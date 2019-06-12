Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Benefits

Run/Walk with Pride

SAT Seattle Frontrunners host 4K walk, 4K run, 10K run; proceeds benefit Peer Seattle, 9 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $20-$35 (facebook.com/events/503973606802854).

The Amandla Project Launch Party

SAT Comedy, appetizers, silent auction, learn about fund for college students with disabilities to intern in South Africa program, 7 p.m. Saturday, Columbia Tower Club, 701 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $50 (425-471-0784 or amandlaproject.org/events).

Civility & Security: CityClub’s Benefit

TUES Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, exploring the role of respectful, inclusive civic discourse in creating a stronger democracy; proceeds benefit Seattle CityClub to inform and engage residents; noon Tuesday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $75 (seattlecityclub.org).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Dance

Eastside Salsa Marina Dance

SAT Introduction to salsa class, 5:15 p.m.; salsa dancing and performances, 6 p.m. Saturday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $5/lesson, $10/dance (facebook.com/events/1877330982379979).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folk dances from many countries, lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (snoking.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Edmonds Arts Festival

FRI-SUN Art display and sale, meet artists, student art displays, kids’ art activities, performing arts, food vendors, artists in action, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds (edmondsartsfestival.com).

Washington Brewers Festival

FRI-SUN Sample beers from 100 Washington breweries, food trucks, music stage, wine/cider; 4-9:30 p.m. Friday, ages 21+ only; for all ages, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $25-$40, ages under 21 free (washingtonbeer.com/festivals/washington-brewers-festival.php).

Marysville Strawberry Festival

FRI-SUN Carnival, 4-10 p.m. June 13, 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Marysville Middle School, 4923 67th Ave. N.E.; Market in the Park, entertainment, 2-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Asbery Field; Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Asbery Field; Twilight Grand Parade, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Marysville (360-659-7664 or maryfest.org).

Meeker Days Festival

FRI-SUN Music on three stages, entertainment for kids, two food courts, vendors, educational exhibits, antique tractor display, classic Buick car show, noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Puyallup (253-840-2631 or puyallupmainstreet.com/events/meeker-days).

Festival Sundiata Black Arts Fest

SAT-SUN Sharing African American culture with entertainment featuring hip-hop, dance and gospel, visual arts, soul food, exhibits, marketplace, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or festivalsundiata.org).

Classic Weekend at Bell Harbor Marina

SAT-SUN Fifty wooden boats of the Classic Yacht Association, many open for boarding, on display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bell Harbor Marina, 2203 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (classicyacht.org).

Burien Strawberry Days/Father’s Day Car Show

SAT-SUN Vendors, beer garden, live music, Low Rider Car Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; Father’s Day Car Show classic cars, music, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Chili Cookoff noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Burien (discoverburien.org).

Olympic Air Show

SAT-SUN Air show and heritage aircraft display featuring World War II, Korea and Vietnam era, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Hwy. 99 S.E., Olympia; $15-$20 (olympicairshow.com).

Fenders on Front Street Car Show

SUN Hundreds of classic and vintage cars and motorcycles, music, food trucks, vendors, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, downtown Issaquah; breakfast available 7-11 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 175 Front St. N., Issaquah; $5-$9 (fendersonfrontstreet.com).

Taste of Tacoma

PLAN AHEAD Food from 40 restaurants and food vendors, music, chef demonstrations, beer gardens, Family Fun Zone and carnival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 21-22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 23, Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma (tasteoftacoma.com).

Fremont Solstice Parade/Fremont Fair

PLAN AHEAD People-powered art, music, dancers, floats, 1 p.m. June 22, Seattle (fremontartscouncil.org/parade); music, craft vendors, beer gardens, art cars, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23, Seattle (fremontfair.com).

Juneteenth Festival and Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating freedom and the end of slavery, entertainment, community dance, vendors, food, African American culture, hosted by the Kent Black Action Commission, 10 a.m.-dusk, June 22, Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 S.E. 248th St., Kent (kentblackactioncommission.org).

Seattle Chinese Garden Kite Festival

PLAN AHEAD Fly in the big field, bring your own kite or buy one on site, kite displays, entertainment, 2-6 p.m. June 22, Seattle Chinese Garden, South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5/suggested donation, ages 17 and younger free (seattlechinesegarden.org).

Father’s Day events

Father’s Day Weekend train rides

SAT-SUN Dad rides free on vintage train with a paying child of any age, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:20 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; regular fare $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Museum of Flight Free for Dads

SUN Free admission for dads accompanied by their kids of any age, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; STEM and aviation-themed family workshops, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25 regular admission (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Father’s Day cruise on Lake Union

SUN Cruise around scenic Lake Union on the historic SS Virginia V with activities all ages, beer, wine, and snacks available for purchase on board, 2 p.m. Sunday, MOHAI, Seattle; $15-$30 by reservation, space limited (mohai.org/event/fathers-day-cruise-on-lake-union).

