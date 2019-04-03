Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Seattle Aquarium Events

FRI-APRIL 14 Marina Mammal Mania activities, special talks and demonstrations, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April 14, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Pacific Seas Aquarium Community Celebration

ONGOING Community celebration of new state-of-the art aquarium, animal feeds, dives and talks, filmmakers, artists, speakers, storytelling, hands-on activities, through April, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10-$20 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org/event/aquarium-celebration).

Toss The Tusk

SAT Secure and legal way to donate items made from endangered animal parts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, drop off at Zoo South Gate entrance, zoo entry not needed, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Northwest Brain Freeze

SAT National Brain Tumor Society polar-plunge-style event that offers individuals and teams a chance to honor and remember loved ones and raise funds and awareness, 10 a.m. Saturday, Golden Gardens Park, 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; $25-$40 (253-686-8529 or events.braintumor.org/northwest-brain-freeze).

HopeChest Wedding Rummage Sale

SUN Sale of wedding items of all kinds at bargain prices, food, beverages, raffle; all proceeds benefit Mary’s Place; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, AXIS, 308 First Ave. S., Seattle; $10-$40 (eventbrite.com).

Everett Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Fling

SUN Everett Philharmonic perform favorites from Broadway productions, silent auction, dinner, dancing, to benefit the Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Edward D. Hansen Conference Center, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $100 (206-270-9729 or everettphil.org).

Norwegian Ladies Chorus Fish and Meatball Dinner

PLAN AHEAD Auction, music by the chorus and Ballard High School Chamber Choir, dinner; proceeds benefit scholarship fund, 4 p.m. April 14, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $30 (206-335-8391 or facebook.com/Norwegian-Ladies-Chorus-of-Seattle-227214805969).

Dance

Dance Day

PLAN AHEAD Learn nine different dance styles in 30 minute workshops throughout the day, no experience required; on the half-hour 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 13, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $10-$15/day (centuryballroom.com/home/events/dance-day-1).

Easter/Spring events

Egg art

SAT Explore ways to create designs on eggshells to celebrate Easter or other spring holidays, all supplies provided, for adults; 11 a.m. Saturday, Black Diamond Library, 24301 Roberts Drive, Black Diamond; free, preregistration required (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

Easter Bunny Photos, Northgate

SAT-APRIL 20 Visit with the Easter Bunny, photos available, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-April 11; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 12; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 14; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 15-18; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 19-20; special event for children with special needs in a subdued and welcoming environment, 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall).

Easter Bunny Photos, Southcenter

THRU APRIL 20 Visit the Easter Bunny, photos available, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through April 20, Southcenter Mall, Tukwila (westfield.com/southcenter/events/all-events/easter-bunny-photos/52423).

Fairs/Festivals

Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade

SAT 86th annual celebration of community, history and growth of Pierce County, with floats decorated with thousands of fresh daffodils in honor of the daffodil farms that used to be in the Puyallup Valley; parade in four locations, 10:15 a.m. Saturday, downtown Tacoma; 12:45 p.m., Puyallup; 2:30 p.m., Sumner; 5 p.m. Saturday, Orting (thedaffodilfestival.org).

Movin’ Around the World: Spring!

SAT-APRIL 12 Performances of world songs, dances and traditions, activities for all ages, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday-April 12, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $5/day suggested donation (nwfolklife.org/maw-spring).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL Blooming fields of tulips, dates vary; display gardens, gift shop, cut flowers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, later if weather permits, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon, $5-$10; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Roozengaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon, $7-$10; information, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon; events include Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-April 28, Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon, $12-$15; 2 mile or 10K Tulip Run, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Skagit Regional Airport, Burlington, $10-$30 (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Washington State Fair Spring Fair

APRIL 11-14 Rides, animals, entertainment, motorsports, garden displays and other exhibits, kids’ activities, 2-10 p.m. April 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 12-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 14, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10-$12, ages 5 and younger free; parking free April 11-12, $10/April 13-14; kids ages 6-8 get in free April 11, nonperishable food bank donation suggested; Military Appreciation Day free admission for active, retired, reserve military and their dependents Apr. 12 (thefair.com/spring-fair).

