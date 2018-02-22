A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 23-March 1, 2018.

Animal events

Birding 101

FRI By Rainier Audubon Society, start spotting and identifying birds, birding etiquette, photography techniques, 11 a.m. Friday, Renton Branch King County Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton (425-226-6043 or kcls.org).

Seattle Aquarium Octopus Week

FRI-SUN Learn about Puget Sound’s giant Pacific octopus, with octopus feedings and talks, activities for kids, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$27.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Treats and Tweets Bird Walk

SAT For beginning and intermediate birders, coffee, tea and doughnuts followed by walk in the park, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/).

Homeward Pet 28th Anniversary Adoption Event

SAT All adoptions $28, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Homeward Pet Adoption Center, 13132 N.E. 177th Place, Woodinville (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org/events/anniversary-month/).

Blue Heron Watch, Kenmore

PLAN AHEAD Heron spotting scopes and info by Eastside Audubon Society, 11 a.m.-noon March 2, north end of Kenmore Park and Ride; slideshow presentation on herons, noon March 2, Kenmore Fire Station Meeting Room, Kenmore (425-486-8747).

Benefits

Randall Morris Celebrity Poker Tournament

SAT Compete against celebrities in poker tournament; casino games, raffles, snacks, entertainment; supports Mary’s Place and The Burned Children Recovery Foundation, 5 p.m. Saturday, Galvanize, 111 S. Jackson, Seattle; $100-$300 (www.facebook.com/events/151664338806341/).

Around the Campfire

MARCH 1 Celebration of Girl Scout Cookies and 90 years of Girl Scout Camp, dancing, cocktails, bites with Girl Scout Cookies by local chefs, 6 p.m. March 1, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $50-$100 (girlscoutsww.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/cookies-and-cocktails.html).

Spring Fling Dinner Auction

PLAN AHEAD Proceeds benefit Hospitality House Shelter for Homeless Women, 6:15 p.m. March 3, St. Francis of Assisi Unity Hall, Burien; $50 (hospitalityhousesouthking.org).

Snohomish Wine Festival

PLAN AHEAD Tasting includes 80 wines and sparkling wines, beer, food trucks; all proceeds benefit Snohomish Chamber of Commerce; two sessions, 1-5 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. March 3, Thomas Family Farm, Snohomish; $25 (snohomishchamber.com).

Seattle Children’s Museum Birthday Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the museum’s 38th birthday for adults, with games, raffle, auction, cocktails, wine, snacks; all proceeds support Museum programs, 6:30 p.m. March 5, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle; $50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org).

Biking

Chilly Hilly

SUN Cascade Bicycle Club 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island with 2,191 feet of climbing, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; day of race registration Seattle start at 1001 Alaskan Way, $35-$40 includes ferry, $10-$15/ages 12 and younger; or start at B.I. Cycle, 124 Bjune Dr. S.E., Winslow, $30-$35, $5-$10/ages 12 and younger (cascade.org).

Dance

Friday Night Dancing

FRI Dance lesson, 7 p.m., country, swing, ballroom, nightclub, Top 40, Latin and line dancing for singles and couples with DJ, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $12 (425-255-9211 or learn2dance4fun.com/friday-night-dancing/).

Red and White Ball

FRI Wear red and white outfit for social dancing, dance show, trunk show of gowns and dancewear, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Briora Ballroom Dance Studio, 2260 152nd Ave. N.E., Redmond; $15-$20 (425-641-5123 or briora.com).

Dancing in the Park

SAT Waltz and swing dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance party, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International Studio, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/calendar.html).

Celebrate the Month of Love

SAT Waltz lesson, 7 p.m., dance to a variety of music with DJ for singles and couples of all ages, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Waltz Cafe

SUN Waltz and other dance music with The Valse Cafe Orchestra, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $15 (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Expos/Festivals

Seattle Home Show

FRI-SUN Exhibits and vendors with everything for the home, with a focus on small structures of all types; Outdoor Living and Wine & Food Garden; home improvement seminars; Swim/Bike/Run on-site charity event; noon-6 p.m. Feb. 19-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$13, ages 6 and younger free (seattlehomeshow.com).

Lunar New Year, Bellevue

SAT Traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations including martial arts, music, dance, visual arts, activities for all ages, food sampling, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Square Center Court, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com/).

Recreation Northwest Expo

SAT Outdoor adventure apparel and gear manufacturers, retailers, outfitters, activity clubs, stewardship organizations, noon Saturday, Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., Bellingham; free (recreationnorthwest.org/events/expo/).

