend Haunted Bordello

OCT. 27-28 Haunted house guided tour of a painted lady with a dark history, ages 17 and older only, 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Old Consulate Inn, 313 Walker Street, Port Townsend; $15, reservations recommended (360-301-5884 or hauntedbordello.com).

Toddler Halloween Fest, Rainier

OCT. 28 Costume contests, arts and crafts, toddler gym, pumpkin painting, for ages 1-5, 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle (206-386-1919).

Issaquah Zombie Walk

OCT. 28 Zombie volunteer make-up artists, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $10/person for 10 minute session, preregister (tinyurl.com/ZombieWalk2017); Undead Dance Squad Thriller and Time Warp dance instruction, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Zombie Walk open to all, 4:30 p.m., Historical Shell Station to City Hall, Issaquah; Thriller and Time Warp dances, 5 p.m. Oct. 28, City Hall, Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com/).

Woodland Park Zoo Pumpkin Bash

OCT. 28-29 Trick or treat for kids, Boomazium storytelling and puppet shows, pumpkins for zoo animals including lions, hippos, meerkats, Komodo dragon, cranes, penguins, lemurs, wolves, tigers, river otters, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95, one child ages 12 and younger in costume admitted free with paid adult (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Harvest Fest, West Seattle

OCT. 29 Root beer garden, chili cook-off, games and activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29; children’s costume parade led by West Seattle High School Marching Band, 11:30 a.m., meet at Junction Plaza Park; trick or treat for kids at participating merchants, noon Oct. 29, West Seattle Junction, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org).

Halloween Make-Up Headquarters

OCT. 31 Face painting for ages 2-12, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; reservations strongly suggested (206-684-7026).

Hobbies

Model Train Show

SAT-SUN 20th annual operating model train show with a variety of trains of most gauges operating with historically modeled scenes and terrain, displays from Black Diamond Museum, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) applications, vendors, door prizes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Gracie Hansen Community Center, 27132 S.E. Ravensdale Way, Ravensdale; $2-$5 (greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org/trainshow.html).

Washington Snowmobile Expo

SAT-SUN Vendors, information, seminars, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10/ages 12 and younger free (wssa.us/).

Booktoberfest

SAT-OCT. 26 Seattle Public Library visits local pubs and bars to celebrate books and beer, registration not required; events include Libraryoke, sing with librarians, bring your favorite book, come in costume as a favorite literary character or author, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Skylark Cafe, 3803 Delridge Way S.W. (206-935-2111); librarians and booksellers offer reading suggestions, bring books to swap and share, 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Vios Cafe, 6504 20th Ave. N.E. (206-525-5701); ghastly tales for adults, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Lottie’s Lounge, 4800 Rainier Ave. S. (206-725-0519), 7-8 p.m. Oct. 26, The Conservatory, 5813 Airport Way S. (206-420-3037); free (206-386-4636 or spl.org/audiences/adults/booktoberfest).

Discover Washington State Ecology

SUN Part of Geological Society of America’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition, lectures “Washington’s Greatest Hits. Geologically,” 1 p.m.; “Ice Age Megafloods of the Pacific Northwest,” 2 p.m.; and “A Roadside View of Oregon and Washington Geology,” 3 p.m., followed by tour of exhibit hall with displays and vendors, 1 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; free (geosociety.org).

Museum events

Behind the Seams: The Miracle of American Fashion

SAT See rarely seen treasures from MOHAI’s textile collection, featuring post World War II clothing, 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$25 (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/program/fashion-history/).

NASA presentation

SAT Lecture on “Dawn” interplanetary exploration spacecraft, 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23/museum admission (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Smith Cove: A Prohibition Era Shanty Town and its Diverse Residents

SAT Archaeologist Dr. Alicia Valentino talk on artifacts from the 1930s, 11 a.m. Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; free (425-255-2330 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=1332).

Meeker Mansion Downton Abbey Themed Tea

SAT Come dressed in your “Downton Abbey” themed” attire, awards for best themed dress or hat, Victorian tea and tour, 1 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $18 (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Frankenstein: A Modern Postmortem

WED Postmortem of Victor Frankenstein’s creature, science in neural regeneration, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (pacificsciencecenter.org/science-in-the-city/).

Museum Fun Day— – CMT Spirit Week

WED-OCT. 31 Daily theme to inspire dress up; Superhero Day Wednesday; Favorite Animal Day Oct. 26; closed Oct. 27; Pajama Day Oct. 28; Sports Day Oct. 29; Favorite Color Day Oct. 30; Silly Day Oct. 31, Children’s Museum of Tacoma, 1501 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (253-627-6031 or playtacoma.org/).

What It Means to be Human: What we Know about our Ancient Predecessors

OCT. 26 Our origins, what it means to be human, recent finds that have altered our understanding of our past, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; free (425-255-2330 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=1332).

“Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film”

ONGOING Original exhibit with in-depth look at a century of horror cinema with 50 props and costumes from film and TV, zombie and vampire areas, due to graphic content, recommended for ages 13 and older; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Campout Cinema indoor movies, bring blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, no chairs, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” 8 p.m. Oct. 26, $14; Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$28 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Park events

Family Weekend Walk

SAT All ages walk with games and activities geared toward ages 2-12; 1 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle (206-685-8033 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

First Look, Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands

SAT Farm tours, pumpkin crafts, apple treats, music, activities for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands, 5513 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle; park at Beer Sheva Park, 8650 55th Ave. S., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/).