Tulip Parade

PLAN AHEAD Impromptu entries welcome; First Street, 2 p.m. April 13, downtown La Conner (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Food events

Plate of Nations

THRU SUN Twenty ethnic eateries in Southeast Seattle offer a specially designed shareable plate for $20 and $30, through Sunday, Othello, Beacon Hill, Mt. Baker, Hillman City, and Columbia City neighborhoods, Seattle (plateofnations.com).

WA Wine History Saturday Wine Cruise

SAT Taste wines from famous Washington wineries on cruise of Lake Union and into Lake Washington, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, AGC Marina, 1200 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $38-$48 (argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/lake-union-saturday-wine-cruise).

Skagit Chili and Chowder Cook-Off

SAT Sample six professional and amateur entries and vote, 1 p.m. Saturday, Farmstrong Brewing Co., 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon; $15 (360-428-8547 or mountvernonchamber.com).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or strawberries, ham, beverages, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$11, ages 4 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Seattle Restaurant Week

SUN-APRIL 18 Three-course dinners at 165 restaurants for $35, $20 lunches at some locations, Sundays-Thursdays April 7-18 (srw.seattletimes.com).

Gardening/gardens

Garden Lovers Book Sale

FRI-SAT Thousands of used gardening, horticulture, botany and landscape design books for sale; opening party with silent auction, snacks, wine, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $30 by reservation; sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, free admission, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-543-0415 or millerlibrary.org).

Dahlia Tuber Sale

FRI-SAT Large selection of quality dahlia roots by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sammamish Valley Grange Hall, 14654 148th Ave. N.E., Woodinville (206-546-9692 or pugetsounddahlias.org).

Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

SAT Quality plants for your garden and home, all sales benefit the Arboretum; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-325-4510 or arboretumfoundation.org/events/spring-plant-sale).

Beginning Bonsai

SAT Learn basics of the ancient technique to grow mini-trees indoors, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Snohomish Garden Club

MON Meeting, speaker Kelly Sullivan, owner of floral design studio on creating seasonal floral designs, 7 p.m. Monday, Snohomish Senior Center, 506 Fourth St., Snohomish (snohomishgardenclub.com).

Swamp Lantern Festival

ONGOING See a large expanse of spring Skunk Cabbage flowers, nicknamed Swamp Lanterns for their unique blooms, along half-mile walk, limited to 30 people per half-hour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in April, Northwest Stream Center, McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; $4-$7, preregister (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

34th Annual RSBG Spring Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Plants from 20 premier PNW nurseries, expert advice, 3-6 p.m. April 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13, Christian Faith Center, 33645 20th Ave. S., Federal Way (253-838-4646 or rhodygarden.org/cms/events/9552/2018-rsbg-spring-plant-sale).

Museum events

The Fenwick Fishing Exhibit

SAT Fishing artifacts exhibit, explore the early Kent company, Fenwick, which is known for their high-quality fishing poles, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through June 29, Kent Historical Museum, 855 E. Smith St., Kent; free (253-854-4330 or gkhs.org).

“Prince from Minneapolis”

SAT-SEPT. 2 Photography, artwork, instruments, costumes worn by Prince, examining his image, influence on other musicians and fans, and his unique relationship to Minneapolis, Saturday-Jan. 4, 2020; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through May 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily May 24-Sept. 2, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Opening Weekend Train Rides

SAT-SUN Opening weekend of vintage train rides, weekends through Oct.; most train excursions include a stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; depot open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning In to Northwest

SUN Join historian Feliks Banel for a discussion of radio history in the PNW, with vintage audio, historic images, storytelling, 6 p.m. Sunday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

Spring Fling at Pacific Science Center

THRU APRIL 14 Learn about the relationship between butterflies and flowers at new Living Wall exhibit in the Tropical Butterfly House, discover the camouflage abilities of animals at the Masters of Mimicry science show, learn about spring equinox and the stars in our sky at The Spring Sky planetarium show, Fantastic Flora interactive activity, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through April 14, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$23.95, IMAX movies available at additional charge (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

MoPOP Pop Conference “Only You and Your Ghost Will Know: Music, Death, and Afterlife”

APRIL 11-14 Conversations on theme of music, death and the afterlife by 160 presenters, April 11-14, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $40-$50/four-day pass, space limited (mopop.org).

“Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer”

ONGOING 65 pieces of art by acclaimed contemporary artist who draws on diverse influences including abstraction, Indigenous art, queer aesthetics and pop culture, through May 12; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, free for ages 12 and younger (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Yuri’s Night

PLAN AHEAD Space-themed spectacle that joins art, dance, music and technology to pay tribute to humankind’s first celestial journey, April 12, 1961 when Yuri Gagarin made history by becoming the first human to orbit the Earth; electronic music DJs, drinks, food trucks, dancing, virtual reality experiences, and other space-themed activities, after party, 6 p.m. April 12, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $45-$55 (museumofflight.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Calendar-of-Events/4817/yuris-night-2019).

“Destination Moon: The Apollo Mission” opening weekend

PLAN AHEAD Moon-themed VR experiences, demonstrations, activities, presentations April 13-14 to accompany opening of exhibit with the historic spacecraft that astronauts flew to the first Moon landing and other artifacts from the historic mission for its 50th anniversary, through Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$25 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Bookmarks & Landmarks Historic Kent Walking Tour

PLAN AHEAD In conjunction with “Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise” by Dennis M. Larsen that chronicles local pioneer Ezra Meeker’s experiences during the Klondike Gold Rush, walking tour of historical downtown Kent, 10:30 a.m. April 13, Kent Historical Museum, 855 E. Smith St., Kent; free, registration required (253-854-4330 or gkhs.org).

Warbirds & Wine

PLAN AHEAD Wines and chocolates while exploring living history; painting tickets available at an additional cost to sip and paint with an instructor, 6 p.m. April 13, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, 3407 109th St. S.W., Paine Field, Everett; $40-$50 (206-342-4243 or eventbrite.com/e/warbirds-and-wine-tickets-54005771717).

Park events

Morning Treats and Tweets/Science, Nature and a Biscuit: Butterflies

SAT Donuts, then a walk through the park to see birds, binoculars provided, for adults and ages 8 and up, 10 a.m. Saturday, $7; learn about 18 species of local butterflies and gardening practices that support butterflies, for adults and ages 12 and older, 1 p.m. Saturday, $5; Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; preregister (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Seattle Japanese Garden

ONGOING Traditional Japanese Garden, a 3.5 acre urban sanctuary with winding paths, benches stones, water, lanterns, bridges, buildings, plants and animals; no picnicking, tripods, or pets; noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sunday in April, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Bird Focus: Spring Migration

PLAN AHEAD Walk through the park to see and learn about migratory birds, for ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. April 13, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Performances

Says You! Live Performances

FRI-SAT Live production of KUOW comedy game show, two games each evening, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Kane Hall, University of Washington, Seattle; $28-$50 (brownpapertickets.com).

“Twelfth Night”

SUN Off Road Shakespeare Company performs Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Columbia Branch Library, 4721 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-386-1908 or spl.org).

Seattle Jazz Vespers

SUN Informal, all-ages concert by Dmitri Matheny Quartet, 6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; free, donations for musicians collected (seattlejazzvespers.org).

Running

Tulip Run

SAT Scenic 2-mile or 10K course, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Skagit Regional Airport, 15400 Airport Drive, Burlington; $10-$30 free for ages 10 and younger and 70 or older (tuliprun.com).

Sales/Shopping

Superfluity Sale

FRI-SAT Plants, collectibles, books and more, proceeds benefit local nonprofits; Grand Opening, 6:30-9 p.m. April 4, admission by $5 donation; sale 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, free admission, University Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 16th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-524-2322 or universityucc.org/what-we-do/superfluity).

The Make Sale Handcrafted Spring Market

FRI-SAT Crafts by 100 makes, wine and beer available, classes and demonstrations, entertainment, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Seattle Latvian Rummage Sale

FRI-SUN 25th annual large rummage sale to support Latvian Center programs; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. April 4-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Latvian Center, 11710 Third Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-362-9894 or www.facebook.com/seattlerummagesale).