La Conner Smelt Derby Family Festival

SAT Smelt Run 10K, 5K and 2K races, 2K walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, registration opens 7:30 a.m., $20-$30; Kids Dash 8:45 a.m.; fishing derby, treasure hunt around La Conner, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $3-$7, Maple Hall, 108 Commercial Ave., La Conner (laconnerrotary.org).

So Northwest Women’s Show

SAT-SUN Entertainment, speakers, exhibits, fashion shows, vendors, seminars on health, food and fun, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $15, ages 10 and younger free (nwwomenshow.com).

Holi Festival of Colors

PLAN AHEAD Heralds the arrival of spring; thousands of people get color bombed, dance to Bollywood music; noon March 3, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; $5-$20, ages 12 and younger free (cryseattle.org/events/event/holi/).

Food events

Washington Beer Open House

SAT Washington Beer Commission open house event at 130 craft breweries around the state, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle and various locations in the region and state (washingtonbeer.com).

Bitter Lake Community Center Pancake Breakfast

SUN Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee, all-you-can-eat pancakes, activities and crafts for kids; proceeds benefit scholarships for Community Center programs; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Ave. N., Seattle; $4-$5, ages 3 and younger free (206-684-7524).

Gung Haggis Fat Choy

SUN Cross-cultural Scottish and Chinese entertainment and food, Chinese dinner and haggis, Scottish pipes and drums, Chinese Lion Dance, Scottish and Chinese music and dance performances, 5 p.m. Sunday, China Harbor, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $45, advance tickets required (206-364-6025 or gunghaggisfatchoy-seattle.com).

Tea Culture of Southwest China

SUN Tea artist Yin Na shares tea cultural traditions of Sichuan, Chongqing, and Yunnan, processing traditions, tea ceremonies, ancient customs; sample teas and learn how to brew a perfect cup, 2 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Chinese Garden, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; suggested donation $10-$15 (206-934-5219 or seattlechinesegarden.org).

Community Table Black History Month

ONGOING Daily menu of African, Cajun and African-American dishes through Feb., Community Table, 399 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle (206-588-4028 or farestart.org/community-table).

Friends of St. Patrick/Irish Network Banquet

PLAN AHEAD Kick-off the 2018 celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Seattle with happy hour, dinner, Irish stepdancers, bagpipes, live music for dancing, 5:30 p.m. March 3, Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall, Seattle; $75 by reservation (irishclub.org/).

Gardening

Sky Nursery Prune-a-thon, a Plant Amnesty Benefit

SAT Plant Amnesty pruning demonstrations, seminars; a portion of Sky’s sales for the day donated to Plant Amnesty to support their educational programs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Hellebores and More Plant Sale & Garden Open

SAT Celebration of the winter garden, early spring ephemerals in bloom and for sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, free admission; lecture, “The Genus Helleborus; Care, Cultivation and Propagation,” by Heronswood founder and director, Dan Hinkley, noon Saturday, tickets starting at 10 a.m., $10; Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston (heronswoodgarden.org/events/).

The Great Seattle Seed Swap

SUN Seattle Farm School hosts inspiration and free seeds, all welcome, 2 p.m. Sunday, West Seattle Branch Library, 2306 42nd Ave. S.W., Seattle (seattlefarmschool.com/seed-swap/).

Hobbies

Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

SAT Championship divisions on the Main Stage, preliminary qualifying events in Armory Lofts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or yoyocontest.com/pnwr/).

Build It Sammamish Lego event

SAT Build with Legos, featuring Master Lego Artist Dan Parker, drop in anytime 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sammamish Boys & Girls Club, 825 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish; free, no registration needed (sammaish.us/event?id=47965).

Green River Glass Show and Sale

SAT Glass, jewelry and collectibles from the early to mid-20th century by 35 vendors, including Depression and 1950s, ’60s and ’70s glassware, pottery, china and kitchenware, free glass ID (limit two items), glass repair available, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; $3 admission benefits local charities (facebook.com/events/246770599092164/).

Yoga in the library, Vashon

SAT Gentle stretches, strength building and basic meditation techniques, for ages 11 through adult, 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Vashon Library, 17210 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon Island (206-463-2069 or kcls.org).

Washington State Model Train Show and Marketplace

SAT-SUN United NorthWest Model Railroad Club 27th annual show and marketplace, 25 operating model train layouts, 375 exhibitor tables, railway historical societies, how-to clinics and presentations, benefits Snohomish County 4-H Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $6-$9, ages 9 and younger free with paid adult (unwclub.com/unwshow.html).