Father’s Day, Seattle Aquarium

SUN Celebrate dads animal and human dads with talks, enrichments, activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $19.95-$34.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Father’s Day on Blake Island

SUN Boat ride to Tillicum longhouse on Blake Island, buffet, indoor and outdoor activities, entertainment, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Argosy Cruises, 1101 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $49.95-$99.95 (argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/fathers-day-on-blake-island).

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium Half-Price Dads’ Day

SUN Half-price admission for dads; Pacific Seas Aquarium, South Pacific Aquarium, Asian Forest, Arctic Tundra, Rock Shores, camel rides; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; regular admission $10-$20, ages 2 and younger free (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

Father’s Day at Smith Tower

THRU JUNE 30 One ticket up to the Observatory and with an Old Fashioned all of June, hours vary, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $30 (206-624-0414 or smithtower.com/specials.php).

Food events

West Seattle .5k

SAT Stop for beer and snacks at seven restaurants and bars in .5k walk around the Junction, proceeds benefit community events; 1-4 p.m., check in opens noon Saturday, The Beer Junction, 4511 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $45 (wsjunction.org/blog/west-seattle-5k).

Community breakfast, Monroe

SAT Pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, ham; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; $6, free for ages 10 and younger (360-794-6359 or mcsc.org).

Marination 10-year Anniversary Party

WED Food, drinks, games, music; portion of proceeds benefit Jubilee Women’s Center, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Super Six parking lot, 3714 S. Hudson St., Seattle; $10 (marination.brownpapertickets.com).

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

PLAN AHEAD Brunch dishes, beer, cocktails, ages 21+ only, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22-23, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $35 (centurylinkfield.com/event/bacon-eggs-kegs-4).

Gardening

Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market

SAT Six private gardens open; Garden Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Lake Forest Park Town Center lower level, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; $15/advance, $20/at the door; Market admission free (LFPGardentour.com).

Birds and Pollinators

SAT Plant selection to attract birds and vital insects, 11 a.m. Saturday, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon; $8, preregister (360-466-3821 or christiansonsnursery.com).

Plant a Community Garden

SAT Help plant a summer garden, tools provided, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Magnolia Branch Library, 2801 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4225).

Garden Conservancy Open Days Program Garden Tour, South Sound

SUN Visit five private gardens in Edgewood, Graham, Orting, and Puyallup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Edgewood Garden, 12727 32nd St. E., Edgewood; $10/per garden, ages 12 and younger free (gardenconservancy.org/open-days).

Water and Pond Landscape Designs

MON Video presentation on developing water walls and stairs, ponds, plants, by the Hardy Plant Society of Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; free (hardyplantsocietywa.org).

Gardening with the Seasons: Summer

WED Managing weeds and irrigation, care of seasonal containers, 7 p.m. Wednesday, U.W. Botanic Gardens, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $28 (206-685-8033 or uwbotanicgardenscatalog.org/Gardening-with-the-Seasons-Summer-P1783.aspx).

Mill Creek Garden Tour

PLAN AHEAD Tour six gardens with artist vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, Mill Creek; $15-$20 (millcreekgardenclub.com/garden-tour).

A Rosy Day Out Rose Festival

PLAN AHEAD Presentations by authors and garden experts, rose growing information, Rose Display and contest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 22, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon (360-466-3821 or christiansonsnursery.com).

West Seattle Garden Tour

PLAN AHEAD 25th annual tour of local gardens, proceeds benefit horticultural education and programs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23, Seattle; $25, ages 11 and younger free (westseattlegardentour.org).

Hobbies

Audubon + Canon: Birds in Focus

SAT-SUN Audubon + Canon guided bird walk to try out cameras, lenses, and binoculars, learn photo tips and tricks, see raptors at live bird demonstration, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $15 (206-665-2244 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/audubon-canon-birds-focus).

Seattle Retro Gaming Expo

SAT-SUN Classic video games, trivia contests, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $25-$35 (seattleretro.org).

WordsWest Literary Series Finale — Cake in the Garden

WED Bid farewell to WordsWest Literary Series with cake in the garden, writers Elizabeth Austen, Quenton Baker, Rick Barot, Claudia Castro Luna, Christine Deavel, Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Rachel Kessler, J.W. Marshall, Greg November, Renee Simms, Ann Teplick, 7 p.m. Wednesday, C & P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (wordswestliterary.weebly.com).

Museum events

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea Chanteys and sea songs celebrate connections to the sea, easy to sing for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Smoke: The New Normal?