Fall Festival, Occidental Square

SAT Petting zoo, pumpkin patch, kids’ obstacle course, cider, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Occidental Square, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle (downtownseattle.org/events/).

Cedar River Salmon Journey

SAT-SUN See spawning salmon, learn about their epic journey from the ocean back to the Cedar River, for all ages, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays in October, Renton Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton; Cedar River Park, 1717 S.E. Maple Valley Hwy., Renton; Cavanaugh Pond, Southeast 174th Avenue and Maple Valley Highway, Renton; and by 40-minute tour of the dam to learn about Seattle’s water supply, last tour leaves 3:15 p.m., Landsburg Park and Dam, Southeast 252nd Place and Landsburg Road Southeast, Ravensdale (seattleaquarium.org/salmon-journey).

Arboretum walks

SUN Guided walk for adults, fall color theme, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Performances

The Tannahill Weavers

FRI Traditional Scottish music, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ballard Homestead, 6541 Jones Ave N.W., Seattle; $15-$25 (eventbrite.com/e/tannahill-weavers-feire-warning-tickets-36282694516).

Saturday Morning Concert

SAT Music and animation show with Gustafer Yellowgold, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free for kids, $5/adults (townhallseattle.org/).

Puget Sound Festival of Bands

SAT Marching band competition with 15 high school marching bands from Washington and Oregon, preliminary competition starts 10 a.m., finals at 5 p.m. Saturday, Everett Memorial Stadium, 3802 Broadway, Everett; $7-$15, ages 5 and younger free (pugetsoundfestivalofbands.com).

Pete Seeger: The Man and His Music

SAT Duo Hank & Claire perform songs and tell the story of legendary singer-activist, 2 p.m. Saturday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-7640).

Seattle Thrillers

SUN Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance with group in zombie costumes, 1 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/).

Running

Halloween Run

PLAN AHEAD For all ages and fitness levels 5K, 10K, 10 a.m., Obstacle Dash, 11 a.m. Oct. 28, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$25 (magnusonseries.org).

Sales/Shopping

Duwamish Native Arts and Crafts Market

FRI-SUN Local Native American artist vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (206-431-1582 or duwamishtribe.org/).

Holiday Food and Gift Festival

FRI-SUN Arts, crafts, and gifts from hundreds of vendors, seasonal decorations, entertainment, cooking demos, Santa visits and photos; no backpacks allowed, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 19-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $15.50, ages 12 and younger free (800-521-7469 or holidaygiftshows.com/).

Market Street Singers Rummage Sale

SAT Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, St. Luke’Episcopal Church, 5710 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-465-3296 or marketstreetsingers.org).

Friends of Auburn Library Book Sale

SAT Bargains on books, DVDs, CDs, proceeds support library programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Library, 1102 Auburn Way S., Auburn (253-931-3018 or kcls.org).

Sons of Norway Bazaar

SAT-SUN A local tradition since 1906; traditional Nordic food and bakery desserts, crafts, raffles, rummage sale, Book Nook, silent auction, vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle (206-783-1274 or leiferiksonlodge.com).

Maple Valley Library Guild Fall Book Sale

OCT. 26-29 Used books, DVDs and CDs at bargain prices to benefit library programs, 10 a.m8 p.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29, Maple Valley Library, 21844 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (425-432-4620 or kcls.org).

Special interest

Know Your Neighborhood, Haunted Edition

FRI Pike Place Market scavenger hunt to learn about history and solve puzzles; party before and after; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Old Stove Brewing, 1537 Western Ave., Seattle; $15 (theworldisfun.org/eventlist/2017/10/20/twifs-know-your-neighborhood-haunted-edition

Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner

SAT Share ideas of how the library can better serve you and your neighborhood, learn about library programs and services with Seattle Public Library Director and Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner, 2 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Beach Library, 9125 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (206-386-1906).

Tiny Houses

SAT Learn about tiny house design, 2 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Library, 15990 N.E. 85th St., Redmond; free (425-885-1861 or kcls.org).

National Geographic Live Speaker Series

SUN-TUES “Into the Arctic Kingdom” with photographer Florian Schulz, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $34 and up (206-215-4747 or benaroyahall.org).

Seattle Health Clinic

OCT. 26-29 Free medical, dental, eye care services, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26-29, KeyArena; limited free tickets distributed starting at 5 a.m. Oct. 26-29, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.org/patients).

Tours

Remodeled Homes Tour

SAT-SUN See custom-remodeled homes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday throughout King and Snohomish counties; free (425-451-7920 or remodeltour.com).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Exploring Central America, 10 a.m., Zimbabwe safari and Painted Dog conservation, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, call for reservations (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Volunteer

Wetland Restoration at Point Rediscovery

SAT Work restoring wetland, planting hundreds of plants, 10 a.m. Saturday, Point Rediscovery, 10001 17th Place S., Seattle; preregister (urbansystemsdesign.com/events/duwamish-alive-at-point-rediscovery).