90th Academy Award Preview Party

TUE-MARCH 1 In anticipation of the March 4 Academy Awards, film historian Lance Rhoades shares highlights from previous ceremonies, current nominees, Oscar predictions, 1 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Library, 4400 88th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island (206-236-3537); 2 p.m. Sunday, Kent Library, 212 Second Ave. N., Kent (253-859-3330); 7 p.m. Monday, Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline (206-546-3522); 7 p.m. Tuesday, Black Diamond Library, 24301 Roberts Drive, Black Diamond (360-886-1105); 7 p.m. March 1, Covington Library, 27100 164th Ave. S.E., Covington (253-630-8761 or kcls.org).

Emerald City Comicon

MARCH 1-4 Sixteenth annual comic book and pop culture show with celebrity panels and signings including Doctor Who Celebration Panel, Back to the Future; Championships of Cosplay, Marvel Comics display, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1-3, gaming until midnight; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $30/March 1, $40/March 2-4, March 3 sold out (emeraldcitycomiccon.com/Home/).

Sewing and Stitchery Expo

MARCH 1-4 Experts share the latest techniques, products and trends, hundreds of vendors, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 1-3, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $12-$14 (253-841-5045 or sewexpo.com).

Seattle Miniature Show

PLAN AHEAD Display and sale of dollhouses, room boxes, vignettes, miniatures, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4, Doubletree Suites, 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; $7, ages 11 and younger free (seattleminiatureshow.com).

Black Tie, Red Carpet Oscars Viewing Party

PLAN AHEAD Photos on the red carpet, watch the Academy Awards on the big screen, bar and food available, prizes for best gown, suit and best dressed Hollywood couple, noon March 4, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $15-$20 (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com/home/).

Museum events

Fossil Fridays

FRI Watch paleontologists prepare fossils in the lab, noon-4 p.m. Friday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10, ages 4 and younger and UW students, faculty and staff free (206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org).

Tales of the Klondike

FRI Illustrated, “mostly true” stories and anecdotes about the Klondike Gold Rush, 12:15 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

Black History Month at MOHAI

SAT Featured exhibit, “Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith,” depicting the history of Seattle’s African American community, on display through June 17; Back to the Block: A Theater and Jazz Experience live music and monologues on Seattle jazz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $20-$25; The Black and Tan: Reimagining Seattle’s Legendary Jazz Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, $5-$10; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Emerald Street: Race, Class, Culture, and the History of Hip-hop in the Northwest

SAT Author and professor Daudi Abe discusses history behind the Northwest’s Grammy-winning rappers, world champion break dance crew, world-renowned clothing designers and community driven grass roots organizations, 11 a.m. Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or www.rentonhistory.org).

I Dig Dinos

SUN Fossils, dino dig, dress-up, geared to ages 3-7, open to all, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10, admission free for ages 4 and younger and UW students, faculty, staff (206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

MARCH 1 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1, admission to special exhibits $10-$12, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

MARCH 1 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion and more, free admission 5-9 p.m. March 1, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

MARCH 1 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 1, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/).

First Thursday, the Burke

MARCH 1 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/).

First Thursday, the Wing

MARCH 1 Gallery admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

MARCH 1 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions from around the world; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 1, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

“Suffer For Beauty: Women’s History Revealed Through Undergarments”

ONGOING Costume, undergarments and historic images, a reprise of popular 1994 and 2009 exhibits with new elements including 1960s and 1970s fashion and bathing beauties, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays and 6-8 p.m. First Thursdays through June 17, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Toytopia

ONGOING Magical land of big toys with a life-size doll house, world’s largest Etch-a-Sketch, retro arcade area with working games, Lego play area and train, historic tin toys, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. third Thursdays, through June 10, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Park events

Discovery Park Arborist Tours

FRI One hour walking tour through the park to learn about tree care program, noon Friday and Monday, Discovery Park Environmental Learning Center parking lot, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; free (206-386-4236).

Winter in the Park Art Encounters

FRI Visitors become part of guest artist’s process, 7 p.m. Friday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free, preregister (seattleartmuseum.org).

Family Weekend Walk: Winter Safari

SAT Ninety-minute family walk with games, activities and learning geared toward children ages 2-12 years old and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/tours/free-public-tours/).

Native Plant Walk and Talk

SAT Walk in the park to learn about native plants, for ages 10 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org).

Mount Rainier Winter Recreation

SAT-SUN Snowplay area, soft sliding devices only, open daily through mid-March, weather permitting, at Paradise; ranger-guided 1.8 mile snowshoe walks for ages 8 and older, snow conditions permitting, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays, Jackson Park Visitor Center at Paradise, limited to 25 people, sign up an hour before each walk, bring your own snowshoes or rent for $5, Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford; $25/vehicle park entrance; all vehicles required to carry tire chains when traveling in the park (360-569-2211 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Arboretum walk

SUN Guided tour for adults, focusing on Witt Winter Garden, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitors Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle; free, no registration necessary (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Full Moon Salamander Walks

PLAN AHEAD Walk to look for salamanders as they search for mates, bring a flashlight if you have one, for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. March 2, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $10, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/Documents/Departments/ParksAndRecreation/ELCs/ELCWinter2018_2.pdf).