FRI Preview art installation bringing awareness to wildfire smoke in the region, panel discussion moderated by KUOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (pacificsciencecenter.org/events/smoke-the-new-normal-2019-06-14).

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

FRI-SUN Smithsonian Museum exhibit of national and local sports stories Team Spirit Weekend, wear your favorite team’s gear for free admission, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St SE, Auburn; regular admission $2-$5 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Landing Apollo: Searching for the Truth

SAT Tony Gondola of the New Mexico Museum of Space History science-based review that prove we went to the Moon for the Apollo landings and moonwalks, 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25 museum admission (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Meeker Mansion Fiber Arts and History Festival

SAT Fiber arts demonstrations, quilt display, vendors, displays by local historical societies, Meeker replica wagon on display, mansion tours, activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5 (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum

SAT Plough to Plate agriculture and food event, life in the 1850s Hudson’s Bay Company trading post in restored National Historic Landmark buildings, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $5.50-$7.50 (253-404-3970 or metroparkstacoma.org/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum).

“In the Spirit” Exhibition Opening and Artist Awards Ceremony

JUNE 20 Opening of 14th annual exhibition of work in a variety of mediums created by Native artists from the Northwest and beyond, 3-8 p.m. June 20, artists honored at ceremony, 7 p.m., Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=613).

Neely Mansion 125th Birthday Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Ornamental cherry trees rededicated in honor families who lived and farmed at Neely Mansion, with period songs, square dancing, refreshments, tours, 11 a.m. June 22, Neely Mansion, 12303 Auburn-Black Diamond Road, Auburn (253-927-4250 or neelymansion.org).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING Exhibitions include Georgie O’Keeffe, through June 28; “Hear & Now” through July 15; “Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts And Crafts Movement,” through Sept. 8; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

“Seattle Style: Fashion/Function”

ONGOING Exhibit of Northwest regional style showcasing MOHAI’s clothing collection, through Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; special events include Behind the Seams: Fashioning the Ideal Body, 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. June 22, $15-$25; Cocktails and Clothing: Designing Sustainable Fashion, 7 p.m. June 26, $50; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Park events

Alice Ball Park Community Ribbon Cutting

FRI Music, food, craft activities to celebrate new park, 6-8 p.m., ribbon cutting 6:15 p.m. Friday, Alice Ball Park, 8100 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/greenwood-phinney-park-development).

Japanese Garden Family Saturday

SAT Kamishibai storytelling theater performances by Youth Theatre Northwest, 11 a.m. and noon; free admission for ages 12 and younger 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Beach Naturalist Program

SAT-WED See Puget Sound’s multitude of marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday; 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle and Des Moines Beach, Des Moines; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Redondo Beach, Des Moines and Dash Point State Park, Federal Way (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks

SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

NW Timber Community Songs & Stories

SUN Local musical traditions celebrating Northwest history and industry with Bob Antone and guests, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Railroad History Treasure Tour

SUN Visit some of the last remaining structures, grades, and legacies from when railroads were king, 9 a.m. Sunday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $25 (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Wallace Swamp Creek Nature Walk

TUE Two-mile trail walk through the park, bring binoculars if you have them, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace Swamp Creek Park, 19851 73rd Ave. N.E., Kenmore; no preregistration (kenmorewa.gov/NatureWalks).

How to Save the Bees

JUNE 20 Presentation on local bees and what they need to thrive, 7 p.m. June 20, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $7, call for reservations (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

Performances

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival

FRI-SUN Music and events, camping available, Friday-Sunday, Chelan County Expo Center, 7500 Wescott Dr., Cashmere; $10-$25/day (WenatcheeRiverBluegrass.com).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Marc Caparone’s Fewsicians, 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (pstjs.org/pstjsevents.html).

Make Music Day

PLAN AHEAD Worldwide summer solstice performance events for all ages, singalongs, kazoo parade, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., and noon-9:30 p.m. under the Great Wheel, Seattle waterfront; free (ma

kemusicday.org/seattle/about).

Soulstice: Summer Kick-Off at the Mural

PLAN AHEAD All-ages party on the longest day of the year with performances including Show Brazil and Kalimba tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire; activities, vendors, roving performers; 5-9:30 p.m. June 21, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/Soulstice).

Pride-month events

Coming Out: A Fifty-Year History

FRI Celebrate 50 years of Pride, interviews by young adults with LGBTQ elders who came out from the 1950s through now, help make crafts for Tukwila Pride, 3 p.m. Friday, Tukwila Library, 14380 Tukwila International Boulevard, Tukwila (206-242-1640 or kcls.org).

Pride Wine

SAT Tasting of Pride-themed wines to benefit the GSBA Scholarship Fund, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, SODO Urbanworks, 3861 First Ave. S., Seattle (thegsba.org/events/event-details/2019/06/15/gsba-events/1966).