Rosanna Spring Warehouse Sale

SAT Great deals for gift giving and home decor, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Rosanna warehouse, 6755 East Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-264-7882 or facebook.com/events/631103714006372).

Friends of the Algona-Pacific Library Book Sale

SAT Great deals on gently used books, proceeds benefit library programs; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Algona-Pacific Library, 255 Ellingson Road, Pacific (253-833-3554 or kcls.org).

Vashon Friends of the Library Book Sale

SAT Book bargains to benefit library programs, 10 a.m. Saturday, Vashon Library, 17210 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon Island (206-463-2069 or kcls.org).

Wine and Art Issaquah

SAT Live music, art at shops and restaurants, all ages welcome; wine tasting available, $25-$35; 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com/wine-walk).

Creative Recycled Art Projects

ONGOING Display and sale of works using recycled and found objects by 10 women artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April 28, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley (wicaonline.org).

Snow sports

Red Bull Homerun

SAT Downhill race for skiers and snowboarders for prizes, after party “Dressed to Impress!” costume contest, 9 a.m. Saturday, Crystal Mountain, 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., off Highway 410, Crystal Mountain, Pierce County; $25 (redbull.com/us-en/events/homerun-crystal-mountain).

Special interest

Identity Theft Solutions

FRI Tools for preventing identity theft and steps to take if your identity is stolen, noon Friday, University Branch Library (206-684-4063); 1 p.m. Sunday, Greenwood Branch Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N. (206-684-4086 or spl.org).

NBC Search for Diverse Comedians

FRI Seattle is one of the host cities for the 2019 StandUp NBC auditions, the network’s annual nationwide search for comedic talent from diverse backgrounds; register online by April 12 for local open call May 18, Semi-Finalist Showcase, May 19, Bellevue (nbcunitips.submittable.com/submit).

Peeps Challenge

THRU APRIL 20 Depict a scene from your favorite book, movie, show, comic, film or whatever else using Peeps and craft supplies, drop off anytime before all are displayed on April 20, Sammamish Branch Library, 825 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish (425-392-3130 or kcls.org).

Virtual Reality at Everett Public Library

ONGOING First come, first served 15 minute virtual reality demonstrations for ages 13 and older, journey through the blood stream, tour the White House, visit the International Space Station, or experience another environment of your choice, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, noon-2 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through June, Everett Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000 or /epls.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=132).

Climate Science Goes to the Capitol

MON Climate Science on Tap, experts will share their experience communicating science and advocating for action in our state capitol with presentations and panel discussion, 7 p.m. Monday, Optimism Brewing Company, 1158 Broadway, Seattle (strangertickets.com/events/93155871/climate-science-goes-to-the-capitol).

PACCAR Technical Center Open House

PLAN AHEAD Tour highlights test labs and trucks manufactured by PACCAR, see trucks and how they’re tested, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13, PACCAR Technical Center, Farm to Market Road, Bow; free (360-757-8311 or tulipfestival.org).

Travel events

Rick Steves Travel Spring Teach-A-Thon

SAT Spring Teach A Thon slideshow presentations on Europe’s top travel destinations, travel tips, 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday, Edmonds Theater and Rick Steves’ Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).

Travel seminars

SAT Packing Like a Savvy Traveler, 10 a.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

African safari travelogues

TUE Worlds Away Safaris on recent travel developments in Zimbabwe and unique ways to take in the country’s environment and wildlife, 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Traveler, 256 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge (206-842-4578 or thetraveler.com).

Volunteer

Earth Month volunteer events

SAT-SUN Help remove invasive ivy, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Frink Park; help improve forest habitat, learn about native plants, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park; Bird Walk on the Burke-Gilman for all ages, 8-11 a.m.; future events through April 20; preregister (parkways.seattle.gov).

Walks

Walking Link Light Rail

PLAN AHEAD Evergreen State Volkssport Association walks between Light Rail stations, April 13-14 (emeraldcitywanderers.org/light-rail-walks-challenge).