Performances

Cuban Voices, Strings and Drums Concert

FRI All ages welcome, traditional concert by Trovadoro; for ages 12 and older, 6 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Community Center, 16000 10th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-644-6203 or kcls.org).

Sales/Shopping

Church Rummage Sale

FRI-SAT Large variety of gently used goods, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 10940 S.E. 168th St., Renton (cclutheran.org/index.htm).

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Vintage, antiques, vintage linens, fabric, clothing, housewares, furniture, jewelry with 30 vendors; numerology and tarot readings available, $20; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Elks Lodge, 14625 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; $3 (averyvintagemarket.com).

FiberFest

SAT Unique fabrics, yarns, textiles, embellishments, and tools for the quilt and fiber artist, finished products including wearable art and scarves, make and take activity; benefits Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, La Conner High School, 502 N. Sixth St., La Conner (360-466-4288 or qfamuseum.org).

Friends of Black Diamond Library Book Sale

SAT Used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices, proceeds benefit library programs; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Black Diamond Library, 24301 Roberts Drive, Black Diamond (360-886-1105 or kcls.org).

Special interest

Black History Month

FRI “We Are Black History: Remembering The Past While Shaping The Future” speakers, entertainment, history trivia, food, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-386-1919Q).

Black History Month Gathering

SAT Community gathering with speakers and presentations on “Resilience in the Black Community: What Gives Us Strength?,” health information and screenings, lunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1634 19th Ave., Seattle (206-667-6360).

Camp Fair

SAT Hundreds of ideas for summer, adventures, enrichment of every variety for preschoolers to teens, close to home and across the country, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Hanger 30 Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; free, preregister (parentmap.com/article/parentmap-camp-fairs).

Children’s Dental Health Day, Pierce County

SAT Free dental screenings for infants to 18-year-olds, health information and activities, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, South Hill Mall, 3500 S. Meridian St., Puyallup; free (253-274-9722 or pcdentists.org/index.asp?N=Dental-Society-Pierce-County-Washington-Home&C=355&P=3217).

National Geographic Live Speaker Series

SUN-TUES Explorers, scientists, photographers share stories and images; “Between River & Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon,” filmmaker Pete McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $34/and up, single seats, $177/six event series (206-215-4747 or benaroyahall.org).

Climate Science on Tap: Meeting Global Energy Needs without Cooking the Planet

MON Learn about the choices we face through presentations and discussion with our panel of energy experts, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lagunitas Taproom, 1550 N.W. 49th St., Seattle; free (facebook.com/events/789639074579773/).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Drop-in sessions for all ages and experience levels; Zumba dance workout to world rhythms, 6-7 p.m.; meditation and relaxation class, 7-8 p.m.; gentle yoga stretching and breathing, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 28, Wednesday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Jimi Hendrix Exhibit

ONGOING Display highlights Jimi’s life and career in the performing arts with replicas of his most notable guitars, articles of clothing, renderings of his original artwork, artifacts, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Feb., Douglass-Truth Branch Library, 2300 E. Yesler Way, Seattle (206-684-4704 or spl.org/locations/douglass-truth-branch).

Unique Lives Speaker Series: Anderson Cooper

PLAN AHEAD CNN anchor speaks, 7:30 p.m. March 4, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $48-$130 (844-827-8118 or uniquelives.com/).

Tours

The 1934 MacRobertson Air Race Presentation / tour

SAT In October, 1934, the Royal Aero Club sponsored a race from London to Melbourne; Boeing Archivists John Fredrickson and Mike Lombardi tell their story, noon Saturday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; $10-$15, ages 10 and younger free (425-348-3200 or historicflight.org).

The Spheres Discovery at Understory

ONGOING Exhibits with the story of the plants and building at The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays by appointment, The Spheres Discovery at Understory, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle (seattlespheres.com).

Travel events

Travel Seminars

SAT South Africa cities and safaris, 10 a.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, call for reservations (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Workshops

Northwest Yoga Conference

FRI-SUN Internationally acclaimed yoga teachers, a dozen free yoga classes to introduce people to the benefits of yoga, community classes with a specific focus including yoga for veterans, children, people of color, children, men, or for the general public, Feb. 21-Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; prices vary (nwyogaconference.com).

Make Money Licensing Your Music

SAT Learn how to pitch your music for television, film, and other media, information on music licensing, 9 a.m. Saturday, North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle; $65 (206-934-3705 or continuinged.northseattle.edu/courses/make-money-licensing-your-music).