Pride Art Fair at Beach Bakery

SAT Support LGBT+ artists at a local lesbian owned bakery, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Beach Bakery, 7820 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (seattlegayscene.com/event/pride-art-fair-at-beach-bakery).

Tukwila Pride

SAT Tukwila’s first Pride festival, street fair, vendors, entertainment, beer garden, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, in front of the Friendz Cafe building, 12930 E. Marginal Way S, Tukwila (tukwilapride.org).

Daddy’s Day: Columbia City’s PRIDE Kickoff Party

SUN Sashay Away Sundays LGBTQ Sunday Funday drag performances, DJ, rainbow everything, happy hour menu, 3 p.m. Sunday, Backyard, 3820 S. Ferdinand St., Seattle (facebook.com/events/2069310363371294).

LGBTQ Pride panel for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion

JUNE 20 Panel discussion hosted by Radical Women and Freedom Socialist Party; 7 p.m. June 20, salad buffet available 6 p.m., New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $2-$5/door donation, $8-$12/dinner donation (206-722-2453).

Skyview Observatory Pride Month

ONGOING Queer Art Show featuring work by many artists, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through June 30; Drag Queen Bingo, 6-18 p.m. June 13 and 20; Columbia Center 73rd floor, 701 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $14-$22, ages four and younger free (skyviewobservatory.com/en-US).

Queen Anne Pool Free Pride Swim Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Seattle Parks and Recreation celebrate Pride Month, 6:30 p.m. June 21, Queen Anne Pool, 1920 First Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4282 or seattle.gov/parks).

Rainier Beach Pool All Gender Swim

PLAN AHEAD Seattle Parks and Recreation Pride Month event; 6:15 p.m. June 22, Rainier Beach Pool, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $2 (206-386-1925 or seattle.gov/parks).

Evans Pool Free Rainbow Swim

PLAN AHEAD Pride Month celebration rainbows and unicorns, 1:30 p.m. June 23, Evans Pool, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle; free (206-684-4961 or seattle.gov/parks).

Bainbridge Pride Festlval

PLAN AHEAD Music performances, speakers, food vendors, noon-6 p.m. p.m. June 23, Waterfront Park, Bainbridge, 301 Shannon Drive S.E., Bainbridge Island (seattlepride.org/events).

Capital City Pride

PLAN AHEAD Pride Parade, festival entertainment, vendors, family fun area, June 23, Olympia (capitalcitypride.net).

Sales/Shopping

A Very Vintage Summer Market

SAT Market with 25 vendors selling vintage clothing, housewares, furniture, jewelry, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Elks Lodge, 14625 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; $3 (averyvintagemarket.com).

Mill Creek Farmers Market

TUE Opening day of the season; local produce, arts and crafts, food vendors, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Mill Creek City Hall North, 15720 Main St., Mill Creek (millcreekfarmersmarket.org).

Special interest

Penn Cove Tokitae Totem Pole Event

FRI Orca Network and Lummi Nation gathering near the site where Tokitae/Lolita the whale was taken from her family in 1970, with Tokitae Totem pole healing ceremony, music, storytelling, 5 p.m. Friday, Coupeville Town Park, Front Street, Coupeville (orcanetwork.org).

PJ Masks, Bellevue Square

SAT TV superhero team meet kids and pose for photos while encouraging kids to inspire imaginative play and teamwork, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Square 1st level Zara corridor, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (bellevuecollection.com/event/pj-masks).

Community Celebration: Central Co-op Grand Opening

SAT Grand Opening of new grocery store, games, pygmy goats, 20% off all fresh produce, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Central Co-op, 4502 N. Pearl St., Tacoma (centralcoop.coop/page.php?PID=1045).

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Saturday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Summer Reading Kick-Off Magic Show, Richmond Beach

WED Puppet show to learn more about space, for ages 5 and older with adult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline (206-546-3522 or kcls.org).

Swimming

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, hours vary, closed 1-9 p.m. Friday, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50, $1/additional for slide (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, Saturday and Sunday, daily starting Monday, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Tours

Pike Place Market Tours

SAT Tour the Market’s main shopping areas and back passageways as you learn about history, unique artwork, and hidden features, 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle; $8-$15, advance purchase required (206-409-8145 or friendsofthemarket.net/events-tours/tours).

Ballard Classic Home Tour

PLAN AHEAD Self-guided tour of eight historic Ballard homes of interest built between 1905 and 1941, hosted by Ballard Historical Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23, Sunset Hill Community Hall, 3003 N.W. 66th St., Seattle; $25 (206-992-7010 or ballardhistory.org).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT Scandinavia, 10 a.m. Saturday, Edmonds Theater; Morocco, noon Saturday; Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).